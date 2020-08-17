Draw! (2020)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Scene 1 Panel 1
Scene 1 Panel 2 Dialog SFX: WIND BLOWING
Scene 1 Panel 3 Dialog SFX: WIND BLOWING
Scene 1 Panel 4 Dialog SFX: WIND BLOWING
Scene 1 Panel 5 Dialog SFX: WIND BLOWING
Scene 1 Panel 6 Dialog SFX: WIND BLOWING
Scene 1 Panel 7
Scene 1 Panel 8
Scene 2 Panel 1 Dialog Cowgirl: "You did a great job today Meatball."
Scene 3 Panel 1 Dialog Cowgirl: "What a trusty steed."
Scene 3 Panel 2 Dialog SFX: Meatball neighs happily.
Scene 3 Panel 3
Scene 4 Panel 1 Dialog Cowgirl giggles cutely.
Scene 4 Panel 2 Dialog Off-screen a voice yells so angrily it shakes the ground: "COOOOWGIRR!
Scene 4 Panel 3 Dialog -RRL!"
Scene 4 Panel 4
Scene 4 Panel 5 Dialog Cowgirl: "Huh?"
Scene 4 Panel 6
Scene 5 Panel 1 Dialog Alien, in a deep demonic tone that increases in pitch: "AAAAAAA-
Scene 5 Panel 2 Dialog -AAA-
Scene 5 Panel 3 Dialog -AAA-
Scene 5 Panel 4 Dialog -AAAAAH!!"
Scene 6 Panel 1 Dialog Cowgirl: "Oh..."
Scene 7 Panel 1 Dialog An awkward pause.
Scene 7 Panel 2 Dialog Cowgirl: "Oh hey puddin'!"
Scene 7 Panel 3 Dialog Alien stumbles as she makes her way to Cowgirl.
Scene 7 Panel 4
Scene 7 Panel 5
Scene 7 Panel 6
Scene 8 Panel 1
Scene 8 Panel 2 Dialog Alien slaps paper onto Cowgirl's chest.
Scene 8 Panel 3
Scene 8 Panel 4
Scene 8 Panel 5
Scene 8 Panel 6 Dialog Cowgirl: "AH!"
Scene 9 Panel 1
Scene 9 Panel 2
Scene 10 Panel 1 Dialog Cowgirl laughs nervously. Cowgirl: "A-haha... Y-yeah sometimes when I feel a little inspired I lik...
Scene 10 Panel 2 Dialog Alien: "Is that supposed to be us?"
Scene 10 Panel 3 Dialog Cowgirl: "Yeah, actually, but, look I know I didn't get your eyes right-"
Scene 10 Panel 4
Scene 10 Panel 5
Scene 10 Panel 6
Scene 10 Panel 7
Scene 11 Panel 1
Scene 11 Panel 2
Scene 11 Panel 3 Dialog Alien: "Its the most beautiful thing I've ever seen! EVER! How could you not tell me you could do ...
Scene 11 Panel 4
Scene 12 Panel 1 Dialog Cowgirl: "Uhhh..."
Scene 12 Panel 2 Dialog Cowgirl: "Hey I'm sorry honey bun!"
Scene 12 Panel 3 Dialog Cowgirl: "I didn't realize-"
Scene 12 Panel 4 Dialog Alien: "No!"
Scene 13 Panel 1 Dialog Alien: "I-I mean... Can you teach me? How to do this?"
Scene 13 Panel 2 Dialog Cowgirl: "Draw?"
Scene 13 Panel 3 Dialog Cowgirl: "Well sure of course sweet pea! Ain't nothin' to it!"
Scene 13 Panel 4 Dialog Alien and cowgirl giggle.
Scene 13 Panel 5 Dialog Alien continues to giggle. Cowgirl: "WoAH!"
Scene 13 Panel 6
Scene 13 Panel 7
Scene 13 Panel 8
Scene 14 Panel 1
Scene 14 Panel 2
Scene 15 Panel 1
Scene 15 Panel 2 Dialog Cowgirl: "Hey, now! Loosen yer grip on that utensil there, you don't wanna break the art tools!"
Scene 15 Panel 3 Dialog Alien glances at her hand.
Scene 15 Panel 4 Dialog Alien: "What grip?"
Scene 15 Panel 5 Dialog Barkeep: "So what are y'all gals up to?"
Scene 15 Panel 6 Dialog Alien, screaming: "ART!"
Scene 16 Panel 1
Scene 17 Panel 1 Dialog Barkeep, a little nervously: "Ahaha wow! We've got ourselves a regular Picasso over here!"
Scene 17 Panel 2 Dialog Alien: "I don't know what that means."
Scene 17 Panel 3 Dialog Cowgirl: "He means its beautiful baby doll."
Scene 17 Panel 4 Dialog Cowgirl smooches Alien on her cheek.
Scene 18 Panel 1
Scene 18 Panel 2
Scene 18 Panel 3
Scene 18 Panel 4
Alien finds one of Cowgirl's drawings and approaches her about her shameful secret.

