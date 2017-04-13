How did you use media technologies in your work? By Hannah Godly
What digital technologies did you use in your production?

  1. 1. How did you use media technologies in your work? By Hannah Godly
  2. 2. Research: Hardware  Used voice recorder to create my questionnaire to ask people what they thought should be included in a magazine about such a sensitive topic, also what would attract them to magazines. The voice recorder allowed for really clear and crisp audio.  I did this research on hardware like iMacs and iPhones, this hardware was central to my research as it was the computers that we had at school meaning it was used constantly when researching.  I used digital SLRs to create research tasks like “if you were to create a magazine what would you create it on”. This allowed for us to have clear images and clear audio making it easy to watch.  I used my iPhone to do some of my research for imagery whilst I was looking at similar products, this allowed me to match the mood and emotion of the photo to the style of the writing that I wanted to follow.
  3. 3. Research: Software  Used software like word to create draft questions for my research so I was sure of what I was asking and that the questions weren't too similar.  Used online software like prezi and slide share to present posts like codes and conventions and analysis of example magazines.  Used Google to search for example magazine cover pages, contents and Billboard, to give me inspiration for my own product.  Who am I task allowed me to use Photoshop to refresh skills and to work with new tools that could benefit my main task, helping to make my work as creative as it could be.  I also used Google to look at example articles to work out what angle I wanted to follow with my article.  Used word press to present all of my planning and research, I used this because it is simplistic and allows you to change the look of your blog making it more personal and look more creative. We also used it in year 12 meaning that we were all aware of how to use it, and how to present our work in the best way possible.  Sound cloud allowed me to upload my questionnaire to my blog, this made it very simple to access and listen to, meaning that I could always check what peoples opinions and preference of layout was.
  4. 4. Planning:  The photo skills task allowed me to work with the SLR and to work on what angles look best and working with the difference settings you can use to create specific outcomes.  I used online software like Goconqr to create online mind maps for my initial ideas to show a clear and simple layout. I began with 2 main ideas that I could link with either an article or documentary. So I used the mind maps to see what path would be the most interesting to follow.  Within the planning after I had drawn what I wanted the layouts to look I did rough drafts on photoshop mainly just with outlines to see how it would look and fit together.  I used word to write my article on this made it easy to add to and edit, it also meant that I was able to create multiple drafts that I could decided from. I was able to easily see what paragraphs would match next to each other.  I used google to look for images that I could use for inspiration. Using google meant that I was able to gather a range of different images making it easier to pick one that would help to make my magazine covers relate to the article.
  5. 5. Construction:  Using digital SLR camera to take the photos for my billboard and pages included in my magazine. I was already familiar with the cameras which meant I was able to get the best pictures I could. The digital SLR’s all have really good quality which meant that i could get really crisp and sharp images.  Font experiments allowed me to use both photoshop and DaFont. I was able to look through all the available fonts meaning I was able to look for fonts that would really match the theme of my magazine. It also meant that I was able to look for fonts that were completely different to each other showing a wide range.  To create the final layout for my article I used photoshop. I did this because it has a very wide range of tools which helped to push forward my creativity. I was also already familiar with photoshop so it was easy and quick fir me to use meaning I could create the layouts quite quickly.  YouTube videos helped me to further my skills on photoshop for example how to wrap the text around an image. YouTube helped to further my creativity a lot.  The iMac’s had all of the software that I needed to use on them like photoshop and Final Cut pro (for radio advert). This made it a lot easier to look t my research whilst I was creating my own layout.
  6. 6. Evaluation:  Prezi is online software that allows you to present your work in a really interesting and creative way. After using this software in my year 12 production I was already aware of how to use it.  Software like PowerPoint allows you to create presentations that are effective yet simple, you can use other online software like SlideShare with PowerPoint so that it is possible to display them online.  Voice recorder can be used to record either voice overs for video or simply just have an mp3. This allows me to be more creative with the different ways that I can present my information.  Digital SLR to record me reading out the information whether that Is in and interview style or simply just a video.  YouTube and SoundCloud can be used to upload the video and audio files so that they can be seen and listened to.  Will use WordPress blogs to upload all of the files so that they are all in the same place as my research and planning. Allowing all of the work to flow well and link together.
  7. 7. Radio Advert:  Within the research I used google to look for the codes and conventions of radio adverts so that I knew what sort of things I would have to do and include.  To present this and put the research onto my blog I used software like PowerPoint which made it easy to create as the software is very easy to use, it also made it very clear and simple to read.  I used google and YouTube again to look into previous examples of radio adverts. This again allowed me to see what I needed to include and also gave me inspiration of what music to use with certain information.  To write the drafts and the final script for the advert I used Microsoft word, I did this because it is very simple to use and allows you to easily edit and change the structure of the text.  I again used to google to search for music that I could use, I looked through many different websites for the music. This meant that I was able to look at a range and find the one that best suited the mood of my advert.  I used Final cut Pro to edit together the music and the audio for my final piece, this software was new to me and was a challenge to use at the start but once I had got use to it I was able to work it easily. This software was really good to use as it produces high quality work and is used at industry standard.
  8. 8. Billboard:  I again used google to look for examples of Billboards this meant that I was able to see a variety and look for inspiration.  Again I also used google to look for the codes and conventions of Billboards so that I knew what I should be creating. To present this I again used PowerPoint as the software is very easy to use and makes a clear outcome.  The actual construction of the Billboard was made on Photoshop, I was already familiar with this software meaning I was able to easily decide on the layout and could use the same tools that I used on my magazine.  When looking for the fonts that would match I used google to look on websites like DaFont to look for multiple different fonts so that I knew what would match.

