كتاب التدريبات حاسب 2

‫اﻟﻨﻤﻮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻤﺮة‬ ‫وأﺣﺠﺎﻣﻬﺎ‬ ‫وأﻧﻮاﻋﻬﺎ‬ ‫أﺷﻜﺎﻟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺠﻤﻴﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫وﺗﻄﻮرات‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺛﻮرة‬ ‫إن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨ...
‫اﻟﺴﺎﺋﺪة‬ ‫واﻟﺒﺮﻣﺠﻴﺎت‬ ‫وﻟﻠﻨﻈﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﺨﺼﺼﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫وﻫﻨﺪﺳﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻌﻠﻮم‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺮﻓﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻮاﻧﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎء‬ 22 ‫اﻟﺠﺎﻣﻌﻴﺔ‬ ‫دراﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫و...
٦٦ :: ١٠‫ص‬ .........................‫اﻟﺸﺒﻜﺔ‬‫ﻋﺒﺮ‬‫ﻣﻨﺰﻟﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻔﺎت‬‫ﻓﻲ‬‫واﳌﺸﺎرﻛﺔ‬‫اﶈﻠﻴﺔ‬‫اﻟﺸﺒﻜﺎت‬‫إﻋﺪاد‬:‫اﻷول‬ ‫ا...
٧٧ :: ١٨٠ ‫ص‬ ........................................................................................‫اﳌﻌﺎﻟﺞ‬ ‫أداء‬‫وﻗﻴﺎ...
‫ﻭﺍﻹﻧﺘﺮﻧﺖ‬‫ﻭﺍﻟﻼﺳﻠﻜﻴﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻠﻜﻴﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺸﺒﻜﺎﺕ‬‫ﻭﺍﻹﻧﺘﺮﻧﺖ‬‫ﻭﺍﻟﻼﺳﻠﻜﻴﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻠﻜﻴﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺸﺒﻜﺎﺕ‬
:  .É¡Há∏°üàŸGIõ¡LC’G±É°ûµà°SGhá«∏ëŸGáµÑ°ûdGOGóYEG .áµÑ°ûdG≈∏Yá«dõæŸGácQÉ°ûŸGáYƒª›≈dE...
: ١١١١  .É¡Há°UÉÿGQhôŸGáª∏cáaô©eh∂©bƒÃá«∏ﬁáµÑ°TôaƒJ 1 .»µÑ°ûdG•ÉÑJQ’G¬æµÁ»MƒdhCG∫ƒªﬁhCGÖ°SÉMRÉ¡L 2 .Rhó...
: ١٢١٢ á«µ∏°S(Ethernet)á«∏ﬁ áµÑ°TOƒLhádÉM‘ 1 …òdGh πÑ«c óLƒjh á°SQóŸG πª©e hCG ∑õæŸÉH ÚÑŸGh á«∏ëŸG áµÑ°û∏d (RJ45) ¢ùÑ≤Ã »¡...
: ١٣١٣ ácQÉ°ûŸGháµÑ°ûdGõcôeIòaÉf:(3-1-1)πµ°T áµÑ°ûdÉHá∏°üàŸGIõ¡LC’GhôJƒ«ÑªµdGIõ¡LCG:(4-1-1)πµ°T áµÑ°ûdG±É°ûàcGh∑GÎ°TÓdäGQÉ...
: ١٤١٤ á«dõæeáµÑ°T≈∏YIOƒLƒŸG Ö°SÉ◊GIõ¡LCGøeáYƒª›»g»àdGhá«dõæŸGácQÉ°ûŸGáYƒª›AÉ°ûfEGá«∏ëŸGáµÑ°ûdG‘ ºàj ‘ ácQÉ°ûŸG π«¨°ûJ) õe...
: ١٥١٥ (»JGóæà°ùeh …Qƒ°U ,∫ÉãŸG π«Ñ°S ≈∏Y) äÉÑàµŸG Oó– ¿CG øµÁ ,É¡«dEG ΩÉª°†f’Gh á«dõæe ácQÉ°ûe áYƒª› AÉ°ûfEG ó©H .kÉ≤M’á«...
: ١٦١٦  ¬JóØà°SG Ée ≈∏Y kAÉæH ºµëàdG áMƒd øe ∂©bƒe ‘ IOƒLƒŸG á«∏ëŸG äÉµÑ°ûdÉH á£ÑJôŸG Iõ¡LC’G ±É°ûµà°SG áH...
: ١٧  .É¡H•ÉÑJQ’Ghá«∏ëŸGá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdÉH∫É°üJ’GOGóYEG .áµÑ°ûdGøeCGájÉªMhá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ...
: ١٨١٨ Ö°SÉ◊G Iõ¡LCG ÚH Éeh ,á«aô£dG É¡JGóMh ≈dEG äÉÑ°SÉ◊G Iõ¡LCG øe á«ªbôdG äÉfÉ«ÑdG ∫É°SQEÉH Ö°SÉ◊G áµÑ°T Ωƒ≤J .áØ∏àîŸG∫...
: ١٩١٩ Rhóæjh π«¨°ûàdG ΩÉ¶f ™`e ô`aƒàj 1 á`Yƒª› ∫ƒª`ëŸG hCG »ÑàµŸG RÉ¡÷ÉH á``aô©e∂dí`«àJ»`à`dGäÉ`«›ÈdGø`e ÊÉµe ¥É£f ‘ á«µ∏...
: ٢٠٢٠ ≈∏Yô`≤ædÉHΩƒbCGá°TÉ°ûdGÚÁ≈∏Y 3 (á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG IQGOEG) QÉ«N (Manage Wireless Network) AÉ```ª°SCG É```¡H Iò``aÉ``...
: ٢١٢١ ΩƒbCG ¿CÉH á≤HÉ°ùdG äGƒ£ÿG QÉ°üàNG øµÁ ¬fCG â¶M’ 5 §jô°Tøª°V¿ƒµJ»àdGhá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdGõeQ≈∏Yô≤ædÉH ™bƒŸÉHáMÉàŸGá«µ∏°...
: ٢٢٢٢ ∫Ó``N ø`e Év«µ∏°S hCG Év«µ∏°S’ ΩOƒŸG §Hô`H Ωƒ``bCG 1 ºK ,ΩOƒ``ŸG òaÉæe ó`MCÉ``H Iô°TÉ`Ñ`e á``µÑ°T π`Ñ`«`c ¿GƒæY íØ°...
: ٢٣٢٣ :»JB’G∂dPπª°ûj¿CGø``µÁh .…ÒZäGOGóYE’GáëØ°üd∫ƒNódGóMCG™«£à°ùj’»cΩOƒª∏d(password)QhôŸGáª∏chΩóîà°ùŸGº°SGÒ«¨àHΩƒbCG CG ...
: ٢٤٢٤  øe¬àª∏©JÉe≈∏Y kAÉæHºµëàdGáMƒdøe∂©bƒe‘IOƒLƒŸGá«µ∏°SÓdGäÉµÑ°ûdG±É°ûµà°SGáHôéàHºb 11 :»JB’ÉHºbºK,ÖjQóàd...
‫ﻭﺍﻹﻧﺘﺮﻧﺖ‬‫ﻭﺍﻟﺒﻴﺎﻧﺎﺕ‬‫ﺍﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎﺕ‬‫ﺃﻣﻦ‬‫ﻭﺍﻹﻧﺘﺮﻧﺖ‬‫ﻭﺍﻟﺒﻴﺎﻧﺎﺕ‬‫ﺍﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎﺕ‬‫ﺃﻣﻦ‬
:  .Ö°SÉ◊GRÉ¡LøeCG≈∏Yá¶aÉëŸGá«Ø«c .äÉ°ShÒØdGáëaÉµeèeGôHóMCGÖ«côJhQÉ«àNG .ájÉª◊GQGóL...
٢٧٢٧  áëaÉµe è`eÉfôH ≈∏Y …ƒ`ëj …ò``dGh ,ÜÉàµdG ™e ≥aôŸG ¢Uô≤dG .(Microsoft Security Essentials)äÉ°ShÒØd...
: ٢٨٢٨ èeÉfôHÖ«côJAóHIòaÉf:(2-1-2)πµ°T ΩGóîà°S’Gá«bÉØJG:(3-1-2)πµ°T Ö«°üæàdÉHAóÑdG:(4-1-2)πµ°T è`eÉfô``ÑdG ΩGó`î`à``°SG á«...
٢٩٢٩ â«ÑãJAÉ¡àfG:(5-1-2)πµ°T ≈dEG â«ÑãàdG ‘ Ωó≤àdG §jô°T ô¡¶«°S 6 ‘ Éªc AÉ¡àf’G á°TÉ°T ô¡¶Jh »¡àæj ¿CG ≈∏Y ô≤ædÉH ΩƒbCG ºK...
: ٣٠٣٠ á°ù«FôdGèeÉfÈdGá°TÉ°T:(8-1-2)πµ°T ¢ShÒa Qƒ¡X óæY èeÉfÈdG á°TÉ°T :(9-1-2) πµ°T á°TÉ°ûdG≈∏YCG¿ƒ∏dGÒ¨à«°SåjóëàdGó©H 9 ...
٣١٣١ ºµëàdGáMƒd:(10-1-2)πµ°T ¿ÉeC’GhΩÉ¶ædGäGhOCG:(11-1-2)πµ°T πµ°ûdG ‘ É````ªc º```µëàdG á````Mƒd ø``````e 1 ΩÉ¶ædG) á````...
: ٣٢٣٢ ∫Éµ°TCG¬dh,¬HQô°†dG¥É◊EG¿hOôªà°ùeπµ°ûH±ó¡à°ùŸGΩÉ¶ædGäÉjƒàﬁáaô©e≈∏Yô°üà≤j¥GÎN’Gøe´ƒfƒg¢ù°ùéàdG .∑RÉ¡L≈∏YIOƒLƒŸGäGOGó...
٣٣٣٣  ?GPÉŸh?∑ô¶fá¡LhøeäÉ°ShÒØdGáëaÉµŸèeÉfôHπ°†aCGÉe 11 .......................................................
‫ﺍﻟﺬﻛﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﺟﻬﺰﺓ‬ ‫ﻭﺑﺮﻣﺠﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﻴﺎﺕ‬‫ﺍﻟﺬﻛﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﺟﻬﺰﺓ‬ ‫ﻭﺑﺮﻣﺠﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﻴﺎﺕ‬
:  .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH â«ÑãJ .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH π«¨°ûJ .(NSB/AppStudio) ...
: ٣٧٣٧  .ádƒªﬁ IôcGP èeÉ`fô`H ≈``dEG Éæ``bô`£J º``K ,É``¡∏«¨°ûJ º¶``fh É``¡JÉ``≤«Ñ`£`Jh á`«`cò`dG Iõ``¡...
: ٣٨٣٨ á`°UÉÿG ¿É`eC’G ô`jò`– Iò`aÉf ô¡¶J ób 3 πµ°ûdG ‘ É`ª`c Rhó``æjh π````«`¨°ûàdG ΩÉ```¶æH .π«¨°ûJ QR ≈∏Y ô≤fCÉ°Sh ≥∏bC...
: ٣٩٣٩ â«ÑãàdG á«∏ªY ∫ÉªàcG :(5-1-3) πµ°T Éªc Ö«°üæàdG ∫ÉªcEG á«∏ªY ó«ØJ IòaÉf ∂dP ó©H ô¡¶àd 6 .(Finish) QõdG ≈∏Y ô≤fCG Ég...
: ٤٠٤٠ πª©dG á≤jôWh ¬FGõLCGh ¬JÉfƒµe ≈∏Y ±ô©àdG øe óH ’ (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ≈∏Y πª©dG øe øµ“CG »µd :øe èeÉfÈdG á¡LGh ¿ƒ...
: ٤١٤١ (Common) äGhOCG :(9-1-3) πµ°T (jQuery Mobile) äGhOCG :(10-1-3) πµ°T áYƒª› ôaƒJ :(Common) äGhOCG áªFÉb CG á›ÈdG äÉ¨d...
: ٤٢٤٢ :(JqWidgets)äGhOCGáªFÉb ä ™bGƒe AÉæH ‘ Ωóîà°ùJ äGhOCG ôaƒJ á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G ≈∏Y πª©J »àdG âfÎfE’G ∫Éµ°TCÉH õ«ªàJh á«c...
: ٤٣٤٣ :ºFGƒbáYƒª› ê :(date and time)–(Multimedia)-(Finance&Social Media) âbƒdGh ï``jQÉàdÉH á`°UÉ``N äGhOCG á``Yƒª› ø``Y I...
: ٤٤٤٤ ¢üFÉ°üÿG QÉWEG :(15-1-3) πµ°T (Help)ádÉ◊G QÉWEG :(16-1-3) πµ°T êPƒªædG IòaÉfh ´hô°ûŸG QÉWEG :(17-1-3) πµ°T :(Proper...
: ٤٥٤٥ :Úà«dÉàdG Úà≤jô£dG ióMEÉH (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ≥∏¨j .(File) áªFÉb øe (Quit) ôeC’G QÉ«àNG 1 .èeÉfÈdG á°TÉ°T ÚÁ ≈∏Y...
:: ٤٦  .á°TÉ°ûdG ¢SÉ≤e ójó– ™e á›ÈdG á¨d QÉ«àNGh (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ‘ ójóL ´hô°ûe...
٤٧٤٧ :::: ≥«Ñ£àd hCG- ¬æe »ª«∏©J π«dO …CG ƒ∏îj OÉµj ’ ,(ºµ«∏Y ΩÓ°ùdG) ≥«Ñ£J ò«ØæàH -≈dÉ©J ˆG ¿PEÉH- ΩƒbCÉ°S ÖjQóàdG Gòg ‘ ...
٤٨٤٨ : óæ`Y ájõ«∏‚E’G á¨∏dG ΩGóîà°SG ø`e ó````H ’ »µd ±ôMC’G ∫ÉM IÉYGô`e ™e ´hô°ûŸG á«ª°ùJ .º«∏°S πµ°ûH ΩOÉÿG ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG ...
٤٩٤٩ :  »àdG ¬JGhOCG á›ôH øe óH ’ ≥«Ñ£àdG πª©j »µd 1 á°TÉ°T ≈dEG ∫ƒNódÉ...
٥٠٥٠ : íØ°üàŸG ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG ò«ØæJ :(6-2-3) πµ°T √ò«ØæJ ó©H ºµ«∏Y ΩÓ°ùdG ≥«Ñ£J :(7-2-3) πµ°T ...
٥١٥١ : ‘ ≥«Ñ£àdG ¿GƒæY áHÉàc :(10-2-3) πµ°T …QÉØ°S íØ°üàŸG ÊhÎµdE’GójÈdG≈∏Yπ«©ØàdGõeQ∫É°SQEG :(9-2-3) πµ°T QÉ°üàNG AÉ°ûfEG...
٥٢٥٢ : πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc ,(á°ù«FôdG áëØ°üdG ≈dEG áaÉ°VEG) QÉàNCG 4 .(12-2-3) ∞``JÉ``¡``dG á``°``TÉ``°``T ‘ è```eÉ```fÈ```dG á``...
٥٣٥٣ : .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH á£°SGƒH ójóL ´hô°ûe AÉ°ûfEG äGƒ£N ôcPG 11 ?(Run) áªFÉb ‘ (Deploy) ôeC’G áØ«Xh Ée 22 ΩÓ°ùdG»...
٥٤ :  .êGôNE’Gh ∫ÉNOE’Gh á«HÉ°ù◊G äÉ«∏ª©dÉH á≤∏©àŸG á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G ºgC’ á©LGôe .á«›...
٥٥٥٥ : .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ∫ƒé«a)`H á›ÈdG IóMh ‘ Ék≤HÉ°S É¡à°SGQO ÖdÉ£∏d ≥Ñ°S »àdG á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G ºgC’ á©LGôe ÖjQóàdG ...
٥٦٥٦ : êPƒªædG ¢üFÉ°üN :(1-3-3) πµ°T (Label) äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(2-3-3) πµ°T (TextBox) äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(3-3-3) πµ°T êPƒ```ª...
٥٧٥٧ : É¡°üFÉ°üN ÒZCGh ,(Button) QGQRCG ¢ùªNÅ°ûfoCG 6 .(4-3-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc á£«°ùH áÑ°SÉM ádBG ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üJ :(5-3-3) πµ°T ...
٥٨٥٨ : :™ª÷Gá«∏ª©H¢UÉÿG(Button1)QõdGá›ôH 2 ™e πYÉØàJ çGóMCG É¡d ≥«Ñ£àdG º«ª°üJ ‘ É¡eóîà°ùf »àdG äGhOC’G ™ªéH èeÉfÈdG Ωƒ≤«°...
٥٩٥٩ : QGQRC’G »bÉÑd á≤HÉ°ùdG á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G Qôµf 3 .á«HÉ°ù◊G á«∏ª©dG áeÓY Ò«¨J ™e çÓãdG á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G :(6-3-3) πµ°T √ò«Ø...
٦٠٦٠ : .(File) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 1 .(Save Project) QÉàNCG 2 ºK ,ádƒªëŸG IôcGòdÉH ´hô°ûŸG øjõîJ ºàj á°SQóŸÉH Ö°SÉ◊G πª©Ã âfÎfEG ...
٦١ :  .(NSB/AppStudio) ΩGóîà°SÉH á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J äÉ°TÉ°T Oó©J ≈∏Y ±ô©àdG .(L...
٦٢٦٢ : á°TÉ°T øe ÌcCG ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG AGƒàMG äÉ≤«Ñ£àdG ôLÉàe ‘ Iô°ûàæŸGh á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J øe Òãc ‘ â¶M’ çÓK …ƒëj …òdGh «...
٦٣٦٣ : á«FóÑŸG ¢üFÉ°üÿG §Ñ°V ” ¿CG ó©H ¿B’G áªFÉ≤dG IGOCG áaÉ°VE’ âbƒdG ¿ÉM ,êPƒªæ∏d πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc É¡°üFÉ°üN §Ñ°Vh (List) :...
٦٤٦٤ : (Button) IGOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(4-4-3) πµ°T (Form3) ådÉãdG êPƒªædG :(5-4-3) πµ°T (ToolTip) á¶MÓŸG IGOCG :(6-4-3) πµ°T IOƒ...
٦٥٦٥ :  IÒãc äÉ≤«Ñ£J ôjƒ£J øµªŸG øe ¬fCG ÖjQóàdG áeó≤e ‘ äôcP Éªµa ,á«›ôH ôeGhCG …CG ≥«Ñ£àdG ...
٦٦ :  .(Radio Button) ∫ÉNOE’G IGOCG á©LGôe .(Header bar) IGOCG ≈∏Y ±ô©àdG .(á«aÉ≤...
٦٧٦٧ : IGOCG ≥jôW øY É¡æ«H π≤æàdG ºàj äÉ°TÉ°T çÓK …ƒëj …òdGh (á«aÉ≤ãdG á≤HÉ°ùŸG) ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üàH ˆG ¿PEÉH ΩƒbCÉ°S QÉ«àN’G IG...
٦٨٦٨ : äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V :(1-5-3) πµ°T ÊÉãdG êPƒªædG :(2-5-3) πµ°T ,á≤HÉ°ùdG äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V ≈°ùfCG ’h .(1-5-3) πµ...
٦٩٦٩ : ∫hC’G êPƒªædG ‘ (HeaderBar1) IGOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(3-5-3) πµ°T ÊÉãdG êPƒªædG ‘ (HeaderBar2) IGOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(4-5-3) πµ°T...
٧٠٧٠ : (RadioButton1) IGOCÓd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G :(6-5-3) πµ°T (RadioButton2) IGOCÓd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G :(7-5-3) πµ°T IGOCÓd á«›ÈdG...
٧١٧١ : ò«ØæJ áé«àf :(9-5-3) πµ°T ≥«Ñ£àdG  .(F...
: ٧٢ :  .(NSB/AppStudio) ΩGóîà°SÉH (CheckBox) QÉ«àN’G IGOCG ,º«ª°üàdG äGhOCG á©LGôe...
٧٣٧٣ :::: Gòg ‘ ¥ô£JCÉ°S Gòd áæ«©e á«æeR IÎa hCG ôª©dG ÜÉ°ùM hCG Ωƒ«dG ïjQÉJ ≈∏Y …ƒà– »àdGh á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J ô°ûàæJ ...
٧٤٧٤ : (TextBox) ¢üædG ™Hôe äGhOCG ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V :(2-6-3) πµ°T :á«dÉàdG ¢üædG äÉ©Hôe ∞«°VCG 4 ïjQÉJ ¬H ô¡¶j ¢üf ™Hôe :(txtD...
٧٥٧٥ : äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V :(4-6-3) πµ°T (Buttons)  :≥≤– »àdGh ≥«Ñ£àdG Gòg ôeGhCG ÖàcCÉ°S :(...
٧٦٧٦ : (m) å«M ,Qƒ¡°ûdÉH ôª©dG QÉ¡XEG ç :ô¡°ûdG »æ©J å«M ,Úæ°ùdÉH ôª©dG QÉ¡XEG ê :áæ°ùdG »æ©J (yyyy) ‫أ‬ ìÉàØe ≈∏Y §¨°†dÉH...
  1. 1.       …ƒ``fÉ``ã`dG º`«`∏©à`dG…ƒ``fÉ``ã`dG º`«`∏©à`dG (äGQô```≤`ª`dG ΩÉ``¶`f)(äGQô```≤`ª`dG ΩÉ``¶`f) ∑ôà°ûªdG è`eÉ`fôÑdG∑ôà°ûªdG è`eÉ`fôÑdG äÉÑjQóàdG ÜÉàcäÉÑjQóàdG ÜÉàc 
  2. 2. `g1435 º«∏©àdG IQGRh 1435 / 3734 : ´GójE’G ºbQ 978 - 603 - 502 - 492 - 1 : ∂eOQ ô°ûædG AÉæKCG á«æWƒdG ó¡a ∂∏ŸG áÑàµe á°Sô¡a º`«∏©àdG IQGRh èeÉfÈdG `` äGQô≤ŸG ΩÉ¶f `` …ƒfÉãdG º«∏©àdG) 2 äÉeƒ∏©ŸG á«æ≤Jh Ö°SÉ◊G ,`g1435¢VÉjôdG,º«∏©àdGIQGRh/.(äÉÑjQóàdG ÜÉàc `` ∑Î°ûŸG º°S 25^5 * 21 ;¢U 238 978 - 603 - 502 - 492 - 1 : ∂eOQ - ájOƒ©°ùdG - …ƒfÉãdG º«∏©àdG - 2 á«°SGQO Öàc - Ö«°SGƒ◊G -1 ¿Gƒæ©dG .CG á«°SGQO Öàc 1435 / 3734 004^712 …ƒjO www.moe.gov.sa 
  3. 3. ‫اﻟﻨﻤﻮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻤﺮة‬ ‫وأﺣﺠﺎﻣﻬﺎ‬ ‫وأﻧﻮاﻋﻬﺎ‬ ‫أﺷﻜﺎﻟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺠﻤﻴﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫وﺗﻄﻮرات‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺛﻮرة‬ ‫إن‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﺎﻓﺴﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺪﺧﻮل‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻄﻮر‬ ‫ﻫﺬا‬ ‫وﻣﻮاﻛﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻤﺴﺎﻳﺮة‬ ‫ﻳﺪﻋﻮﻧﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺬي‬ ‫اﻷﻣﺮ‬ ‫واﻟﻜﻴﻔﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎﺗﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺠﺘﻤﻊ‬ ‫ﻟﺼﻨﺎﻋﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻷﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺴﺘﻮى‬ ‫وﺗﺤﻘﻴﻖ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺷﺘﻰ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻄﻮر‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺠﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻣﺨﺘﻠﻒ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ووﺳﺎﺋﻠﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺪﻳﺜﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫اﻟﻴﻮم‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮم‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ . ‫واﻟﻤﻌﺮﻓﻲ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻛﺒﺔ‬ ‫أﺟﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻧﻮﻋﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻄﻮﻳﺮ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺮاﺗﻴﺠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻻﺗﺒﺎع‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﻠﻴﻢ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﻗﺎد‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫وﻣﺘﺴﺎرع‬ ‫ﻣﺬﻫﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻫﺞ‬ ‫ﺗﻄﻮﻳﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺎل‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻻﺳﻴﻤﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺠﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﺷﺘﻰ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻄﺮد‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻘﻨﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻄﻮر‬ .‫واﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺳﺘﺸﺮاﻓﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﻠﻴﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺨﺪﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﻄﻮﻳﺮ‬ ‫وﺷﺮﻛﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﻠﻴﻢ‬ ‫وزارة‬ ‫ﻓﺈن‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻄﻠﻖ‬ ‫ﻫﺬا‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻴﺪان‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫وأﻧﻮاﻋﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﺘﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻃﻴﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺒﺎدرة‬ ‫ﺑﺰﻣﺎم‬ ‫أﺧﺬﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﻗﺪ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺴﺘﻘﺒﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺪﻳﺜﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺠﺪﻳﺪات‬ ‫وﻋﻠﻮﻣﻬﻤﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺎل‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺳﻴﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺮﺑﻮي‬ ‫اﻟﺤﻘﺎﺋﻖ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻴﻌﺎب‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺶء‬ ‫ﺗﻤﻜﻴﻦ‬ ‫وﻷﻫﻤﻴﺔ‬ ،‫وﺗﺪرﻳﺴﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺎدة‬ ‫ﻛﻔﺎءة‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺮﻓﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻷﺧﺬ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺎل‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺻﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻄﻮر‬ ‫وﻟﻤﻮاﻛﺒﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﻘﺪﻣﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﻬﺎرات‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ .‫وﺗﻄﺒﻴﻘﺎﺗﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﺗﻄﻮر‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻳﺼﺎﺣﺐ‬ ‫وﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺪرﻳﺴﻪ‬ ‫وﻃﺮق‬ ‫وﻋﻠﻮﻣﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻤﺮﺣﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻫﺞ‬ ‫ﺗﻄﻮﻳﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﻴﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺮﺑﻮﻳﻴﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺨﺒﺮاء‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﻳﻖ‬ ‫ﻗﺎم‬ ‫وﻗﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺎل‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﺴﺘﺠﺪات‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﻟﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮﺟﻬﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫وﻳﺘﺴﻖ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻼءم‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﺤﻘﻴﻖ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻨﻬﺞ‬ ‫وﺑﻨﺎء‬ ‫وإﻋﺪاد‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻤﻴﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺎل‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺮﺑﻮﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮﺟﻬﺎت‬ ‫أﺣﺪث‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣﺮاﻋﻴ‬ ‫وﻋﻠﻮﻣﻪ‬ :‫اﻵﺗﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻷﻫﺪاف‬ ‫ﻋﻘﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺎﺷﺮة‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﺳﻮق‬ ‫دﺧﻮل‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻬﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻘﺪرات‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻤﻬﺎرات‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﺄﻫﻴﻞ‬ 11 .‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻳﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺮﺣﻠﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻤﻮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻤﺮة‬ ‫وأﺣﺠﺎﻣﻬﺎ‬ ‫وأﻧﻮاﻋﻬﺎ‬ ‫أﺷﻜﺎﻟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺠﻤﻴﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫وﺗﻄﻮرات‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺛﻮرة‬ ‫إن‬‫اﻟﻨﻤﻮ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺘﻤﺮة‬ ‫وأﺣﺠﺎﻣﻬﺎ‬ ‫وأﻧﻮاﻋﻬﺎ‬ ‫أﺷﻜﺎﻟﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺠﻤﻴﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫وﺗﻄﻮرات‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺛﻮرة‬ ‫إن‬ ٤٤
  4. 4. ‫اﻟﺴﺎﺋﺪة‬ ‫واﻟﺒﺮﻣﺠﻴﺎت‬ ‫وﻟﻠﻨﻈﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺘﺨﺼﺼﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫وﻫﻨﺪﺳﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻌﻠﻮم‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺮﻓﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺠﻮاﻧﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎء‬ 22 ‫اﻟﺠﺎﻣﻌﻴﺔ‬ ‫دراﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫واﺳﺘﻜﻤﺎل‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺪم‬ ‫ﻣﻮاﻛﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻃﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﻳﻤﻜﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺎ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ًّ‫ﻴ‬‫ﻋﺎﻟﻤ‬ .‫ﺑﻨﺠﺎح‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺎرﻳﻊ‬ ‫وﺑﻨﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﺬاﺗﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﻮﻇﻴﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﻬﺎرات‬ ‫اﻛﺘﺴﺎب‬ 33 .‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻤﺮﺣﻠﺔ‬ ‫واﻹﻧﺴﺎﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺠﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺤﺼﻮل‬ ‫ﻗﺪراﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎء‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻴﺢ‬ ‫ﺑﻤﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺎﻓﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎرف‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺼﻮل‬ 44 .‫ﻋﺎﻟﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﻴﺎﺳﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺷﻬﺎدات‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﺸﺎرﻛﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﺟﺘﻤﺎﻋﻲ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﻮاﺻﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫وﻗﺪرات‬ ‫ﻣﻬﺎرات‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺰﻳﺰ‬ 55 .‫اﻟﺴﻌﻮدي‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻟﻤﺠﺘﻤﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻨﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻘﻴﻖ‬ ‫ﻛﺄداة‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫وﻗﺪرات‬ ‫واﻟﺴﻠﻮﻛﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﻬﺎرات‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﺎرف‬ ‫وﺗﻄﻮﻳﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺰﻳﺰ‬ 66 .‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻮﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﻠﻴﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺮاﺣﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫إﻧﺘﺎﺟﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻄﻼب‬ ‫ﻣﺸﺎرﻛﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻔﻌﻴﻞ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﻌﻠﻤﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ‬ ‫إﻧﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻮل‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻓﻠﺔ‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺣﻴﺚ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﻌﻠﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﻠﻴﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﻴﺘﻲ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫وﺗﻮﻇﻴﻔﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺸﺎرﻳﻊ‬ ‫اﺑﺘﻜﺎر‬ ‫ﺧﻼل‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﺸﺮوﻋﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﺪرﻳﺒﺎت‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫ﻗﺴﻤ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻄﻮرة‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﺎﻫﺞ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﻮي‬ ‫وﻫﺬه‬ ،‫ﻋﺪﻳﺪة‬ ‫ﻣﺠﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺨﺘﻠﻔﺔ‬ ‫وﺗﻄﺒﻴﻘﺎﺗﻪ‬ ‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻣﺠﻴﺎت‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺾ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫أﺧﻲ‬ ‫ﻧﻨﺼﺤﻚ‬ ‫وﻟﺬا‬ ،‫وﺗﻨﻮﻋﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﺪدﻫﺎ‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﺪودة‬ ‫ﺗﻈﻞ‬ ‫واﻟﻤﺸﺮوﻋﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺒﺎت‬ ‫ﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﻟﻘﺪرات‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻬﺎرات‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﺰﻳﺪ‬ ‫اﻛﺘﺴﺎب‬ ‫ﺑﻨﻔﺴﻚ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺎول‬ ‫وأن‬ ،‫ﺑﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻜﺘﻔﻲ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻫﺬه‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺎﻃﻚ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ً‫ﺎ‬‫وﻗﺘ‬ ‫ﺗﺨﺼﺺ‬ ‫ﺑﺄن‬ ‫وذﻟﻚ‬ ،‫اﻟﺤﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎز‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﺘﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﻨﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻄﻮﻳﻊ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ً‫أﻳﻀ‬ ‫ﺗﺤﺎول‬ ‫وأن‬ ،‫واﻟﻤﻌﺮﻓﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎﺗﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺼﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻔﺘﺎح‬ ‫اﻟﻴﻮم‬ ‫ُﻌﺪ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻰ‬ .‫اﻷﺧﺮى‬ ‫اﻟﺪراﺳﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﻘﺮرات‬ ‫ﺗﻌﻠﻴﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﻮﺳﻴﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﺻﻮرﻫﺎ‬ ،،‫ﺧﻴﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻮﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺎﻟﻰ‬ ‫واﷲ‬ ٥ ،،‫ﺧﻴﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻮﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺎﻟﻰ‬ ‫واﷲ‬،،‫ﺧﻴﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻤﻮﻓﻖ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﺎﻟﻰ‬ ‫واﷲ‬ ٥
  5. 5. ٦٦ :: ١٠‫ص‬ .........................‫اﻟﺸﺒﻜﺔ‬‫ﻋﺒﺮ‬‫ﻣﻨﺰﻟﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻤﻮﻋﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻔﺎت‬‫ﻓﻲ‬‫واﳌﺸﺎرﻛﺔ‬‫اﶈﻠﻴﺔ‬‫اﻟﺸﺒﻜﺎت‬‫إﻋﺪاد‬:‫اﻷول‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ١٧‫ص‬ ....................................................................‫اﶈﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻼﺳﻠﻜﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺸﺒﻜﺎت‬‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬:‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ :: ٢٦‫ص‬ .......................................................................................‫اﳊﺎﺳﺐ‬‫ﳉﻬﺎز‬‫اﻵﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬:‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ :: ٣٨‫ص‬ ..........................................................................................‫اﻟﻌﻤﻞ‬‫ﺑﻴﺌﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬‫اﻟﺘﻌﺮف‬:‫اﻷول‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٤٦‫ص‬ ..............................................................(‫اﻟﺒﺮﻣﺠﺔ‬‫إﻟﻰ‬‫)ﻣﺪﺧﻞ‬‫ﻋﻠﻴﻜﻢ‬‫اﻟﺴﻼم‬‫ﺗﻄﺒﻴﻖ‬:‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٥٤‫ص‬ ......................................................(‫اﳊﺴﺎﺑﻴﺔ‬‫)اﻟﻌﻤﻠﻴﺎت‬‫ﺑﺴﻴﻄﺔ‬‫ﺣﺎﺳﺒﺔ‬ ‫آﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻄﺒﻴﻖ‬:‫اﻟﺜﺎﻟﺚ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٦١‫ص‬ ..................((List)‫اﻟﻘﺎﺋﻤﺔ‬‫أداة‬‫ﺑﺎﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬‫اﻟﺸﺎﺷﺎت‬‫ﺑﲔ‬‫)اﻟﺘﻨﻘﻞ‬‫اﳌﺄﺛﻮرة‬‫اﻷدﻋﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻄﺒﻴﻖ‬:‫اﻟﺮاﺑﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٦٦‫ص‬ ......................................(‫اﻟﺸﺎﺷﺎت‬‫ﺑﲔ‬‫ﻟﻠﺘﻨﻘﻞ‬ ‫أﺧﺮى‬‫)أدوات‬‫اﻟﺜﻘﺎﻓﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺴﺎﺑﻘﺔ‬‫ﺗﻄﺒﻴﻖ‬:‫اﳋﺎﻣﺲ‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٧٢‫ص‬ .................................((CheckBox)‫أداة‬ ،‫اﻟﺘﺼﻤﻴﻢ‬‫)أدوات‬‫اﻟﻌﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﺣﺴﺎب‬‫ﺗﻄﺒﻴﻖ‬:‫اﻟﺴﺎدس‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٧٨‫ص‬ ..................................................................(‫اﳌﺘﻌﺪدة‬ ‫)اﻟﻮﺳﺎﺋﻂ‬‫اﻟﻜﺮﱘ‬‫اﻟﻘﺮآن‬‫ﺗﻄﺒﻴﻖ‬:‫اﻟﺴﺎﺑﻊ‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٨٢‫ص‬ .............................................................(‫اﳌﺘﻌﺪدة‬‫)اﻟﻮﺳﺎﺋﻂ‬‫ﺻﻮر‬‫وﻋﺪة‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬‫ﺗﻄﺒﻴﻖ‬ :‫اﻟﺜﺎﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٨٨‫ص‬ ....................((LocalStorage)‫ﺑﺎﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎﻧﺎت‬‫)ﺣـﻔـﻆ‬‫ﻣـﻔﻜﺮﺗﻲ‬‫ﺗـﻄﺒـﻴـﻖ‬:‫اﻟﺘﺎﺳﻊ‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٩٤‫ص‬ ..............................................................(‫اﳌﺘﻌﺪدة‬‫)اﻟﻮﺳﺎﺋﻂ‬‫اﻟﻔﻴﺪﻳﻮ‬‫ﻣﺸﻐﻞ‬‫ﺗﻄﺒﻴﻖ‬:‫اﻟﻌﺎﺷﺮ‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٩٨‫ص‬ .............................................................(‫اﳌﺘﻌﺪدة‬‫)اﻟﻮﺳﺎﺋﻂ‬‫اﻟﺴﻮر‬‫ﻗﺼﺎر‬‫ﺗﻄﺒﻴﻖ‬:‫ﻋﺸﺮ‬‫اﳊﺎدي‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ١٠٥ ‫ص‬ ...........................................................................................‫إﺛﺮاﺋﻴــﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺪرﻳﺒﺎت‬:‫ﻋﺸﺮ‬‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬
  6. 6. ٧٧ :: ١٨٠ ‫ص‬ ........................................................................................‫اﳌﻌﺎﻟﺞ‬ ‫أداء‬‫وﻗﻴﺎس‬‫اﺧﺘﺒﺎر‬:‫اﻷول‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ١٨٦ ‫ص‬ ..................................................‫اﳊﺎﺳﺐ‬‫أداء‬ ‫وﲢﺴﲔ‬،‫اﻟﺘﺤﻤﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﲢﺖ‬‫اﳌﻌﺎﻟﺞ‬‫أداء‬ ‫ﻗﻴﺎس‬:‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ :: ١٩٨‫ص‬ ............................................................‫اﻟﻌﺎﳌﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺎﺳﺐ‬‫ﻟﺸﻬﺎدات‬‫اﻟﻌﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﺧﺘﺒﺎرات‬ :‫اﻷول‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ٢٠٨ ‫ص‬ ..........................................................‫اﻟﻌﺎﳌﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﳊﺎﺳﺐ‬‫ﻟﺸﻬﺎدات‬‫اﻟﻌﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﺧﺘﺒﺎرات‬ :‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ١٤٠ ‫ص‬ .........(LibreOfﬁce Base)‫ﺑﻴﺲ‬‫أوﻓﻴﺲ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﺒﺮ‬‫ﺑﺮﻧﺎﻣﺞ‬‫ﻓﻲ‬‫اﳌﺪرﺳﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﻴﺎﻧﺎت‬‫ﻗﺎﻋﺪة‬ ‫إﻧﺸﺎء‬ :‫اﻷول‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ١٤٥ ‫ص‬ ......................................................................................................‫اﻟــﺠــﺪاول‬ :‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ١٥٤ ‫ص‬ ..........................................‫اﳉﺪاول‬‫ﺑﲔ‬‫اﻟﻌﻼﻗﺎت‬‫وﺗﻜﻮﻳﻦ‬‫اﳊﻘﻮل‬‫وﺗﻌﺪﻳﻞ‬‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎﻧﺎت‬‫إدﺧﺎل‬ :‫اﻟﺜﺎﻟﺚ‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ١٦٢ ‫ص‬ ....................................................................................................‫اﻻﺳﺘـﻌﻼﻣـﺎت‬:‫اﻟﺮاﺑﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ١٦٨ ‫ص‬ ..........................................................................................................‫اﻟﻨـﻤﺎذج‬:‫اﳋﺎﻣﺲ‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ١٧٤ ‫ص‬ .....................................................................................................‫اﻟﺘـﻘـﺎرﻳــﺮ‬:‫اﻟﺴﺎدس‬‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ :: :: ١١٨ ‫ص‬ ..................................................................................‫اﻹﻧﺘﺮﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﺒﺮ‬‫واﻟﺸﺮاء‬‫اﻟﺘﺴﻮق‬ :‫اﻷول‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬ ١٢٦ ‫ص‬ .....................................................................‫اﻟﺘﺤﻜﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﻮﺣﺔ‬‫ﻋﺒﺮ‬‫اﻟﺘﺴﻮق‬‫ﻣﻮﻗﻊ‬ ‫إدارة‬ :‫اﻟﺜﺎﻧﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪرﻳﺐ‬
  7. 7. ‫ﻭﺍﻹﻧﺘﺮﻧﺖ‬‫ﻭﺍﻟﻼﺳﻠﻜﻴﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻠﻜﻴﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺸﺒﻜﺎﺕ‬‫ﻭﺍﻹﻧﺘﺮﻧﺖ‬‫ﻭﺍﻟﻼﺳﻠﻜﻴﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺴﻠﻜﻴﺔ‬‫ﺍﻟﺸﺒﻜﺎﺕ‬
  8. 8. :  .É¡Há∏°üàŸGIõ¡LC’G±É°ûµà°SGhá«∏ëŸGáµÑ°ûdGOGóYEG .áµÑ°ûdG≈∏Yá«dõæŸGácQÉ°ûŸGáYƒª›≈dEGΩÉª°†fE’G .áµÑ°ûdG≈∏Yá«dõæŸGácQÉ°ûŸGáYƒª›AÉ°†YCG™eäÉØ∏ŸGácQÉ°ûeOGóYEG  
  9. 9. : ١١١١  .É¡Há°UÉÿGQhôŸGáª∏cáaô©eh∂©bƒÃá«∏ﬁáµÑ°TôaƒJ 1 .»µÑ°ûdG•ÉÑJQ’G¬æµÁ»MƒdhCG∫ƒªﬁhCGÖ°SÉMRÉ¡L 2 .Rhóæjháª¶fCG‘π«¨°ûàdGΩÉ¶f ™e kGôaƒàe¿ƒµjIOÉY …òdGhíØ°üàdGèeÉfôH 3 Ö°SÉ◊G äÉµÑ°T ´GƒfCGh QOÉ°üŸG ácQÉ°ûe ‘ É¡à«ªgCG ,äÉµÑ°ûdG Ωƒ¡Øe ≈∏Y IóMƒdG √ò¡d …ô¶ædG Aõ÷G ‘ Éæaô©J Ö°SÉ◊G äÉµÑ°T ÌcCG øe ó©oJh .áµÑ°ûdG óÑY äÉfÉ«Ñ∏d ∫É°SQE’G áYô°S hCG ,áeóîà°ùŸG á«æ≤àdG hCG ,ÊÉµŸG É¡YÉ°ùJG Ö°ùëH (LAN)á«∏ëŸGÖ°SÉ◊GáµÑ°Th,(PAN)á«°üî°ûdGÖ°SÉ◊GáµÑ°T:»gÊÉµŸGÉ¡YÉ°ùJGÖ°ùëHkÉeGóîà°SGhkGQÉ°ûàfG ∫ƒNódGh ∫É°üJ’G ≈∏Y πª©dGh â«ÑdG hCG á°SQóŸG πª©e ‘ IOƒLƒŸG á«∏ëŸG äÉµÑ°ûdG ≈∏Y ±ô©àæ°S ÖjQóàdG Gòg ‘h .É¡Jõ¡LCGóMCGóÑYäÉØ∏e‘ácQÉ°ûª∏dá«dõæeáYƒªéŸΩÉª°†f’Ghá«∏ëŸGáµÑ°û∏d Ö°SÉ◊G äÉµÑ°T ´GƒfCGh QOÉ°üŸG ácQÉ°ûe ‘ É¡à«ªgCG ,äÉµÑ°ûdG Ωƒ¡Øe ≈∏Y IóMƒdG √ò¡d …ô¶ædG Aõ÷G ‘ Éæaô©J 
  10. 10. : ١٢١٢ á«µ∏°S(Ethernet)á«∏ﬁ áµÑ°TOƒLhádÉM‘ 1 …òdGh πÑ«c óLƒjh á°SQóŸG πª©e hCG ∑õæŸÉH ÚÑŸGh á«∏ëŸG áµÑ°û∏d (RJ45) ¢ùÑ≤Ã »¡àæj É¡H OƒLƒŸG áaô¨dÉH òØæe hCG (1-1-1) πµ°ûdÉH ¢ùÑ≤ŸG Gò¡H Ö°SÉ◊G π«°UƒàH ΩƒbCG ,Ö°SÉ◊G ΩƒbCG¿CGøµÁÉ`ª``c,(1-1-1) π``µ°ûdG‘É`ª```c âfÌjCG πÑ«c ΩGóîà°SÉH Ö°SÉ◊G RÉ¡L π«°UƒàH ¬Lƒe hCG (Switch) ∫uóÑe hCG (Hub) ™ªéÃ ºK ,Ö°SÉ◊G É¡H OƒLƒŸG áaô¨dÉH (Router) .Ö°SÉ◊GRÉ¡Lπ«¨°ûàH ΩƒbCG   RÉ¡÷ÉHRhóæjháª¶fCG‘π«¨°ûàdGΩÉ¶f™eôaƒàj 2 »àdG äÉ«›ÈdG øe áYƒª› ∫ƒªëŸG hCG »ÑàµŸG ÊÉµe ¥É£f ‘ á«∏ëŸG äÉµÑ°ûdG áaô©e ∂d í«àJ QÉàNCG É¡∏«¨°ûJ AóÑdh É¡°üFÉ°üN §Ñ°Vh Oóﬁ áªFÉb øe (Control Panel) (ºµëàdG áMƒd) õeQÉ¡æeájQƒ°UkGRƒeQÉ¡HIòaÉf‹ô¡¶«d(CGóHG) (Network & Internet) (âfÎfE’Gh áµÑ°ûdG) .(2-1-1) πµ°ûdG‘Éªc á«∏ëŸGáµÑ°û∏d(RJ45)¢ùÑ≤ÃπÑ«µHÖ°SÉ◊Gπ«°UƒJ:(1-1-1)πµ°T ºµëàdGáMƒdIòaÉf:(2-1-1)πµ°T
  11. 11. : ١٣١٣ ácQÉ°ûŸGháµÑ°ûdGõcôeIòaÉf:(3-1-1)πµ°T áµÑ°ûdÉHá∏°üàŸGIõ¡LC’GhôJƒ«ÑªµdGIõ¡LCG:(4-1-1)πµ°T áµÑ°ûdG±É°ûàcGh∑GÎ°TÓdäGQÉ«ÿGIòaÉf:(5-1-1)πµ°T (âfÎfE’Gh á````µÑ°ûdG) õeQ ≈````````````∏Y ô``````````≤```fCG 3 Iò``aÉf ‹ ô```````````¡¶«d (Network & Internet) (á````cQÉ°ûŸGh áµÑ°ûdG õcôe) õeQ É¡æe RƒeQ É¡``H πØ°SCG ó``Lƒjh (Network & Sharing Center) ôJƒ«ÑªµdG Iõ¡LCG ¢VôY) É¡æe äGQÉ«N IóY É¡æe π``µ°ûdG ‘ É```ªc (á``µÑ°ûdÉH á```∏°üàŸG Iõ``¡LC’Gh .(3-1-1) Iõ```¡LC’Ghô```Jƒ«ÑªµdGIõ`¡``LCG¢Vô```Y)õeQ≈∏Yô``≤`fCG 4 View Network Computers) (á```µÑ°ûdÉH á``∏°üàŸG âªb …òdG Ö°SÉ◊G RÉ¡L RƒeQ ô¡¶àa ,(and Devices á``∏°üàŸG Iõ`¡LC’Gh iôNC’G äÉÑ°SÉ◊G Iõ¡LCGh ¬àaÉ°VEÉH .(4-1-1) π``µ°ûdG ‘ É`ªc .á``µÑ°ûdÉH ó≤a ,(äÉµÑ°ûdG) ó∏› ‘ Iõ¡LC’G RƒeQ ô¡¶J ⁄ GPEG 5 ø``e äÉØ∏ŸG á```cQÉ°ûeh á```µÑ°ûdG ±É°ûàcG ÖéM ” ¿ƒµj É¡aÉ°ûàcG™æÁ…òdGh(Windows)ájÉªMQGóL∫Ó``N Iõ¡LCÓd ±É°ûàc’G Úµ“ IOÉYEG øµÁ Gòd ,kÉ«°VGÎaG áµÑ°ûdG ¢üFÉ°üN §``Ñ°V ø``µÁ Éª``c á```µÑ°ûdÉH á∏°üàŸG :á«dÉàdGäGƒ£ÿG´ÉÑJÉHÉ¡JÉØ∏Ã∑GÎ°TÓd (á```cQÉ``°û````ŸGh á```µÑ`°û``dG õ``cô``e) õeQ ≈``∏```Y ô``≤````fCG IòaÉf ‹ ô¡¶àd (Network & Sharing Center) ácQÉ°ûŸG äGOGóYEG Ò«¨J) É¡æe äGQÉ«N É¡ÑfÉéH óLƒjh ,(Change Advanced Sharing Setting) (áeó≤àŸG ô¡¶àd (áeó≤àŸG ácQÉ°ûŸG äGOGóYEG Ò«¨J) ≈∏Y ô≤fCG ºK ‘ Éªc áµÑ°ûdG ±É°ûàcGh ∑GÎ°TÓd äGQÉ«ÿG IòaÉf .(5-1-1) πµ°ûdG
  12. 12. : ١٤١٤ á«dõæeáµÑ°T≈∏YIOƒLƒŸG Ö°SÉ◊GIõ¡LCGøeáYƒª›»g»àdGhá«dõæŸGácQÉ°ûŸGáYƒª›AÉ°ûfEGá«∏ëŸGáµÑ°ûdG‘ ºàj ‘ ácQÉ°ûŸG π«¨°ûJ) õeôdG ¥ƒa ô≤fCG Éªc ,(Turn On Network Discovery) (áµÑ°ûdG ±É°ûàcG π«¨°ûJ) QR ¥ƒa ô≤fCG 6 øeácQÉ°ûŸGäÉØ∏Ÿ∫ƒNódÉH∑Î°ûe…C’ìÉª°ùdÉHΩƒbCGÉªc,(Turn On file and printer sharing) (äÉ©HÉ£dGhäÉØ∏ŸG (Save) (äGÒ«¨àdG ßØM) QR ¥ƒa ô≤fCG GkÒNCGh áYƒªéª∏d áeÉ©dG äÉØ∏ª∏d ∫ƒNódÉH ÚcÎ°ûª∏d ìÉª°ùdG QR ≈∏Y ô≤ædG ∫ÓN á∏°üàŸG Iõ¡LC’Gh ôJƒ«ÑªµdG Iõ¡LCG ¢VôY) áfƒ≤jCG ≈∏Y ô≤fCG ÉeóæY áµÑ°ûdÉH á∏°üàŸG Iõ¡LC’G ±É°ûàcÉH ìÉª°ùdG ºàj »µd .á≤HÉ°ùdGIƒ£ÿG‘(áµÑ°ûdÉH  É¡H ∑GÎ°T’G øµÁ »àdG äÉØ∏ŸG QÉ«àNG IòaÉf :(7-1-1) πµ°T á«dõæŸGácQÉ°ûŸGáYƒª›IòaÉf:(6-1-1)πµ°T áYƒª› ΩGóîà°SG í«àjh .É¡H äÉ©HÉ£dGh äÉØ∏ŸG ‘ ácQÉ°ûª∏d á«Jƒ°üdG äÉØ∏ŸGh Qƒ°üdG ácQÉ°ûe á«fÉµeEG á«dõæŸG ácQÉ°ûŸG ‘ øjôNBG Úeóîà°ùe ™e äÉ©HÉ£dGh äGóæà°ùŸGh ƒjó«ØdG äÉØ∏eh ‘ á«dõæŸG ácQÉ°ûŸG áYƒª› ôaƒàJh .á«dõæŸG ácQÉ°ûŸG áYƒª› á«dÉàdG äGƒ£ÿG ‘h .(8 Rhóæjh)h (7 Rhóæjh) π«¨°ûàdG áª¶fCG øeÉ¡FÉ°ûfEG≥HÉ°ùdG á«dõæŸGácQÉ°ûŸGáYƒª›≈dEGΩÉª°†f’ÉHΩƒbCG .áµÑ°ûdG»eóîà°ùeóMCG ø``e (Control Panel) (ºµëàdG á``Mƒ```d) QÉ``à``NCG 1 áµÑ°ûdG) õeQ É¡æe äÉfƒ≤jCG É¡H IòaÉf ‹ ô¡¶«d ( CGóHG) áªFÉb á```fƒ≤jCG ≈`∏Y ô``≤``fCG (Network & Internet) (âfô``àfE’Gh ‹ ô¡¶«d (Network & Internet) (âfÎfE’Gh áµÑ°ûdG) ‘Éªc(á«dõæŸGácQÉ°ûŸGáYƒª›)É¡æeäGQÉ«NIóYÉ¡HIòaÉf .(6-1-1) πµ°ûdG Home)( á«dõæŸG ácQÉ°ûŸG áYƒª›) õeQ ô≤fCG 2 QR≈∏Yô≤fCG,áYƒªéŸÉH∑GÎ°T’Gí«àJIòaÉf‹ô¡¶«d(Group ´GƒfCGQÉ«àNGí«àJIòaÉf‹ô¡¶àd (Join Now) (¿B’G∑Î°TG) π```µ°ûdG ‘ Éªc áYƒªéŸG ÈY É¡H ∑GÎ°T’G øµÁ »àdG äÉØ∏ŸG §¨°†dG ºK É¡H ácQÉ°ûŸG ÖZQCG »àdG äÉØ∏ŸG OóMCGh (7-1-1) .(Next)(‹ÉàdG)QR≈∏Y
  13. 13. : ١٥١٥ (»JGóæà°ùeh …Qƒ°U ,∫ÉãŸG π«Ñ°S ≈∏Y) äÉÑàµŸG Oó– ¿CG øµÁ ,É¡«dEG ΩÉª°†f’Gh á«dõæe ácQÉ°ûe áYƒª› AÉ°ûfEG ó©H .kÉ≤M’á«aÉ°VEGäÉÑàµeácQÉ°ûehIOóﬁäGó∏›hCGäÉØ∏eácQÉ°ûe™æe øµÁÉªcÉ¡àcQÉ°ûe‘ÖZQCG»àdG  É¡H ∑GÎ°T’G øµÁ »àdG äÉØ∏ŸG OGóYEG IòaÉf :(8-1-1) πµ°T ∑GÎ°T’G ¢üFÉ°üN ójó– IòaÉf :(9-1-1) πµ°T øe É¡æ««©àH ΩÉb »àdGh áYƒªéª∏d QhôŸG áª∏c É¡dÓN øe πNOoCG IòaÉf ô¡¶J É¡àcQÉ°ûe ìÉàŸG äÉØ∏ŸG QÉ«àNG Ö≤Y 3 QR ≈∏Y ≈∏Yô≤fCÉa ,áYƒªéª∏d »eÉª°†fÉH ó«ØJ IòaÉf ô¡¶J Égó©H (Next) (‹ÉàdG) QR ≈∏Y §¨°†dG ºK ,áYƒªéŸG AÉ°ûfCG .(Finish) (AÉ¡àf’G) ΩGóîà°SÉHáYƒªéŸGQOÉ°üeá``jÉªëHΩƒbCG¿CGøµÁácQÉ°ûª∏dáaÉ°VE’ÉHh øjôNB’GÚeóîà°ùª∏dø```µÁ’å«ëHhâbh…CG‘ÉgÒ«¨J∂æµÁQhôeáª∏c .∂dòH ¿PE’G º¡ëæe ó`æ``Y ’EG …RÉ¡L ≈∏Y ácQÉ°ûª∏d áMÉàŸG äÉØ∏ŸG Ò«¨J .áYƒªéª∏däÉØ∏ŸÉHácQÉ°ûŸGOGóYEÉHΩƒbCGá«dÉàdGäGƒ£ÿG‘h ójóëàHΩƒbCGÉ¡Há«dõæŸGáYƒªéŸGháµÑ°ûdG¢üFÉ°üNOGóYEGÖ≤Y 1 ó∏éŸG hCG ∞∏ŸG º°SG ≈∏Y ô≤ædÉH É¡H ∑GÎ°T’G øµª«°S »àdG äÉØ∏ŸG QÉ«àNGh øÁC’G IQCÉØdG QR ≈∏Y §¨°†dG ºK ,(High School books) øµ«dh πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc IòaÉf ‹ ô¡¶J ádó°ùæŸG áªFÉ≤dG øe (¢üFÉ°üN) QÉ«àNGh .(8-1-1) (á`cQÉ°ûe)Ö```jƒÑJ≈``∏``Yô``≤fCG¢ü``FÉ°üNIò``aÉ``fô```eGhCGø`````e 2 .(9-1-1) πµ°ûdG‘Éªc (...ácQÉ°ûe)QRºK(Sharing)
  14. 14. : ١٦١٦  ¬JóØà°SG Ée ≈∏Y kAÉæH ºµëàdG áMƒd øe ∂©bƒe ‘ IOƒLƒŸG á«∏ëŸG äÉµÑ°ûdÉH á£ÑJôŸG Iõ¡LC’G ±É°ûµà°SG áHôéàH ºb :»JB’ÉHºbºK,ÖjQóàdGGògøe .áµÑ°ûdGπ¨°ûeøehCG∂°SQóeøeá«dõæŸGáYƒªéŸGº°SGhìÉàØe≈∏Yπ°üMG 11 äÉØ∏e´ƒfƒëfáYƒªéŸGAÉ°†YC’∑GÎ°T’G¢üFÉ°üNOGóYEGh áYƒªéŸG≈dEGΩÉª°†f’GäÉfÉ«H∫ÉNOEÉHºb 22 .∑GÎ°T’G .¬H∑GÎ°T’ÉHáYƒªéŸÉHAÉ°†YCÓdìÉª°ùdGh∞∏eOGóYEÉHºb 33 ∑RÉ¡LÚH•ÉÑJQ’GOƒLh∫ÓNøeÉ¡î°ùfh ácÎ°ûŸGäÉØ∏ŸG∫OÉÑàdáHôŒ…ôLCGáYƒªéŸΩÉª°†f’Gó©H 44 .á«∏ëŸGáµÑ°ûdÉHá«dõæŸGáYƒªéŸÉHiôNC’GIõ¡LC’Gh ∞∏ŸGácQÉ°ûŸ¿PE’Gäô¡X»àdGIòaÉædGøeOóMCG 3 QR ≈∏Y ô≤fCGh º¡d ìƒª°ùŸG AÉ°†YC’G º°SG QÉ«àNÉH (ácQÉ°ûe) QR ≈∏Y ô≤fCG ºK ,(add) (áaÉ°VEG) ‘ í°†àj Éªc √Ò«¨Jh ∞∏ª∏d ∫ƒ°UƒdÉH º¡d ìÉª°ù∏d .(10-1-1) πµ°ûdG äÉØ∏e íàØH ΩƒbCG ácQÉ°ûŸG π«©ØJ øe ócCÉà∏d 4 áµÑ°ûdG QÉàNCG ºK ôJƒ«ÑªµdG RÉ¡L øe ácQÉ°ûŸG .(Network) ∞∏ª∏d∫ƒNódÉHº¡díª°ùjøjòdGAÉ°†YC’GAÉª°SCGQÉ«àNG:(10-1-1)πµ°T
  15. 15. : ١٧  .É¡H•ÉÑJQ’Ghá«∏ëŸGá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdÉH∫É°üJ’GOGóYEG .áµÑ°ûdGøeCGájÉªMhá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdGΩOƒeOGóYEG 
  16. 16. : ١٨١٨ Ö°SÉ◊G Iõ¡LCG ÚH Éeh ,á«aô£dG É¡JGóMh ≈dEG äÉÑ°SÉ◊G Iõ¡LCG øe á«ªbôdG äÉfÉ«ÑdG ∫É°SQEÉH Ö°SÉ◊G áµÑ°T Ωƒ≤J .áØ∏àîŸG∫É°üJ’GπFÉ°ShΩGóîà°SÉH,¢†©ÑdGÉ¡°†©H OóY Qƒ¡X ≈dEG iOCG É‡ á«∏ëŸG äÉµÑ°ûdG ‘ »µ∏°SÓdG ∫É°üJ’G Üƒ∏°SCG ΩGóîà°SG ô°UÉ©ŸG »æ≤àdG Ωó≤àdG ìÉJCG Év«dÉMh ∫É°üJ’G á«°UÉÿ kGô¶fh .(Wifi) áµÑ°T πãe ,Iô°UÉ©ŸG IÉ«◊G ‘ É¡JÉ≤«Ñ£J QÉ°ûàfGh á«µ∏°SÓdG á«∏ëŸG äÉµÑ°ûdG øe øe kÉÑ∏°SáµÑ°ûdGøeCG≈∏YÒKCÉàdGháµÑ°ûdG≈∏Y∫ƒNódÉH¬dìƒª°ùeÒZåHÉYhCGπ∏°ùàŸøµÁ√QÉ°ûàfGå«Møe»µ∏°SÓdG .∂dP≈dEGÉehøjôNB’ÉHQGô°VE’Ghá«°Uƒ°üÿG∑É¡àfG:∫ÓN ,â«ÑdGhCGá°SQóŸGπª©e‘IOƒLƒŸGá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdÉH∫É°üJ’G≈∏Yπª©dG-≈dÉ©JˆG¿PEÉH-ºà«°SÖjQóàdGGòg‘h ìô°üŸG Ò¨d É¡dƒNO hCG É¡H ∫É°üJ’G ™æŸ áµÑ°ûdG øeCG ájÉªMh á«∏ëŸG á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°û∏d »µÑ°ûdG ∫É°üJ’G ΩOƒe OGóYEG ºK .∂dòHº¡d   .É¡Há°UÉÿGQhôŸGáª∏cáaô©eh∂©bƒÃá«∏ﬁá«µ∏°S’áµÑ°TôaƒJ 1 .»µ∏°SÓdG•ÉÑJQ’G¬æµÁ»MƒdhCG∫ƒªﬁhCGÖ°SÉMRÉ¡L 2 .á«∏ﬁáµÑ°ûd»µ∏°SÓdG•ÉÑJQ’ÉHíª°ùjh∫GƒLáëjô°ûHhCGájô°üÑdG±É«dCÓdhCG(DSL)´ƒfΩOƒeRÉ¡LôaƒJ 3 .Rhóæjháª¶fCG‘π«¨°ûàdGΩÉ¶f ™e kGôaƒàe¿ƒµjIOÉY …òdGh íØ°üàdGèeÉfôH 4
  17. 17. : ١٩١٩ Rhóæjh π«¨°ûàdG ΩÉ¶f ™`e ô`aƒàj 1 á`Yƒª› ∫ƒª`ëŸG hCG »ÑàµŸG RÉ¡÷ÉH á``aô©e∂dí`«àJ»`à`dGäÉ`«›ÈdGø`e ÊÉµe ¥É£f ‘ á«µ∏°SÓdG äÉ`µÑ°ûdG QÉ«àNÉH ΩƒbCG É¡∏«¨°ûJ AóÑdh Oóﬁ (Control Panel) (ºµëàdG áMƒd) IòaÉf ô¡¶àd (CGóHG) áª`FÉ`b øe áµÑ°ûdG) õeQ ≈∏Y ô≤fCG kGRƒeQ É¡H (Network & Internet) (âfÎfEGh .(1-2-1) πµ°ûdG‘Éªc   ºµëàdGáMƒdIòaÉf:(1-2-1)πµ°T É¡æe RƒeQ IóY É¡H IòaÉf ô¡¶J 2 (ácQÉ°ûŸGh áµÑ°ûdG õcôe) õeQ (Network & Sharing Center) É¡∏Ø°SCG ‘ äGQÉ«N IóY …ƒ– å«M (áµÑ°ûdG ádÉM ¢VôY) QÉ«N ≈∏Y ô≤fCG ô¡¶«a(Network Status & Tasks) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc áµÑ°ûdG ádÉM πãÁ º°SQ .(2-2-1) áµÑ°ûdG ΩÉ¡eh ™bGƒe IòaÉf :(2-2-1) πµ°T
  18. 18. : ٢٠٢٠ ≈∏Yô`≤ædÉHΩƒbCGá°TÉ°ûdGÚÁ≈∏Y 3 (á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG IQGOEG) QÉ«N (Manage Wireless Network) AÉ```ª°SCG É```¡H Iò``aÉ``f »``d ô``¡¶à```d ΩƒbCG ,áMÉàŸG á«µ∏°SÓdG äÉµÑ°ûdG ÉgÉª°ùe≈∏Yô≤ædÉHÉgóMCGQÉ«àNÉH IòaÉf ‹ ô¡¶J (DrSami) øµ«dh áµÑ°ûdG º°SG ÚÑJ »àdGh OGóYE’G ÒØ°ûàdG á`≤jôW QÉ``«`à`NÉH Ωƒ``bCGh …òdG (Key) áµÑ°ûdG ¿ÉeCG ìÉàØeh øY ∫hDƒ°ùŸG øe ¬«∏Y â∏°üM ‘ Éªc á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG π«¨°ûJ .(3-2-1) πµ°ûdG á```µÑ°ûdG ìÉ``àØe ∫É``NOEG ó``©H 4 áµÑ°ûdÉH •É```ÑJQ’G ºàj ,(Key) ÚÑj kÉª°SQ »`d ô```¡¶jh á«µ∏°SÓdG ™e …RÉ¡L ø``«H •É``ÑJQ’G Oƒ```Lh âfÎfE’G ™eh á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG .(4-2-1) πµ°ûdG‘Éªc á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG äGOGóYEG IòaÉf :(3-2-1) πµ°T âfÎfE’Gh á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdÉH •ÉÑJQ’G ΩÉ“EG IòaÉf :(4-2-1) πµ°T
  19. 19. : ٢١٢١ ΩƒbCG ¿CÉH á≤HÉ°ùdG äGƒ£ÿG QÉ°üàNG øµÁ ¬fCG â¶M’ 5 §jô°Tøª°V¿ƒµJ»àdGhá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdGõeQ≈∏Yô≤ædÉH ™bƒŸÉHáMÉàŸGá«µ∏°SÓdGäÉµÑ°ûdG»eÉeCGô¡¶jå«MΩÉ¡ŸG ,(Connect) (∫É°üJG) QÉ«Nh ÉgóMCG º°SG ≈∏Y ô≤ædÉHh .(5-2-1) πµ°ûdG‘Éªcá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdÉH•ÉÑJQ’Gºàj QÉ«Nh á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG º°SG ≈∏Y ô≤ædG ó©H ¬fCG â¶M’ ó``©H á«µ∏°SÓdG á```µÑ°ûdÉH •ÉÑJQ’G ºàj ,(Connect) (∫É°üJG) ‹ ô¡¶jh kÉ≤HÉ°S πNój ⁄ ¿EG (Key) áµÑ°ûdG ¿ÉeCG ìÉ`àØe ∫É``NOEG ™eh á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG ™e …RÉ¡L ÚH •ÉÑJQ’G OƒLh ÚÑj Ékª°SQ .(6-2-1) πµ°ûdG‘ÉªcâfÎfE’G á«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdÉH•ÉÑJQ’GIòaÉf:(5-2-1)πµ°T á«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdGáfƒ≤jCG∫ÓNøe á«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdÉH•ÉÑJQ’GΩÉ“EGIòaÉf:(6-2-1)πµ°T á«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdGáfƒ≤jCG∫ÓNøe
  20. 20. : ٢٢٢٢ ∫Ó``N ø`e Év«µ∏°S hCG Év«µ∏°S’ ΩOƒŸG §Hô`H Ωƒ``bCG 1 ºK ,ΩOƒ``ŸG òaÉæe ó`MCÉ``H Iô°TÉ`Ñ`e á``µÑ°T π`Ñ`«`c ¿GƒæY íØ°üàdG èeÉfÈd ¿Gƒæ©dG §jô°T ‘ ÖàcCG :‹ÉàdÉc (IP) øjhÉæ©H ¿ƒµj ÉkÑdÉZ ƒgh ΩOƒŸG hCG (192.168.1.1) hCG(192.168.0.1) (192.168.1.245)hCG (10.0.0.137) Ö°ùëH ΩOƒª∏d Ωóîà°ùŸG π«dO øe ¬àaô©e øµÁh ∫ƒNódGáëØ°U‹ô¡¶JΩOƒª∏d á©fÉ°üdGácô°ûdG .(7-2-1) πµ°ûdG‘Éªc ΩOƒŸG≈∏Y IOóﬁäÉeƒ∏©ŸG√òg óLCGÉkÑdÉZh.QhôŸGáª∏chΩóîà°ùŸGº°SG∫ÉNOEÉHΩƒbCG 2 .Ωóîà°ùŸG π«dO ‘ hCG »LQÉÿG ΩOƒŸG í£°S ≈∏Y áYƒÑ£e hCG ≥°U’ πµ°ûH áª∏ch º°S’G øY âfÎfE’G áµÑ°ûH åëÑdG äÉcôﬁ ‘ åëÑdG ÊÉµeEÉH É k°†jCG ácô°ûdG™bƒe‘IOÉYπ«°UÉØàdGπcóLCÉ°Sh…ódΩOƒŸG´ƒædá«°VGÎa’GQhôŸG .ΩOƒª∏dá©fÉ°üdG áª∏ch Ωóîà°ùŸG º°SG ∫ÉNOEG Ö≤Y ºàj 3 ΩOƒŸGäGOGó``YEGáëØ°UQƒ``¡XΩOƒ``ª∏dQhôŸG á«°VGô```àa’G º``«≤dG ÒZCG ¿CÉH íª°ùJ »àdGh (8-2-1) π``µ°ûdG ‘ É`ªc ΩOƒ``ŸG RÉ¡÷ ΩOƒŸG RÉ¡L äGOGóYE’ ∫ƒNódG IòaÉf :(7-2-1) πµ°T ΩOƒŸG RÉ¡÷ á«°VGÎa’G º«≤∏d äGOGóYE’G IòaÉf :(8-2-1) πµ°T  ≈∏Y∫ƒNódÉHΩƒ≤j»µdÉ¡∏«¨°ûJºK∂Ñ°SÉMRÉ¡L≈∏YÉ¡∏«ª–øµÁ¬Há°UÉNºµ–èeGôHΩOƒŸGIõ¡LCGº¶©Ÿ ôaƒàj (ÉgÒZ hCG ¢ùcƒaôjÉa hCG Ωhôc hCG QQƒ∏Ñ°ùcEG) íØ°üàŸG ΩGóîà°SÉH ΩOƒŸG OGóYEG øµÁ ä’É◊G º¶©e ‘h ΩOƒŸG äGOGóYEG :á«dÉàdGäGƒ£ÿG≥ah Ωóîà°ùe º°SEG ΩOƒª∏d ¿ƒµj ¿ƒµJ kÉÑdÉZ á«°VGÎaEG Qhôe áª∏ch (admin / password) hCG (admin / admin) ∂dP ÒZ hCG ΩOƒŸGäOGóYEG≈∏YÉ¡H∫ƒNódGºàjh. ¬«ÑæJ
  21. 21. : ٢٣٢٣ :»JB’G∂dPπª°ûj¿CGø``µÁh .…ÒZäGOGóYE’GáëØ°üd∫ƒNódGóMCG™«£à°ùj’»cΩOƒª∏d(password)QhôŸGáª∏chΩóîà°ùŸGº°SGÒ«¨àHΩƒbCG CG ô≤fCGh äGOGó``YE’G áëØ°U ≈∏Y πNOCG ¿CÉH á``µÑ°ûdG ø`eCG ájÉª◊ á«µ∏°SÓdG á``µÑ°ûdG Ò``Ø°ûJ äGAGô```LEG OGó`YEÉH Ωƒ`bCG Ü ΩÉ¶f øe ÌcCG ôaƒàj å«M (wireless settings) (»µ∏°SÓdG OGóYE’G) `H ¿ƒæ©ŸG Aõ÷G ‘ IQÉ°TE’G ÒØ°ûJ QÉ«N ≈∏Y π°†aCG QÉàNCG .âfÎfE’Gh äÉfÉ«ÑdGh äÉeƒ∏©ŸG øeCG IóMh ‘ É¡ª∏©JCÉ°S »àdGh (WEP)،(WPA)،(WPA2) ÒØ°ûJ Éªc .√ÒØ°ûJ Iƒ≤d ∂dPh É¡æe (WPA2) ´ƒf Éªcá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdG≈∏Y∫ƒNódGìÉàØeQÉàNCG (9-2-1) πµ°ûdG‘í°†àj ìƒª°ùŸG Iõ¡LC’G øjhÉæY OóMCG ¿CG ™«£à°SCG 4 Iõ¡LCG ´GƒfCG ¢†©Ñd ∂dPh áµÑ°û∏d ∫ƒNódÉH É¡d ¿CG øµÁh (MAC Filter) ¿ƒæ©ŸG Aõ÷G ‘ øjhÉæ©dG ô°üM QÉàNCG å«M ΩOƒŸG äGOGóYEG áªFÉb ∫ÓN øe ;ΩOƒŸG ∫ƒªëŸGÖ°SÉ◊GRÉ¡L,»còdG∞JÉ¡dÉcáµÑ°ûdÉH§ÑJôeÊhÎµdEGRÉ¡L…C’(MAC address)¿GƒæY≈∏Yπ°üMCG ¿ƒµàj…òdGhá©æ°üŸGácô°ûdGøeOqóëŸGhRÉ¡÷GGò¡Há°UÉÿGáµÑ°ûdGábÉ£H≈∏Yπé°ùŸG¿Gƒæ©dGIAGô≤H»Mƒ∏dGhCG ،(F43E614228oB)ƒëfájô°ûYâ°S kÉeÉbQCG…ƒ–âjÉHáà°Søe ΩOƒŸG RÉ¡÷ »µ∏°SÓdG ∫É°üJ’G º«≤d äGOGóYE’G IòaÉf :(9-2-1) πµ°T øjhÉæY ΩGóîà°SÉH á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG ≈dEG ∫ƒNódÉH É¡d ìƒª°ùŸG Iõ¡LC’G øjhÉæY OóMCG ¿CG ™«£à°SCG Éªc 5 ‘ øjhÉæ©dG ô°üM QÉàNCG å«M ΩOƒŸG äGOGóYEG áªFÉb ∫ÓN øe (IP address) âfÎfE’G áµÑ°T ≈∏Y Iõ¡LC’G ±ô©J ƒd ≈àM á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°û∏d ∫ƒNódÉH Iõ¡LC’G √òg Ò¨d íª°SCG ’ ‹ÉàdÉHh .(IP file) `H ¿ƒæ©ŸG Aõ÷G .áµÑ°ûdG ìÉàØe ≈∏Y
  22. 22. : ٢٤٢٤  øe¬àª∏©JÉe≈∏Y kAÉæHºµëàdGáMƒdøe∂©bƒe‘IOƒLƒŸGá«µ∏°SÓdGäÉµÑ°ûdG±É°ûµà°SGáHôéàHºb 11 :»JB’ÉHºbºK,ÖjQóàdGGòg .áµÑ°ûdGπ¨°ûeøehCG∂°SQóeøeá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdGº°SGhìÉàØe≈∏Yπ°üMG CG .Üƒ∏£ŸGÒØ°ûàdG´ƒfƒëfOGóYE’GäÉfÉ«HπNOCGháµÑ°ûdGìÉàØe∫ÉNOEÉHºb Ü á«µ∏°SÓdGäÉµÑ°ûdG∂eÉeCGô¡¶j »µdΩÉ¡ŸG§jô°Tøª°V¿ƒµJ»àdGhá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdGáfƒ≤jCG≈∏Yô≤ædÉHºb ê .É¡H•ÉÑJQ’G ”»àdGáµÑ°ûdG≈ª°ùeh™bƒŸÉHáMÉàŸG iôLCGh ,(Disonnect) (∫É°üJ’G ™£b) QÉ«N ∂d ô¡¶«d á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG º°SG ≈∏Y ô≤ædÉH ºb •ÉÑJQ’G ó©H O ÚÑjÉkª°SQ∂dô¡¶j≈àMá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdGº°SG≈∏YiôNCGIôeô≤ædG∫ÓNøe•ÉÑJQ’GIOÉYEGºK,π°üØ∏dáHôŒ .á«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdG™e∑RÉ¡LÚH•ÉÑJQ’GOƒLh ,ÖjQóàdGGògøe¬àª∏©JÉe≈∏Y kAÉæHºµëàdGáMƒdøe∂©bƒe‘IOƒLƒŸGá«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdGOGóYEGáHôéàHºb 22 :»JB’G ≥ah RÉ¡÷ á«°VGÎa’G QhôŸG áª∏ch Ωóîà°ùŸG º°SGh ¬d á©fÉ°üdG ácô°ûdG º°SGh ¬ªbQh ΩOƒŸG RÉ¡L º°SG ≈∏Y π°üMG CG á©fÉ°üdG ácô°ûdG ™bƒe ‘ âfÎfE’G ‘ åëÑdÉH ºb √óŒ ⁄ ¿EÉa RÉ¡÷G ≈∏Y ≥°ü∏ŸG §jô°ûdG øe »µ∏°SÓdG ΩOƒŸG .åëÑdGäÉcôﬁóMCG‘hCG ÒØ°ûàdG´ƒfƒëfOGóYE’GQhôŸGáª∏chΩóîà°ùŸGº°SGäÉfÉ«HπNOCGhíØ°üàŸG‘ ΩOƒŸGRÉ¡L¿GƒæY∫ÉNOEÉHºb Ü .Üƒ∏£ŸG .(Shared key)(áµÑ°ûdG)ìÉàØeÒ«¨Jh(SSID)á«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdGº°SGÒ«¨àHOGóYE’GáëØ°UQƒ¡Xó©Hºb ê .ΩOƒŸGäGOGóYEGáëØ°U≥∏ZCGºK,Üƒ∏£ŸGÒØ°ûàdG´ƒfÒ«¨àHOGóYE’GáëØ°UQƒ¡Xó©Hºb O ∂eÉeCG ô¡¶j »µd ∂Ñ°SÉM RÉ¡L ‘ ΩÉ¡ŸG §jô°T øª°V ¿ƒµJ »àdGh á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG áfƒ≤jCG ≈∏Y ô≤ædÉH ºb `g .É¡dójóLº°SGójóëàHâªb»àdGáµÑ°ûdG≈ª°ùeh™bƒŸÉHáMÉàŸGá«µ∏°SÓdGäÉµÑ°ûdG ,(Connect) (∫É°üJG) QÉ«N ∂d ô¡¶«d ∂Ñ°SÉM RÉ¡L ‘ Iójó÷G á«µ∏°SÓdG áµÑ°ûdG º°SG ≈∏Y ô≤ædÉH ºb h .áµÑ°ûdGìÉàØe∫ÉNOEÉH á«µ∏°SÓdGáµÑ°ûdG ≈∏Y•ÉÑJQ’GáHôŒ…ôLCGh
  23. 23. ‫ﻭﺍﻹﻧﺘﺮﻧﺖ‬‫ﻭﺍﻟﺒﻴﺎﻧﺎﺕ‬‫ﺍﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎﺕ‬‫ﺃﻣﻦ‬‫ﻭﺍﻹﻧﺘﺮﻧﺖ‬‫ﻭﺍﻟﺒﻴﺎﻧﺎﺕ‬‫ﺍﻟﻤﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎﺕ‬‫ﺃﻣﻦ‬
  24. 24. :  .Ö°SÉ◊GRÉ¡LøeCG≈∏Yá¶aÉëŸGá«Ø«c .äÉ°ShÒØdGáëaÉµeèeGôHóMCGÖ«côJhQÉ«àNG .ájÉª◊GQGóLèeÉfôHπ«©ØJ .¢ù°ùéàdGáëaÉµeèeGôHóMCGπ«©ØJ .Év«FÉ≤∏J(Windows) π«¨°ûàdGΩÉ¶fäÉãjó–π«©ØJ 
  25. 25. ٢٧٢٧  áëaÉµe è`eÉfôH ≈∏Y …ƒ`ëj …ò``dGh ,ÜÉàµdG ™e ≥aôŸG ¢Uô≤dG .(Microsoft Security Essentials)äÉ°ShÒØdG Úeóîà°ùe ™e äÉØ∏ŸG ∫OÉÑJh ,âfÎfE’ÉH ∫É°üJÓd áé«àf äÉeƒ∏©ŸG øeCG ô£ÿ Ö°SÉ◊G RÉ¡÷ Ωóîà°ùŸG ¢Vô©àj ób ôWÉîŸG¢†©Ñd…ODƒJ¿CGøµªŸGøe»àdG∫ÉªYC’GøeÉgÒZhá«≤«Ñ£àdGèeGÈdGâ«ÑãJhπ«ª–h,πFÉ°SƒdG∞∏àîÃøjôNBG .IóMƒdG√ò¡d…ô¶ædGAõ÷G‘âª∏©JÉªcá«æeC’G ˆG ¿PEÉH - º¡°ùJ Ö°SÉ◊G RÉ¡÷ π«¨°ûàdG ΩÉ¶f ≈∏Y á«æeC’G äGAGôLE’G ¢†©H π«©ØJ øµÁ ôWÉîŸG √òg ≈∏Y Ö∏¨à∏dh .IQÉ°†dGèeGÈdGh¢ù°ùéàdGèeGôHhCG¥GÎN’Gh äÉ°ShÒØdGøe¬àjÉªM‘-≈dÉ©J (McAfee Antivirus)h(Kaspersky Antivirus)èeÉfôH:π``ã``eäÉ°Shô``«ØdGá``ëaÉ``µeè``eGô```Hø``eÒ`ã`µdG∑É``æg øe õ«ªŸG (Microsoft Security Essentials) äÉ°ShÒØdG áëaÉµe èeÉfôH π«ª– ∂æµÁh ,(Norton Antivirus) h :á«dÉàdGäGƒ£ÿG´ÉÑJÉH∂dPh,IÒ¨°üdG∫ÉªYC’Ghá«dõæŸGÖ°SÉ◊GIõ¡LC’ÊÉ›πµ°ûH¬eGóîà°SGhâaƒ°ShôµjÉeácô°T íàaCG ºK ,(äÉeƒ∏©ŸG øeCG) ó∏› ≈dEG π≤àfCGh ,á«Fƒ°†dG ¢UGôbC’G π¨°ûe ‘ ÜÉ``à`µdG ™`e ≥``aô``ŸG ¢Uô``≤dG ™°VCG :á«dÉàdGäGƒ£ÿG´ÉÑJÉH∂dPh,IÒ¨°üdG∫ÉªYC’Ghá«dõæŸGÖ°SÉ◊GIõ¡LC’ÊÉ›πµ°ûH¬eGóîà°SGhâaƒ°ShôµjÉeácô°T:á«dÉàdGäGƒ£ÿG´ÉÑJÉH∂dPh,IÒ¨°üdG∫ÉªYC’Ghá«dõæŸGÖ°SÉ◊GIõ¡LC’ÊÉ›πµ°ûH¬eGóîà°SGhâaƒ°ShôµjÉeácô°T 1 Úeóîà°ùe ™e äÉØ∏ŸG ∫OÉÑJh ,âfÎfE’ÉH ∫É°üJÓd áé«àf äÉeƒ∏©ŸG øeCG ô£ÿ Ö°SÉ◊G RÉ¡÷ Ωóîà°ùŸG ¢Vô©àj ób    ™bƒe∫ÓNøeèeÉfÈdGøeQGó°UEGôNBG≈∏Y∫ƒ°ü◊GøµÁ ô°TÉ`ÑŸG§HGôdGøehCGâ`aƒ°ShôµjÉeá`cô°T (windows.microsoft.com/ar-xm/windows/ security-essentials-eula). âaƒ°SƒµjÉe ácô°T èeGôH øe ≈∏ãŸG IOÉØà°SÓdh ∑ójÈH ácô°ûdG ™bƒe ≈∏Y ÜÉ°ùM π«é°ùJ ∂æe Ö∏£àj áeóN Ohõe øe ∑ójôH ¿ƒµj ¿CG •Î°ûj ’h , ÊhÎµdE’G ácô°û∏d ÊhÎµdE’G ójÈdG ™bƒe∫ÓNøeèeÉfÈdGøeQGó°UEGôNBG≈∏Y∫ƒ°ü◊GøµÁ á¶MÓe (Microsoft Security Essentials) èeÉfôHâ«ÑãJáfƒ≤jCG:(1-1-2)πµ°T π«`¨°ûJ ΩÉ¶f ´ƒ````f ™``e ≥``aGƒ``à``j …ò````dG ó∏éŸG …ƒ``à```ëj å``«```M ,(âH64,âH32) RÉ¡÷G Microsoft Security) è``eÉ`fô``H ≈`∏```Y ó``∏é``ŸG ô≤ædÉHΩƒbCG,(1-1-2) πµ°ûdG‘Éªc (Essentials .èeÉfÈdGáfƒ≤jCG≈∏YêhOõŸG ô¡¶J ,(ôJƒ«ÑªµdG) áfƒ≤jCG ≈∏Y IQCÉØdG Úª«H ô≤fCG) RhóæjƒdG IQGó°UEG áaô©Ÿ .(ΩÉ¶ædG´ƒfóLCGΩÉ¶ædGAõL‘,Ö°SÉë∏dá«°SÉ°SC’GäÉeƒ∏©ŸG á¶MÓe
  26. 26. : ٢٨٢٨ èeÉfôHÖ«côJAóHIòaÉf:(2-1-2)πµ°T ΩGóîà°S’Gá«bÉØJG:(3-1-2)πµ°T Ö«°üæàdÉHAóÑdG:(4-1-2)πµ°T è`eÉfô``ÑdG ΩGó`î`à``°SG á«``bÉØJG ô``¡``¶J 4 Ωƒ```bCG ,(3-1-2) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc .(I accept)QR≈``∏``Yô````≤æ```dÉH ≈àM(Next) ≈`∏`Y ô`≤æ``dÉH ô``ªà°SCG 5 Éªc Ö«°üæàdÉH AóÑdG á``°TÉ°T ô¡¶J QR ≈∏Y ô≤fCG ºK ,(4-1-2) πµ°ûdG ‘ .(Install) - ∞∏e íàa) QGƒ```M ¥hó``æ°U ô¡¶«°S 2 Ωƒ```bC’ , kÓ©Øe ¿É```c GPEG (¿ÉeC’G ôjò– .(π«¨°ûJ)≈∏Yô``≤ædÉH èeÉfÈ``dG Ö«côJ Aó``H Iò``aÉ`f ô`¡¶J 3 Ωƒ````bCG ,(2-1-2) π````µ°ûdG ‘ Éªc ” GPEG .(Next) QR ≈`∏`Y ô≤``æ``dÉH RÉ`¡÷G ≈∏Y èeÉfÈdG Ö«côJ Ék≤Ñ°ùe É¡æ«`M ,∂dò``H ó«``ØJ á``dÉ``°SQ ô¡¶à°ùa .(8)ºbQIƒ£ÿG≈dEGIô°TÉÑeπ≤àfCG
  27. 27. ٢٩٢٩ â«ÑãJAÉ¡àfG:(5-1-2)πµ°T ≈dEG â«ÑãàdG ‘ Ωó≤àdG §jô°T ô¡¶«°S 6 ‘ Éªc AÉ¡àf’G á°TÉ°T ô¡¶Jh »¡àæj ¿CG ≈∏Y ô≤ædÉH ΩƒbCG ºK ,(5-1-2) πµ°ûdG .(Finish)QR èeÉfÈdGåjó–≈dEGáLÉ◊G:(6-1-2)πµ°T åjó– ≈dEG áLÉ◊G á°TÉ°T ô¡¶à°S 7 ƒgh (6-1-2) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc èeÉfÈdG ,âfÎfE’G áµÑ°ûH ∫É°üJG OƒLƒH Ωõ∏j Ée .á©`HÉàª∏d(Close)QR≈∏Yô≤ædÉHΩƒbCG èeÉfÈdGåjó–:(7-1-2)πµ°T πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc èeÉfÈdG á°TÉ°T ô¡¶à°S 8 á`°TÉ``°û``dG ≈`∏YCG ¿ƒ```µjh (7-1-2) å``jó``– ΩóY á``é«àf ô``ªMC’G ¿ƒ``∏dÉH ÖjƒÑ``J ≈`∏`Y ô``≤fCG ,è``eÉ``fô`Ñ``dG (Update)QR≈∏Yô≤ædGºK,(Update) èeÉfÈdG åjó``ëàd áëØ°üdG ∞°üàæe ‘ .âfÎfE’ÉH∫É°üJGô``aƒ```JGPEG
  28. 28. : ٣٠٣٠ á°ù«FôdGèeÉfÈdGá°TÉ°T:(8-1-2)πµ°T ¢ShÒa Qƒ¡X óæY èeÉfÈdG á°TÉ°T :(9-1-2) πµ°T á°TÉ°ûdG≈∏YCG¿ƒ∏dGÒ¨à«°SåjóëàdGó©H 9 è``eÉ``fÈdG ¿CG »``æ``©j É``ª`e ô°†NC’G ≈dEG ô≤fCG ,(8-1-2) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc çóﬁ ¢ü``ëØH Aó``Ñ∏d (Scan Now) QR ≈``∏Y äÉ```°Shô```«ØdG ø```Y å````ëÑdGh RÉ``¡é``dG .¢ù°ùéàdGèeGôHh ¿EÉa RÉ¡÷G ‘ ¢ShÒa ô¡¶j ÉeóæY 10 ‘ Éªc ¬fƒd Ò¨àjh ¬«ÑæJ »£©j èeÉfÈdG ô≤ædÉH É¡æ«M ΩƒbCÉ°S ,(9-1-2) πµ°ûdG RÉ¡÷G ∞«¶æàd (Clean PC) QR ≈∏Y .¢ShÒØdGøe áëaÉµe è``eGô``H å``jó– Öéj íÑ°üJ ≈àM ôªà°ùe πµ°ûH äÉ°ShÒØdG .Iójó÷GäÉ°ShÒØdGøeájÉªë∏dádÉ©a ∫ƒ°UƒdG øe Ú∏∏°ùàŸGh IQÉ°†dG èeGÈdG ™æÃ ájÉª◊G QGóL èeÉfôH Ωƒ≤j hCG âfÎfE’G ™e É¡dOÉÑJ ºàj »àdG äÉeƒ∏©ŸG á©LGôÃ ∂dPh ,Ö°SÉ◊G RÉ¡L ≈dEG QGóL èeÉfôH π«©ØJ øe ócCÉà∏dh ,Égô¶M hCG ∫ƒ°UƒdÉH É¡d ìÉª°ùdG ºK ,áµÑ°ûdG :»∏jÉe´ÉÑJÉHΩƒbCG7Rhóæjh‘ájÉª◊G 
  29. 29. ٣١٣١ ºµëàdGáMƒd:(10-1-2)πµ°T ¿ÉeC’GhΩÉ¶ædGäGhOCG:(11-1-2)πµ°T πµ°ûdG ‘ É````ªc º```µëàdG á````Mƒd ø``````e 1 ΩÉ¶ædG) á````fƒ≤jCG ≈∏Y ô≤fCG ,(10-1-2) .(¿ÉeC’Gh ‘ É``ªc ¿É``eC’Gh ΩÉ¶ædG äGhOCG ô¡¶à°S 2 á```fƒ≤jCG ≈``∏Y ô```≤fCG ,(11-1-2) π```µ°ûdG .(ájÉª◊GQGóLádÉM¢üëa) ájÉª◊GQGóLäGQÉ«N:(12-1-2)πµ°T ô``≤`fCG ,á``jÉ`ª◊G QGó`L äÉ`eƒ`∏©e ô¡¶à°S 3 (Windows ájÉª◊G QGóL π«¨°ûJ) ≈`∏Y ;á°TÉ°ûdG ÚÁ ø````e (¬∏«¨°ûJ ±É≤jEG) hCG Ωƒ````bCG ,ájÉª◊G QGóL äGQÉ«N ‹ ô¡¶«d ájÉª◊G QGóL èeÉfôH π«¨°ûJ ø`e ó``cCÉàdÉH πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc äÉµÑ°ûdG ä’É°üJG á````aÉµd .(≥aGƒe)QR≈∏Yô≤fCGºK,(12-1-2)
  30. 30. : ٣٢٣٢ ∫Éµ°TCG¬dh,¬HQô°†dG¥É◊EG¿hOôªà°ùeπµ°ûH±ó¡à°ùŸGΩÉ¶ædGäÉjƒàﬁáaô©e≈∏Yô°üà≤j¥GÎN’Gøe´ƒfƒg¢ù°ùéàdG .∑RÉ¡L≈∏YIOƒLƒŸGäGOGóYE’GÒ¨JhCG,∂æYäÉeƒ∏©e™ªéHΩƒ≤JhCG,∂àÑZQ¿hOäÉfÓYEGô¡¶oJ»àdGèeGÈdÉcIÒãc áëaÉµe èeGÈd áÑMÉ°üe ¿ƒµJ ÉekÉÑdÉZ»àdGh¢ù°ùéàdGáëaÉµeèeGôHóMCGΩGóîà°SGøµÁ¢ù°ùéàdGèeGôHøeájÉªë∏dh ΩGóîà°SG hCG ,ÖjQóàdG ájGóH ‘ ¬Mô°T ” …òdGh (Microsoft Security Essentials) èeÉfÈc äÉ°ShÒØdG Windows) áHÉàµH ∂dPh âaƒ°ShôµjÉe ácô°T øe (Windows Defender) ¢ù°ùéàdG áëaÉµe èeÉfôH .¬eGóîà°SÉH AóÑdGh èeÉfÈdG áfƒ≤jCG ≈∏Y ô≤ædG ºK ,CGóHG áªFÉb ‘ (Defender äGójó¡JøeÖ°SÉ◊GRÉ¡LájÉªM‘º¡°ùJ(Windows)π«¨°ûàdGΩÉ¶ædájQhOäÉãjó–(Microsoft)ácô°TôaƒJ ,âfÎfE’G ΩGóîà°SG AÉæKCG »FÉ≤∏J πµ°ûH åjóëàdG ≈∏Y RhóæjƒdG äGOGóYEG §Ñ°V »¨Ñæj ‹ÉàdÉHh ,áãjó◊Gh áØ∏àîŸG ¿ÉeC’G :»∏jÉªc∂dòHΩÉ«≤dG»ææµÁh .z¿ÉeC’GhΩÉ¶ædG{≈∏Yô≤ædÉHΩƒbCGºµëàdGáMƒdøe 1 »``FÉ≤∏àdGåjó`ëàdGπ«¨°ûJ)≈∏Yô≤fCG(Windows Update)Ö``jƒÑJø``e,¿É``eC’GhΩÉ`¶ædGäGhOCGô``¡`¶``J 2 .(¬∏«¨°ûJ±É≤jEGhCG  Windows Ò«¨J á°TÉ°T ô¡¶J 3 ‘ Éªc RhóæjƒdG åjó– äGOGóYEG ô≤ædÉH ΩƒbCG ,(13-1-2) πµ°ûdG kÉ«FÉ≤∏J äÉãjóëàdG â«ÑãJ) ≈∏Y QR ≈∏Y ô≤fCG ºK ,((ø°ùëà°ùe) .(≥aGƒe) RhóæjƒdGåjó–äGOGóYEGá°TÉ°T:(13-1-2)πµ°T
  31. 31. ٣٣٣٣  ?GPÉŸh?∑ô¶fá¡LhøeäÉ°ShÒØdGáëaÉµŸèeÉfôHπ°†aCGÉe 11 ...................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................... .…QÉædGQGó÷GèeÉfôHh,¢ù°ùéàdGáëaÉµeèeGôHh,äÉ°ShÒØdGáëaÉµeèeGôHáØ«XhÚH¿QÉb 22 ...................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................... ...................................................................................................................................................... .∂ª∏©Ÿ¢üëØdGáé«àfΩóbh¬°üëØHºbºK,∫õæŸG‘∑RÉ¡L‘äÉ°ShÒØdGøeájÉª◊GèeÉfôHÖ«cÎHºb 33 ...................................................................................................................................................... ......................................................................................................................................................
  32. 32. ‫ﺍﻟﺬﻛﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﺟﻬﺰﺓ‬ ‫ﻭﺑﺮﻣﺠﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﻴﺎﺕ‬‫ﺍﻟﺬﻛﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺍﻷﺟﻬﺰﺓ‬ ‫ﻭﺑﺮﻣﺠﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﻨﻴﺎﺕ‬
  33. 33. :  .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH â«ÑãJ .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH π«¨°ûJ .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH äÉfƒµe .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ¥ÓZEG  
  34. 34. : ٣٧٣٧  .ádƒªﬁ IôcGP èeÉ`fô`H ≈``dEG Éæ``bô`£J º``K ,É``¡∏«¨°ûJ º¶``fh É``¡JÉ``≤«Ñ`£`Jh á`«`cò`dG Iõ``¡LC’G ≈dEG ÖdÉ£dG ÜÉàc ‘ É``æ`bô£J ó`≤```d ≈∏Y ±ô©àf ±ƒ°S ÖjQóàdG Gòg ‘h ,¬H á≤∏©àŸG á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’Gh ¬JGhOCG ºgCG ≈∏Y Éæaô©Jh (NSB/AppStudio) .á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J AÉ°ûfE’ (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ‘ πª©dG áÄ«H  á°UÉÿG á`î°ùædG π`«`ªëàd (www.nsbasic.com) ¿Gƒæ©∏d π≤àfG 1 .âfÎfE’G áµÑ°T ≈∏Y á```cô°ûdG ™`bƒe øe ÜÓ`£dÉH  :(NSB/AppStudio) âH64ΩÉ¶ædG´ƒf¿ƒµj¿CGÖéj á¶MÓe ∫ÉM ‘ èeÉfÈdG øe áî°ùf ∂ª∏©e øe Ö∏WoCG .Ö°SÉ◊G πª©e ‘ âfÎfEG ∫É°üJG ôaƒJ ΩóY Ö∏WoCG á¶MÓe É kLhOõeGkô≤fô≤ædÉHΩƒbCGèeÉfÈdG≈∏Y∫ƒ°ü◊Gó©Hhá«dÉàdGIƒ£ÿG ‘ 2 ‘ Éªc (NSB/AppStudio) è```eÉfôH (á```fƒ≤jCG) hCG õ``eQ ≈``∏``Y .(1-1-3) πµ°ûdG (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH Ö«côJ :(1-1-3) πµ°T
  35. 35. : ٣٨٣٨ á`°UÉÿG ¿É`eC’G ô`jò`– Iò`aÉf ô¡¶J ób 3 πµ°ûdG ‘ É`ª`c Rhó``æjh π````«`¨°ûàdG ΩÉ```¶æH .π«¨°ûJ QR ≈∏Y ô≤fCÉ°Sh ≥∏bCG ød (2-1-3) Rhóæjh øe ¿ÉeC’G ôjò– IòaÉf :(2-1-3) πµ°T Ö«°üæàdG AóH :(3-1-3) πµ°T èeÉfÈdG â«ÑãJ IòaÉf :(4-1-3) πµ°T è``eÉ``fô``H â«ÑãJ Aó```H Iò`aÉf ô``¡¶à°S 4 QR ≈``∏``Y ô````≤`````fCG (NSB/AppStudio) .(3-1-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc (Next) ‘ (Next) QR ≈``∏`````Y ô```≤ædG π°UGhCG 5 IòaÉædG ≈dEG π°UCG ≈àM á«``dÉàdG äÉ°TÉ°ûdG ‘ Éªc (Install) QR ≈``∏```Y ô``≤fCGh á«dÉàdG .(4-1-3) πµ°ûdG
  36. 36. : ٣٩٣٩ â«ÑãàdG á«∏ªY ∫ÉªàcG :(5-1-3) πµ°T Éªc Ö«°üæàdG ∫ÉªcEG á«∏ªY ó«ØJ IòaÉf ∂dP ó©H ô¡¶àd 6 .(Finish) QõdG ≈∏Y ô≤fCG ÉgóæY ,(5-1-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ :(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH π«¨°ûàd .(CGóHG) QR ≈∏Y ô≤fCG 1 .(èeGÈdG áaÉc) áªFÉb íàaCG 2 ∫ó°ùæJ ≈`à``M (NSB/AppStudio) ó``∏éŸG QÉ``à```NCG 3 .¬∏NGóH IOƒLƒŸG áªFÉ≤dG ‘ É``ª``c (NSB/AppStudio) è``eÉ`fô``H ≈∏Y ô``≤fCG 4 .(6-1-3) πµ°ûdG Ωóîà°ùŸG á``¡LGh ô```¡¶à°Sh èeÉfô```ÑdG π```«¨°ûJ º``à«°S 5 ∂°ù«H ∫ƒé«a) èeÉfôH á¡LGh ÒÑc óM ≈dEG ¬Ñ°ûJ »gh .(7-1-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc (ƒjOƒà°S (NSB/AppStudio) (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH π«¨°ûJ :(6-1-3) πµ°T (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfÈd Ωóîà°ùŸG á¡LGh :(7-1-3) πµ°T á¨∏dG øe èeÉfÈdG á¡LGh Ò«¨J ∂æµÁ øe ¢ùµ©dG hCG ájõ«∏‚E’G ≈``dEG á«Hô©dG ºK (äÓ«°†ØJ) º``K (äGhOCG) áªFÉb .áÑ°SÉæŸGá¨∏dGQÉ«àNGh(á¨∏dG)ÖjƒÑJ á¨∏dG øe èeÉfÈdG á¡LGh Ò«¨J ∂æµÁ á¶MÓe
  37. 37. : ٤٠٤٠ πª©dG á≤jôWh ¬FGõLCGh ¬JÉfƒµe ≈∏Y ±ô©àdG øe óH ’ (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ≈∏Y πª©dG øe øµ“CG »µd :øe èeÉfÈdG á¡LGh ¿ƒµàJh ,¬«a :ºFGƒ≤dG§jô°T 1 øe áYƒª› ≈∏Y áªFÉb πc …ƒà–h ,(NSB/AppStudio) ‘ á°ù«FôdG ºFGƒ≤dG ≈∏Y §jô°ûdG Gòg …ƒàëj .Ú©e ´ƒ°VƒÃ á≤∏©àŸG ôeGhC’G :äGhOC’G§jô°T 2 ,äGhOC’G ™Hôe AÉØNEG/QÉ¡XE’ äÉfƒ≤jCG á©HQCG ≈∏Y §jô°ûdG Gòg …ƒàëj .‹GƒàdG≈∏YádÉ◊GQÉWEG,¢üFÉ°üÿGQÉWEG,´hô°ûŸG∞°ûµà°ùe :(Tool Box)äGhOC’G™Hôe 3 πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc äÉ≤«Ñ£àdG á¡LGh º«ª°üJ ‘ É¡eóîà°ùf »àdG äGhOC’G »g .(View) áªFÉb øe (Tool Box) ôeC’G QÉàNCG ÉgQÉ¡XE’h ,(8-1-3) ±ô©JCÉ°Sh ≥«Ñ£àdG øe ¢Vô¨dG Ö°ùM Ωóîà°ùJ ,É¡«a ºFGƒb IóY óLƒJh :π«°üØàdÉH É¡«∏Y :(NSB/AppStudio) äGhOC’G ™Hôe :(8-1-3) πµ°T
  38. 38. : ٤١٤١ (Common) äGhOCG :(9-1-3) πµ°T (jQuery Mobile) äGhOCG :(10-1-3) πµ°T áYƒª› ôaƒJ :(Common) äGhOCG áªFÉb CG á›ÈdG äÉ¨d ™«ªL ‘ ΩGóîà°S’G á©FÉ°T äGhOCG .(9-1-3) πµ°ûdG ô¶fG .äÉ≤«Ñ£àdG AÉæH èeGôHh ô`aƒ`J :(jQuery Mobile) äGhOCG áªFÉb Ü Iõ`¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J AÉæH ‘ Ωóîà°ùJ äGhOCG (Ì```cCG π``ªYCGh πbCG ÖàcCG) CGó`Ñ`Ã πª©J á`«`còdG π«¨°ûJ áª¶fCG ™`«`ªL ™e á≤``aGƒ`à`e É¡``fCÉ``H õ``«ªàJh , , :π`ã```e á«`còdG Iõ¡LC’G -1-3) πµ°ûdG ô¶fG , , .(10
  39. 39. : ٤٢٤٢ :(JqWidgets)äGhOCGáªFÉb ä ™bGƒe AÉæH ‘ Ωóîà°ùJ äGhOCG ôaƒJ á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G ≈∏Y πª©J »àdG âfÎfE’G ∫Éµ°TCÉH õ«ªàJh á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£Jh .(11-1-3) πµ°ûdG ô¶fG ,á∏«ªLh Iõ«‡ :(iWebKit)áªFÉb ç AÉæH ‘ ¢UÉN πµ°ûH Ωóîà°ùJ äGhOCG áªFÉb »àdG á«còdG Iõ¡LCÓd âfÎfE’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J (iOS) π````«¨°ûàdG ΩÉ```¶f ≈``∏``Y π```ª``©``````J ô`````````¶fG ,OÉ````Ñ`jB’Gh ¿ƒ``````ØjB’G : π```ã````e .(12-1-3) π``````µ°ûdG (JqWidgets) äGhOC’G :(11-1-3) πµ°T (iWebKit) äGhOC’G :(12-1-3) πµ°T
  40. 40. : ٤٣٤٣ :ºFGƒbáYƒª› ê :(date and time)–(Multimedia)-(Finance&Social Media) âbƒdGh ï``jQÉàdÉH á`°UÉ``N äGhOCG á``Yƒª› ø``Y IQÉ`Ñ````Y á`°UÉ`N äGhOCG É` k°†jCG π`ª°ûJ É`ª`c IOó`````©àŸG §`FÉ``°SƒdGh .(13-1-3) π`µ°ûdG ô¶fG ,»`YÉªàL’G π`°UGƒ`à`dÉH äGhOCG :(13-1-3) πµ°T (date and time), (Multimedia), (Finance & Social Media). ´hô°ûŸG äÉjƒàﬁ :(14-1-3) πµ°T :´hô°ûŸG∞°ûµà°ùe 4 »àdG êPÉ``ªædGh äÉ`Ø∏ŸG ™«ªL ≈``∏Y …ƒ`à– Iò`aÉf .(14-1-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc ´hô°ûŸG É`¡æe ¿ƒ``µàj
  41. 41. : ٤٤٤٤ ¢üFÉ°üÿG QÉWEG :(15-1-3) πµ°T (Help)ádÉ◊G QÉWEG :(16-1-3) πµ°T êPƒªædG IòaÉfh ´hô°ûŸG QÉWEG :(17-1-3) πµ°T :(Properties)¢üFÉ°üÿGQÉWEG 5 ´hô```°ûŸG ‘ IGOCGh êPƒ```‰ π````µd Oó``` o–h ,¢ü``````FÉ°üÿG ø``e á``Yƒª› QÉWE’G Gòg ‘ ¢üFÉ°üÿG √ò```g º«b .(15-1-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc :´hô°ûŸGQÉWEG 7 êPÉ`ª````ædG ò````aGƒ``f ™``e π````eÉ````©àdG í«àj èeÉ`````fÈdG ‘ IOƒLƒŸG äÉØ∏ŸGh äGhOC’Gh ,(17-1-3) π``µ°ûdG ‘ É````ª`c ,»```dÉ◊G Ì`````cCG ≈``∏``Y ≥«Ñ£àdG …ƒ``à```ëj ó`````bh .êPƒ‰ øe :(Help)ádÉ◊GQÉWEG 6 äGhOC’G hCG êPÉªædG ∫ƒM IóYÉ°ùŸG Ωó≤j .(16-1-3) π``µ°ûdG ‘ Éª`c IOóëŸG
  42. 42. : ٤٥٤٥ :Úà«dÉàdG Úà≤jô£dG ióMEÉH (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ≥∏¨j .(File) áªFÉb øe (Quit) ôeC’G QÉ«àNG 1 .èeÉfÈdG á°TÉ°T ÚÁ ≈∏YCG ‘ ( ) õeQ ≈∏Y ô≤ædG 2 :(NSB/AppStudio)  ?É¡æe±ó¡dGÉe,äÉfƒ≤jC’GøeáYƒª›≈∏YäGhOC’G§jô°T…ƒàëj 11 ?èeÉfÈdG á¡LGh ‘ äGhOC’G áªFÉb QÉ¡XEG ™«£à°ùf ∞«c 22 ?(JqWidgets) áªFÉbh (jQuery Mobile) áªFÉb ÚH ¥ôØdG Ée 33 ?(Bootstrap) äGhOC’G áªFÉb ΩGóîà°ùf ≈àe 44 ?ÉæJGhOCG QÉàîf áªFÉb …CG øªa ≥«Ñ£àdG ‘ ïjQÉàdG ™e πeÉ©àdG ÉfOQCG GPEG 55 .É¡∏ªY í«°VƒJ ™e ,(Multimedia) áªFÉb ‘ äGhOC’G ´GƒfCGOqóY 66
  43. 43. :: ٤٦  .á°TÉ°ûdG ¢SÉ≤e ójó– ™e á›ÈdG á¨d QÉ«àNGh (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ‘ ójóL ´hô°ûe AÉ°ûfEG .(ºµ«∏Y ΩÓ°ùdG) ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üJ .(ºµ«∏Y ΩÓ°ùdG) ≥«Ñ£àd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàc .Ωhôc íØ°üàŸG ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG áHôŒ .ΩOÉÿG ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG ô°ûf .á«còdG ∞JGƒ¡dG ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG áHôŒ   
  44. 44. ٤٧٤٧ :::: ≥«Ñ£àd hCG- ¬æe »ª«∏©J π«dO …CG ƒ∏îj OÉµj ’ ,(ºµ«∏Y ΩÓ°ùdG) ≥«Ñ£J ò«ØæàH -≈dÉ©J ˆG ¿PEÉH- ΩƒbCÉ°S ÖjQóàdG Gòg ‘ .á›ÈdG⁄ÉY≈dEG kÓNóeÈà©J»àdGIÒ¡°ûdGäÉ≤«Ñ£àdGøe ¬fƒµd -¬d ¬HÉ°ûe .«ºµ«∏Y ΩÓ°ùdG» É¡H Üƒàµe ádÉ°SQ ô¡¶J ¬«∏Y ô≤ædGóæY,QR¬∏NGóHGkóMGhÉ kLPƒ‰(ºµ«∏YΩÓ°ùdG)≥«Ñ£J…ƒëjh  ˆG ΩƒbCÉ°S  .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH 1 .âfÎfEG ∫É°üJG 2 .»cP ∞JÉg 3   ∫hC’ (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH π«``¨°ûJ óæ```Y 1 ∂dPh Év«FÉ≤∏J ó``jó```L ´hô°û```e AÉ`°ûfEÉH AóÑdG ºà«°S Iôe Éªc πª©dG ¢SÉ≤eh á›ÈdG á`¨d ó```jó– Iò`aÉ``f Qƒ¡¶H .(1-2-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ :»JB’G πª©H ΩƒbCÉ°S ,¬∏NGóH ´hô```°ûŸG ßØM ó``jQCG …ò```dG ó∏éŸG QÉ`à````NCG CG .«salam» º°SÉH ´hô°ûŸG á«ª°ùàH ΩƒbCGh .(BASIC) øµàdh É¡eóîà°SCÉ°S »àdG á›ÈdG á¨d OóMCG Ü ´hô°ûŸG AÉ°ûfEG IòaÉf :(1-2-3) πµ°T ¬«∏Y πª©dG ” ´hô°ûe ôNBG QÉ¡XEG ºà«°S .áeOÉ≤dG äGôŸG ‘ èeÉfÈdG π«¨°ûJ óæY á¶MÓe
  45. 45. ٤٨٤٨ : óæ`Y ájõ«∏‚E’G á¨∏dG ΩGóîà°SG ø`e ó````H ’ »µd ±ôMC’G ∫ÉM IÉYGô`e ™e ´hô°ûŸG á«ª°ùJ .º«∏°S πµ°ûH ΩOÉÿG ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG πª©j á¶MÓe  ¬Ñ°ûj (NSB/AppStudio) ‘ º«ª°üàdG ∂°ù«H ∫ƒé«a) ‘ Ék≤HÉ°S ¬àª∏©J Ée ÒÑc óM ≈dEG :ÚJƒ£îHºàjƒgh(ƒjOƒà°S ,êPƒ``ªædG≈`∏YÉ`¡eó``îà°ùæ°S»àdGäGhOC’G™°Vh 1 IGOC’G Ö``ë°ùH ∂dPh ,(2-2-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc É¡JÓaEGhäGhOC’G¥hó``æ°Uøe- kÓãeQõ``dGIGOCG- .êPƒªædG ≈∏YÉ¡©bƒe≈dEG á∏Môe :äGhOC’Gh êPƒªædG ¢üFÉ°üN πjó©J 2 ,º«ª°üàdG á∏Môe øª°V ¢üFÉ°üÿG §Ñ°V êPÉªædG ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V øe óH ’ PEG .≥«Ñ£àdG ™e ≥aGƒàj ÉÃ äGhOC’Gh πjó©J ” (ºµ«∏Y ΩÓ°ùdG) ≥«Ñ£J ‘h πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc ,QõdG IGOCGh êPƒªædG ¢üFÉ°üN .(3-2-3) (ºµ«∏Y ΩÓ°ùdG) ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üJ :(2-2-3) πµ°T ¢üFÉ°üÿG §Ñ°V :(3-2-3) πµ°T (320X460 iPhone, iPod, Nexus) á°TÉ°ûdG ¢SÉ≤e OóMCG ä .¬«∏Y äGhOC’G ™°VCÉ°S …òdG êPƒªædG ¢SÉ≤e πãÁ ƒgh .(Create) ôeC’G ≈∏Y ô≤fCG 2
  46. 46. ٤٩٤٩ :  »àdG ¬JGhOCG á›ôH øe óH ’ ≥«Ñ£àdG πª©j »µd 1 á°TÉ°T ≈dEG ∫ƒNódÉH ∂dPh ,πÑb øe É¡àªª°U ‘ Éªc ,á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàch á›ÈdG …òdG QGQRC’G IGOCG OóMCG Gòd ,(4-2-3) πµ°ûdG Qõ```H ¬«∏Y ô```≤fCG º``K ,êPƒ```ªædG ≈∏Y É¡à©°Vh ,(go to event) QÉ``àNCGh ø```ÁC’G IQCÉ`Ø``dG .(onclick) çó◊G QÉ`à`NCG ºK á›ÈdG á°TÉ°T ≈dEG ∫ƒNódG :(4-2-3) πµ°T ‘ Éªc ,á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàc IòaÉf ô¡¶à°S 2 :‹ÉàdG ôeC’G ÖàcCG ,(5-2-3) πµ°ûdG MsgBox "ºµ«∏Y ΩÓ°ùdG" á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàc :(5-2-3) πµ°T
  47. 47. ٥٠٥٠ : íØ°üàŸG ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG ò«ØæJ :(6-2-3) πµ°T √ò«ØæJ ó©H ºµ«∏Y ΩÓ°ùdG ≥«Ñ£J :(7-2-3) πµ°T  øY ¬JCÉ°ûfCG …òdG ≥«Ñ£àdG áHôŒ (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH í«àj ¬àHôŒ πÑb (…QÉØ°Sh Ωhôc »ëØ°üàe π°†Øj) âfÎfE’G íØ°üàe ≥jôW íØ°üàe èeÉfôH øe áî°ùf ∂ª∏©e øe Ö∏WoCG .πª©ŸG Iõ¡LCG ≈∏Y √ôaƒJ ΩóY ádÉM ‘ Ωhôc ∂ª∏©e øe Ö∏WoCG á¶MÓe :‹ÉàdG´ÉÑJÉH(7-2-3)πµ°ûdG‘Éªc∂dô¡¶«d≥«Ñ£àdG¿GƒæYÒ«¨J∂æµÁ ‘ Project Properties and Global Code ≈∏Y §¨°VG - (Project Explorer)QÉWEG á«°UÉN óæY ´hô°ûŸG ¿GƒæY ÒZ (properties) QÉWEG ≈dEG ÖgPG ºK - (ºµ«∏YΩÓ°ùdG≥«Ñ£J)≈dEG(Title) á¶MÓe .(7-2-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc √ò«ØæJ ó©H ≥«Ñ£àdG ô¡¶«°Sh :¥ôW IóY óLƒj ∂dP πª©dh ,ΩOÉÿG ≈∏Y √ô°ûf hCG »còdG ∞JÉ¡dG ≈∏Y .(Start in Desktop Browser) ôeC’G ºK ,(Run) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 1 .äGhOC’G §jô°T ‘ OƒLƒŸG ( ) õeôdG ≈∏Y ô≤ædG ≥jôW øY hCG 2 .(6-2-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc ,(F5) ìÉàØŸG ≈∏Y §¨°†dÉH hCG 3 ΩOÉÿG ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG ô°ûf :(8-2-3) πµ°T ≥«Ñ£àdG ô°ûf øe (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH í«àj ∞JÉ¡dG ≈∏Y ¬àHôéàd (IQGRƒdG ΩOÉN) ÖjƒdG ≈∏Y ¬JCÉ°ûfCG …òdG ,(âfÎfEG ∫É°üJG ôaƒJ øe óH ’) »FÓeR ™e ¬àcQÉ°ûeh »còdG øY ∂dPh ,áØ∏àîŸG äÉ≤«Ñ£àdG ôLÉàe ‘ ¬©°Vh ºàj ¿CG πÑb ºbQ ÖàcCG ºK (Deploy) ôeC’G ºK ,(Run) ôeC’G ≥jôW ∫ƒ°ü◊G∂æµÁh ,(8-2-3) πµ°ûdG ‘Éªcπ«©ØàdGõeQhájƒ¡dG ≈∏Y"á«ª«∏©àdGÚYáHGƒH"‘∂HÉ°ùM∫ÓNøeπ«©ØàdGõeQ≈∏Y :‹ÉàdG¿Gƒæ©dG https://ien.edu.sa  
  48. 48. ٥١٥١ : ‘ ≥«Ñ£àdG ¿GƒæY áHÉàc :(10-2-3) πµ°T …QÉØ°S íØ°üàŸG ÊhÎµdE’GójÈdG≈∏Yπ«©ØàdGõeQ∫É°SQEG :(9-2-3) πµ°T QÉ°üàNG AÉ°ûfEG:(11-2-3) πµ°T ≥«Ñ£à∏d ∑ójôH ≈∏Y ¬dÉ°SQEG ºà«°S …òdG π«©ØàdG õeQ Ö∏Wh ¿GƒæYô¡¶«°Sh,(9-2-3)πµ°ûdG‘Éªcº¡jódπé°ùŸG ≈∏Y Ióªà©ŸG äÉ≤«Ñ£àdG ÖjƒÑJ ‘ √OÉªàYG ó©H ≥«Ñ£àdG .á«ª«∏©àdGÚYáHGƒH‘∂HÉ°ùM ∞``JÉ¡dG ≈∏Y ≥``«Ñ£àdG π``ª©j »`µd π`ª©H Ωƒ`bCÉ°S ,(∫Éãªc ¿ƒØjBG) »`cò`dG :á«dÉàdG äGƒ£ÿG »ØJÉg ‘ âfÎfE’G íØ°üàeπ¨°ToCG 1 .»còdG óªàYG …òdG ≥«Ñ£àdG ¿GƒæY ÖàcCG 2 ‘ Éªc ÚY ™bƒe ‘ »HÉ°ùM ‘ .(10-2-3) πµ°ûdG ,í«ë°U πµ°ûH ≥«Ñ£àdG πªY óæY 3 AÉ°ûfEÉH …RÉ¡L ≈∏Y ¬©°Vh »ææµÁ ≈`∏Y ô≤ædÉH ∂dPh ,¬``d QÉ°üà```NG πµ°ûdG ‘ É`ª```c ( ) á``fƒ``≤jC’G .(11-2-3)  
  49. 49. ٥٢٥٢ : πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc ,(á°ù«FôdG áëØ°üdG ≈dEG áaÉ°VEG) QÉàNCG 4 .(12-2-3) ∞``JÉ``¡``dG á``°``TÉ``°``T ‘ è```eÉ```fÈ```dG á```fƒ```≤```jCG ô``¡``¶``à``°``S 5 πª©«°Sh ,(13-2-3) π``µ``°``û``dG ‘ É``ª``c ,á``°``ù``«``Fô``dG .âfÎfE’ÉH ∫É``°``ü``JG Oƒ```Lh Ωó``Y ‘ ≈àM ∂``dP ó©H áaÉ°VEG:(12-2-3) πµ°T á°ù«FôdG áëØ°üdG ≈dEG QÉ°üàN’G á°TÉ°T ‘ ≥«Ñ£àdG õeQ Qƒ¡X:(13-2-3) πµ°T ¿ƒØjBG »còdG ∞JÉ¡dG Ö∏°üdG ¢Uô≤dG ≈∏Y ´hô°ûŸG ßØ◊ ≈dEG Ögòf (USB) IôcGP ≈∏Y hCG NSB/) è```eÉ`fô``H »`a (File) áªFÉ≤dG Save É`¡`æ``e QÉ``à`î```fh (AppStudio ójôf …òdG ¿ÉµŸG QÉàîfh (Save As)hCG ≈∏Y ô≤æf ºK ,¬à«ª°ùJh ¬«a ´hô°ûŸG ßØM .≥aGƒe QR á¶MÓe
  50. 50. ٥٣٥٣ : .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH á£°SGƒH ójóL ´hô°ûe AÉ°ûfEG äGƒ£N ôcPG 11 ?(Run) áªFÉb ‘ (Deploy) ôeC’G áØ«Xh Ée 22 ΩÓ°ùdG» IQÉÑY QÉ¡XE’ (iPhone 5) »còdG ∞JÉ¡dG ≈∏Y πª©J ≥«Ñ£J á¡LGh º«ª°üàH ºb 33 .¿GƒæY IGOCG ‘ «ºµ«∏Y 
  51. 51. ٥٤ :  .êGôNE’Gh ∫ÉNOE’Gh á«HÉ°ù◊G äÉ«∏ª©dÉH á≤∏©àŸG á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G ºgC’ á©LGôe .á«›ÈdG πFÉ°ùŸG πM πMGôŸ á©LGôe .(NSB/AppStudio) á›ôHh (ƒjOƒà°S ∂°ù«H ∫ƒé«a) á›ôH ÚH äÉaÓàN’G ≈∏Y ±ô©àdG .±ó¡à°ùŸG »còdG RÉ¡÷G ™e ΩAÓàj ÉÃ á£«°ùH áÑ°SÉM ádBG ≥«Ñ£J á¡LGh º«ª°üJ .(NSB/AppStudio) ‘ äGÒ¨àŸG ∞jô©J .á£«°ùÑdG áÑ°SÉ◊G ádB’G ≥«Ñ£àd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàc .AÉ£NC’G í«ë°üJh á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG áHôŒ   
  52. 52. ٥٥٥٥ : .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ∫ƒé«a)`H á›ÈdG IóMh ‘ Ék≤HÉ°S É¡à°SGQO ÖdÉ£∏d ≥Ñ°S »àdG á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G ºgC’ á©LGôe ÖjQóàdG Gòg ó©j ≥«Ñ£J) º«ª°üJ ÈY ∂dPh ,á«›ÈdG πFÉ°ùŸG πM äGƒ£N ≈∏Y ÖjQóàdG Gòg ‘ ±ô©àæ°S å«M ,(ƒjOƒà°S ∂°ù«H íª°ùj êPƒ‰ º«ª°üàH Ωƒ≤æ°S Gòd ,(ƒjOƒà°S ∂°ù«H ∫ƒé«a) èeÉfôH ‘ É¡ª«ª°üJ ≥Ñ°S »àdGh (á£«°ùH áÑ°SÉM ádBG (áª°ùb ,Üô°V ,ìôW ,™ªL) á«°SÉ°SC’G á«HÉ°ù◊G äÉ«∏ª©dG AGôLEG ºàj ºK ,¢üf »©Hôe ‘ øjOóY ∫ÉNOEÉH Ωóîà°ùª∏d .«¿Gƒæ©dG» IGOCG ‘ œÉædG êGôNEGh øjOó©dG øjòg ≈∏Y  )   ¢ü`ædG ™``Hô```e IGOCGh (Label) ¿Gƒ`æ``©dG IGOCG ,ø``«JGOC’G ΩGó``îà```°SG ºà«°S ≈dEG áaÉ°VE’ÉH (ƒjOƒà°S ∂°ù«H ∫ƒé«a) ‘ IOƒLƒŸÉH á¡«Ñ°T »gh (textbox) .≥HÉ°ùdG ÖjQóàdG ‘ É¡«dEG Éæaô©J ¿CGh ≥Ñ°S »àdGh (Button) QGQRC’G IGOCG ,Üƒ∏£ŸG á°TÉ°ûdG ¢SÉ≤e OƒLh ΩóY ádÉM ‘ ≥jôW øY êPƒªædG ¢üFÉ°üN øe √ójó– »ææµÁ ,(width) á«°UÉÿGh (height) á«°UÉÿG ácô°ûdG ™bƒe IQÉjR øµÁ á°TÉ°ûdG ¢SÉ≤e áaô©Ÿh .âfÎfE’G áµÑ°T ≈∏Y á©æ°üŸG á¶MÓe ∫ÉNOEÉH Ωóîà°ùª∏d íª°ùJ (TextBox) IGOC’G Oó©àe ¢üf ∫ÉNOE’h ,§≤a óMGh ô£°S .(TextArea) IGOC’G Ωóîà°ùf ô£°SC’G :™LGQ (http://wiki.nsbasic.com/Textarea) IAÉ°VEG  ÉkYhô``°ûe Å°ûfCGh (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉ``fôH π«¨°ûàH ΩƒbCG 1 .(calc) º°SÉHGkó`jó`L RÉ¡L Ö°ùM á°TÉ°ûdG ¢SÉ≤e OóMCG ºK ,(Basic) á›ÈdG á¨d QÉàNCG 2 .±ó¡à°ùŸG »còdG ∞JÉ¡dG
  53. 53. ٥٦٥٦ : êPƒªædG ¢üFÉ°üN :(1-3-3) πµ°T (Label) äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(2-3-3) πµ°T (TextBox) äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(3-3-3) πµ°T êPƒ```ªædG ¢üFÉ°üN ô``«```ZCG 3 .(1-3-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ É`ªc í``Ñ°üà`d ¢üFÉ°üÿG §Ñ°V ” ¿CG ó©H ¿B’G âbƒdG ¿ÉM ,êPƒªæ∏d á«FóÑŸG øY Ωóîà°ùŸG á¡LGh AÉ°ûfE’ ≈dEG äGhOC’G ¢†©H áaÉ°VEG ≥jôW .êPƒªædG ≈∏Y É¡©°Vh ó©H IGOC’G ±òMCG ¿CG ™«£à°SCG øÁC’G IQCÉØdG QõH ô≤ædÉH ∂dPh êPƒªædG .(Delete) ôeC’G QÉ«àNGh IGOC’G ≈∏Y á¶MÓe ,¿GƒæY äGhOCG ™HQCG Å°ûfCG 4 ‘ Éªc É¡°üFÉ°üN ÒZCGh .(2-3-3) πµ°ûdG Ò`ZCGh ,(TextBox) ¢üf »©`Hôe Å°ûfoCG 5 .(3-3-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc Éª¡°üFÉ°üN
  54. 54. ٥٧٥٧ : É¡°üFÉ°üN ÒZCGh ,(Button) QGQRCG ¢ùªNÅ°ûfoCG 6 .(4-3-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc á£«°ùH áÑ°SÉM ádBG ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üJ :(5-3-3) πµ°T (Button)äGhOC’G¢üFÉ°üN :(4-3-3) πµ°T èàæà°S ¬«∏Y äGhOC’G ™°Vhh êPƒªædG º«ª°üJ ó©H .(5-3-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc ≥«Ñ£àdG á¡LGh …ód á›ÈdGôeGhCGáHÉàµHΩƒbCÉ°Sá∏MôŸG√òg‘ …òdG á£«°ùÑdG áÑ°SÉ◊G ádB’G ≥«Ñ£àH á°UÉÿG ,¬d Ωóîà°ùŸG á¡LGh º«ª°üàH âªb ¿CGh ≥Ñ°S ±ô©àdG øe óH ’ ôeGhC’G √òg áHÉàc óæYh ôeGhC’G áHÉàc á≤jôWh ,á›ÈdG á°TÉ°T ≈∏Y .É¡LÉàMCG »àdG á«›ÈdG  IôµØdG QÉ«àNG ádCÉ°ùŸG πM º«ª°üJ äÉ¡LGƒdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàc á«›ÈdG èeÉfÈdG ò«ØæJ AÉ£NC’G ìÓ°UEGh äÉ≤«Ñ£àdGAÉæH πMGôe IôµØdG QÉ«àNG ádCÉ°ùŸG πM º«ª°üJ äÉ¡LGƒdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàc á«›ÈdG èeÉfÈdG ò«ØæJ AÉ£NC’G ìÓ°UEGh äÉ≤«Ñ£àdGAÉæH πMGôe
  55. 55. ٥٨٥٨ : :™ª÷Gá«∏ª©H¢UÉÿG(Button1)QõdGá›ôH 2 ™e πYÉØàJ çGóMCG É¡d ≥«Ñ£àdG º«ª°üJ ‘ É¡eóîà°ùf »àdG äGhOC’G ™ªéH èeÉfÈdG Ωƒ≤«°S (Button1) ™ª÷G QR ≈∏Y ô≤ædG óæ©a ,Ωóîà°ùŸG .(Label4) ‘ œÉædG êGôNEGh (textBox2)h (textBox1) ‘ øjOó©dG ,¬«∏Y Ωóîà°ùŸG §¨°V óæY ÉgòØæj ôeGhCG QõdG AÉ£YEG øe óH ’ ∂dP πª©dh ôeC’G QÉ«àNGh (Button1) ™ª÷G QR ≈∏Y øÁC’G IQCÉØdG QõH ô≤ædÉH ∂dPh :á«dÉàdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàch (onclick) ôeC’G ºK ,(go to event) œÉædG ô¡XCGh ¢üædG »©Hôe ‘ Ωóîà°ùŸG É¡∏Nó«°S »àdG øjOó©dG ≈∏Y á«HÉ°ù◊G äÉ«∏ª©dG AGôLEÉH ΩƒbCÉ°S ≥«Ñ£àdG Gòg ‘ :»∏j Ée ∫ÓN øe ∂dP ºàjh É¡©e πeÉ©àdG ™«£à°SCG »µd äGÒ¨àe ‘ œÉædGh á∏NóŸG OGóYC’G øjõîJ ó©H ∂dPh ,¿GƒæY IGOCG ‘ :äGÒ¨àŸG∞jô©J 1 ,Ωóîà°ùŸG É¡∏Nó«°S »àdG OGóYC’G øjõîJ ºàj »µd (x ,y) äGÒ¨àŸG ∞jô©àH ΩƒbCÉ°S êPƒªædG ≈∏Y øÁC’G IQCÉØdG QõH ô≤ædÉH ∂dPh á«HÉ°ù◊G á«∏ª©dG œÉæd (z)Ò¨àŸGh ô¡¶à°S ,(code) ÖjƒÑàdG QÉ«àNG ≥jôW øY hCG (view code) ôeC’G QÉ«àNGh Dim x , y , z :ôeC’G ÖàcCÉ°Sh á›ÈdG á°TÉ°T á``HÉàµH (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉ`fô``H Ωƒ≤j IGOCG QÉ«àNG óæY Év«FÉ≤∏J Ú«dÉàdG øjô£°ùdG :É¡d á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàµd áæ«©e Function Button1_onclick() . . End Function á¶MÓe ‘ áfõîŸG áª«≤dG πjƒëàH Ωƒ≤J ( ) ádGódG πãe iôNCG ∫GhO óLƒJ Éªc ,í«ë°U OóY ≈dEG (x) Ò¨àŸG (cDate)h …ô°ûY OóY ≈dEG áª«≤dG πjƒëàd (cSng) :™LGQ .ÉgÒZh ïjQÉJ ≈dEG áª«≤dG πjƒëàd (https://wiki.appstudio.dev/DateDiff) AGô``````KEG É¡Ñ«dÉ°SCG hCG É¡°üFÉ°üN ≥jôW øY äGhOC’G ™e πeÉ©àdG ºàj äÉ``ÑjQóàdG ‘ É``¡æ«H ¥ô``ØdG ≈``∏Y ±ô©àæ``°S– É``¡KGóMCG hCG ‘ ¢``üædG ô``¡¶J (textbox) IGOC’G kÓ``ãªa –ΩOÉ``≤dG ‘ ¢``üædG ô``¡¶J (Label) IGOC’Gh (value) á``«°UÉÿG .(caption) á«°UÉÿG hCG (textContent) á«°UÉÿG ‫أ‬ É¡Øjô©J óæY äGÒ¨àŸG ´ƒf ójó– ºàj ’ ƒg Éªc (Dim) ôeC’G ΩGóîà°SÉH .(ƒjOƒà°S ∂°ù«H ∫ƒé«a) ‘ ∫É◊G ôcòJ Function Button1_onclick() x = CInt(TextBox1.value) y =CInt(TextBox2.value) z = x + y Label4.textContent = z End Function
  56. 56. ٥٩٥٩ : QGQRC’G »bÉÑd á≤HÉ°ùdG á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G Qôµf 3 .á«HÉ°ù◊G á«∏ª©dG áeÓY Ò«¨J ™e çÓãdG á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G :(6-3-3) πµ°T √ò«ØæJ ó©H áÑ°SÉ◊G ádB’G ≥«Ñ£J :(7-3-3) πµ°T Function Button5_onclick() TextBox1.value = "" TextBox2.value = "" Label4.textContent = "" End Function ò«ØæJ ó©H ≥«Ñ£àdG πµ°T (7-3-3) πµ°ûdG í°Vƒjh .™ª÷G á«∏ªY äÉfÉ«ÑdG í°ùŸ) - í°ùe QGQRC’ á``«dÉàdG ô``eGhC’G Öà```µf 4 ô```eGhC’G »æÑj (6-3-3) π```µ°ûdGh (è````JÉædGh á`∏NóŸG .(code) á›ÈdG á≤£æe ‘ ÉgÉæÑàc »àdG á«›ÈdG ÈàNCG ¿CG ≈≤Ñjh ,á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàc øe â«¡àfG ∂dòHh ,(Run) ôeC’G hCG (F5) ìÉàØe ≈∏Y §¨°†dÉH ¬àHôŒh ≥«Ñ£àdG ‘ ( ) áeÓY hCG (start in desktop browser) ºK .äGhOC’G §jô°T
  57. 57. ٦٠٦٠ : .(File) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 1 .(Save Project) QÉàNCG 2 ºK ,ádƒªëŸG IôcGòdÉH ´hô°ûŸG øjõîJ ºàj á°SQóŸÉH Ö°SÉ◊G πª©Ã âfÎfEG ∫É°üJG ôaƒJ ΩóY ádÉM ‘ 1 .∫õæŸÉH á«dÉàdG ôeGhC’G ò«ØæJ .ôeGhC’G §jô°T øe (Run) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 2 .í«JÉØŸG áMƒd ‘ (F6) ìÉàØŸG ≈∏Y §¨°†dÉH hCG (Deploy) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 3    ?(jQuery Mobile)áªFÉb‘ (TextBox)h (TextArea) ÚJGOC’G ÚH ¥ôØdG Ée 11 ?(CInt) ádGódG IóFÉa Ée 22 .∂dP ≈∏Y ∫Éãe §YG ?IGOC’G á«°UÉNh IGOC’ÉH ¢UÉÿG çó◊G ÚH ¥ôØdG Ée 33 ?¢üædG ™Hôe IGOCG ‘ ¢üædG Ò«¨J hCG ∫ÉNOEG øe Ωóîà°ùŸG ™æ“ »àdG á«°UÉÿG Ée 44 .¿GƒæY IGOCGøe k’óH ¢üf ™Hôe ‘ œÉædG êGôNEG ºàj å«ëH áÑ°SÉ◊G ádB’G ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üJ óYCG 55
  58. 58. ٦١ :  .(NSB/AppStudio) ΩGóîà°SÉH á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J äÉ°TÉ°T Oó©J ≈∏Y ±ô©àdG .(List) áªFÉ≤dG IGOCG ≈∏Y ±ô©àdG .(ToolTip) á¶MÓŸG IGOCG ΩGóîà°SG .á«›ôH ôeGhCG áHÉàc ¿hóH πeÉµàe ≥«Ñ£J AÉæH .±ó¡à°ùŸG »còdG RÉ¡÷G ™e ΩAÓàj ÉÃ «IQƒKCÉŸG á«YOC’G» ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üJ .á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG áHôŒ   List
  59. 59. ٦٢٦٢ : á°TÉ°T øe ÌcCG ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG AGƒàMG äÉ≤«Ñ£àdG ôLÉàe ‘ Iô°ûàæŸGh á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J øe Òãc ‘ â¶M’ çÓK …ƒëj …òdGh «IQƒKCÉŸG á«YOC’G» ≥«Ñ£J ôjƒ£àH ΩƒbCÉ°S Gòd ,áeÉ©dG äÉeƒ∏©ŸG ≥«Ñ£J hCG äÉ≤HÉ°ùŸG ≥«Ñ£J πãe ÚH π≤æàdG á«∏ªY ‘ (List) áªFÉ≤dG IGOCG Ωóîà°SCÉ°Sh ,á°TÉ°T πc ‘ QƒKCÉe AÉYO ¢VôY ºàj å«ëH (äÉ°TÉ°T) êPÉ‰ .äÉ°TÉ°ûdG π≤àfCÉ°S É¡≤jôW øY »àdG áªFÉ≤dG IGOCG …ƒëj ∫hC’G êPƒªædG å«M ,êPÉ‰ çÓK ΩGóîà°SG ºà«°S ≥«Ñ£àdG Gòg ‘ .áªFÉ≤dG IGOCG ≥jôW øY É¡°VôY ºàj »àdGh IQƒKCÉŸG á«YOC’G …ƒ– iôNC’G êPÉªædG Éª«a ,iôNC’G êPÉªæ∏d .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH Iõ¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J Òãc ‘ â¶M’  )    êPƒªædG ¢üFÉ°üN :(1-4-3) πµ°T (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH π¨°TCG 1 .«doaa» º°SÉHGkójóLÉkYhô°ûe Å°ûfCGh Oó```MCG º``K (Basic) á```›ÈdG á¨d QÉ`à``NCG 2 ∞```JÉ¡dG RÉ``¡L Ö°ùM á```°TÉ°ûdG ¢SÉ≤e .±ó¡à°ùŸG »``cò``dG ‘ É``ªc íÑ°üàd êPƒ``ªædG ¢ü``FÉ``°üN ô`«``ZCG 3 .(1-4-3) πµ°ûdG
  60. 60. ٦٣٦٣ : á«FóÑŸG ¢üFÉ°üÿG §Ñ°V ” ¿CG ó©H ¿B’G áªFÉ≤dG IGOCG áaÉ°VE’ âbƒdG ¿ÉM ,êPƒªæ∏d πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc É¡°üFÉ°üN §Ñ°Vh (List) :å«M .(2-4-3) (List) áªFÉ≤dG IGOCG ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V :(2-4-3) πµ°T ÊÉãdG êPƒªædG ‘ (Label) äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(3-4-3) πµ°T (Form2) ¿Gƒæ©dG IGOCG ‘ (textContent) á«°UÉÿG π°†Øjh ,IGOC’G ‘ ô¡¶j …òdG ¢üædG …ƒ– äÉ÷É©e óMCG ‘ GkÒÑc ¿Éc GPEG ¢üædG áHÉàc ¬≤°üdh ¬î°ùf ºK ,IôµØŸG hCG OQhƒdÉc ¢Uƒ°üædG .(textContent) á«°UÉÿG ‘ á¶MÓe á«°UÉÿG≈æ©ŸG Id.IGOC’G º°SG changeForm ‘ Ö«JÎdÉH É¡«dEG ∫É≤àf’G ºà«°S »àdG êPÉªædG AÉª°SCG ∑Îjh ,áªFÉ≤dG ô°UÉæY óMCG ≈∏Y §¨°†dG ” ∫ÉM .áªFÉ≤∏d ¿GƒæY ∂dÉæg ¿Éc GPEG ájGóÑdG ‘ ÆGôa dividers ≈dEG (N,Y,Y) Ò°ûjh ,áªFÉ≤dG π°UGƒa ójóëàd .ô°UÉæY ºK ,¿GƒæY øY IQÉÑY áªFÉ≤dG ¿CG Items ô°üæ©dG πãÁh ,á∏°UÉa É¡æ«H áªFÉ≤dG ô°UÉæY AÉª°SCG .áªFÉ≤dG ¿GƒæY ∫hC’G ó©H AÉYódG ,ΩÉ©£dG πÑb AÉYódG ,IQƒKCÉe á«YOCG ) (ΩÉ©£dGøeÆGôØdG (project) ôeC’G QÉ«àNÉH GkójóL É kLPƒ‰ êQOCG 4 hCG (add Form) ô``eC’G º`K ,(ô```eGhC’G) áªFÉb øe .äGhOC’G §jô°T ‘ (+) õeôdG ≈∏``Y §¨°†dÉH ô```«ZCGh »```fÉãdG êPƒªædG ‘ ¿Gƒ``æ```Y »```JGOCG Å°ûfoCG 5 .(3-4-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc Éª¡°üFÉ°üN
  61. 61. ٦٤٦٤ : (Button) IGOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(4-4-3) πµ°T (Form3) ådÉãdG êPƒªædG :(5-4-3) πµ°T (ToolTip) á¶MÓŸG IGOCG :(6-4-3) πµ°T IOƒ```©dG ¬````à`Ø«Xh ¿ƒ```µ```J (Button) QR Å``°û```foCG 6 πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc ¬°üFÉ°üN ô`«```ZCGh ,≈dhC’G á`°TÉ`°û∏d .(4-4-3) êPƒªædÉH ¬«Ñ°T (Form3) ÉkãdÉK É kLPƒ‰ Å°ûfCG 7 πµ°ûdG ô¶fG ,áeRÓdG ¢üFÉ°üÿG Ò«¨J ™e ÊÉãdG .(5-4-3) ∞«°VCGh (Form1) ∫hC’G êPƒªædG ≈````dEG Oƒ``YCÉ°S 8 á«``°UÉN ô`«``ZCGh ,(ToolTip) á¶``MÓ``ŸG IGOCG ™«ªL ) ádÉ°SôdG …ƒ– »àdGh (popupmsg) (º∏°ùŸGø°üMÜÉàcøe≥«Ñ£àdG‘IOQGƒdGá«YOC’G ,IGOC’G ≈`∏`Y Ωó``îà°ùŸG ô`≤``f ó``æ```Y ô¡¶J »àdGh .(6-4-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ É``ªc
  62. 62. ٦٥٦٥ :  IÒãc äÉ≤«Ñ£J ôjƒ£J øµªŸG øe ¬fCG ÖjQóàdG áeó≤e ‘ äôcP Éªµa ,á«›ôH ôeGhCG …CG ≥«Ñ£àdG Gòg …ƒëj ’ .á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G øe óMGh ô£°S áHÉàc ¿hóH ôeC’G hCG (F5) ìÉàØe ≈∏Y §¨°†dÉH ¬àHôŒh ≥«Ñ£àdG ÈàNCG ¿CG ≈≤Ñjh ,≥«Ñ£àdG º«ª°üJ øe â«¡àfG ∂dòHh .äGhOC’G §jô°T ‘ ( ) áeÓY hCG (start in desktop browser) ºK ,(Run)   .(File) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 1 .(Save Project) QÉàNCG 2 ºK ,ádƒªëŸG IôcGòdÉH ´hô°ûŸG øjõîJ ºàj á°SQóŸÉH Ö°SÉ◊G πª©Ã âfÎfEG ∫É°üJG ôaƒJ ΩóY ádÉM ‘ 1 .∫õæŸÉH á«dÉàdG ôeGhC’G ò«ØæJ .ôeGhC’G §jô°T øe (Run) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 2 .í«JÉØŸG áMƒd ‘ (F6) ìÉàØŸG ≈∏Y §¨°†dÉH hCG (Deploy) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 3  .á°TÉ°T øe ÌcCG …ƒ– »àdGh äÉ≤«Ñ£àdG ôLÉàe ‘ IQƒ¡°ûŸG äÉ≤«Ñ£àdGøeGkOóY ôcPG 11 ?êPÉªædG ÚH π≤æàdG øe ∂æµ“ »àdG á«°UÉÿG Ée 22 ?(Button) QõdG IGOCGh (List) áªFÉ≤dG IGOCG ‘ (ChangeForm) á«°UÉÿG ÚH ¥ôØdG Ée 33 ?(ToolTip) á¶MÓŸG IGOCG IóFÉa Ée 44 .∫õæŸG ≈dEG ∫ƒNódG AÉYO …ƒëj IQƒKCÉŸG á«YOC’G ≥«Ñ£àdGkôNBGÉ kLPƒ‰ ∞°VCG 55
  63. 63. ٦٦ :  .(Radio Button) ∫ÉNOE’G IGOCG á©LGôe .(Header bar) IGOCG ≈∏Y ±ô©àdG .(á«aÉ≤ãdG á≤HÉ°ùŸG) ≥«Ñ£J äÉ°TÉ°T º«ª°üJ .á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàc .±ó¡à°ùŸG »còdG RÉ¡÷G ≈∏Y ≥«Ñ£àdG áHôŒ   
  64. 64. ٦٧٦٧ : IGOCG ≥jôW øY É¡æ«H π≤æàdG ºàj äÉ°TÉ°T çÓK …ƒëj …òdGh (á«aÉ≤ãdG á≤HÉ°ùŸG) ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üàH ˆG ¿PEÉH ΩƒbCÉ°S QÉ«àN’G IGOCG ΩGó``îà°SÉH äÉ`HÉ`LEG ™```HQCGh (label) ¿Gƒæ©dG IGOCG ΩGó``îà°SÉH ∫GDƒ``°S á``°TÉ°T π```c ‘h (HeaderBar) á«Wô°ûdG á∏ª÷G ΩGóîà°SÉH É¡àë°U øe ≥«Ñ£àdG ócCÉàj ºK ,IóMGh áHÉLEG QÉ«àNÉH Ωóîà°ùŸG Ωƒ≤«d (radio button) .(ƒjOƒà°S ∂°ù«H ∫ƒé«a) ‘ É¡à°SQO ¿EGh ≥Ñ°S »àdGh (IF…THEN)    º°SÉHGkójóLÉkYhô°ûe Å°ûfCGh (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH π¨°TCG 1 .«myQuiz» RÉ¡L Ö°ùM á°TÉ°ûdG ¢SÉ≤e OóMCG ºK ,(Basic) á›ÈdG á¨d QÉàNCG 2 .±ó¡à°ùŸG »còdG ∞JÉ¡dG .ó«Mh êPƒ‰ …ƒ– »àdGh º«ª°üàdG á≤£æe ô¡¶à°S 3 ¿BGô``≤dG Qƒ°S Oó``Y º``c) ∫GDƒ``°ùdG …ƒ`– »àdGh ¿Gƒ`æ`Y IGOCG ∞«°VCÉ°S 4 .(?ËôµdG .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH 1 .ßØë∏d (USB) ádƒªﬁ IôcGP 2  ‫أ‬ êÉàëf (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH ‘ §≤a Ió```MGh (RadioButton) IGOCG ô¡¶à°S »àdG äGQÉ«ÿG ™«ªL …ƒ– »àdGh á«°UÉÿG ‘ äGQÉ«ÿG ÖàµJh Ωóîà°ùª∏d ∫ƒé«a) ‘ QÉ«ÿG IGOC’ ÉkaÓN ,(item) IGOCG Å°ûæf ¿CG Öéj »àdGh (ƒjOƒà°S ∂°ù«H .IóM ≈∏Y QÉ«N πµd IójóL .(116 ,115 ,114 ,113) äÉHÉLE’G ô¡¶à°S »àdGh (RadioButton) QÉ«ÿG QR IGOCGÅ°ûfoCG 5
  65. 65. ٦٨٦٨ : äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V :(1-5-3) πµ°T ÊÉãdG êPƒªædG :(2-5-3) πµ°T ,á≤HÉ°ùdG äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V ≈°ùfCG ’h .(1-5-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc êPƒªædG ô¡¶«°S ¿B’G ≥«Ñ£àdG ò«ØæàH âªb ƒd iôNC’G êPÉªædG ÚH π≤æàdG ™«£à°SCG ødh ∫hC’G ‘ Ék≤HÉ°S â°SQO Éªc ∫É≤àfÓd GvQR âØ°VCG GPEG ’EG ∂dP øe k’óH øµdh ,(ƒjOƒà°S ∂°ù«H ∫ƒé«a) á«còdG ∞JGƒ¡dG äÉ≤«Ñ£àd áªFÓe IGOCG óLƒJ .(HeaderBar) ≈ª°ùJ êPƒªædG ô¡¶«°S ¿B’G ≥«Ñ£àdG âªb á¶MÓe á«°UÉÿG≈æ©ŸG Id.IGOC’G º°SG title.IGOC’G ≈∏Y ôgÉ¶dG ¿Gƒæ©dG LeftButtonIcon.IGOC’G QÉ°ùj ≈∏Y ôgÉ¶dG õeôdG LeftButtonName.IGOC’G QÉ°ùj ≈∏Y ôgÉ¶dG ¢üædG leftChangeForm QõdG ≈∏Y ô≤ædG óæY ¬«dEG π≤àææ°S …òdG êPƒªædG º°SG …ƒ– .ô°ùjC’G right Button Icon.IGOC’G ÚÁ ≈∏Y ôgÉ¶dG õeôdG rightButtonName.IGOC’G ÚÁ ≈∏Y ôgÉ¶dG ¢üædG rightChangeForm QõdG ≈∏Y ô≤ædG óæY ¬«dEG π≤àææ°S …òdG êPƒªædG º°SG …ƒ– .øÁC’G ,(Project) ôeC’G ≥jôW øY ójóL êPƒ‰êQOoCG 6 hCG ôeGhC’G §jô°T øe (Add Form) ôeC’G ºK QôcCGºK,äGhOC’G§jô°Tøe(+)õeôdG≥jôWøY .(2-5-3)πµ°ûdG‘Éªc 5h 4á≤HÉ°ùdGäGƒ£ÿG Ú≤HÉ°ùdG ÚLPƒªædÉH Ék¡«Ñ°T ÉkãdÉK É kLPƒ‰ êQOCG 7 .äÉHÉLE’Gh ∫GDƒ°ùdG Ò«¨J ™e
  66. 66. ٦٩٦٩ : ∫hC’G êPƒªædG ‘ (HeaderBar1) IGOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(3-5-3) πµ°T ÊÉãdG êPƒªædG ‘ (HeaderBar2) IGOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(4-5-3) πµ°T êPƒ‰ πc ‘ (HeaderBar) ≈ª°ùJ IGOCG ™°VCG 8 ≈∏Y IGOC’G √òg …ƒ–h ,êPÉªædG ÚH ∫É≤àf’G ‹ í«àJ :É¡ªgCG ¢üFÉ°üN IóY ≈∏Y ô≤ædÉH ¬«dEG π≤àfCG å«M ,∫hC’G êPƒªædÉH CGóHCÉ°S º«ª°üàdG á≤£æe ≈∏YCG ÖjƒÑàdG ‘ êPƒªædG º°SG IGOCG Öë°SCG ºK ´hô°ûŸG ∞°ûµà°ùe ≥jôW øY hCG ,√ÓYCGÉv«FÉ≤∏J ô¡¶à°Sh êPƒªædG ≈dEG (HeaderBar) .(3 -5-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc É¡°üFÉ°üN §Ñ°VCGh ‘ Éªc ,ÊÉãdG êPƒªædG ™e á≤HÉ°ùdG Iƒ£ÿG QôcCG 9 .(4-5-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc ,ådÉãdG êPƒªædG ™e Iƒ£ÿG QôcCG É k°†jCG 10 .(5-5-3) πµ°ûdG á≤HÉ°ùŸG) ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üJ øe â«¡àfG ¿ƒcCG ∂dòHh »µd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G ÖàcCG ¿CG ≈≤Ñàjh ,(á«aÉ≤ãdG ‘ ¬∏©aCÉ°S Ée Gògh ,º«∏°S πµ°ûH ≥«Ñ£àdG πª©j .¿B’G ´hô°ûŸG ßØMCÉ°S ,áeOÉ≤dG äGƒ£ÿG ådÉãdG êPƒªædG ‘ (HeaderBar3) IGOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN :(5-5-3) πµ°T
  67. 67. ٧٠٧٠ : (RadioButton1) IGOCÓd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G :(6-5-3) πµ°T (RadioButton2) IGOCÓd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G :(7-5-3) πµ°T IGOCÓd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G :(8-5-3) πµ°T (RadioButton3)  ó``«`©J ( ) á``«`°UÉÿG ¿CG á```aô````©Ãh (RadioButton) IGOCÓd (onchange) çóë``dG Ωóîà°SCG .(1) ºbôdÉH CGóÑjh QÉ``«ÿG ºbQ π```ã“ (n) å``«M ,QÉ```«àN’G ºàj ⁄ GPEG (False) hCG QÉ`«```àN’G º```J GPEG (True) É`````qeEG (RadioButton1)IGOC’Gá``é`eô````H 1 :(Form1) ∫hC’G êPƒªædG »``a á``HÉ``LE’G »g áë«ë°üdG áHÉLE’G 114 ËôµdG ¿BGô≤dG Qƒ°S OóY) á``«fÉ`ã`dG Éªc á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G íÑ°üàa ,(IQƒ°S .(6-5-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ í°†àj (RadioButton2)ÚJGOC’Gá›ôH 2 êPƒ``````ªæ``dG ‘ (RadioButton3)h :ådÉãdGh »`fÉ``ã`dG ÖàcCÉ°S á≤HÉ°ùdG á``````````````````≤jô£dG ‘ Éªc øLPƒªædG ‘ á`````````````«``›ô`ÑdG ôeGhC’G QÉ``«àN’G »````````````JGOC’ å``dÉãdGh »``fÉ``ã``dG πµ°ûdG ô¶fG .áHÉLE’G ºbQ ô```««¨J ™e IGOCÓd á`«``›ô`Ñ`dG ôeGhCÓd (7-5-3) -5-3) π```µ°ûdGh (RadioButton2) IGOCÓd á«›ÈdG ô`````eGhCÓd á````aÉ°VEG (8 .(RadioButton3)
  68. 68. ٧١٧١ : ò«ØæJ áé«àf :(9-5-3) πµ°T ≥«Ñ£àdG  .(File) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 1 .(Save Project) QÉàNCG 2 ∫É°üJG ôaƒJ ΩóY ádÉM ‘) (F6) ìÉàØŸG ≈∏Y §¨°VCG hCG (deploy) ôeC’G QÉàNCG ΩOÉÿG ≈∏Y èeÉfÈdG ô°ûæd .(∫õæŸG ‘ ô°ûædG á«∏ª©H ΩƒbCÉ°Sh ádƒªëŸG IôcGòdG ‘ ´hô°ûŸG ßØMCÉ°S ,πª©ŸÉH âfÎfE’G .ò«ØæJºK,ádƒªëŸGIôcGòdÉH´hô°ûŸGøjõîJºàjá°SQóŸÉHÖ°SÉ◊Gπª©ÃâfÎfEG∫É°üJGôaƒJΩóYádÉM‘ 1 .ôeGhC’G §jô°T øe (Run) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 2 .í«JÉØŸG áMƒd ‘ (F6) ìÉàØŸG ≈∏Y §¨°†dÉH hCG (Deploy) ôeC’G QÉàNCG 3  .≥«Ñ£àdG äÉ°TÉ°T ÚH π≤æà∏d áØ∏àﬂ ¥ôW çÓK ôcPG 11 ?(IF…THEN…ELSE) á∏ª÷Gh (IF…THEN) á∏ªL ÚH ¥ôØdG Ée 22 .(RadioButton) QÉ«ÿG IGOCG øe k’óH (List) áªFÉ≤dG IGOCGÉkeóîà°ùe á«aÉ≤ãdG á≤HÉ°ùŸG ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üJ óYCG 33 (á«aÉ≤ãdG á≤HÉ°ùŸG) ≥«Ñ£J á›ôH øe â«¡àfG ób ¿ƒcCG ∂dòHh §¨°†dÉH ∂dPh ,äóLh ¿EG AÉ£NC’G ìÓ°UEGh ¬àHôéàH ΩƒbCG ¿CG ≈≤Ñàjh start in desktop) ºK ,(Run) ôeC’G hCG (F5) ìÉàØe ≈∏Y πµ°ûdG í°Vƒjh .äGhOC’G §jô°T ‘ ( ) áeÓY hCG (browser .≥«Ñ£àdG ò«ØæJ áé«àf (9-5-3)
  69. 69. : ٧٢ :  .(NSB/AppStudio) ΩGóîà°SÉH (CheckBox) QÉ«àN’G IGOCG ,º«ª°üàdG äGhOCG á©LGôe .¢üædG ™Hôe IGOCG ΩGóîà°SÉH äÉfÉ«ÑdG ∫ÉNOEG  .(Date) ïjQÉàdG ádGO ΩGóîà°SG  .(DateDiff) ÚîjQÉJ ÚH ¥ôØdG ádGO ΩGóîà°SG  .(∑ôªY Ö°ùMG) ≥«Ñ£J º«ª°üJ  .(∑ôªY Ö°ùMG) ≥«Ñ£àd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàc  .±ó¡à°ùŸG »còdG ∞JÉ¡dG ≈∏Y ôª©dG ÜÉ°ùM ≥«Ñ£J ò«ØæJ   CheckBox
  70. 70. ٧٣٧٣ :::: Gòg ‘ ¥ô£JCÉ°S Gòd áæ«©e á«æeR IÎa hCG ôª©dG ÜÉ°ùM hCG Ωƒ«dG ïjQÉJ ≈∏Y …ƒà– »àdGh á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J ô°ûàæJ Ωƒ≤j ≥«Ñ£J ‘ (DateDiff) ÚîjQÉJ ÚH ¥ôØdG ádGO É k°†jCGh (Date) ïjQÉàdG ádGO »gh áª¡e á«›ôH ádGO ≈dEG ≥«Ñ£àdG .√OÓ«e ïjQÉàd Ωóîà°ùŸG ∫ÉNOEG ó©H ∂dPh,É k°†jCG ΩÉjC’Gh Qƒ¡°ûdGh Úæ°ùdÉH ôª©dG ÜÉ°ùëH »àdGh á«còdG Iõ¡LC’G äÉ≤«Ñ£J ô°ûàæJ  .(NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH 1 .ádƒªﬁ IôcGP 2 .âfÎfEG ∫É°üJG 3 NSB/AppStudio)    .«myAge» º°SÉHGkójóLÉkYhô°ûeÅ°ûfCGh (NSB/AppStudio) èeÉfôH π¨°TCG 1 .(create) QõdG ≈∏Y ô≤fCGh ,±ó¡à°ùŸG »còdG ∞JÉ¡dG RÉ¡L Ö°ùM á°TÉ°ûdG ¢SÉ≤e OóMCG ºK (Basic) á›ÈdG á¨d QÉàNCG 2 :‹ÉàdÉc(Label)¿GƒæY´ƒføeäGhOCGçÓK¬«dEG ∞«°VCÉ°S ,êPƒ‰ …ƒ– »àdGh º«ª°üàdG á≤£æe ô¡¶à°S 3 ¿Gƒæ©dG äGhOCG ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V :(1-6-3) πµ°T (Label) ‘ ≥«Ñ£àdG ¿GƒæY …ƒë«°S :(lblTitle) CG .áØ∏àﬂ á«Ø∏Nh ¿ƒ∏Hh á°TÉ°ûdG ≈∏YCG IQÉÑY ¬H ™°†f :(lblToday) Ü .«Ωƒ«dG ïjQÉJ» IQÉ`Ñ©dG ¬`H ™``°†f :(lblBirthDay) ä .«∑OÓ«e ïjQÉJ πNOCG» π``µ°ûdG »``a É``ªc ¢ü``FÉ``°üî`dG §Ñ``°V º``à`jh .(1-6-3)
  71. 71. ٧٤٧٤ : (TextBox) ¢üædG ™Hôe äGhOCG ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V :(2-6-3) πµ°T :á«dÉàdG ¢üædG äÉ©Hôe ∞«°VCG 4 ïjQÉJ ¬H ô¡¶j ¢üf ™Hôe :(txtDate) CG ÖÑ°ùH √Ò«¨J Ωóîà°ùŸG ™«£à°ùj ødh ,Ωƒ«dG .(read only) §≤a IAGô≤∏d á«°UÉN Ωóîà°ùŸG πNó«°S :(txtBirthay) Ü Ωóîà°ùŸG π©LCG ødh ,Éæg √OÓ«e ïjQÉJ √QÉ«àNÉH É‰EGh áHÉàc √OÓ«e ïjQÉJ πNój á«°UÉN πjó©àH ∂dPh Ëƒ≤àdG øe .(date) ≈dEG (inputType) (CheckBox) QÉ«àN’G ™Hôe äGhOCG ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V :(3-6-3) πµ°T .ΩÉjC’ÉH ôª©dG ô¡¶«°S :(txtDays) ä .Qƒ¡°ûdÉH ôª©dG ô¡¶«°S :(txtMonths) ç .Úæ°ùdÉH ôª©dG ô¡¶«°S :(txtYears) ê .(2-6-3) πµ°ûdG ‘ Éªc ¢üFÉ°üÿG §Ñ°V ºàjh á¡«Ñ°T »gh (CheckBox) QÉ«àN’G IGOCG ∞«°VCG 5 å«M øe (RadioButton) QÉ«ÿG IGOCÉH øe »ææµ“ ≈dhC’G ¿CG ±ÓàNG ™e ¢üFÉ°üÿG ô¶fG ,âbƒdG ¢ùØf ‘ QÉ«àNG øe ÌcCG ójó– .(3 -6-3) πµ°ûdG ôª©dG ÜÉ°ù◊ ÉªgóMCG øjQR êQOCÉ°S GkÒNCGh 6 ‫أ‬,≈æ©e äGP ¿ƒµàd äGhOC’G AÉª°SCG Ò«¨J ” ¢UÉN ¢üf ™Hôe IGOC’G ¿CG ≈∏Y ∫óJ (txtDate) kÓãªa ,(btnCalc) ≈dEG ôª©dG ÜÉ°ùM QR Ò«¨Jh ,ïjQÉàdÉH .á«°VGÎa’G á«ª°ùàdÉH »ØàcCG ¿CG øµÁ Éªc
  72. 72. ٧٥٧٥ : äGhOC’G ¢üFÉ°üN §Ñ°V :(4-6-3) πµ°T (Buttons)  :≥≤– »àdGh ≥«Ñ£àdG Gòg ôeGhCG ÖàcCÉ°S :(Date) ïjQÉàdG ádGO Ωóîà°SCÉ°S ,≥«Ñ£àdG π«¨°ûJ óæY (txtDate) ¢üædG ™Hôe ‘ Ωƒ«dG ïjQÉJ QÉ¡XEG CG ∂∏J πjƒ– ó©H ¬H Ωóîà°ùŸG É¡∏NOCG »àdG áª«≤dG øjõîJ ºàj (variant) ´ƒf øe (born) Ò¨àe ∞jô©J Ü :(CDate) ádGódG ΩGóîà°SÉH (ïjQÉJ) ´ƒædG ≈dEG áª«≤dG .«Ö°ùMG» ≈ª°ùŸG Qõ∏d (onClick) çó◊G ‘ ¿ƒµJ á«dÉàdG ôeGhC’G ™«ªL :ΩÉjC’G »æ©J (d) å«M ,ΩÉjC’ÉH ÚîjQÉJ ÚH ¥ôØdG ádGO Ωóîà°SCÉ°S ,ΩÉjC’ÉH ôª©dG QÉ¡XEG ä ‘ É`ª`c Éª¡d ¢ü``FÉ°üî`dG §`Ñ`°VCGh ,äÉ`fÉ`«ÑdG í`°ùŸ ôNB’Gh .(4-6-3) πµ°ûdG ¿CG ≈≤Ñàjh ≥«Ñ£àdG º«ª°üJ πªàcG ób ¿ƒµj ∂dòHh ó≤`à`YG ∂dP π`Ñ`b ø`µdh á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G áHÉàc ‘ CGóHCG .¿B’G ´hô°ûŸG ßØM ó«ØŸG ø`e ¬`fCG ‫أ‬ :™bƒŸG IQÉjR ∂æµÁ (https://wiki.appstudio.dev/DateDiff) .ÚîjQÉJ ÚH ¥ôØdG ádGO ∫ƒM ójõŸG áaô©Ÿ txtDate.value=Date Dim born born = CDate(txtBirthDay.value) txtDays.value=DateDiff("d",born,Date) ‘ É`ª`c Éª¡d
  73. 73. ٧٦٧٦ : (m) å«M ,Qƒ¡°ûdÉH ôª©dG QÉ¡XEG ç :ô¡°ûdG »æ©J å«M ,Úæ°ùdÉH ôª©dG QÉ¡XEG ê :áæ°ùdG »æ©J (yyyy) ‫أ‬ ìÉàØe ≈∏Y §¨°†dÉH AÉ£NC’G ±É°ûàcG ∂æµÁ ≈∏Y §¨°†dÉH hCG Ωhô``c íØ°üàŸG ‘ (F12) .èeÉfÈdG ò«ØæJ ó©H (shift+ctrl+j) (ôª©dG ÜÉ°ùM) ≥«Ñ£àd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G :(5-6-3) πµ°T ∂dPh ,Ωóîà°ùŸG QÉ«àNG øe ócCÉàdG O (CheckBox) IGOCG äGQÉ«àNG ™«ªL QÉÑàNÉH (1)ºbôdÉH ∫hC’G QÉ«àNÓd IQÉ°TE’G ºàj å«M ( ) ádGódGh ,Gòµgh (2) ÊÉãdGh (False)h QÉ«àN’G ” GPEG (True) áª«≤dG ó«©J :ô°üæ©dG Îîj ⁄ Ωóîà°ùŸG GPEG :í°ùŸG Qõd á«›ÈdG ôeGhC’G `g ΩƒbCÉ°Sí°ùŸGQR≈∏YΩóîà°ùŸG§¨°VóæY ≈∏Y IOƒLƒŸG ¢üædG äÉ``©Hôe ™`«ªL í`°ùÃ ºK .(reset ()) ádGódG ΩGó`îà°SÉH êPƒªædG ” ¿CG ó©H Ωƒ«dG ï`jQÉJ QÉ¡XEG IOÉYEÉH ΩƒbCÉ°S .äÓNóŸG »bÉH ™e ¬ë°ùe ô``eGhC’G ™«ªL (5-6-3) πµ°ûdG í`°Vƒjh .≥«Ñ£à∏d á«›ÈdG If chkAges.getValue(1)=True Then txtDays.value=DateDiff("d",born,Date) End If If chkAges.getValue(2)=True Then txtMonths.value=DateDiff("m",born,Date) End If If chkAges.getValue(3)=True Then txtYears.value=DateDiff("yyyy",born,Date) End If FrmAge1.reset() txtDate.value=Date() txtYears.value=DateDiff("yyyy",born,Date) txtMonths.value=DateDiff("m",born,Date)

×