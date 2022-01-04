Successfully reported this slideshow.
POLICY OF M/S XXXXXXX (P) ltd ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT PREVENTION
Preamble The company in fulfilling its role as an employer with a commitment towards ensuring employee's rights and their ...
6. The company shall take measure to ensure that all employees are aware of their policy on sexual harassment; and sexual ...
Unwelcome sexually determined behavior, which includes - A demand or requests for sexual favors conveyed by word or action...
The hearing of the panel shall commence within five days of receiving a complaint. - a record of the hearing, including a ...
The panel - Should consist of minimum of three members. - Should include representation from the human resources departmen...
Law
Jan. 04, 2022
Anti sexual harassment policy

Law
Jan. 04, 2022
36 views

Anti sexual harassment policy

  1. 1. POLICY OF M/S XXXXXXX (P) ltd ON SEXUAL HARASSMENT PREVENTION
  2. 2. Preamble The company in fulfilling its role as an employer with a commitment towards ensuring employee's rights and their protection. Recognizing that an employee has a right to dignity at the work place, which calls for mutual respect and consideration. Taking into account the company’s responsibility towards its employees to provide, ensure and maintain a conducive working environment free from any kind of harassment particularly of a sexual nature. Considering the company policy which strongly condemns sexual harassment at the work place declares the following General principles 1. the right to work is an inalifable right of all human being the right to safety in working condition and equity in employment is inseparable from the right to work equality in employment can be seriously impaired when individuals are subjected to gender specific violence, such as sexual harassment in the work place. 2. The right to work with dignity is a fundamental human right. The right to work with dignity required respect for one another and to behave with consideration towards each other. The company is committed towards protecting the employees' right to dignity. 3. Sexual harassment reflects the unequal power relations between persons in society. International and national policy condemns sexual harassment. 4. Efficient and productive output cannot be delivered if people cannot work with dignity. Organizational and work-force performance could be adversely affected by any form of harassment. 5. The company shall not tolerate any form of harassment the company aims to ensure the provision of a safe working environment for all its employees, free from all forms of sexual harassment.
  3. 3. 6. The company shall take measure to ensure that all employees are aware of their policy on sexual harassment; and sexual harassment shall be interpreted as a form of misconduct, where any kind of harassment of a sexual nature will be severely dealt with. 7. It shall be the duty of all employees to abide by the company's policy on sexual harassment and to comply with this code of conduct. 8. It shall be the responsibility of the management to review the policy from time to time in terms of it relevance; and to provide guidance and support to managers on prompt and effective action in dealing with situations regarding sexual harassment. 9. It shall be the responsibility of all managers to monitor and review the application of this policy within their respective department and to ensure compliance with it. 10. Harassment in all its forms will be treated as a disciplinary offence under the company's disciplinary procedure. Sexual harassment is Conduct which is unwelcome, unsolicited, unacceptable, unreasonable and offensive to the recipient of an overtly or covertly sexual nature - affecting the dignity of women and men at work - including conduct of superiors, colleagues and subordinates Unwelcome sexually determined behavior, which can be categorized as. - visual-poster, graffiti, indecent exposure, sexual gestures, electronic mail, voyeurism; - verbal- obscene/ offensive language, lewd comments sexual innuendoes, nuisance calls, correspondence, rumors, gossip, slander; - tactile- pinching, touching, squeezing, kissing molesting
  4. 4. Unwelcome sexually determined behavior, which includes - A demand or requests for sexual favors conveyed by word or action. - Conduct which creates an intimidating, hostile or humiliating work environment for the recipient. - Conduct of sexual nature which influences access to or continuation of employment or employment related decision. A criminal offence under the Indian Law. A person found guilty of sexual harassment will be - imprisoned; or - fined; or - imprisoned and fined; and - Ordered to pay compensation to the victim. the company undertakes to - Create awareness on sexual harassment among its employees at all levels. - Treat all complaints of sexual harassment seriously and confidentially. - Protect all employees against victimization for making or being involved in a complaint. - Appoint a panel to address sexual harassment complaint. If you are being harassed - You can take informal action by - Letting the person harassing you know that you find the action offensive and / or unwelcome. Or you can take formal action by - Making a formal complaint in writing to the appointed panel, - After the complaint is made, both parties will be heard by the panel, which will after such a hearing decide upon appropriate disciplinary measures.
  5. 5. The hearing of the panel shall commence within five days of receiving a complaint. - a record of the hearing, including a record of the relevant incidents, dates etc. should be maintained by the panel. - Where the complaint is found to be malicious, necessary action shall be taken against the complainant. Both the complainant and the alleged harasser have a right to - A prompt, thorough, discreet and impartial enquiry in accordance with the company's disciplinary procedure - Representation. Disciplinary measures taken in these circumstances would include, and will not be limited to - counseling - verbal warning - written warning - final written warning - dismissal Appeal procedures - If you are not satisfied with decision of the panel you can make an appeal in writing to the highest policy making body or the chief executive officer of the establishment. The company shall ensure that - Harassment has ceased - No victimization takes place as a result. - The situation is monitored.
  6. 6. The panel - Should consist of minimum of three members. - Should include representation from the human resources department and legal department. - Should have women at least two third of its membership. - Shall ensure utmost confidentiality. - shall impartially conduct the enquiry - Shall notify the respective parties, the outcome of the enquiry on writing. - if of the opinion that the harasser/ victim requires counseling, shall refer the person to a counselor The counselor shall - Be trained in counseling skills. - Ensure utmost confidentiality. - Be a listener and offer necessary support. For XXXXXXX India (P) ltd General Manager-HR

