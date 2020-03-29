Critical Vehicle Conversions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Our capability Our expert Alert division supply and install the latest emergency vehicle equipment across North America through our extensive network of specialist installers Efficient service We are a single-point destination supporting emergency service clients with a wide range of critical communications, safety and fixed vehicle device solutions (FVD). Assured installer expertise Our installation team has over 10 years specialist international law enforcement experience. All of our installers are trained to Mobile Electronics Certified Professionals (MECP) standards. Full-spectrum service Given our experience serving the Police, Fire and Ambulance services, we know how to handle both customized and standard installations of critical vehicle communication, safety and security solutions.
  3. 3. Vehicle Installations Vehicle Conversion Vehicle Technology  Our specialist team of installers are all trained to Mobile Electronics Certified Professional members (MECP) standards.  Our expert and dedicated team works with North American Police Forces, Ambulance Trusts and Fire Services. We are a total solution provider customizing vehicle communication and safety solutions for the emergency services. Our FVD critical communications line up includes the robust PT5 Communication solutions. PT5 devices are are equipped, as standard, with WIFI, phone calls, 2 way comms and Push To Talk, while being fixed in location with remote SIM cards.
  4. 4. A specialist single-point destination supporting first response clients including Police, Ambulance and Fire with adaptable vehicle technology solutions.

