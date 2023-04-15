Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. See discussions, stats, and author profiles for this publication at: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/321307351 Automatic Plant Watering System Experiment Findings · March 2016 CITATIONS 7 READS 63,364 3 authors, including: Some of the authors of this publication are also working on these related projects: B.Tech student project View project M.Tech student dissertation View project Abhishek Gupta Swami Keshvanand Institute of Technology Management and Gramothan (SKIT) 19 PUBLICATIONS 35 CITATIONS SEE PROFILE All content following this page was uploaded by Abhishek Gupta on 26 December 2018. The user has requested enhancement of the downloaded file.
  2. 2. Imperial Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (IJIR) Vol-2, Issue-4, 2016 ISSN: 2454-1362, http://www.onlinejournal.in Imperial Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (IJIR) Page 1123 Automatic Plant Watering System Abhishek Gupta1 , Shailesh Kumawat2 & Shubham Garg3 1 Sr. lecturer, Department of EE, SKIT Jaipur, India 2,3 IV B.Tech, Department of EE, SKIT Jaipur, India Abstract : This project is taken up as India is an agriculture oriented country and the rate at which water resources are depleting is a dangerous threat hence there is a need of smart and efficient way of irrigation. In this project we have implemented sensors which detect the humidity in the soil (agricultural field) and supply water to the field which has water requirement. The project is PIC16F877A microcontroller based design which controls the water supply and the field to be irrigated. There are sensors present in each field which are not activated till water is present on the field. Once the field gets dry sensors sense the requirement of water in the field and send a signal to the microcontroller. Microcontroller then supply water to that particular field which has water requirement till the sensors is deactivated again. In case, when there are more than one signal for water requirement then the microcontroller will prioritize the first received signal and irrigate the fields accordingly. This project uses PIC16F877A Microcontroller. It is programmed in such a way that it will sense the moisture level of the plants and supply the water if required. This type of system is often used for general plant care, as part of caring for small and large gardens. Normally, the plants need to be watered twice daily, morning and evening. So, the microcontroller has to be coded to water the plants in the greenhouse about two times per day. People enjoy plants, their benefits and the feeling related to nurturing them. However for most people it becomes challenging to keep them healthy and alive. To solve this problem we made a project for those who cannot water the plant due to their busy schedule or when they go outside for long time. The system automation is designed to be assistive to the user. We hope that through this project people will enjoy having plants without the challenges related to absent or forgetfulness. 1. INTRODUCTION In present days, in the field of agriculture farmers are facing major problems in watering their crops. It’s because they don’t have proper idea about the availability of the power. Even if it is available, they need to pump water and wait until the field is properly watered, which compels them to stop doing other activities – which are also important for them, and thus they loss their precious time and efforts. But, there is a solution – “ An Automatic Plant Irrigation System “ not only helps farmers but also others for watering their gardens as well. Healthy plants can transpire a lot of water, resulting in an increase in the humidity of the Green house air. A high relative humidity ( above 80 – 85 % ) should be avoided because it can increase the incidence of the disease and plant transpiration. Sufficient venting or successive heating and venting can prevent condensation on plants surfaces and greenhouse structure. The use of cooling system during the warmer summer months increases the greenhouse air humidity. During periods with Warm and humid outdoor conditions, humidity control inside the greenhouse can be a challenge. Greenhouse located in dry environments benefit greatly from evaporative cooling system because large amount of water can be evaporated into the incoming air, resulting in significant temperature drops. This automatic irrigation system senses the moisture content of the soil and automatically switches the pump when the power is on. A proper usage of irrigation system is very important because the main reason is the shortage of land reserved water due to lack of rain, unplanned use of water as a result large amounts of water goes waste. For this reason, we use this automatic plant watering system, and this system is very useful in all climatic conditions Since the relative humidity alone does not tell us anything about the absolute water holding capacity of air, a different measurement is sometime used to describe the absolute moisture status of the soil. The vapor pressure deficit is a measure of the difference between the amount of moisture the air contains at a given moment and the amount of moisture it can hold at that temperature when the air would be saturated. Pressure deficit measurement can tell us how easy it is for plants to transpire: higher values stimulate transpiration (but too high can cause wilting), and lower values inhibit transpiration and can lead to
  3. 3. Imperial Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (IJIR) Vol-2, Issue-4, 2016 ISSN: 2454-1362, http://www.onlinejournal.in Imperial Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (IJIR) Page 1124 condensation on leaf and greenhouse surfaces. In the mid-20th century, the advent of diesel and electric motors led to systems that could pump groundwater out of major aquifers faster than drainage basins could refill them. This can lead to permanent loss of aquifer capacity, decreased water quality, ground subsidence, and other problems. Apart from all these problems and failures, there has been a considerable evolution in the methods to perform irrigation with the help of technology. The application of technology in the areas of irrigation has proven to be of great help as they deliver efficiency and accuracy. 2. BLOCK DIAGRAM & WORKING There are two functional components in this project. They are the moisture sensors and the motor/water pump. The function of the moisture sensor is to sense the level of moisture in the soil. The motor/water pump supplies water to the plants. This project uses microcontroller 8051 to control the flow of water through motor in the field.. Follow the schematic to connect the microcontroller to the motor driver, and the driver to the water pump. The motor can be driven by a 12 volt battery, and current measurements show us that battery life. The microcontroller is programmed using the KIEL software. The moisture sensor measures the level of moisture in the soil and sends the signal to the microcontroller if watering is required. The motor/water pump supplies water to the plants until the desired moisture level is reached. 2.1 Circuit Diagram & Working The circuit diagram consists of a microcontroller unit that is microcontroller PIC16F877A.It is a 8 bit operation microcontroller. It has 4 ports. These ports are used to connect peripheral devices which are controlled by microcontroller 8051. We connect crystal oscillator of 3.75 MHZ to operate the microcontroller. Crystal oscillator decides the frequency at which the microcontroller works. Since this project does not require any special timing precision and speed so we choose this rating of crystal oscillator. For higher speed operation the oscillator with higher rating can be used. We add a timer circuit which takes care of real time and seasons. It tells the microcontroller the real time and microcontroller does its prescribed work at appropriate time. For timer circuit we used DS1307 Serial Real-Time Clock.At one port we add LCD which will provide the information of time and makes us to change the date and time. At another port we connect a 4*4 keys keyboard as the port available is of 8 bit. So we cannot connect directly each key to one bit of 8 bits. So to make available all the 16 keys to microcontroller we use multiplexing technique. At another port we connect Darlington amplifier needed for operation of relays. Relays operate at a level of 12 volt and microcontroller sends and receive signals at 5 volts. So to amplify that 5 volt to 12 volt we use Darlington amplifier. It converts 5 volt signal received from microcontroller to 12 volt for operation of relays. At last port we add moisture sensors placed in the fields. These moisture sensors keep records of real time moisture in the fields/planter. And microcontroller compares that value send by sensors to the set value in the microcontroller. If the prescribed value becomes more than the real time moisture in the plant then microcontroller sends signal to relay circuit via Darlington amplifier and corresponding relay sends signal to solenoids to open the valve for water and motor is sent a signal to start by a relay. Figure 1- Automatic Plant Watering Schematic diagram
  4. 4. Imperial Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (IJIR) Vol-2, Issue-4, 2016 ISSN: 2454-1362, http://www.onlinejournal.in Imperial Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (IJIR) Page 1125 2.2 Flowchart : Fig 2 – Flowchart On Automatic Plant Watering System 2.3 Programming: The PIC16F877A microcontroller can be programmed with the KEIL software. The Keil Development Tools are designed to solve the complex problems facing embedded software developers. 1)When starting a new project, simply select the microcontroller you use from the Device Database and the μ Vision IDE sets all compiler, assembler, linker, and memory options for you. 2) Numerous example programs are included to help you get started with the most popular embedded PIC16F877A devices. 3) The Keil μ Vision Debugger accurately simulate son-chip peripherals (I²C, CAN,UART, SPI, Interrupts ,I/O Ports, A/D Converter, D/A Converter, and PWM Modules) of your PIC16F877Adevice. Simulation helps you understand hardware configurations and avoids time wasted on setup problems. Additionally, with simulation, you can write and test applications before target hardware is available. 2.4. MOISTURE SENSOR: Soil moisture sensors measure the water content in soil. A soil moisture probe is made up of multiple soil moisture sensors. Technologies commonly used in soil moisture sensors include: • Neutron moisture gauges, utilize the moderator properties of water for neutrons. • Electrical resistance of the soil. • Frequency domain sensor such as capacitance sensors. In this particular project, we will use the moisture sensors which can be inserted in the soil, in order to measure the moisture content of the soil. Fig 3 - moisture sensor circuit Fig 4- moisture sensor Soil electrical conductivity is simply measured using two metal conductors spaced apart in the soil except that dissolved salts greatly alter the water conductivity and can confound the measurements. We will use a little bit inefficient but cheap method by measuring the voltage between the conductors in soil buried conductors. When water comes between the two conductors then voltage difference between the two reduces and when water does not come in contact of both wires then the potential difference between the two wires increased as compared to the previous condition. When potential difference between these two wires is low that means that there is enough water present for the plant and when potential difference is larger than that means water is lacking in plant. We can set the voltage level at which the water will be given to plant. For plant that does not need much water we can set the
  5. 5. Imperial Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (IJIR) Vol-2, Issue-4, 2016 ISSN: 2454-1362, http://www.onlinejournal.in Imperial Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (IJIR) Page 1126 voltage level to a high value. And for the plant which is sensitive to dryness and require water timely we can set lower value of voltage difference between the wires of conductors in the soil. Methods for exploiting soil dielectric properties actually measure proxy variables that more or less include a component due to the soil electrical conductivity and are thus inherently sensitive to variations in soil salinity and temperature as well as water. Measurements are also affected by soil bulk density and the proportion of bound and free water determined by the soil type. Nevertheless, good accuracy and precision can be achieved under specific conditions and some sensor types have become widely adopted for scientific work. Soil dielectric measurement is the method of choice for most research studies where expertise is available for calibration, installation and interpretation, but scope for cost reduction through sensor multiplexing is limited due to the possibility of stray capacitances. A lower manufacturing cost is possible through development of application specific integrated circuits (ASICS), though this requires a high level of investment. Multiple sensors are required to provide a depth profile and cover a representative area, but this cost can be minimized through use of a computer model to extend the measurements in a predictive way. Thus, by using the moisture sensors, the over-riding factor will be reliable, cost-effective sensors and electronic systems for accessing and interpreting the data. 2.5. WATER PUMP: The water pump is used to artificially supply water for a particular task. It can be electronically controlled by interfacing it to a microcontroller. It can be triggered ON/OFF by sending signals as required. The process of artificially supplying water is known as pumping. There are many varieties of water pumps used. This project employs the use of a small water pump which is connected to a H-Bridge. The pumping of water is a basic and practical technique, far more practical than scooping it up with one's hands or lifting it in a hand-held bucket. This is true whether the water is drawn from a fresh source, moved to a needed location, purified, or used for irrigation, washing, or sewage treatment, or for evacuating water from an undesirable location. Regardless of the outcome, the energy required to pump water is an extremely demanding component of water consumption. All other processes depend or benefit either from water descending from a higher elevation or some pressurized plumbing system. 2.6. Relay Circuit: Relay circuit is vital part of this project as all the mechanical parts of the project are done by relays. Relays work as interfacing between the electronic circuit and mechanical circuit. The electromagnetic relay consists of a multi-turn coil, wound on an iron core, to form an electromagnet. When the coil is energized, by passing current through it, the core becomes temporarily magnetized. The magnetized core attracts the iron armature. The armature is pivoted Which causes it to operate one or more sets of contacts? When the coil is de-energized the armature and contacts are released. The coil can be energized from a low power source such as a transistor while the contacts can switch high powers such as the mains supply. The relay can also be situated remotely from the control source. Relays can generate a very high voltage across the coil when switched off. This can damage other components in the circuit. To prevent this a diode is connected across the coil. Fig 5 – Relay circuit Relay uses DC 12volt power for their operation. So a rectifier circuit is added to power supply and a capacitor to remove ripples. To get 12 volt , transformers are used. 3. MICROCONTROLLER PIC16F877A The Intel 8051 is an 8-bit micro controller which means that most available opration are limited to 8bits . there are 3 basic “sizes” of the PIC16F877A : short ,standard ,and extended .The short and standard chips are often available in DIP (dual in-line package) form, but the Extended PIC16F877A models often have a different form factor, and are not "drop-in compatible". All these things are called PIC16F877A because they can all be programmed using PIC16F877A assembly language, and they all share certain features
  6. 6. Imperial Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (IJIR) Vol-2, Issue-4, 2016 ISSN: 2454-1362, http://www.onlinejournal.in Imperial Journal of Interdisciplinary Research (IJIR) Page 1127 (although the different models all have their own special features). Some of the features that have made the PIC16F877A popular are: • 14 KB on chip program memory. • 368 bytes on chip data memory (RAM). • 4 register banks. • 128 user defined software flags. • 8-bit data bus • 16-bit address bus • 32 general purpose registers each of 8 bits • 16 bit timers (usually 2, but may have more, or less). • 3 internal and 2 external interrupts. • Bit as well as byte addressable RAM area of 16 bytes. • Four 8-bit ports, (short models have two 8-bit ports). • 16-bit program counter and data pointer. • 1 Micro second instruction cycle with 12 MHz Crystal. 4. CONCLUSION Thus the “AUTOMATIC PLANT WATERING SYSTEM” has been designed and tested successfully. It has been developed by integrated features of all the hardware components used. Presence of every module has been reasoned out and placed carefully, thus contributing to the best working of the unit. The system has been tested to function automatically. The moisture sensors measure the moisture level (water content) of the different plants. If the moisture level is found to be below the desired level, the moisture sensor sends the signal to the microcontroller which triggers the Water Pump to turn ON and supply the water to respective plant. When the desired moisture level isreached, the system halts on its own and the Water Pump is turned OFF. Thus, the functionality of the entire system has been tested thoroughly and it is said to function successfully. 5. REFERENCES [1]John B Peatmen, Design with micro controllers, Mc-Graw Hill, USA. [2]D I corporated, "Rectifier, 1N4001 - 1N4007," [Online]. Available:www.diodes.com. [Accessed 05 01 2014] [3]"Arduino Uno" Arduino ,[Online]. Available:arduino. cc/en/Main/arduino Board Uno. [Accessed 22 12 2013]. [4] Automatic water level control with short messaging (SMS) notification by sanam Pudasaini. International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications, Volume 4, Issue 9, September 2014 ISSN 2250-3153 [5] Devika et al., International Journal of Advanced Research in Computer Science and Software Engineering 4(10), October - 2014, pp. 449-456 © 2014, IJARCSSE All Rights Reserved Page | 449 Volume 4, Issue 10, October 2014 ISSN: 2277 128X . [6] Microprocessor Architecture, Programming & Applications, by Ramesh S. Gaonkar. [7] S. Garera and A. Rubin, “An Independent Audit Framework for Software Dependent Voting Systems,” in Proc. of ACM conf. Computer and Comm. Security, pp. 256-265, 2007. [8] Ms. Sweta S. Patil, Prof. Mrs. A.V. Malvijay, “Review for ARM based agriculture field monitoring system”, International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications, Volume 4, Issue 2, February 2014. [9] A DIGITAL SOIL MOISTUR METER USING THE 555 TIMER by Sam B. Onoja , Jonathan A. Enokela and Grace O. Published by ARPN Journal of Engineering and Applied Sciences ,VOL. 9, NO. 10, OCTOBER 2014, ISSN 1819-6608. View publication stats

