04-Laplace Transform and Its Inverse.pptx

Apr. 15, 2023
Apr. 15, 2023
  1. 1. Chapter Four Laplace Transform and Its Inverse Addis Ababa Science and Technology University College of Electrical & Mechanical Engineering Department of Electromechanical Engineering Signals and Systems Analysis (EMEg=3262)
  2. 2. Laplace Transform and Its Inverse Outline  Introduction  The Laplace Transform  Properties of the ROC  Properties of the Laplace Transform  Inverse Laplace Transform  Transfer function  Analysis using the Laplace Transform Semester-I, 2018/19 2
  3. 3. Introduction  The Laplace transform is a generalization of the Fourier transform of a continuous time signal.  The Laplace transform converges for signals for which the Fourier transform does not.  Hence, the Laplace transform is a useful tool in the analysis and design of continuous time systems. 3 Semester-I, 2018/19
  4. 4. The Laplace Transform  The Laplace transform of a continuous-time signal x(t), denoted by X(s), is defined as:  The complex variable s is of the form with a real part and an imaginary part .  The Laplace transform defined by the above equation is known as the bilateral Laplace transform. 4 Semester-I, 2018/19       dt e t x s X st ) ( ) (   j s    
  5. 5. The Laplace Transform……  We say that x(t) and X(s) are Laplace transform pairs and denote this relationship as:  The unilateral Laplace transform plays an important role in the analysis of causal systems described by constant coefficient linear differential equations with initial conditions.  The unilateral Laplace transform is mathematically defined as: 5 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) certain (with ) ( ) ( ROC s X t x       0 ) ( ) ( dt e t x s X st
  6. 6. The Laplace Transform…… Region of Convergence (ROC):  The region of convergence (ROC) is defined as the set of all values of s for which X(s) has a finite values.  Every time we calculate the Laplace transform, we should indicate its ROC. 6 Semester-I, 2018/19
  7. 7. The Laplace Transform…… Exercise: 1. Find the Laplace transform of the following continuous-time signals and state the ROC. 7 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) ( . t u e t x c t u e t x e t u e t x b t u e t x d t u e t x a at at at at at             
  8. 8. The Laplace Transform…… 2. Find the Laplace transform of the following continuous-time signals and state the ROC. 8 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) ( . 3 2 3 2 3 2 3 2 t u e t u e t x c t u e t u e t x e t u e t x b t u e t u e t x d t u e t x a t t t t t t t t                   
  9. 9. Properties of the ROC  In general, the ROC of a Laplace transform has the following properties. i. The ROC can not contain any poles inside it. ii. If x(t) is left-sided signal, then: iii. If x(t) is right-sided signal, then: 9 Semester-I, 2018/19 pole rightmost the is : , ) Re( : 2 2    s ROC pole leftmost the is : , ) Re( : 1 1    s ROC
  10. 10. Properties of the ROC…… iv. If x(t) is two-sided signal, then: v. If x(t) is a finite length signal, then ROC is the entire s-plane except possibly at vi. The CTFT of x(t) exists if and only if the ROC of x(t) includes the axis. 10 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) Re( : 1 2     s ROC . or 0    s s  j s 
  11. 11. Properties of the ROC…… Exercise-1: The Laplace transform of a continuous-time signal x(t) is given by: Determine: a. all the possible ROCs b. the corresponding continuous-time signal x(t) for each of the above ROCs 11 Semester-I, 2018/19 6 5 1 ) ( 2     s s s s X
  12. 12. Properties of the ROC…… Exercise-2: Determine x(t) for the following conditions if X(s) is given by : 12 Semester-I, 2018/19 6 5 1 ) ( 2     s s s s X sided both is . sided - left is . sided - right is . x(t) c x(t) b x(t) a
  13. 13. Some Common Laplace Transform Pairs 13 Semester-I, 2018/19
  14. 14. Rational Laplace Transforms  The most important and most commonly used Laplace transforms are those for which X(s) is a rational function of the form:  The above rational Laplace transform can be written as:  The roots of the numerator N(s) are known as the zeros of X(s).  The roots of the denominator D(s) are known as the poles of X(s). 14 Semester-I, 2018/19 N N N M M M b s b s b a s a s a s D s N s X           ..... ..... ) ( ) ( ) ( 1 1 0 1 1 0 ) )....( )( ( ) )....( )( ( ) ( 2 1 2 1 N M p s p s p s z s z s z s k s X       
  15. 15. Rational Laplace Transforms……  The above rational Laplace transform contains:  M zeros at z1, z2, ……, zM  N poles at p1, p2, ……, pN  If M>N, then there are M-N additional zeros.  If M<N, then there are N-M additional poles.  If M=N, then X(s) has exactly the same number of poles and zeros.  We denote the locations of zeros in the s-plane with the “0” symbol and pole locations with the “x” symbol. 15 Semester-I, 2018/19
  16. 16. Rational Laplace Transforms …… Exercise: Find the zeros and poles of the rational Laplace transforms given below and sketch the pole-zero plot. 16 Semester-I, 2018/19 5 6 2 ) ( . 3 4 4 2 ) ( . 2 2 2          s s s s s X b s s s s X a
  17. 17. Properties of the Laplace Transform 1. Linearity 2. Time scaling 17 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 s X a s X a t x a t x a s X t x and s X t x                        a s X a at x X(s) t x 1 ) ( ) (  
  18. 18. Properties of the Laplace Transform…… 3. Time shifting 4. Shifting in the s-domain 5. Time reversal 18 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( 0 0 s X e t t x s X t x st          ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( s X t x s X t x              0 0 ) ( ) ( s s X t x e s X t x t s        
  19. 19. Properties of the Laplace Transform…… 6. Differentiation in the Time Domain 7. Differentiation in the s-Domain 19 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( s sX dt t dx s X t x        ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( 1 t tx ds s dX s X t x         
  20. 20. Properties of the Laplace Transform…… 8. Convolution in the Time Domain 9. Integration 20 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( t tx dt t x s X t x t           ) ( ). ( ) ( * ) ( ) ( ) ( and ) ( ) ( 2 1 2 1 2 2 1 1 s X s X t x t x s X t x s X t x          
  21. 21. Properties of the Laplace Transform…… 21 Semester-I, 2018/19 Table: Properties of the Laplace transform
  22. 22. Inverse Laplace Transform Inverting by Inspection:  The simplest inversion method is by inspection, or by comparing with the table of common Laplace transform pairs. Exercise: Find the inverse of the following Laplace transforms by inspection. 22 Semester-I, 2018/19 2 ) Re( : , 2 1 ) ( . 2 ) Re( : , 2 1 ) ( .         s ROC s s X b s ROC s s X a
  23. 23. Inverse Laplace Transform…… Inverting by Partial Fractional Expansion:  This is a method of writing complex rational Laplace transforms as a sum of simple terms.  After expressing the complex rational Laplace transform as a sum of simple terms, each term can be inverted by inspection.  Consider a rational Laplace transform X(s) of the form: with the order of N(s) less than the order of the denominator polynomial D(s). 23 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( ) ( ) ( s D s N s X 
  24. 24. Inverse Laplace Transform……  If poles are distinct, the rational Laplace transform X(s) can be expanded using partial fraction expansion as:  The coefficients are called the residues of the partial fraction expansion. The residues are computed as: 24 Semester-I, 2018/19       n n p s k p s k p s k s X        ....... ) ( 2 2 1 1 n p p p ........, , , 2 1 n k k k ........, , , 2 1   i p s i i s X p s k    ) (
  25. 25. Inverse Laplace Transform……  With the known values of the coefficients inverse transform of each term can be determined depending on the location of each pole relative to the ROC.  Consider a rational Laplace transform X(s) with repeated poles of the form: 25 Semester-I, 2018/19 n k k k ........, , , 2 1 1 2 1 at poles ty multiplici with ) )........( ( ) ( ) ( ) ( p s r p s p s p s s N s X n r     
  26. 26. Inverse Laplace Transform……  The Laplace X(s) with multiple poles can be expanded as:  The coefficients can be computed using the residue formula discussed above.  The residues are computed as: 26 Semester-I, 2018/19           n n r r p s k p s k p s k p s k p s k s X             .... .... ) ( 2 2 1 1 2 1 12 1 11 n k k ........, , 2 r k k k 1 12 11 ........, ,           on..... so and ) ( ! 1 1 ) ( ! 2 1 ) ( 1 1 1 1 ) 1 ( 1 1 2 2 ) 2 ( 1 1 1 p s r r p s r r p s r r s X p s ds d k s X p s ds d k s X p s k           
  27. 27. Inverse Laplace Transform…… Exercise-1: Find the inverse of the following Laplace transforms. 27 Semester-I, 2018/19 3 Re(s) : , 6 5 1 ) ( . 1 Re(s) : , ) 1 ( 1 ) ( . 1 Re(s) 0 : , ) 1 ( 1 ) ( . 3 Re(s) : , 12 7 2 ) ( . 2 2 2 2 2 2                         ROC s s s s X d ROC s s s s X c ROC s s s s s X b ROC s s s s X a
  28. 28. Transfer Function  The Laplace transform of the impulse response h(t) is known as the transfer function of the system.  Mathematically:  We say that h(t) and H(s) are Laplace transform pairs and denote this relationship as: 28 Semester-I, 2018/19       dt e t h s H st ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( s H t h  
  29. 29. Transfer Function…..  The output y(t) of a continuous-time LTI system equals the convolution of the input x(t) with the impulse response h(t), i.e.,  Taking the Laplace transform of both sides of the above equation by applying the convolution property, we obtain: 29 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( * ) ( ) ( t h t x t y  ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( s X s Y s H s H s X s Y   
  30. 30. Transfer Function….. i. Causal LTI Systems  A discrete-time LTI system is causal if h(t)=0, t<0. In other words, h(t) is right-sided signal.  Therefore, ROC of H(s) is the region to the right of the rightmost pole. ii. Anti-causal LTI Systems  A discrete-time LTI system is anti-causal if h(t)=0, t>0. In other words, h(t) is left-sided signal.  Therefore, ROC of H(s) is the region to the left of the leftmost pole. 30 Semester-I, 2018/19
  31. 31. Transfer Function…… iii. BIBO Stable LTI Systems  A continuous-time LTI system is BIBO stable if h(t) is absolutely integrable, i.e. ,  Therefore, a continuous-time LTI system is BIBO stable if and only if the transfer function H(s) has ROC that includes the imaginary axis ( ) 31 Semester-I, 2018/19       dt t h ) ( axis  j s 
  32. 32. Transfer Function…… iv. Causal & BIBO stable LTI Systems  The ROC of H(s) must be a region to the right of the rightmost pole and contains the imaginary axis .  In other words, all poles must be to the left of the imaginary axis. v. Causal & unstable LTI Systems  The ROC of H(s) must be a region to the right of the rightmost pole and does not contain the imaginary axis .  In other words, the rightmost pole must be to the right of the imaginary axis. 32 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) axis (  j s  ) axis (  j s 
  33. 33. Transfer Function…… Exercise: 1. The transfer function of a continuous-time LTI system is given by: a. Find the poles and zeros of H(s). b. Sketch the pole-zero plot. c. Find the impulse response h(t) if the system is known to be: i. causal iii. BIBO stable ii. anti-causal 33 Semester-I, 2018/19 6 1 ) ( 2     s s s s H
  34. 34. Transfer Function…… 2. Plot the ROC of H(s) for continuous-time LTI systems that are: a. causal & BIBO stable b. causal & unstable c. anti-causal & BIBO stable d. anti-causal & unstable 34 Semester-I, 2018/19
  35. 35. Analysis using the Laplace Transform  The procedure for evaluating the output y(t) of a continuous-time LTI system using the Laplace transform consists of the following four steps. 1. Calculate the Laplace transform X(s) of the input signal x(t). 2. Calculate the Laplace transform H(s) of the impulse response h(t) of the continuous-time LTI system. 35 Semester-I, 2018/19
  36. 36. Analysis using the Laplace Transform…. 3. Based on the convolution property, the Laplace transform of the output y(t) is given by Y(s) = H(s)X(s). 4. The output y(t) in the time domain is obtained by calculating the inverse Laplace transform of Y(s) obtained in step (3). 36 Semester-I, 2018/19
  37. 37. Analysis using the Laplace Transform….. Exercise: Consider a continuous-time LTI system with impulse response h(t) given by: The input to the system x(t) is: Determine the output y(t) of the system using: a. the Laplace transform 37 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( ) ( t u e t h t   ) ( ) ( t u t x 
  38. 38. Exercise 1. Calculate the Laplace transform and state the ROC for the following continuous-time signals. 38 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( . ) ( ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) 9 cos( ) ( . ) ( ) 10 cos( ) ( . ) 5 cos( ) ( . ) ( ) 9 cos( ) ( . ) ( ) 10 cos( ) ( . ) ( ) ( . 3 4 5 7 2 3 3 2 5 t t t t t t e t x e t u e t u e t x d t u t e t x h t u t t t x c t e t x g t u t e t x b t u t t t x f t u t t x a                
  39. 39. Exercise…… 2. Consider the Laplace transform given by: Determine the inverse Laplace transform assuming that: a. x(t) is right-sided signal. b. CTFT of x(t) exists. 39 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) 1 ( ) 2 ( 8 15 4 ) ( 2 2      s s s s s X
  40. 40. Exercise…… 3. Consider the Laplace transform given by. Find the inverse Laplace transform for each of the ROCs: 40 Semester-I, 2018/19 12 7 7 2 ) ( 2     s s s s X 3 ) Re( . 3 ) Re( 4 . 4 ) Re( .         s c s b s a
  41. 41. Exercise…… 4. A continuous-time system has a transfer function given by: Find the impulse response h(t) assuming that: a. the system is causal. b. the system is BIBO stable. c. the system is anti-causal. d. can this system be both causal and BIBO stable? 41 Semester-I, 2018/19 6 1 3 ) ( 2     s s s s H
  42. 42. Exercise…… 5. Consider a continuous-time LTI system with impulse response h(t) given by: Determine the output y(t) of the system using the Laplace transform for the following inputs. 42 Semester-I, 2018/19 ) ( ) ( 2 t u e t h t   ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) ( . ) ( ) cos( ) ( . 3 t u te t x c t u e t x b t u t t x a t t     

