Nutrition and parasitic diseases 2020

Dr/ Hanan Mahmoud Lecturer of Medical Parasitology Clinical Nutrition Specialist Faculty of Medicine Ain shams University ...
Aim of lecture: 1. To highlight Parasitic infections deleterious effects on host nutritional status. 2. To recognize the i...
Parasitic diseases Parasitic infections, especially those affecting intestines are widely distributed all over the world a...
• Even though part of the increased reports of parasitic disease may be due to previous underreporting, the incidence does...
Factors leading to increase in the number of susceptible individuals
Factors leading to increased exposure of infectious disease
Factors contributing to increased infectivity
Intestinal parasitic infections
• Intestinal parasitic infections (IPIs) species are among the most prevalent parasitic diseases in tropical and subtropic...
• Protozoan disease transmission typically follows the faecal-oral route, either directly (e.g. person-to person or animal...
• These parasites can induce intestinal bleeding and competition for nutrients, which leads to malabsorption of nutrients....
• According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates in 2010, about 104 million children worldwide are underweight and...
• Malnutrition is particularly lethal in combination with infectious diseases such as malaria, measles, diarrhoeal disease...
Malnutrition/infection cycle
Major Parasitic Diseases, their Global Prevalence, and potential mechanisms of Nutritional Impairment
Intestinal helminthic infections
• The World Health Organization (WHO) prioritizes 17 neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), that affect over a billion of the...
• Indeed, these infections are co-endemic: an individual may be infected with more than one NTD in addition to other well-...
• A chronic helminthic parasite infection known as lymphatic filariasis (LF) may reduce vaccine efficacy by broadly modula...
• Producers of drugs and diagnostic tests • Funders (control programs) • National policy makers • Academic centers • Media...
• Intestinal infections in humans caused by worms. Four species of nematodes are collectively referred to as STH: Ascaris ...
• STH are some of the most common infections among humans, caused by a lack of sanitation and hygiene, infecting around tw...
• The burden of disease from STH is mainly attributed to their chronic and insidious impact on the health and quality of l...
© World Health Organization 2010 Distribution of soil-transmitted helminthiases, worldwide, 2009
Global Burden of Disease (GBD) aims to quantify the burden of premature mortality and disability for major diseases or dis...
• In recent decades, the burden of STH has declined markedly: the 2016 GBD study estimated there was a 43– 78% (depending ...
Mechanical Intestinal obstruction & Vit A malabsorption (may be related to the effects of infection on fat absorption ) Ge...
Intestinal blood loss, iron deficiency, PEM
Trichuris Dysentery syndrome (chronic dysentery, anemia, and poor growth, and, in many cases, severe stunting and cognitiv...
• It includes the usage of antihelminthic as a public health tool to target simultaneously the prevalent helminth infectio...
• Periodic drug treatment (deworming) to all children living in endemic areas (once a year when the prevalence of soil- tr...
• An intervention study conducted in western India, aimed at school-going, 8–12-year-old children, evaluated the effect of...
• Due to the significant connection between schistosomiasis, hookworm and iron deficiency anemia, iron supplements are rec...
• However, supplementary food is expensive, so supplementation in the form of tablets are easier to distribute. • When chi...
Enteric protozoa
Enteric pathogens that cause moderate- to-severe diarrhea in children The recent Global Enteric Multicenter Study (GEMS) s...
There remains considerable debate as to whether malnutrition is caused by multiple moderate-to-severe diarrhea (MSD) episo...
Although Blastocystis is one of the most common enteric parasites, there is still much controversy surrounding the pathoge...
Zoonotic Modified Ziehl nelseen stain
• Cryptosporidium is the only enteric pathogen with evidence showing infection leads to malnutrition (particularly in unde...
Vitamin A and zinc deficiency !!!!!!! nucleic acid amplification tests
• These changes can be induced by the activities of the organisms themselves and by the consequences of the host's immune ...
• The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 50% of malnutrition is associated with repeated diarrhoea or intestin...
1) Parasitic infections, such as soil-transmitted helminths (worms) and enteric protozoa . Interconnectedness of water and...
2) Diarrhoea (largely caused by poor WASH) is a leading cause of death in children under-five globally, and its constant p...
3) Approximately a third of all child deaths are attributable to nutrition-related factors, such as low birth weight, and ...
I. Wearing shoes reduces hookworm infection by an average of 71%. II. Access to a household latrine was associated with re...
III. Hand washing with soap at critical times, such as after defecation and before eating, can reduce risk of infection wi...
• A number of studies in recent years have measured the impact WASH interventions have on undernutrition highlighting its ...
• The underlying causes of undernutrition are poor sanitary and hygiene conditions coupled to a lack of access to safe wat...
Indirect Direct
• A chronic disease of small intestine ccc by gut inflammation and barrier disruption, malabsorption and systemic inflamma...
• Pathogenesis: Contamination of the environment leads to increased exposure to intestinal pathogens, that damage the muco...
Small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) • Is a subclinical quantitative abnormality of bacteria in the upper gastroint...
• On the other hand, continuous exposure to fecal material may induce qualitative (compositional) changes of gut microbiot...
SIBO, small intestine bacterial overgrowth, morphological changes, such as flattened villi and crypt hyperplasia, It is as...
1) Continuous exposure to feces triggers EE/EED in individuals living in poor sanitary condition. 2) Pathogenic conditions...
1) Water and sanitation (WASH) interventions to prevent enteropathogen exposure. Potential points for intervention
2) Antimicrobial, probiotic or prebiotic agents to reduce gut colonization/dysbiosis. 3) Factors (still unidentified) to e...
The ‘‘vicious cycle’’ of enteropathogens, malnutrition, and impaired childhood development, and multifaceted opportunities...
• New studies indicate that the kinds of microbes living in the gut influence the severity and recurrence of parasitic wor...
• Studying communities in Liberia and Indonesia, the researchers found that the gut microbiomes of people able to clear th...
• Suggesting some fermented food* that could alter the microbiome and result in a decreased rate of reinfection, rather th...
• Thus, taking a probiotic (live bacteria that confer health benefits when consumed in adequate numbers) doesn’t just add ...
Malaria
• 500 million people live in malaria-endemic areas. • Major cause of morbidity & mortality. • Often affects poor and malno...
• Prevention: Bednets. Spraying. Larvae control & environmental management
• Uncorrected iron deficiency leads to: Severe anaemia (major obstetric problem; maternal mortality). Low birth weight r...
Conflicting information………. • Iron supplementation protects a child who is at high risk of dying from severe anaemia in th...
• Evidence - Reducing malaria makes more of a difference than iron supplementation in preventing severe anaemia. • Better ...
Interrelation between malnutrition, malaria, and immunity * Hematopoiesis is regulated by the proliferation, differentiati...
Parasitic diseases caused by Food contaminants www.foodsafetynews.com
(2010)
life cyclegondiiToxoplasma
Case report • 9 y old boy, GCS 15 , no motor or sensory deficit just headache and repated vomting for 1 month . • 24 hydat...
• In general, rural residents are most vulnerable to these increases in infectious disease, whereas consumers some distanc...
• Epidemiological surveys targeting different human populations are highly needed in developing countries to estimate the ...
• Much remains to be learned about the complexities of the interaction between parasites and nutrition, but it seems clear...
• Alongside efforts to combat STHs, we need aggressive measures to address ‘‘stunting’’ and‘‘wasting’’ enterics such as Cr...
• The link between WASH and nutritional outcomes is mediated via environmental enteropathy. • There are barriers to concur...
Dr/ Hanan Mahmoud Medical Parasitology department Faculty of Medicine Ain Shams University, 11591, Cairo, Egypt. Email: ha...
  1. 1. Dr/ Hanan Mahmoud Lecturer of Medical Parasitology Clinical Nutrition Specialist Faculty of Medicine Ain shams University Cairo, 2020 Nutrition & Parasitic Diseases
  2. 2. Aim of lecture: 1. To highlight Parasitic infections deleterious effects on host nutritional status. 2. To recognize the important role that WASH sector has to play within a strategy to combat undernutrition. 3. To understand the interactions between intestinal pathogens, enteropathy and malnutrition in developing countries, which drive morbidity and mortality and hinder the long- term developmental potential of children.
  3. 3. Parasitic diseases Parasitic infections, especially those affecting intestines are widely distributed all over the world and comprise great health concerns, especially for children in poor regions in Latin America, Africa, and Asia.
  4. 4. • Even though part of the increased reports of parasitic disease may be due to previous underreporting, the incidence does seem to be increasing. • Large parts of the industrialized countries have managed to reduce the burden of many parasites, whereas in many countries multiple chronic infections are common. • Most helminthic infections (95%) are zoonotic, and protozoal infections in humans, both zoonotic and non- zoonotic, are likely to be emerging. • An emerging problem in parasites is increasing resistance, which cause many drugs to be ineffective.
  5. 5. Factors leading to increase in the number of susceptible individuals
  6. 6. Factors leading to increased exposure of infectious disease
  7. 7. Factors contributing to increased infectivity
  8. 8. Intestinal parasitic infections
  9. 9. • Intestinal parasitic infections (IPIs) species are among the most prevalent parasitic diseases in tropical and subtropical developing countries, where they constitute a major public health issue and socio-economic concern (WHO, 2017). • About 3.5 billion people are infected by intestinal parasites globally. Young children living in poor-resource settings are particularly at risk, as these pathogens may impair their cognitive and psychomotor development. • In several parts of the world, Soil Transmitted Helminthes (STH) are experiencing a significant reduction in prevalence rates. However, beside STH infections, protozoan disease outbreaks are being increasingly reported.
  10. 10. • Protozoan disease transmission typically follows the faecal-oral route, either directly (e.g. person-to person or animal-to-person contact) or indirectly through ingestion of contaminated food, water or fomites. • In this regard, preventive and control measures against cryptosporidiosis, giardiasis or even blastocystosis should be emphasized. • The relationship between IPIs particularly STHs, anemia and malnutrition have been well documented. They often share similar geographical areas. ResearchGate.net
  11. 11. • These parasites can induce intestinal bleeding and competition for nutrients, which leads to malabsorption of nutrients. They can also reduce food intake and ability to use protein and to absorb fat as well as increase nutrient wastage via vomiting, diarrhea and loss of appetite . • These effects lead to protein energy malnutrition (PEM), anemia and other nutrient deficiencies. • Such nutritional effects can have a significant impact on growth and physical development, especially among school children and pregnant women as a result of heavy infections. IPIs impair the nutritional status of those infected in many ways
  12. 12. • According to World Health Organization (WHO) estimates in 2010, about 104 million children worldwide are underweight and undernutrition contributes to about one-third of all childhood deaths. • Malnutrition is responsible in some way for a little more than half (54%) of the 10.8 million deaths per year in children < 5 years old. Global Burden of Malnutrition
  13. 13. • Malnutrition is particularly lethal in combination with infectious diseases such as malaria, measles, diarrhoeal diseases - the major killer diseases affecting children. • Infection and micronutrient deficiencies can induce immunodeficiency in otherwise healthy children, increasing susceptibility to diarrhoea and other infections. • This can lead to a vicious cycle of repeated infections, reduced immunity, and deteriorating nutritional status. • Malnutrition magnifies the effect of disease, as malnourished person has more severe disease episodes, more complications, and spends more time ill for each episode.
  14. 14. Malnutrition/infection cycle
  15. 15. Major Parasitic Diseases, their Global Prevalence, and potential mechanisms of Nutritional Impairment
  16. 16. Intestinal helminthic infections
  17. 17. https://blogs.plos.org/
  18. 18. • The World Health Organization (WHO) prioritizes 17 neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), that affect over a billion of the world’s poorest people and pose a significant economic burden to developing economies. • NTDs are a heterogeneous group of infections caused by parasites (helminthes and protozoa), viruses, and bacteria. • What makes NTDs different from non-neglected diseases is that these diseases are disablers rather than killers.
  19. 19. • Indeed, these infections are co-endemic: an individual may be infected with more than one NTD in addition to other well-known diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria. • For example, the parasite infection schistosomiasis can make women and girls more susceptible to HIV infection, saps micronutrients from developing children to stunt their growth, and renders children less likely to attend school.
  20. 20. • A chronic helminthic parasite infection known as lymphatic filariasis (LF) may reduce vaccine efficacy by broadly modulating the immune system. • LF causes severe swelling (lymphedema) in 40 million people rendering them socially stigmatized and largely unable to work. • In addition to schistosomiasis and LF, many more NTDs are characterized by chronic disabilities, increased susceptibility to infectious and non-infectious diseases, social stigma, and an economic burden on the individual, the family, and the country.
  21. 21. • Producers of drugs and diagnostic tests • Funders (control programs) • National policy makers • Academic centers • Media Neglected by whom?
  22. 22. • Intestinal infections in humans caused by worms. Four species of nematodes are collectively referred to as STH: Ascaris lumbricoides (the roundworm), Trichuris trichiura (the whipworm) and Necator americanus or Ancylostoma duodenale (the hookworms). Ascaris, also known as roundworms. Photo: James Gathany, CDC. Rectal prolapse in child due to whip worm Soil-transmitted helminthiases (STH)
  23. 23. • STH are some of the most common infections among humans, caused by a lack of sanitation and hygiene, infecting around two billion people globally, while an estimated four and a half billion people are at risk of infection. Polyparasitic infections can occur with whipworms, ascaris, and hookworms, because these parasites live in similar environments.
  24. 24. • The burden of disease from STH is mainly attributed to their chronic and insidious impact on the health and quality of life of those infected rather than to the mortality they cause. • Infections of heavy intensity impair physical growth and cognitive development and are a cause of micronutrient deficiencies including iron deficiency anemia leading to reduced work productivity in adults and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Ancylostoma duodenale also known as (hookworm)
  25. 25. © World Health Organization 2010 Distribution of soil-transmitted helminthiases, worldwide, 2009
  26. 26. Global Burden of Disease (GBD) aims to quantify the burden of premature mortality and disability for major diseases or disease groups, and uses a summary measure of population health, the DALY, to combine estimates of the years of life lost and years lived with disabilities. The data are also broken down by age, sex and region.
  27. 27. • In recent decades, the burden of STH has declined markedly: the 2016 GBD study estimated there was a 43– 78% (depending on STH species) reduction in disability adjusted life years (DALY) caused by STH between 1990 and 2016. • These reductions likely reflect the direct impact of a scale- up in school or community based deworming programmes, as well as increased access to self- treatment. • The relationship between nutrition and soil-transmitted helminthiasis is complex and warrants further investigation.
  28. 28. Mechanical Intestinal obstruction & Vit A malabsorption (may be related to the effects of infection on fat absorption ) Geophagia!!!
  29. 29. Intestinal blood loss, iron deficiency, PEM
  30. 30. Trichuris Dysentery syndrome (chronic dysentery, anemia, and poor growth, and, in many cases, severe stunting and cognitive deficits)
  31. 31. • It includes the usage of antihelminthic as a public health tool to target simultaneously the prevalent helminth infections in the area. • It represents a cost-effective and easy to implement short to medium term strategy for eliminating morbidity associated with STH, while improved access to sanitation is a long-term strategy towards the same goal. Preventive chemotherapy
  32. 32. • Periodic drug treatment (deworming) to all children living in endemic areas (once a year when the prevalence of soil- transmitted helminth infections in the community is over 20%, and twice a year when the prevalence of soil- transmitted helminth infections in the community is over 50%). • The recommended drugs (albendazole 400 mg or mebendazole 500 mg) are effective, inexpensive and easy to administer by non-medical personnel (e.g. teachers). • They have been through extensive safety testing and have been used in millions of people with few and minor side- effects.
  33. 33. • An intervention study conducted in western India, aimed at school-going, 8–12-year-old children, evaluated the effect of deworming alone vs. deworming and weekly iron–folic acid (IFA) supplementation on growth, hemoglobin level, and physical work capacity of their subjects. • As compared with only deworming medication, deworming + IFA supplementation was more effective in increasing the hemoglobin levels of the children, with 65% of the children converting to a non- anemic status after IFA + deworming supplementation.
  34. 34. • Due to the significant connection between schistosomiasis, hookworm and iron deficiency anemia, iron supplements are recommended with antihelminthic treatments to prevent against both the disease and risk of deficiency. • As well as this, other micronutrients are also thought to have beneficial affects after antihelminthic drugs have been given. • Vitamin A is thought to be beneficial for children after deworming to protect against anemia. Nutritional therapy for schistosomiasis and hookworm
  35. 35. • However, supplementary food is expensive, so supplementation in the form of tablets are easier to distribute. • When children are at school these treatments are easier to distribute, but children that do not attend school are harder to access. (Stoltzfus & Dreyfuss 1998; Hall, 2007)
  36. 36. Enteric protozoa
  37. 37. Enteric pathogens that cause moderate- to-severe diarrhea in children The recent Global Enteric Multicenter Study (GEMS) study found that the five most common pathogens associated with MSD and death – independent of geographic location – are Rotavirus, Cryptosporidium species, and Shigella species, ST-ETEC, and typical enteropathogenic E. coli.
  38. 38. There remains considerable debate as to whether malnutrition is caused by multiple moderate-to-severe diarrhea (MSD) episodes or if MSD is simply more common in children who are malnourished • Children exposed earliest to enteric pathogens that cause longer duration disease and intestinal damage are thought to be most likely to develop malnutrition. OR • Children who are malnourished are more susceptible to infection, and infection can be of longer duration and more severe than in well-nourished children.
  39. 39. Although Blastocystis is one of the most common enteric parasites, there is still much controversy surrounding the pathogenicity and potential treatment options for this parasite!!!!!
  40. 40. Zoonotic Modified Ziehl nelseen stain
  41. 41. • Cryptosporidium is the only enteric pathogen with evidence showing infection leads to malnutrition (particularly in under-1’s and under-3’s), although it is postulated this could also be true for ETEC and Shigella species. • The earlier a child is reached with interventions, the greater the chance there is of preventing malnutrition. In malnourished children, treatment for MSD should be aggressive. • The physical impact infection with an enteric pathogen has on intestinal function impacts the potential for developing malnutrition.
  42. 42. Vitamin A and zinc deficiency !!!!!!! nucleic acid amplification tests
  43. 43. • These changes can be induced by the activities of the organisms themselves and by the consequences of the host's immune response. Even relatively mild pathology can impair digestion and absorption and lead to increased loss of nutrients, contributing to the vicious cycle.
  44. 44. • The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 50% of malnutrition is associated with repeated diarrhoea or intestinal worm infections, as a result of unsafe water, inadequate sanitation or insufficient hygiene. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Sanitation Water Hygiene
  45. 45. 1) Parasitic infections, such as soil-transmitted helminths (worms) and enteric protozoa . Interconnectedness of water and sanitation and the transmission of infectious agents of NTDs Lack of access to WASH has a huge impact on human health including
  46. 46. 2) Diarrhoea (largely caused by poor WASH) is a leading cause of death in children under-five globally, and its constant presence in low-income settings may contribute significantly to under- nutrition.
  47. 47. 3) Approximately a third of all child deaths are attributable to nutrition-related factors, such as low birth weight, and severe wasting, all of which are closely linked to a lack of access to water and particularly sanitation and hygiene. 4) Many children in developing regions suffer stunting (low height for age) , which reflects chronic nutritional deficiencies, and repeated ingestion of animal and human faeces due to poor waste management and a lack of sanitation. According to the World Bank, open defecation accounts for most or all excess child stunting in India.
  48. 48. I. Wearing shoes reduces hookworm infection by an average of 71%. II. Access to a household latrine was associated with reduced risk of infection with roundworm and whipworm by more than 40%. Preventing Soil-transmitted Helminths (Intestinal Worms) with WASH Interventions
  49. 49. III. Hand washing with soap at critical times, such as after defecation and before eating, can reduce risk of infection with all three STH species by more than 30%. IV. Households that have piped water access have a markedly reduced risk of infection (43% to 60%), although this may be related to other sanitation and hygiene practices that occur due to having a water source close to home.
  50. 50. • A number of studies in recent years have measured the impact WASH interventions have on undernutrition highlighting its impact on the reduction of certain causes of undernutrition. • The Cochrane review (2013) analysed data from 14 studies and demonstrated how access to clean water and regular use of soap resulted in a long-term increase in growth in children aged under five, and that there was therefore a link to their nutritional status.
  51. 51. • The underlying causes of undernutrition are poor sanitary and hygiene conditions coupled to a lack of access to safe water. • This causal link may be expressed directly, with immediate consequences on people’s health, or indirectly, creating a long-term risk to people’s nutritional status. • The process works both ways: poor nutritional status reduces immunity and weakens the body’s natural defences (skin, intestinal membranes), creating a predisposition for infections (such as diarrhoea) and entrenching undernutrition by reducing intestinal absorption.
  52. 52. Indirect Direct
  53. 53. • A chronic disease of small intestine ccc by gut inflammation and barrier disruption, malabsorption and systemic inflammation in the absence of diarrhea. • It is predominantly diseases of children in low income countries. • It had not been recognized as a priority health issue, because it does not cause overt symptoms and was seen in apparently healthy individuals. • However, there is a growing concern of environmental enteropathy (EE); environmental enteric dysfunction (EED), because of its impact on longitudinal public health issues.
  54. 54. • Pathogenesis: Contamination of the environment leads to increased exposure to intestinal pathogens, that damage the mucosa and, because of failure to repair the damage, lead to microbial translocation (can be enhanced in a vicious cycle by the disruption of gut barrier and by the exposure to pathogenic bacteria), inflammation/sepsis and malabsorption. • Several of these components reinforce mucosal damage in a positive feedback loop, exacerbating the cycle of malnutrition and infection.
  55. 55. Small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) • Is a subclinical quantitative abnormality of bacteria in the upper gastrointestinal tract defined by greater than 105 CFU/mL upper intestinal aspirate as assessed by both anaerobic and aerobic cultures. • Although SIBO is observed among patients with anatomic abnormalities (adhesions after surgery or radiation), inflammation (inflammatory bowel diseases and HIV infection), and metabolic disorders (diabetes mellitus), it is frequently seen in people living in developing countries. • Importantly, it was also shown that SIBO is associated with growth faltering.
  56. 56. • On the other hand, continuous exposure to fecal material may induce qualitative (compositional) changes of gut microbiota. • Considered together, it is suggested that not only quantitative abnormalities represented by SIBO, but also qualitative (compositional) changes of microbiota in the small intestine play an important role in the development of EE/EED. • Further studies will be required for the comprehensive understanding of the effect of bacterial exposure on the development of EE/EED.
  57. 57. SIBO, small intestine bacterial overgrowth, morphological changes, such as flattened villi and crypt hyperplasia, It is assumed that these abnormalities are overlapping but not equitably occurring in each case
  58. 58. 1) Continuous exposure to feces triggers EE/EED in individuals living in poor sanitary condition. 2) Pathogenic conditions are seen systemically as well as locally in small intestine (black arrows). 3) Pathogenic conditions have adverse effects on children's health as inducing long-lasting consequences (red arrows). 4) These consequences, in turn, contribute a vicious cycle (blue arrows). Thus, diarrhoea, pathogen carriage, microbiota composition and EED likely need to be addressed together to reduce malnutrition.
  59. 59. 1) Water and sanitation (WASH) interventions to prevent enteropathogen exposure. Potential points for intervention
  60. 60. 2) Antimicrobial, probiotic or prebiotic agents to reduce gut colonization/dysbiosis. 3) Factors (still unidentified) to enhance mucosal healing. 4) Specific micronutrient supplementation to overcome specific absorptive defects, such as zinc to promote Paneth cell function. 5) Anti-infective agents to reduce microbial translocation and prevent sepsis. 6) Anti- inflammatory interventions.
  61. 61. The ‘‘vicious cycle’’ of enteropathogens, malnutrition, and impaired childhood development, and multifaceted opportunities for intervention. Figure adapted from Nutr Rev. 2008 September; 66(9): 487–505 [15]. doi:10.1371/journal.pntd.0002125.g001
  62. 62. • New studies indicate that the kinds of microbes living in the gut influence the severity and recurrence of parasitic worm infections in developing countries. • People who have sustained infections or who experience multiple infections have a different microbiome to start with compared with those who do not have as much trouble with infection. Gut microbes and intestinal parasitic infections
  63. 63. • Studying communities in Liberia and Indonesia, the researchers found that the gut microbiomes of people able to clear the infections without drugs were more alike and differed markedly from the microbiomes of those who could not clear the infections without treatment. • The findings suggest that manipulating the gut’s microbial communities may protect against intestinal parasites, which affect more than 1 billion people worldwide.
  64. 64. • Suggesting some fermented food* that could alter the microbiome and result in a decreased rate of reinfection, rather than giving more antihelminthic drugs. • In order to help people fight off the infection by themselves. • Currently, researchers are working on bacteria that are associated with protection against infection and studying their effects in mice with intestinal worm infections. * Not all fermented foods qualify as probiotic, and not all probiotics take the form of fermented foods
  65. 65. • Thus, taking a probiotic (live bacteria that confer health benefits when consumed in adequate numbers) doesn’t just add beneficial bacteria to your gut, it helps foster the growth of the beneficial bacteria you are already having. • Modern diets, low in fibre and high in salt, sugar and fat tend to have a negative effect on our gut microbiomes, encouraging the growth of more pro-inflammatory strains such as certain E.coli strains. • While eating a variety of high fiber plant foods such as vegetables, whole grains and legumes provide non- digestible carbohydrates, that drive fermentation and keep your gut microbes happily fed.
  66. 66. Malaria
  67. 67. • 500 million people live in malaria-endemic areas. • Major cause of morbidity & mortality. • Often affects poor and malnourished populations - vulnerable, children & pregnant women. • Malaria causes haemolysis, which in turn causes anemia. • On the basis of the prevalence of malnutrition published by the WHO, the regions with the highest prevalence of undernutrition are also the areas with a high incidence of malaria. Malaria
  68. 68. • Prevention: Bednets. Spraying. Larvae control & environmental management
  69. 69. • Uncorrected iron deficiency leads to: Severe anaemia (major obstetric problem; maternal mortality). Low birth weight risk (2x as high in malaria- endemic area). Stillbirths, miscarriage. Reduced work capacity. Diminished learning ability. Increased susceptibility to infection. Iron deficiency
  70. 70. Conflicting information………. • Iron supplementation protects a child who is at high risk of dying from severe anaemia in the first 2 years of life. • The malaria parasite requires iron for its multiplication in blood, and thus may be less infective in the iron-deficient individual. • However, antimalarial prophylaxis protects against severe anemia much more. Reduce Malaria or supplement iron?
  71. 71. • Evidence - Reducing malaria makes more of a difference than iron supplementation in preventing severe anaemia. • Better understanding of the interplay between malaria and nutrition will improve our control strategies against this ancient enemy. • Targeting could be via providing iron during the dry season, when malaria infection is less likely or a screen- and treat approach in which a “need iron” serum marker is rapidly assessed and used to guide supplementation— hepcidin is just such a candidate serum marker currently under investigation.
  72. 72. Interrelation between malnutrition, malaria, and immunity * Hematopoiesis is regulated by the proliferation, differentiation and maturation of erythropoietic progenitor cells into erythrocytes and is tightly controlled by a complex communication network of cytokines as signal mediators.
  73. 73. Parasitic diseases caused by Food contaminants www.foodsafetynews.com
  74. 74. (2010)
  75. 75. life cyclegondiiToxoplasma
  76. 76. Case report • 9 y old boy, GCS 15 , no motor or sensory deficit just headache and repated vomting for 1 month . • 24 hydatid cyst were removed without rupture. • Operated in Matariah teaching hospital in Cairo Egypt (october,2019)
  77. 77. • In general, rural residents are most vulnerable to these increases in infectious disease, whereas consumers some distance away derive most of the benefits from increased food production. • To maximize human health; society must minimize the adverse consequences of agricultural growth, while maximizing the health benefits.
  78. 78. • Epidemiological surveys targeting different human populations are highly needed in developing countries to estimate the actual status of intestinal parasitic infections in order to allow the implementation of appropriate control measures, or to evaluate the impact of ongoing programs for parasite control. • Controlling parasitic infections would make possible enormous progress in helping to deal with the problems of inadequate nutrition.
  79. 79. • Much remains to be learned about the complexities of the interaction between parasites and nutrition, but it seems clear that some alteration of infection and disease status may be possible by using dietary manipulations. • It remains clear, however, that the first consideration is to attempt to improve, or at least maintain, protein-energy levels. • Without this, the insidious effects of parasitic infections will continue to reduce the physical and educational potential of a very large proportion of the world's children.
  80. 80. • Alongside efforts to combat STHs, we need aggressive measures to address ‘‘stunting’’ and‘‘wasting’’ enterics such as Cryptosporidium,E. histolytica, G. lamblia, and other pathogens. • Nutrition- sensitive interventions, such as WASH interventions, are necessary to fully reduce the worldwide burden of malnutrition. • There is sufficient evidence (from a variety of studies) of a link between WASH programming and nutritional outcomes – particularly for stunting – to promote WASH as nutrition-sensitive interventions.
  81. 81. • The link between WASH and nutritional outcomes is mediated via environmental enteropathy. • There are barriers to concurrently implementing WASH and nutrition interventions. • Large trials are currently being conducted to determine the impact of combined WASH and nutrition interventions.
  82. 82. Dr/ Hanan Mahmoud Medical Parasitology department Faculty of Medicine Ain Shams University, 11591, Cairo, Egypt. Email: hanan.mahmoud27@hotmail.com Mobile: 00201006770522 Contact Information

