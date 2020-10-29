Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cloud Computing Introduction 1 Han Neng IT Manager, in a Fast-Fashion Retailer MVP, Alibaba Cloud CISSP MCSE RHCSA https:/...
Introduction to Cloud Computing  A Brief History  Business Drivers  Concepts and Terminology  Cloud Model – IaaS, PaaS...
Amazon History 3HANNENG
What is Amazon Web Service (AWS)? 4HANNENG
AWS Rapid Pace of Innovation 5HANNENG
What are the AWS offering? https://aws.amazon.com/ 6HANNENG
Who uses AWS services? 7HANNENG
• The last 10 years has seen as technology revolution from server virtualization to cloud computing • Cloud computing offe...
What is Cloud Computing .? Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of IT resources over the Internet with pay-as-you-go ...
What is Cloud Computing ... ? And what if you needs to change? You have to go through the time, effort and cost required t...
6 Advantages & Benefits of AWS Cloud Computing 11HANNENG
• On-demand self-service - computing resource provision automatically without human interaction • Broad network access - a...
Cloud Computing Model – IaaS vs PaaS vs SaaS 13HANNENG
AWS Foundation Services 14HANNENG
Rows of servers inside an AWS data center 15HANNENG
AWS Global Infrastructure .. https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/ 16HANNENG
AWS Pricing Philosophy o Pay-as-you-go • No minimum commitments or long-term contracts required • Turn off when you don’t ...
Understand AWS Free Tier o Certain AWS services up to a specific maximum amount of usage each month o 3 different types of...
Cloud Computing Use Cases  DBS Bank  Grab  Netflix 19HANNENG
 DBS Bank is a Singapore multinational bank, one of the largest in South East Asia.  DBS Bank realized that they will fa...
 Grab offer the most comprehensive transport services in Southeast Asia, including taxis, cars and bikes. Grab operates i...
 Netflix is the world’s leading internet television service, with more than 100 million members worldwide enjoying 125 mi...
  1. 1. Cloud Computing Introduction 1 Han Neng IT Manager, in a Fast-Fashion Retailer MVP, Alibaba Cloud CISSP MCSE RHCSA https://www.linkedin.com/in/hanneng/ HANNENG
  2. 2. Introduction to Cloud Computing  A Brief History  Business Drivers  Concepts and Terminology  Cloud Model – IaaS, PaaS, SaaS 2HANNENG
  3. 3. Amazon History 3HANNENG
  4. 4. What is Amazon Web Service (AWS)? 4HANNENG
  5. 5. AWS Rapid Pace of Innovation 5HANNENG
  6. 6. What are the AWS offering? https://aws.amazon.com/ 6HANNENG
  7. 7. Who uses AWS services? 7HANNENG
  8. 8. • The last 10 years has seen as technology revolution from server virtualization to cloud computing • Cloud computing offers compute, storage, network, database, security and many more features • Computing costs drop significantly • Rise of Big Data, DevOps, IoT and AI for many businesses • Many new tech startups and small business benefit tremendously Tech Evolution In The Past 10 Years 8HANNENG
  9. 9. What is Cloud Computing .? Cloud computing is the on-demand delivery of IT resources over the Internet with pay-as-you-go pricing. Instead of buying, owning and maintaining physical data centers and servers, you can access technology services, such as computing power, storage and databases, on an as-needed basis from a public cloud provider, like Amazon Web Services (AWS) 9HANNENG
  10. 10. What is Cloud Computing ... ? And what if you needs to change? You have to go through the time, effort and cost required to change, upgrade all of the above. Software is flexible If your needs change, your software can re- configure much more quickly, easily and cost effectively than the hardware. 10HANNENG
  11. 11. 6 Advantages & Benefits of AWS Cloud Computing 11HANNENG
  12. 12. • On-demand self-service - computing resource provision automatically without human interaction • Broad network access - access from anywhere via Internet • Resource pooling - computing resources are shared • Rapid elasticity - resources can be scale up and release quickly • Measured service - pay-as-you-go * The US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Definition of Cloud Computing Cloud Computing Definition 12HANNENG
  13. 13. Cloud Computing Model – IaaS vs PaaS vs SaaS 13HANNENG
  14. 14. AWS Foundation Services 14HANNENG
  15. 15. Rows of servers inside an AWS data center 15HANNENG
  16. 16. AWS Global Infrastructure .. https://aws.amazon.com/about-aws/global-infrastructure/ 16HANNENG
  17. 17. AWS Pricing Philosophy o Pay-as-you-go • No minimum commitments or long-term contracts required • Turn off when you don’t need it • Per-second or per-hour billing o Pay less per unit when you use more • Tiered Pricing and Volume Discounts o Pay even less when you reserve • Reserved pricing • 1-year or 3-year commitments o Free Tier • For new customer, first 12 months • Does not include all AWS services 17HANNENG
  18. 18. Understand AWS Free Tier o Certain AWS services up to a specific maximum amount of usage each month o 3 different types of Free Tier: • 12-month Free Tier • Always Free • Short term trials o Available to everyone: students, entrepreneurs, small businesses and large organizations o Tracking your Free Tier usage with AWS Budgets tool • notify by email when you exceed 85% limit for each service https://aws.amazon.com/free/ 18HANNENG
  19. 19. Cloud Computing Use Cases  DBS Bank  Grab  Netflix 19HANNENG
  20. 20.  DBS Bank is a Singapore multinational bank, one of the largest in South East Asia.  DBS Bank realized that they will face strong competition in the future, not only come from the traditional banks, but from fintech startups that are trying to disrupt the financial sector with the latest technology.  DBS Bank decided to leverage the massive capabilities of AWS. The bank is already moving its entire public web services to AWS. They support 50% of all the customer traffic and internet banking workloads for the bank.  In addition, the bank is experimenting with ways to take advantage of Machine Learning and Data Analytics capabilities of AWS to create a competitive advantage for themselves. 20 https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/dbs-bank/ HANNENG
  21. 21.  Grab offer the most comprehensive transport services in Southeast Asia, including taxis, cars and bikes. Grab operates in 40 cities in 7 countries, the largest land fleet of 780K drivers in the Southeast Asia region. Grab app is installed in more than 40 million devices.  Today, Grab is more than transport. They venture into GrabFood, GrabPay, digital services such as tickets, hotel booking, etc.  Grab started using Amazon Web Services since 2012. Grab utilise AWS strong capabilities to use real-time data and match drivers to passengers efficiently.  AWS has enabled Grab Engineering team to focus on customers, innovating on new ideas, iterating on new features and rolling them out quickly into the hands of the customers. 21https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/grab/HANNENG
  22. 22.  Netflix is the world’s leading internet television service, with more than 100 million members worldwide enjoying 125 million hours of TV shows and movies each day, including original series, documentaries and films. Subscribers can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere on nearly any Internet-connected screen.  Netflix uses AWS for all its computing and storage needs, including databases, analytics, recommendation engines, video transcoding and many more, that in total use more than 100,000 server instances on AWS.  Monitoring and optimizing its network is critical for Netflix to continue improving customer experience, increasing efficiency, and reducing costs. 22https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/netflix-case- study/ HANNENG

