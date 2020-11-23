Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
EMOTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS Members: Hafiz Hamza Mukhtar-BITF18A535 Muhammad Umair Hamid Siddique-BITF18A523 Syed Muneeb H...
Introduction Syed Muneeb Haider
13 years old Gavin England and his Grandfather.
Captain and the landed plain on Hudson River
Affect The topic of this chapter is Affect is defined as the experience of feeling or emotion. Affect is an essential part...
Arousal Emotions and Motivations involve arousal, our experiences of the bodily responses created by the sympathetic divis...
An EMOTION is a mental and physiological feeling state that directs our attention and guides our behavior • Constructive •...
A MOTIVATION is a driving force that initiates and directs behavior. • Biological Motivations such as Food and water. • Pe...
The Experience of Emotions Huma Mustafa
Primary Emotions: The most fundamental emotions, known as the basic emotions, are those of : Anger  Disgust  Fear  Hap...
Experiencing Emotions  The basic emotions are determined in large part by one of the oldest parts of our brain, the limbi...
Secondary Emotions:  The cognitive interpretations that accompany emotions — known as cognitive appraisal — allow us to e...
Limbic System  Fast Pathway-> Primary emotions  Slow Pathway -> Secondary emotions
The Cannon-Bard and James-Lange Theories of Emotion  According to the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion, the experience of an...
Cont.…
The Two-Factor Theory of Emotion (Schachter & Singer )  The two-factor theory of emotion asserts that the experience of e...
Cont.… By Dutton and Aron (1974),
Communicating Emotion:  Nonverbal communication, that is, communication, primarily of liking or disliking, that does not ...
Thank You !
Functions of emotions Hammad saeed
Emotions In Psychology, emotion is defined as “a complex reaction pattern, involving experiential, behavioral and physiolo...
Core Functions Emotions motivate action Emotions are self-validating Emotions communicate valuable information to others
What are the Functions of emotions ?  They are source of information  They prepare us for actions  They regulate behavi...
Intrapersonal functions of emotion “This refer to the role that emotions play within each of us individually”  Emotions H...
Interpersonal Functions of Emotion “This refer to the role emotions play between individuals within a group”  Emotional E...
Social and Cultural Functions of Emotion “This refer to the role that emotions play in the maintenance of social order wit...
Positive Emotions: The Power of Happiness Alia Zeenat
Power of positive thinking : The best antidote for stress is a happy one: think positively, have fun, and enjoy the compan...
Happiness depends on your mindset and attitude. Happiness is in your mind, not in circumstances.
The power of positive thinking comes in different forms: Optimism; a general tendency to expect positive outcomes, finding...
Self-efficacy; the belief in our ability to carry out actions that produce desired outcomes. People with high self-efficac...
Hardiness; The tendency to be less affected by life’s stressors can be characterized as an individual difference measure t...
Finding Happiness through Our Connections with Others Happiness is determined in part by genetic factors, but also in part...
Cont.. Social support buffers us against stress in several ways. For one, having people we can trust and rely on helps us ...
What Makes Us Happy? People may not always know what will make them happy. Income and Happiness? Although personal income ...
People’s ability to predict future: Psychologists have found that people’s ability to predict their future emotional state...
Reason? For one, people are resilient; they bring their coping skills to play when negative events occur, and this makes t...
Drive States Muhammad Umair Hamid Siddique BITF18A523
Introduction  Our thoughts and behaviors are strongly influenced by affective experiences known as drive states. These dr...
Cont.. Hunger is a drive state, and is among our most basic motivators. Humans rely critically on food for nutrition and e...
Key Properties of Drive States  Drive states differ from other affective or emotional states in terms of the biological f...
Homeostasis  The tendency of an organism to maintain this stability across all the different physiological systems in the...
The Narrowing of Attention First form of attention;  As drive states intensify, they direct attention toward elements, ac...
Second form of attention;  Drive states also produce a second form of attention- narrowing: a collapsing of time-perspect...
Two Illustrative Drive States: Hunger:  Hunger is a classic example of a drive state, one that results in thoughts and be...
Sexual Arousal:  A second drive state, especially critical to reproduction, is sexual arousal. Sexual arousal results in ...
Conclusion:  Drive states are evolved motivational mechanisms designed to ensure that organisms take self-beneficial acti...
ANY QUESTIONS?
Motive and Goals Hafiz Hamza Mukhtar
Motivation The term 'MOTIVATION' has been derived from the Latin word MOVERE' which means 'TO MOVE’. “A Need or desire tha...
Two categories of motives  Primary Motives: Motives which are linked with basic primary needs and associated with biolog...
NATURE AND CHARACTERISTICS OF MOTIVATION Component of directing 1. Psychological aspect 2. Goals directed 3. Continuous pr...
Extrinsic Motivation Extrinsic motivation refers to behaviour that is driven by external rewards such as money, fame, grad...
Positive Motivation Positive motivation initiates to offer rewards to persuade employees or workers by providing both mone...
Motivation-Hygiene Theory This theory, also called the Motivation-Hygiene Theory or the dual-factor theory, was penned by ...
1. Motivating Factors The presence of motivators causes employees to work harder. They are found within the actual job its...
The Four Stats In a general sense, there are four states an organization or team can find themselves in when it comes to T...
THE END
Emotions and motivations
Emotions and motivations
Emotions and motivations
Emotions and motivations
Emotions and motivations
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Emotions and motivations

13 views

Published on

These slides explain the working of motions according to psychology.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Emotions and motivations

  1. 1. EMOTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS Members: Hafiz Hamza Mukhtar-BITF18A535 Muhammad Umair Hamid Siddique-BITF18A523 Syed Muneeb Haider-BITF18A501 Hammad Saeed-BITF18A530 Huma Mustafa-BITF18A520 Alia Zeenat-BITF18A522
  2. 2. Introduction Syed Muneeb Haider
  3. 3. 13 years old Gavin England and his Grandfather.
  4. 4. Captain and the landed plain on Hudson River
  5. 5. Affect The topic of this chapter is Affect is defined as the experience of feeling or emotion. Affect is an essential part of the study of psychology because it plays such an important role in everyday life. As we will see, affect guides behaviour, helps us make decisions, and has a major impact on our mental and physical health. • Gavin England, 2014 • Captain Sullen Berger
  6. 6. Arousal Emotions and Motivations involve arousal, our experiences of the bodily responses created by the sympathetic division of the autonomic nervous system (ANS). When we experience emotions or strong motivations, we feel the experiences. When we become aroused, the sympathetic nervous system provides us with energy to respond to our environment. The liver puts extra sugar into the bloodstream, the heart pumps more blood, our pupils dilate to help us see better, respiration increases, and we begin to perspire to cool the body. The stress hormones epinephrine and norepinephrine are released. We experience these responses as arousal
  7. 7. An EMOTION is a mental and physiological feeling state that directs our attention and guides our behavior • Constructive • Destructive Emotions control our actions.
  8. 8. A MOTIVATION is a driving force that initiates and directs behavior. • Biological Motivations such as Food and water. • Personal Motivations such as the motivations for social approval and acceptance, the motivation to achieve, and the motivation to take or to avoid taking risks .
  9. 9. The Experience of Emotions Huma Mustafa
  10. 10. Primary Emotions: The most fundamental emotions, known as the basic emotions, are those of : Anger  Disgust  Fear  Happiness  Sadness Surprise
  11. 11. Experiencing Emotions  The basic emotions are determined in large part by one of the oldest parts of our brain, the limbic system, including the amygdala, the hypothalamus, and the thalamus.  We also interpret our experiences to create a more complex array of emotional experiences.  For instance : fear of falling from roller coaster then the fear of falling from plain that has lost power
  12. 12. Secondary Emotions:  The cognitive interpretations that accompany emotions — known as cognitive appraisal — allow us to experience a much larger and more complex set of secondary emotions. (Intense and Mild)  Pleasant Emotions o Astonished o Excited o Satisfied o Calm o Etc.  Unpleasant Emotions o Afraid o Frustrated o Distressed o Sad o Bored o Etc.
  13. 13. Limbic System  Fast Pathway-> Primary emotions  Slow Pathway -> Secondary emotions
  14. 14. The Cannon-Bard and James-Lange Theories of Emotion  According to the Cannon-Bard theory of emotion, the experience of an emotion is accompanied by physiological arousal.  According to the James-Lange theory of emotion, our experience of an emotion is the result of the arousal that we experience.
  15. 15. Cont.…
  16. 16. The Two-Factor Theory of Emotion (Schachter & Singer )  The two-factor theory of emotion asserts that the experience of emotion is determined by the intensity of the arousal we are experiencing, but that the cognitive appraisal of the situation determines what the emotion will be.  emotion = arousal + cognition  The tendency for people to incorrectly label the source of the arousal that they are experiencing is known as the misattribution of arousal.  the phenomenon that occurs when people who are already experiencing arousal from one event tend to also experience unrelated emotions more strongly is called excitation transfer.
  17. 17. Cont.… By Dutton and Aron (1974),
  18. 18. Communicating Emotion:  Nonverbal communication, that is, communication, primarily of liking or disliking, that does not involve words. Nonverbal communication includes our tone of voice, gait, posture, touch, and facial expressions, and we can often accurately detect the emotions that other people are experiencing through these channels.  The face contains 43 different muscles that allow it to make more than 10,000 unique configurations and to express a wide variety of emotions  Proxemics  Body appearance  Body positioning and movement  Gestures  Facial expressions  Paralanguage
  19. 19. Thank You !
  20. 20. Functions of emotions Hammad saeed
  21. 21. Emotions In Psychology, emotion is defined as “a complex reaction pattern, involving experiential, behavioral and physiological elements.” Emotions are how individuals deal with matters or situations they find personally significant. Emotions are often confused with feelings and moods, but the three terms are not interchangeable
  22. 22. Core Functions Emotions motivate action Emotions are self-validating Emotions communicate valuable information to others
  23. 23. What are the Functions of emotions ?  They are source of information  They prepare us for actions  They regulate behaviors  They help us communicate with others, e.g. facial expressions and attachments  They can create a cognitive bias and maintain self-esteem
  24. 24. Intrapersonal functions of emotion “This refer to the role that emotions play within each of us individually”  Emotions Help us Act Quickly with Minimal Conscious Awareness  Emotions Prepare the Body for Immediate Action  Emotions Influence Our Thoughts  Emotions Motivate Future Behaviors
  25. 25. Interpersonal Functions of Emotion “This refer to the role emotions play between individuals within a group”  Emotional Expressions Signal the Nature of Interpersonal Relationships  Emotional Expressions Provide Incentives for Desired Social Behavior  Emotional Expressions Facilitate Specific Behaviors in Perceivers
  26. 26. Social and Cultural Functions of Emotion “This refer to the role that emotions play in the maintenance of social order within a society”
  27. 27. Positive Emotions: The Power of Happiness Alia Zeenat
  28. 28. Power of positive thinking : The best antidote for stress is a happy one: think positively, have fun, and enjoy the company of others. Positive thinking helps people meet their goals and keeps them healthy, happy, and able to effectively cope with the negative events that occur to them.
  29. 29. Happiness depends on your mindset and attitude. Happiness is in your mind, not in circumstances.
  30. 30. The power of positive thinking comes in different forms: Optimism; a general tendency to expect positive outcomes, finding that optimists are happier and have less stress . Optimists make faster recoveries from illnesses and surgeries.
  31. 31. Self-efficacy; the belief in our ability to carry out actions that produce desired outcomes. People with high self-efficacy have been found to be better able to quit smoking and lose weight and are more likely to exercise regularly.
  32. 32. Hardiness; The tendency to be less affected by life’s stressors can be characterized as an individual difference measure that has a relationship to both optimism and self-efficacy. And hardy individuals seem to cope better with stress and other negative life events
  33. 33. Finding Happiness through Our Connections with Others Happiness is determined in part by genetic factors, but also in part by the situations that we create for ourselves. Social support also helps us better cope with stressors. People with social support are less depressed overall, recover faster from negative events, and are less likely to commit suicide.
  34. 34. Cont.. Social support buffers us against stress in several ways. For one, having people we can trust and rely on helps us directly by allowing us to share favors when we need them. These are the direct effects of social support. But having people around us also makes us feel good about ourselves. These are the appreciation effects of social support. Students with more friends felt less stress and reported that their friends helped them, but they also reported that having friends made them feel better about themselves.
  35. 35. What Makes Us Happy? People may not always know what will make them happy. Income and Happiness? Although personal income keeps rising, happiness does not. Material wealth plays only a small role in determining happiness.
  36. 36. People’s ability to predict future: Psychologists have found that people’s ability to predict their future emotional states is not very accurate. Although people think that positive and negative events that might occur to them will make a huge difference in their lives, and although these changes do make at least some difference in life satisfaction, they tend to be less influential than we think they are going to be.
  37. 37. Reason? For one, people are resilient; they bring their coping skills to play when negative events occur, and this makes them feel better. Secondly, most people do not continually experience very positive, or very negative, affect over a long period of time, but rather adapt to their current circumstances. Another reason that we may mis predict our happiness is that our social comparisons change when our own status changes as a result of new events. Clearly the main ingredient in happiness lies beyond, or perhaps beneath, external factors.
  38. 38. Drive States Muhammad Umair Hamid Siddique BITF18A523
  39. 39. Introduction  Our thoughts and behaviors are strongly influenced by affective experiences known as drive states. These drive states motivate us to fulfill goals that are beneficial to our survival and reproduction.  It has a profound impact on the functioning of the mind and affects psychological processes, such as perception, attention, emotion, and motivation, and influences the behaviors that these processes generate.
  40. 40. Cont.. Hunger is a drive state, and is among our most basic motivators. Humans rely critically on food for nutrition and energy, and the absence of food can create drastic changes, not only in physical appearance, but in thoughts and behaviors.
  41. 41. Key Properties of Drive States  Drive states differ from other affective or emotional states in terms of the biological functions they accomplish.  Whereas all affective states possess valence (i.e., they are positive or negative) and serve to motivate approach or avoidance behaviors, drive states are unique in that they generate behaviors that result in specific benefits for the body.  For example, hunger directs individuals to eat foods that increase blood sugar levels in the body, while thirst causes individuals to drink fluids that increase water levels in the body.
  42. 42. Homeostasis  The tendency of an organism to maintain this stability across all the different physiological systems in the body is called homeostasis.  Homeostasis is maintained via two key factors. First, the state of the system being regulated must be monitored and compared to an ideal level, or a set point. Second, there need to be mechanisms for moving the system back to this set point
  43. 43. The Narrowing of Attention First form of attention;  As drive states intensify, they direct attention toward elements, activities, and forms of consumption that satisfy the biological needs associated with the drive.  For example, hunger draws attention toward food. Outcomes and objects that are not related to satisfying hunger lose their value.
  44. 44. Second form of attention;  Drive states also produce a second form of attention- narrowing: a collapsing of time-perspective toward the present. That is, they make us impatient.  For example; “I need food now”. Third form of attention;  Yet a third form of attention-narrowing involves thoughts and outcomes related to the self versus others. Intense drive states tend to narrow one’s focus inwardly and to undermine altruism.  People who are hungry, in pain, or craving drugs tend to be selfish.
  45. 45. Two Illustrative Drive States: Hunger:  Hunger is a classic example of a drive state, one that results in thoughts and behaviors related to the consumption of food.  Various other internal and external cues can also cause hunger.  For example, when fats are broken down in the body for energy, this initiates a chemical cue that the body should search for food .  External cues include the time of day, estimated time until the next feeding and the sight, smell, taste, and even touch of food and food-related stimuli.
  46. 46. Sexual Arousal:  A second drive state, especially critical to reproduction, is sexual arousal. Sexual arousal results in thoughts and behaviors related to sexual activity.  As with hunger, it is generated by a large range of internal and external mechanisms that are triggered either after the extended absence of sexual activity or by the immediate presence and possibility of sexual activity.  Unlike other drive states the mechanisms that trigger sexual arousal are not the same for men and women.
  47. 47. Conclusion:  Drive states are evolved motivational mechanisms designed to ensure that organisms take self-beneficial actions.  Drive states like hunger, sexual arousal, and other are all psychological mechanisms that have evolved gradually over millions of years. We share these drive states not only with our human ancestors but with other animals, such as monkeys, dogs, and rats.
  48. 48. ANY QUESTIONS?
  49. 49. Motive and Goals Hafiz Hamza Mukhtar
  50. 50. Motivation The term 'MOTIVATION' has been derived from the Latin word MOVERE' which means 'TO MOVE’. “A Need or desire that motivate direct behaviour towards goals” Motivation is the process of including and instigating the subordinates to put in their best. DEFINITION • Motivation means a process of stimulating people to action to accomplish desired goals. W.G.Scott • Motivation is a general inspirational process which gets the members of the team to pull their weight effectively to give their loyalty to the group to carry out properly the tasks that they accepted and generally to play an effective part in the job that the group has undertaken. E.F.L. Brech
  51. 51. Two categories of motives  Primary Motives: Motives which are linked with basic primary needs and associated with biological well-being of an individual. Needs that come under this category: 1. Need for food, water and oxygen 2. Need to take rest when tired 3. Need for being active when rested 4. Need for regular elimination of waste products from our body Secondary Motives: Motives linked with one's socio-psychological needs are known as secondary or psychological motives. Needs that come under this category 1. Need for freedom 2. Need for security 3. Need to achieve 4. Need for recognition 5. Need for self-assertion 6. Need for self-actualization
  52. 52. NATURE AND CHARACTERISTICS OF MOTIVATION Component of directing 1. Psychological aspect 2. Goals directed 3. Continuous process 4. Integrated
  53. 53. Extrinsic Motivation Extrinsic motivation refers to behaviour that is driven by external rewards such as money, fame, grades, and praise. This type of motivation arises from outside the individual, as opposed to intrinsic motivation, which originates inside of the individual. Intrinsic Motivation Intrinsic motivation It refers to behaviour that is driven by internal rewards. In other words, the motivation to engage in a behaviour arises from within the individual because it is intrinsically rewarding. This contrasts with extrinsic motivation, which involves engaging in a behaviour in order to earn external rewards or avoid punishments Type of Motivation Based on source
  54. 54. Positive Motivation Positive motivation initiates to offer rewards to persuade employees or workers by providing both monetary and nonmonetary benefits. The positive reward can be measured in terms of money, monetary incentives increment in salary, cash rewards, bonus payment, share profit and pension etc. Negative Motivation Negatives motivation initiates to hold out some punishment to employees to induce desired behaviour. The negative motivation is measured in terms of monetary punishments, penalties, reduction of remuneration, bonus allowances, and reduction other financial incentives. For Efficiency we have to give positive motivation but, according to situation, negative motivation also plays important role, so it can't be avoided. Type of Motivation Based on approach
  55. 55. Motivation-Hygiene Theory This theory, also called the Motivation-Hygiene Theory or the dual-factor theory, was penned by Frederick Herzberg in 1959. This American psychologist, who was very interested in people’s motivation and job satisfaction, came up with the theory. What is Two Factor Theory? Herzberg’s Theory of Motivation tries to get to the root of motivation in the workplace. You can use this theory to help you get the best performance from your team. The two factors identified by Herzberg are motivators and hygiene factors.
  56. 56. 1. Motivating Factors The presence of motivators causes employees to work harder. They are found within the actual job itself. 2. Hygiene Factors The absence of hygiene factors will cause employees to work less hard. Hygiene factors are not present in the actual job itself but surround the job. The impact of motivating and hygiene factors is summarized in the following diagram. Note that you will often see motivators referred to as factors for satisfaction, and hygiene factors referred to as factors for dissatisfaction
  57. 57. The Four Stats In a general sense, there are four states an organization or team can find themselves in when it comes to Two Factor Theory. 1. High Hygiene and High Motivation This is the ideal situation and the one which every manager should strive for. Here, all employees are motivated and have very few grievances. 2. High Hygiene and Low Motivation In this situation, employees have few grievances, but they are not highly motivated. An example of this situation is where pay and working conditions are competitive, but the work isn’t very interesting. Employees are simply there to collect their salary. 3. Low Hygiene and High Motivation In this situation, employees are highly motivated, but they have a lot of grievances. A typical example of this situation is where the work is exciting and interesting but the pay and conditions are behind competitors in the same industry. 4. Low Hygiene and Low Motivation This is obviously a bad situation for an organization or team to find itself in. Here, employees aren’t motivated, and the hygiene factors are not up to scratch.
  58. 58. THE END

×