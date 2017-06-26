Acute Kidney Injury Hamza Obaid 6th year medical student Cairo University
45% 147mEq/L 5.2 mEq/L 70 mg/dl 1.8 mg/dl A 70-year-old woman is brought to the emergency department by her daughter becau...
Definition of AKI  Abrupt decrease in kidney function, resulting in the retention of urea and other nitrogenous waste pro...
DIAGNOSTIC CRITERIA  The Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) definition and staging system is the most rece...
The KDIGO guidelines define AKI as follows: ●Increase in serum creatinine by ≥0.3 mg/dL within 48 hours ●Increase in serum...
Using the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) criteria, AKI is staged as follows Stage 1 • ++serum creatinin...
Prerenal disease Decreased kidney function due to prerenal disease occurs in two settings 1. When renal ischemia is part o...
Prerenal disease: Pathophysiologymean arterial pressure is reduced activation of cardiac and arterial receptors •The arter...
Prerenal Casuses True volume depletion • gastrointestinal disease renal losses (diuretics, glucose osmotic diuresis); skin...
 The effect of nonsteroidal antiinflammatory drugs is primarily seen in patients with underlying renal hypoperfusion due ...
Prerenal disease The glomeruli, kidney tubules, and interstitium are intact. The appropriate treatment is to increase rena...
A 57-year-old woman is admitted to the ICU after being involved in a highway motor vehicle accident. She was hypotensive a...
Acute tubular necrosis severe prerenal disease Renal ischemia • particularly if accompanied by hypotension, surgery, and/o...
FREQUENCY OF PRERENAL DISEASE AND ACUTE TUBULAR NECROSIS AS A CAUSE OF AKI - 9 % of hospitalized patients * Approximately ...
Post-renal : Urinary outflow tract obstruction Post-renal Intrinsic Intra-luminal Intra-mural Extrinsic - Pelvic malignanc...
Crystals  Urate crystals – acute urate nephropathy  Oxalate crystals – ethylene glycol ingestion /Crohns disease  Defin...
Acute renal injury in pregnancy
Acute renal injury in pregnancy EPIDEMIOLOGY :  AKI during pregnancy is uncommon in the developed world.  Incidence has ...
Acute renal injury in pregnancy ETIOLOGIES IN EARLY PREGNANCY (BEFORE 20 WEEKS) IN LATE PREGNANCY ( after 20 weeks )
Acute renal injury in pregnancy ETIOLOGIES • Prerenal disease or prerenal azotemia: which the most common cause of AKI dur...
EVALUATION AND DIAGNOSIS of Acute Renal Failure
EVALUATION AND DIAGNOSIS  The initial step in the evaluation of patients with AKI is a careful history and physical exami...
History and physical examination  The history may reveal a cause of decreased tissue perfusion (eg, vomiting, diarrhea, b...
History and physical examination  Hypovolemia: tachycardia, dry mucous membranes, decreased skin turgor, cool extremities...
Distinction of prerenal disease from acute tubular necrosis Distinguishing ATN from prerenal disease should be considered ...
Distinction of prerenal disease from acute tubular necrosis There are three major diagnostic approaches that, in the appro...
Distinction of prerenal disease from acute tubular necrosis Pre-renal • Normal or near normal, unless it is superimposed o...
Acute tubular necrosis A 57-year-old woman is admitted to the ICU after being involved in a highway motor vehicle accident...
Distinction of prerenal disease from acute tubular necrosis The absence of these urinary findings does not exclude ATN, an...
Distinction of prerenal disease from acute tubular necrosis  The FENa, which includes the urine-sodium concentration, is ...
Distinction of prerenal disease from acute tubular necrosis Other parameters that may be helpful in selected patients incl...
Investigational biomarkers  Serum creatinine concentration: does not permit early diagnosis of ATN since tubular injury p...
Post-renal : Urinary outflow tract obstruction Exclude obstruction :Urological evaluation  Renal stones,  Symptoms of bl...
Post-renal : Urinary outflow tract obstruction  X-ray KUB  Renal ultrasonography – detect dilatation of the renal pelvis...
INVESTIGATION OF (AKI) IN PREGNANCY :  AKI is generally identified by laboratory evaluation showing an increased serum Cr...
Management of AKI
Volume overload  Diuretics * Loop diuretics V.S Thiazides * Assessment of urine output * No increase in urine output = Di...
Hyperkalemia  The treatment of hyperkalemia is determined by severity and presence of any associated signs, such as elect...
Hyperkalemia  All patients with AKI and hyperkalemia that is refractory to medical therapy should be dialyzed unless hype...
Metabolic acidosis  In general, we dialyze patients with AKI who are volume overloaded and have a pH <7.1 mEq/L.  Dialys...
Hyperphosphatemia and hypocalcemia  Mild hyperphosphatemia that is due to AKI : not treated  Moderately to severely elev...
Treatment OF (AKI) IN PREGNANCY :  The specific treatment for pregnancy-associated AKI depends on the underlying etiology...
Early versus late initiation of renal replacement therapy in critical care patients with AKI  Early initiation of RRT in ...
Thank You
