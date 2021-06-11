Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTRUCTOR :
CONTENT….. • Definition • Causes of Economic Growth • Benefits of Economic Growth • How to calculate Economic Growth
Economic growth • Economic growth is an increase in the production of goods and services over a specific period. • Economi...
causes of economic growth
1. Natural Resources The discovery of more natural resources like oil, or mineral deposits may boost economic growth as th...
4. Human Capital An increase in investment in human capital can improve the quality of the labor force. This increase in q...
Benefits of economic growth
• Higher average incomes. Economic growth enables consumers to consume more goods and services and enjoy better standards ...
Economic Growth
Economy & Finance
39 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Economic Growth

This presentation is about economic growth and its factors in Pakistan

Economic Growth

