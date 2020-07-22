Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GROUP MEMBERS: M. HAMZA KHAN(19B-113-SE) WAJID KHAN(19B-109-SE) SAQIB SARFARAZ(19B-098-SE) M. ZOHAIB KHAN(19B-090-SE) RESE...
FLOYD WARSHALLALGORITHM:
INTRODUCTION: In computer science, the Floyd-Warshall Algorithm is used for finding the shortest path problems in a weight...
ALGORITHM:
COMPLICATION: We have to apply this algorithm ‘n’ times, each time choosing a different as the source. The total computati...
EXAMPLE: Dij = min(Dij-1, Dik-1 + Dkj-1) Do = D1 = D2 = D3 = D4 =
APPLICATIONS:  Computation of path finder networks become faster.  Ideal routing.  All pair shortest path.  Negative w...
DIJKSTRA’S ALGORITHM:
INTRODUCTION: Dijkstra algorithm, named after its discovery, Dutch computer scientist Edsgar Dijkstra. Dijkstra Algorithm ...
WORKING PRINCIPLE: STEPS:  Assign every node a tentative distance.  Set initial node as current and mark all nodes as un...
APPLICATIONS:  It is used in satellite navigation and in Google maps.  It is used to determine the earliest arrival time...
COMPARISION BETWEEN FLOYD-WARSHALL AND DIJSKTRA’S ALGORITHM: Dijsktra’s Algorithm:  It is a single source shortest algori...
CONCLUSION: As in the above discussion conclude that both Algorithm is used to find the shortest path / distance but their...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ds presentation

12 views

Published on

Shortest Path Problems

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ds presentation

  1. 1. GROUP MEMBERS: M. HAMZA KHAN(19B-113-SE) WAJID KHAN(19B-109-SE) SAQIB SARFARAZ(19B-098-SE) M. ZOHAIB KHAN(19B-090-SE) RESEARCH TOPIC SHORTEST PATH PROBLEMS: COMPARISION AND THEIR SIGNIFICANCE IN COMPUTER SCIENCE:
  2. 2. FLOYD WARSHALLALGORITHM:
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION: In computer science, the Floyd-Warshall Algorithm is used for finding the shortest path problems in a weighted, directed graph. All Pair Shortest Path: It aims to calculate the shortest path between each vertex and every other nodes. It uses a Dynamic Programming Approach to solve the all pair shortest path problem.
  4. 4. ALGORITHM:
  5. 5. COMPLICATION: We have to apply this algorithm ‘n’ times, each time choosing a different as the source. The total computation time is: n * 0(n^2) = 0(n^3) This time complication are same for the best, average and worst case.
  6. 6. EXAMPLE: Dij = min(Dij-1, Dik-1 + Dkj-1) Do = D1 = D2 = D3 = D4 =
  7. 7. APPLICATIONS:  Computation of path finder networks become faster.  Ideal routing.  All pair shortest path.  Negative weight-cycles in graph are detected.
  8. 8. DIJKSTRA’S ALGORITHM:
  9. 9. INTRODUCTION: Dijkstra algorithm, named after its discovery, Dutch computer scientist Edsgar Dijkstra. Dijkstra Algorithm is basically single source shortest path problem. In this algorithm one source is given to find out the shortest path from all other vertices. FOR EXAMPLE: If the vertices of the graph represent cities and edge weights represent driving distances between pairs of cities connected by a direct road, Dijkstra’s algorithm can be used to find the shortest route between the two cities.
  10. 10. WORKING PRINCIPLE: STEPS:  Assign every node a tentative distance.  Set initial node as current and mark all nodes as unvisited.  For current node, consider all unvisited nodes and calculate distance.  Compare current and calculated distance and assign the smaller value.  When all neighbors are considered mark them.  If the destination node is marked , Stop
  11. 11. APPLICATIONS:  It is used in satellite navigation and in Google maps.  It is used to determine the earliest arrival time for the destination.  In telephone networks, the vertices represents switching station, the edges represents the transmission line and the weight of edges represent the BW.
  12. 12. COMPARISION BETWEEN FLOYD-WARSHALL AND DIJSKTRA’S ALGORITHM: Dijsktra’s Algorithm:  It is a single source shortest algorithm.  It may or may not work on both positive and negative edge. Floyd-Warshall Algorithm:  It is an example of all pair shortest path algorithm.  It works both on negative and positive edges.
  13. 13. CONCLUSION: As in the above discussion conclude that both Algorithm is used to find the shortest path / distance but their working are different one another Dijkstra’s algorithm is a shortest as well as Warshall algorithm. However In practical applications these two algorithms can’t applied directly.

×