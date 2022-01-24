Session 4/5 working with salesforce data including LDS

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
As per the multiple requests and vote results from our Facebook page, we're now starting the LWC Webinar series where we'll go through step-by-step instructions on how you can get started with LWC and become the LWC GURU.
Don't forget to join us and ask us anything regarding LWC.
This is a 5 parts series and will be covering the whole series as outlined below,
1st Session: Introduction to LWC, Setup Dev Environment, and Fundamentals.
2nd Session: Decorators, Web component Lifecycle hooks, and Compositions.
3rd Session: Component communication using events.
4th Session: Working with Salesforce data including LDS.
5th Session: Navigation Services, Aura, and LWC interoperability with some extra