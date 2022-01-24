Session 4/5 working with salesforce data including LDS

As per the multiple requests and vote results from our Facebook page, we're now starting the LWC Webinar series where we'll go through step-by-step instructions on how you can get started with LWC and become the LWC GURU.



Don't forget to join us and ask us anything regarding LWC.





This is a 5 parts series and will be covering the whole series as outlined below,



1st Session: Introduction to LWC, Setup Dev Environment, and Fundamentals.



2nd Session: Decorators, Web component Lifecycle hooks, and Compositions.



3rd Session: Component communication using events.



4th Session: Working with Salesforce data including LDS.



5th Session: Navigation Services, Aura, and LWC interoperability with some extra