Session 4/5 working with salesforce data including LDS

Jan. 24, 2022
As per the multiple requests and vote results from our Facebook page, we're now starting the LWC Webinar series where we'll go through step-by-step instructions on how you can get started with LWC and become the LWC GURU.

Don't forget to join us and ask us anything regarding LWC.


This is a 5 parts series and will be covering the whole series as outlined below,

1st Session: Introduction to LWC, Setup Dev Environment, and Fundamentals.

2nd Session: Decorators, Web component Lifecycle hooks, and Compositions.

3rd Session: Component communication using events.

4th Session: Working with Salesforce data including LDS.

5th Session: Navigation Services, Aura, and LWC interoperability with some extra

Session 4/5 working with salesforce data including LDS

  1. 1. Karachi Admin Group LWC Webinar Series Session 4 / 5 - Working with Salesforce data including LDS
  2. 2. M Hamza Siddiqui Director of Product Development at CloudJunction Advisors, Inc. 17x Salesforce Certified Application & System Architect + Mulesoft Developer Founder @ PakDreamin.com Trailblazer Mentor Trailhead Ranger Karachi Admin Community Group Leader Blogger: www.mhamzas.com
  3. 3. Working with Salesforce Data ● Use base components on Lightning Data Service. ● Use LDS, wire adapter and functions. ● Use Apex
  4. 4. LDS ● In a Lightning web component, perform operations on data and access metadata using these technologies built on Lightning Data Service: ○ Components—lightning-record-edit-form, lightning-record-form, and lightning-record-view-form ○ Wire adapters and functions in the lightning/ui*Api modules ● Lightning Data Service does a lot of work to make code perform well. ○ Loads record data progressively. ○ Caches results on the client. ○ Invalidates cache entries when dependent Salesforce data and metadata changes. ○ Optimizes server calls by bulkifying and deduping requests.
  5. 5. Salesforce LDS for LWC Demo
  6. 6. Calling Apex Import Syntax import apexMethod from '@salesforce/apex/Namespace.Classname.apexMethod'; ● apexMethod—The imported symbol that identifies the Apex method. ● Namespace—The namespace of the Salesforce organization. Specify a namespace unless the organization uses the default namespace (c), in which case don’t specify it. ● Classname—The name of the Apex class.
  7. 7. Wire an Apex Method to a Property If an Apex method is annotated with @AuraEnabled(Cacheable=true), you can invoke it from a component via the wire service. You can @wire a property or a function. import apexMethod from '@salesforce/apex/Namespace.Classname.apexMethod'; @wire(apexMethod, { apexMethodParams }) propertyOrFunction;
  8. 8. Wire an Apex Method to a Property If an Apex method is annotated with @AuraEnabled(Cacheable=true), you can invoke it from a component via the wire service. You can @wire a property or a function. import apexMethod from '@salesforce/apex/Namespace.Classname.apexMethod'; @wire(apexMethod, { apexMethodParams }) propertyOrFunction;
  9. 9. Call an Apex Method Imperatively ● To control when the method invocation occurs (for example, in response to clicking a button), call the method imperatively. ● When you call a method imperatively, you receive only a single response. import getContactList from '@salesforce/apex/ContactController.getContactList'; getContactList() .then(result => { this.contacts = result; }) .catch(error => { this.error = error; });
  10. 10. Salesforce LDS for LWC Demo
  11. 11. COMING UP ● 5th Session: Navigation Services, Aura, and LWC interoperability with some extra references RSVP Here: https://bit.ly/khiadmingroup

Editor's Notes

  • You can able use default export syntax to import an Apex method via the @salesforce/apex scoped module into JavaScript controller class. The Syntax looks like below.
