An entrepreneur in Jackson, Wyoming, Hampton Barringer Luzak takes advantage of the many outdoor activities surrounding Jackson Hole valley. In the wintertime, Hampton Luzak enjoys downhill and cross-country skiing.



Grand Teton National Park makes virtually every list of the best places to cross-country ski in the Jackson Hole region. One of the most popular cross-country treks in the park is from the Taggart trailhead to Jenny Lake and back. The Jackson Hole skiing authority JH Nordic calls this relatively flat ski trail one of the “most beautiful, iconic Nordic ski trails” in North America.



On the way to and from Jenny Lake, skiers enjoy exceptional views of the tallest peaks in the Teton mountain range. Passing through sagebrush meadows, which surround them on both sides, skiers may also spot moose on the Jenny Lake trek. Accessible to cross-country skiers of all abilities, this trail is not only flat but well maintained. The Grand Teton National Park Foundation grooms the trail twice each week to accommodate both classic cross-country skiers and skate skiers as well as snowshoers and winter hikers.