Phone 01804008081 Mob. +91 9991108081 Email info@hammeronline.in Web. www.hammeronline.in
Hammer is an audio and fitness tech Brand, making truly wireless audio devices and fitness bands.

Hammer is India's first athleisure audio tech brand providing stylish and extraordinary range in audio and fitness devices for a healthy lifestyle and comfort.

Hammer is selling truly wireless earbuds at hammeronline.in and you can also get here truly wireless earphones and headphones.

At Hammer Online store you can buy fitness smart bands, truly wireless bluetooth earbuds, truly wireless bluetooth earphones, wireless bluetooth headphones and sports truly wireless earbuds.

Hammer truly wireless bluetooth earbuds and earphones, wireless headphones

  1. 1. Scan thisQRCodeto VisitourWebsite Scan thisQRCodeand FollowusinInstagram
  2. 2. About US Hammer is an audio and fitness tech Brand, making truly wireless audio devices and fitness bands. Hammer is India's first athleisure audio tech brand providing stylish and extraordinary range in audio and fitness devices for a healthy lifestyle and comfort. Hammer is Found by Rohit Nandwani and has been pumping up the beat since September of 2018. Based out in Panipat. Within a period of 22 months since establishment, Hammer’s manufacturing units are now located in India, as well as Europe and, has expanded its product portfolio to a variety of athleisure products ranging from Bluetooth speakers and headphones to fitness bands, our company has brought luxury at an affordable price for the masses, proving that you don’t need to pay a premium for quality. We have been lucky to gain the support and partnership of some major e-commerce companies such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Myntra, Tatacliq, and many more making it easier and more accessible to purchase our products online. For a more robust and confident buying experience, it is also possible to purchase from our official hammeronline.in website which has some offer or sale to provide to all its users throughout the year. At Hammer, we work hard around the clock to bring the latest tech at an affordable price, all the products feature a strong and sturdy industrial build with water resistance, the latest version of wireless connectivity i.e. Bluetooth 5.0 which offers up to 10 meters of connection, Long-lasting batteries, A supremely comfortable fit along with ergonomic and classy designs that will always make you stand out in the crowd! E-mail : info@hammeronline.in Website : www.hammeronline.in
  3. 3. Hammer KO Features • SmartTouch Controls • Ipx4 Waterproof • Battery Life [20 Hours Playtime] • Latest Bluetooth Technology 5.0 • Ultra-Light Weight Design • Automatic Pairing • KO True Wireless Sports Earbuds E-mail : info@hammeronline.in Website : https://hammeronline.in Hammer KO is sports truly wireless Bluetooth earbudswithsmarttouchcontrol.
  4. 4. Hammer Airflow Features • Bluetooth Version: 5.0 • Battery: 45mAh • Working Distance: 10M • Charging Base: 3.7V,300mAh • Charging Time: 1-2hours • Working time: 2.5hours • Double Press for Volume • Long Press for Trackchange • Triple Press forSiri or Google Assistant E-mail : info@hammeronline.in Website : www.hammeronline.in
  5. 5. Hammer Solo • Bluetooth V5.0&range- 10m • Ipx4 waterproof • Backup -Charging case is having 300mah battery • Earbuds are having 80mah battery • HD Sound quality • One Button design (Play,Pause, Answer call, end call, Google assistant, previous track,next track. • Separateearbud can be used with a separate handset. • Supports noise isolation Features Website : www.hammeronline.inE-mail : info@hammeronline.in
  6. 6. Hammer BASH • Bluetooth Version: V5.0 • Working Distance Range: 10M • Charging Voltage: DC 5V • Charging Time: About 2 hours • Frequency Range: 2.402GHz- 2.480GHz • Battery Specifications: 3.7V, 300mAh,Built-in rechargeable lithium battery • Talking/Music Time: About 8 hours • Driver：40mm • Ipx3 • Deep bass Features Website : www.hammeronline.inE-mail : info@hammeronline.in
  7. 7. • Bluetooth 4.1 • Bluetooth Range- 10m • Backup – 120mahbattery provides upto 6- 7hrs playtime • Dual Connectivity • Hd Audio powered byAPTX • Drop resistant design • CVC6.0noise reduction technology • Ipx4waterproof Hammer swing Features Website : www.hammeronline.inE-mail : info@hammeronline.in
  8. 8. Hammer grip • Bluetooth Version: V5.0 • Working Distance Range: 10m • Battery Specifications: 100mAh,Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery • Charging Voltage: DC 5V • Charging Time: About 2 hours • Talking/Music Time: About 6 hours • Driver:10mm • Ipx3waterproof Features Website : www.hammeronline.inE-mail : info@hammeronline.in
  9. 9. Hammer sting • Bluetooth Version: V5.0 • Working Distance Range: 10M • Battery Specifications: 110 mAh • Charging Voltage: 5V • Charging Time: About 2 hours • Talking/Music time: About 7 hours Features Website : www.hammeronline.inE-mail : info@hammeronline.in
  10. 10. • Bluetooth Version: 5.0 • Power supply:USB 5V • CardSlot • Output power:5W • Battery: Built-in battery,1200mAh • IPX7waterproof, which could stayabout 1 hour in the water normal working. Hammer groove Features Website : www.hammeronline.inE-mail : info@hammeronline.in
  11. 11. • Blood Pressure monitor, Heart Rate monitor • Pedometer , Calories burned • Sleep monitor • Notification alert , call reminder • Ip67 waterproof • USB charge • Battery– 130mAh • Display– 0.96Color Display • SupportSystem– Android 4.3 / IOS 8.0 • Nordic52832chipset Hammer Fitpro Features Website : www.hammeronline.inE-mail : info@hammeronline.in
  12. 12. • Chipset: NORDIC • IP68waterproof • Bluetooth Version: 4.0 • Support:Android 4.4 & iOS 8.0 and Above • Screen size: 0.96” • Screen Type:TFT LCD Color Screen • Weight: 23g • Control: Single Touch Key Hammer ID 128 Features Website : www.hammeronline.inE-mail : info@hammeronline.in
  13. 13. For Support Phone 01804008081 Mob. +91 9991108081 Email info@hammeronline.in Web. www.hammeronline.in

