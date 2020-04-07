Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Hammad Shahid ROLL NO 156
INTRODUCTION
DEFINATION: A MALIGNANT GROWTH OR TUMOUR RESULTING FROM AN UNCONTROLLED DIVISION OF CELLS IS TERMED AS CANCER. “CANCER OC...
PATHOGENESIS ORAL SQUAMOUS CARCINOGENESIS IS A MULTISTEP PROCESS IN WHICH MULTIPLE GENETIC EVENTS OCCUR THAT ALTER THE NO...
THE SPECTRUM OF MALIGNANT TUMORS TO AFFECT THE ORAL CAVITY VARY WIDELY AND INCLUDES (1)SURFACE EPITHELIUM • SQUAMOUS CELL...
RISK FACTORS
GLOBAL INDICATORS PERCENTAGE OF INDIVIDUALS ADDICTED TO SMOKING PERCENTAGE OF TEENAGERS OR ADOLESCENTS ADDICTED TO SMOKI...
INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE IN PAKISTAN
INCIDENCE:  63,451 NEW CANCER CASES WERE REPORTED IN 2017 IN PAKISTAN  ORAL CANCER WAS THE 4TH MOST DETETCTED CANCER AMO...
ANNUAL INCIDENCE 31,000 AMERICANS;REST WORLD WIDE HIGH MORTALITY;50% OF PATIIENTS LIVE MAXIMUM OF 5 YEARS FOLLOWING DIAG...
ORAL CANCER APPEARS AS A GROWTH OR SORE IN THE MOUTH THAT DOES NOT GO AWAY.  INCLUDES CANCERS OF THE LIPS, TONGUE, CHEEK...
BELOW TABLE SHOWS ORAL CANCER CASES IN DIFFERENT PROVINCES OF PAKSTAN ORAL CAVITY CANCER ETHNICITY ETHNICITY MALES % FEMAL...
PREVALENCE TREND IN PAKISTAN  LIP AND ORAL CAVITY CANCER IS THE SECOND MOST PREVALENT, FREQUENTLY DIAGNOSED AND LEADING C...
EPIDEMIOLGICAL STUDIES
ORAL CANCER WITH ICD-10 CODES RANGING C01-C06 RANKS AMONGSTTHE 3 MOST COMMON TYPES IN PAKISTAN IT IS AN IMPORTANT PUBLIC...
EPIDEMIOLOHICAL FACTORS
1.HOST FACTORS
SITE TONGUE SIDES LIPS FLOOR OF MOUTH SOFT PALATE TONSILS SALIVARY GLANDS BACK OF THROAT AGE AND GENDER INDIVIDUAL...
RACE  COMMON IN PERSONS OF CHINESE ANCESTRY.  DECREASED INCIDENCE IN AMERICAN WHITES GENETICS  INCREASED BY GENETIC MUT...
SOCIO-ECONOMIC STATUS  MORE COMMON IN POOR PEOPLE AND LOWER SOCIO-ECONOMIC GROUPS OF SOCIETY DUE TO HIGH EXPOSURE TO RISK...
BLOOD GROUP  BLOOD GROUP O SHOWS LEAST SUSCEPTIBILITY  BLOOD GROUP A SHOWS HIGHEST SUSCEPTIBILITY  BLOOD GROUP B AND AB...
2.AGENT FACTORS
BIOLOGICAL  HUMAN PAPILLOMA VIRUS CHEMICALS  APPLICATION OF DRY LIME AND KATHTHA MECHANICAL  ILL FITTING DENTAL DEVICES...
3.ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS
• SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS MOUTH SORES THAT DO NOT HEAL PERSISTANT MOUTH PAIN LUMP OR THICKENING IN CHEEKS WHITE OR RED PATC...
SCREENING
 IT IS AN EXAMINATION PERFORMED BY THE DENTIST OR DOCTOR TO LOOK FOR THE SIGNS OF CANCER OR PRECANCEROUS CONDITION IN MOU...
EXTRA-ORAL EXAMINATION GENERAL APPRAISAL SKULL SKIN FACIAL FORM EYES NEUROLOGICAL DEFICIT TMJ MASTICATORY MUSCLES ...
INTRA ORAL EXAMINATION
TECHNIQUES  ORAL CYTOLOGY  EXFOLIATIVE CYTOLOGY  BRUSH BIOPSY  VITAL STAINING  VELSCOPY  ORASCOPTIC DK  MICROLUX DI...
ADVANTAGES LESS TIME LESS PAINFUL THOROUGH VISUAL AND SOFT TISSUE EXAMINATION HELPFUL IN DETERMINATION OF SURGICAL BOR...
LEVELS OF PREVENTION
PRIMARY LEVEL •PUBLIC EDUCATION •IMPROVING PUBLIC LIFESTYLE •INCREASING LITERACY RATE HEALTH PROMOTION •BANNING SALE OF TO...
SECONDARY LEVEL • SCREENING TESTS • REGULAR FOLLOWUPSEARLY DIAGNOSIS • SURGICAL TRRATMENT • MEDICAL TREATMENT • COUNSELLIN...
TERTIARY LEVEL •AVOIDING CAUSATIVE AGENTS •ORAL HYGIENE IMPROVEMENTDISABILITY LIMITATION •SMOKING LEAVING THERAPY •PSYCHOT...
REFERENCES• PARKS TEXTBOOK OF PREVENTIVE AND SOCIAL MEDICINE 25TH EDITION • GLOBAL CANCER OBSERVATORY https://gco.iarc.fr/...
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer
Oral Cancer
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Oral Cancer

34 views

Published on

Ppt on Oral cancer

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oral Cancer

  1. 1. Hammad Shahid ROLL NO 156
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION
  3. 3. DEFINATION: A MALIGNANT GROWTH OR TUMOUR RESULTING FROM AN UNCONTROLLED DIVISION OF CELLS IS TERMED AS CANCER. “CANCER OCCURING IN ANY PART OF ORAL CAVITY IS TERMED AS ORAL CANCER”  MORE THAN 90% OF ORAL CANCERS ARE SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMAS.  6TH MOST COMMON CANCER IN THE WORLD  A HIGH PREVALENCE OF ORAL CANCER IN PAKISTAN AND OTHER SIAN COUNTRIES IS MAINLY DUE TO INFLUENCE OF REGION SPECIFIC EPIDEMIOLOGICAL FACTORS SUCH AS TOBACCO AND BETEL QUID CHEWING  PROGNOSIS IS POOR SO EARLY DIAGNOSIS IS OF PARAMOUNT IMPORTANCE  HISTOLOGICAL EXAMINATION IS THE GOLD STANDARD IN THE DIAGNOSIS OF ORAL CANCER AND PRE-CANCEROUS LESIONS AND CONDITIONS
  4. 4. PATHOGENESIS ORAL SQUAMOUS CARCINOGENESIS IS A MULTISTEP PROCESS IN WHICH MULTIPLE GENETIC EVENTS OCCUR THAT ALTER THE NORMAL FUNCTIONS OF ONCOGENES AND TUMOUR SUPPRESSOR GENES  THIS CAN RESULT IN INCREASED PRODUCTION OF GROWTH FACTORS OR NUMBERS OF CELL SURFACE RECEPTORS, ENHANCED INTRACELLULAR MESSENGER SIGNALLING, AND/OR INCREASED PRODUCTION OF TRANSCRIPTION FACTORS.  IN COMBINATION WITH THE LOSS OF TUMOUR SUPPRESSOR ACTIVITY, THIS LEADS TO A CELL PHENOTYPE CAPABLE OF INCREASED CELL PROLIFERATION, WITH LOSS OF CELL COHESION, AND THE ABILITY TO INFILTRATE LOCAL TISSUE AND SPREAD TO DISTANT SITES.
  5. 5. THE SPECTRUM OF MALIGNANT TUMORS TO AFFECT THE ORAL CAVITY VARY WIDELY AND INCLUDES (1)SURFACE EPITHELIUM • SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA (OVER 90%) (2)GLANDULAR EPITHELIUM • ADENOCARCINOMA IN FEMALES • MUCOEPIDERMOID CARCINOMA IN MALES (3)MESENCHYMAL TISSUES • LYMPHOMAS • SARCOMAS
  6. 6. RISK FACTORS
  7. 7. GLOBAL INDICATORS PERCENTAGE OF INDIVIDUALS ADDICTED TO SMOKING PERCENTAGE OF TEENAGERS OR ADOLESCENTS ADDICTED TO SMOKING PREVALENCE OF HUMAN PAPILLOMA VIRUS NUCLEAR SITES LOCATION IN A SPECIFIC PLACE ORAL HYGIENE OF POPULATION PERCENTAGE OF INDIVIDUALS ADDICTED TO ALCOHOL TYPE OF MOUTH WASH USED ESPECIALLY WITH HIGH ALCOHOL CONTENT CANCER INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE LITERACY RATE SOCIO-ECONOMIC CONDITION OF A POPULATION TYPE OF DIET
  8. 8. INCIDENCE AND PREVALENCE IN PAKISTAN
  9. 9. INCIDENCE:  63,451 NEW CANCER CASES WERE REPORTED IN 2017 IN PAKISTAN  ORAL CANCER WAS THE 4TH MOST DETETCTED CANCER AMONG PATIENTS  MAJORITY OF ORAL CANCER CASES WERE REGULAR SMOKERS  MAJORITY OF SMOKERS HAD POOR SOCIO-ECONOMIC STATUS  IN FEW CASES LEISIONS BECOME ORAL CANCER DUE TO NEGLIGENCE  ALTHOUGH IT IS COMMON IN OLD AGE PEOPLE BUT 26% OF CASES ARE YOUNG UNIVERSITY GOING STUDENTS WHICH WAS ALARMING.
  10. 10. ANNUAL INCIDENCE 31,000 AMERICANS;REST WORLD WIDE HIGH MORTALITY;50% OF PATIIENTS LIVE MAXIMUM OF 5 YEARS FOLLOWING DIAGNOSIS MORE COMMON THAN CERVICAL CANCER MORE FATAL THAN MALIGNANT MELANOMA OR HODGKIN’S DISEASE INCIDENCE RELATED TO SOCIO-ECNOMIC FACTORS MULTIPLE PRIMARIES FREQUENT LYMPH NODE METASTASIS
  11. 11. ORAL CANCER APPEARS AS A GROWTH OR SORE IN THE MOUTH THAT DOES NOT GO AWAY.  INCLUDES CANCERS OF THE LIPS, TONGUE, CHEEKS, FLOOR OF THE MOUTH, HARD AND SOFT PALATE, AND PHARYNX (THROAT). MEN FACE TWICE THE RISK OF DEVELOPING ORAL CANCER AS WOMEN, AND MEN WHO ARE OVER AGE 50 FACE THE GREATEST RISK. 25% CASES OF ORAL CANCER OCCURS IN NON-SMOKERS
  12. 12. BELOW TABLE SHOWS ORAL CANCER CASES IN DIFFERENT PROVINCES OF PAKSTAN ORAL CAVITY CANCER ETHNICITY ETHNICITY MALES % FEMALES % TOTAL V PUNJAB 7.4 9.0 8.2 KPK 5.7 2.7 4.3 BALOCHISTAN 14.8 19.8 17.2 SINDH 7.4 9.9 8.6 MOHAJIR 32.8 26.1 29.6 OTHERS 0 0.9 0.4UNKNOWN 32 31.5 31.8 TOTAL 100 100 100
  13. 13. PREVALENCE TREND IN PAKISTAN  LIP AND ORAL CAVITY CANCER IS THE SECOND MOST PREVALENT, FREQUENTLY DIAGNOSED AND LEADING CAUSE OF CANCER DEATH IN PAKISTAN, WITH AN ESTIMATED 5-YEAR PREVALENCE OF 30,647 CASES, 12,761 NEWLY DIAGNOSED CASES AND 7,266 DEATHS IN 2014.
  14. 14. EPIDEMIOLGICAL STUDIES
  15. 15. ORAL CANCER WITH ICD-10 CODES RANGING C01-C06 RANKS AMONGSTTHE 3 MOST COMMON TYPES IN PAKISTAN IT IS AN IMPORTANT PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE NON-COMMUNICABLE DISEASE INCLUDING IT ARE MAJOR THREAT TO DEVELOPMENT,ECONOMIC GROWTH AND HUMAN HEALTH THERE IS VARIATION IN INCIDENCE AND PATTERN OF DISEASE DUE AGEING OF POPULATION
  16. 16. EPIDEMIOLOHICAL FACTORS
  17. 17. 1.HOST FACTORS
  18. 18. SITE TONGUE SIDES LIPS FLOOR OF MOUTH SOFT PALATE TONSILS SALIVARY GLANDS BACK OF THROAT AGE AND GENDER INDIVIDUALS OVER 45 YEARS OF AGE (<10%) MALES ARE MORE LIKELY MEAN AGE IS USUALLY BETWEEN 51-55 YEARS OF AGE
  19. 19. RACE  COMMON IN PERSONS OF CHINESE ANCESTRY.  DECREASED INCIDENCE IN AMERICAN WHITES GENETICS  INCREASED BY GENETIC MUTAGENS IN TOBCACO,ALCOHOL AND BETEL QUID  GENETIC MUTATIONS- 3p,4q,6q,8p,9p,13q(RETINOBLASTOMA TUMOR SUPRESSOR GENE) AND 21q.
  20. 20. SOCIO-ECONOMIC STATUS  MORE COMMON IN POOR PEOPLE AND LOWER SOCIO-ECONOMIC GROUPS OF SOCIETY DUE TO HIGH EXPOSURE TO RISK FACTORS EDUCATION  MORE IN ILLITERATE PEOPLE. OCCUPATION PEOPLE ASSOSCIATED WITH  TAR INDUSTRY  COAL MINE  URANIUM MINERS  TEXTILE INDUSTRIES
  21. 21. BLOOD GROUP  BLOOD GROUP O SHOWS LEAST SUSCEPTIBILITY  BLOOD GROUP A SHOWS HIGHEST SUSCEPTIBILITY  BLOOD GROUP B AND AB SHOWS DOUBTFUL SUSCEPTIBILITY LIFESTYLE FACTORS  MORE IN PEOPLE WITH VITAMIN (A,C,E) DEFICIENCIES  INVERSE RELATION WITH BODY MASS INDEX  HIGH IN PEOPLE WITH LOW BETA-CAROTENE LEVELS
  22. 22. 2.AGENT FACTORS
  23. 23. BIOLOGICAL  HUMAN PAPILLOMA VIRUS CHEMICALS  APPLICATION OF DRY LIME AND KATHTHA MECHANICAL  ILL FITTING DENTAL DEVICES CAUSIMG IRRITATION TO ORAL MUCOSA
  24. 24. 3.ENVIRONMENTAL FACTORS
  25. 25. • SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS MOUTH SORES THAT DO NOT HEAL PERSISTANT MOUTH PAIN LUMP OR THICKENING IN CHEEKS WHITE OR RED PATCH IN GUMS SORE THROAT DIFFICULTY IN SWALLOWING OR CHEWING NUMBNESS OF TONGUE DIFFICULTY MOVING JAW LOOSENING OF TEETH VOICE CHANGES WEIGHT LOSS PERSISTANT BAD BREADTH LUMP IN NECK
  26. 26. SCREENING
  27. 27.  IT IS AN EXAMINATION PERFORMED BY THE DENTIST OR DOCTOR TO LOOK FOR THE SIGNS OF CANCER OR PRECANCEROUS CONDITION IN MOUTH SCREENING PREPARATION • ROUTINE HEAD AND NECK EXAMINATION • REVIEW HISTORY OF ALCOHOL AND SMOKING • FOLLOW UP OVERVIEW • PROPER LIGHTENING,PROBE MOUTH MIRROR • GAUZE SPONGES • DISPOSABLE GLOVES ARMAMENTARIUM
  28. 28. EXTRA-ORAL EXAMINATION GENERAL APPRAISAL SKULL SKIN FACIAL FORM EYES NEUROLOGICAL DEFICIT TMJ MASTICATORY MUSCLES LYMPH NODES OF HEAD AND NECK
  29. 29. INTRA ORAL EXAMINATION
  30. 30. TECHNIQUES  ORAL CYTOLOGY  EXFOLIATIVE CYTOLOGY  BRUSH BIOPSY  VITAL STAINING  VELSCOPY  ORASCOPTIC DK  MICROLUX DIAGNOSIC LIGHT  VIZILITE PLUS
  31. 31. ADVANTAGES LESS TIME LESS PAINFUL THOROUGH VISUAL AND SOFT TISSUE EXAMINATION HELPFUL IN DETERMINATION OF SURGICAL BORDER SMALL LESIONS ALSO IDENTIFIED DIS-ADVANTAGES  PATIENT DISCOMFORT  INSUFFICIENT USE OF HISTOLOGIC AND MOLECULAR MAPPING  LACK OF METHODOLOGY SOUND CLINICAL TRAILS
  32. 32. LEVELS OF PREVENTION
  33. 33. PRIMARY LEVEL •PUBLIC EDUCATION •IMPROVING PUBLIC LIFESTYLE •INCREASING LITERACY RATE HEALTH PROMOTION •BANNING SALE OF TOBACCO •PROPER CARE OF ORAL LESIONS SPECIFIC PROTECTION
  34. 34. SECONDARY LEVEL • SCREENING TESTS • REGULAR FOLLOWUPSEARLY DIAGNOSIS • SURGICAL TRRATMENT • MEDICAL TREATMENT • COUNSELLING ON AVOIDING RISK FACTORS PROMPT TREATMENT
  35. 35. TERTIARY LEVEL •AVOIDING CAUSATIVE AGENTS •ORAL HYGIENE IMPROVEMENTDISABILITY LIMITATION •SMOKING LEAVING THERAPY •PSYCHOTHERAPY •VOCATIONAL THERAPY REHABILITATION
  36. 36. REFERENCES• PARKS TEXTBOOK OF PREVENTIVE AND SOCIAL MEDICINE 25TH EDITION • GLOBAL CANCER OBSERVATORY https://gco.iarc.fr/today/data/factsheets/populations/586-pakistan-fact-sheets.pdf • CANCER COUNTRY PROFILE-WHO https://www.who.int/cancer/country-profiles/pak_en.pdf • PAKISTAN CANCER INDEX http://www.cancerindex.org/Pakistan • https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/2331205X.2017.1288773 • SHAUKAT KHANUM RESEARCHES https://shaukatkhanum.org.pk/health-care-professionals-researchers/cancer- statistics/ • CANCER REGISTERY-PAK HEALTH RESEARCH COUNCIL http://phrc.org.pk/cancer-registry.html

×