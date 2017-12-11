1 ‫ﻫﻤﺪاﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻃﺎﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺘﯽ‬ ‫دو‬
دو بیتی های بابا طاهر

تقدیم به شما دوستان

دو بیتی های بابا طاهر

  1. 1. 1 ‫ﻫﻤﺪاﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻃﺎﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﺎي‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺘﯽ‬ ‫دو‬
  2. 2. 2 ‫ﮐﻮﻫﺴﺎر‬ ‫آﻻﻟﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾﺎر‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻢ‬***‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺎروﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﺟﻮ‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ﺑﻨﻔﺸﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾﺎر‬ ‫ي‬ ‫آﻻﻟﻪ‬‫ﻫﻔﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻮﻫﺴﺎرون‬‫ا‬‫ﯾﯽ‬‫ﺑﯽ‬***‫روزﮔﺎر‬ ‫اﻣﯿﺪ‬‫ا‬‫ﻧﻢ‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ﯾﺎر‬ ‫ي‬ *** ‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻗﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﮐﻼﻫﯽ‬ ‫زرﯾﻦ‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬***‫ار‬ ‫ﭼﺮخ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻗﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﺎدﺷﺎﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﺮت‬‫ﺳﻠﯿﻤ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﮏ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻧﺖ‬‫ﻧﮕﯿﻨﺖ‬ ‫در‬***‫ﺧﺎك‬ ‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫در‬‫راﻫﯽ‬‫ﻫﯿﭻ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻗﺒﺖ‬ *** ‫ا‬‫زن‬ ‫ﺟﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﺸﻘﻢ‬ ‫آﺗﺶ‬ ‫ﻟﻬﯽ‬***‫ز‬ ‫ﺷﺮر‬‫ا‬‫ﺷﻌﻠﻪ‬ ‫ن‬‫اﺳﺘﺨﻮان‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ام‬‫زن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻓﺮوز‬ ‫ﺷﻤﻌﻢ‬ ‫ﭼﻮ‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﻋﺸﻖ‬***‫آن‬ ‫در‬‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﭘﺮواﻧﻪ‬ ‫دﻟﻢ‬‫ﺳﺎن‬‫زن‬ *** ‫ا‬‫ﺷﯽ‬ ‫زﺑﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ ‫ﻓﻠﮏ‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ﻟﻬﯽ‬***‫ﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺧﻮن‬ ‫ﻏﺮق‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻮن‬ ‫دﻟﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﯾﻨﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ام‬ ‫ﻟﺤﻈﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬***‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻧﮕﻮن‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﺰﯾﻦ‬ ‫داﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﯾﻘﯿﻦ‬‫ﯽ‬ *** ‫ﺷﻮ‬ ‫ﮔﺮدون‬ ‫ﮔﺮدن‬ ‫اﻟﻬﯽ‬‫ه‬‫ﺧﺮد‬***‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﺟﻬﺎن‬ ‫ﻓﺮزﻧﺪ‬‫را‬‫ﺟﻤﻠﮕﯽ‬‫ﺑﺮد‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬‫ﻧﺎﯾﺪ‬‫ﻓﻼﻧﯽ‬‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫زﻧﺪه‬***‫ﻣﺮد‬ ‫ﻓﻼن‬ ‫اﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻼن‬ ‫ﮔﻮﯾﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬ *** ‫آﺷﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫آﺷﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫اﻟﻬﯽ‬***‫آﺷﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ﭘﺎﯾﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫دﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫آﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﻮ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ﺑﺮوﻧﻨﺪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬***‫آﺷ‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫وا‬ ‫ﺑﺮوﻧﯽ‬ ‫در‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮ‬‫ﻢ‬ *** ‫ﻫﻤﭽﻮ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﻧﺪم‬‫زﻧﺪان‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﻮﺳﻒ‬***‫ﻣﺴﺘﻤﻨﺪان‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﺼﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻏﺒﺎن‬ ‫ﺻﺪ‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬***‫ﺧﻨﺪان‬ ‫ﺗﻮ‬ ‫ﮔﻠﺰار‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫آﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﺪام‬
  3. 3. 3 *** ‫ﻋﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫واﺷﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻢ‬‫ﺑ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺷﻢ‬ ‫در‬***‫ﺑﺸﻢ‬‫ﺷﻢ‬ ‫دورﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﭼﯿﻦ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﭼﯿﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻓﺮﺳﺘﻢ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﻐﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫دﻟﺪار‬ ِ‫ﺮ‬‫ﺑ‬***‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﮔﺮ‬‫ﺧﻮﺷ‬ ‫دوري‬‫دورﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺖ‬‫ﺷﻢ‬ *** ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻼ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﺧﺪاﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻼ‬***‫ﭼﺸﻤ‬ ‫ﮔﻨﻪ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫ﮐﺮه‬‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺒﺘﻼ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻤﺎن‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬‫ﺑﻮﻧﯽ‬ ‫دﯾﺪه‬ ‫ﻧﮑﺮدي‬***‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺠﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺑﺎن‬ ‫دﻟﻢ‬ ‫دوﻧﺴﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ *** ‫دوﺳﺖ‬ ‫از‬ ‫درﻣﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫درد‬ ‫ﺑﻮد‬***‫ﺑﻮد‬‫وﺻﻞ‬‫ﻣﻮ‬‫از‬ ‫ﻫﺠﺮوﻧﻢ‬ ‫و‬‫دوﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﻮﺳﺖ‬ ‫واﮐﺮه‬ ‫ﺗﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻗﺼﺎﺑﻢ‬ ‫اﮔﻪ‬***‫از‬ ‫ﺟﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﺮده‬ ‫ﻫﺮﮔﺰ‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬‫دوﺳﺖ‬ *** ‫ﺑﺴﻮﺟﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﻀﺮا‬ ‫ﮔﻨﺒﺪ‬ ‫آﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬***‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻠﻪ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻓﻠﮏ‬‫ﺑﺴﻮﺟﻢ‬ ‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺎﺟﯽ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﮐﺎرم‬ ‫ﻧﻪ‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ﺑﺴﻮﺟﻢ‬***‫ﺑﺴﻮﺟﻢ‬ ‫ﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺎﺟﯽ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﻣﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ *** ‫زار‬ ‫ﻣﺠﻨﻮن‬ ‫اﻓﺘﺎده‬ ‫دﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫و‬‫دﻟﺘﻨﮓ‬***‫ﭼﻮﺑﯽ‬ ‫آورده‬ ‫ﺳﯿﻞ‬ ‫ﭼﻮ‬‫در‬‫ﺳﻨﮓ‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬ ‫ﺷﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫از‬‫ﺷﺮر‬ ‫آه‬ ‫آﺗﺶ‬‫ﺑﺎ‬‫ر‬***‫ﺑﻮد‬ ‫ﻧﻤﺎﯾﺎن‬‫در‬‫ﮐ‬ ‫داﻣﺎن‬‫ﻬﺴﺎر‬ *** ‫ﻫﻨﻮزم‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻗﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﻤﺖ‬ ‫درد‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬***‫ﺳﻮزم‬ ‫درد‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﺒﻮ‬ ‫واﻗﻒ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻠﺸﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﻧﺒﻮ‬***‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﺳﻮز‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻧﺒﻮ‬‫روزم‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻓﺮ‬ ***
  4. 4. 4 ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫دل‬‫ﻧﻘﺶ‬‫ﺧﯿﺎﻟﺖ‬‫در‬‫ﺷﺐ‬‫ﺗﺎر‬***‫ﺧﯿﺎل‬‫ﺧﻂ‬‫و‬‫ﺧﺎﻟﺖ‬‫در‬‫ﺷﺐ‬‫ﺗﺎر‬ ‫ﻣﮋه‬‫ﮐﺮدم‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﮔﺮد‬‫دﯾﺪه‬‫ﭘﺮﭼﯿﻦ‬***‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﺗﺎ‬‫وﯾﻨﻢ‬‫ﺟﻤﺎﻟﺖ‬‫در‬‫ﺷﺐ‬‫ﺗﺎر‬ *** ‫ﻫﺴﺘﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﯾﻞ‬ ‫ﮔﺮ‬ ‫دﻟﺒﺮي‬ ‫روي‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬***‫ﻫﺴﺘﻢ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﺎر‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻌﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﮑﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫آﻫﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎروون‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﺧﺪا‬‫ران‬***‫ﻫﺴﺘﻢ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻓﻞ‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫واﻣﺎﻧﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ *** ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﮐﻮي‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﻮق‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻪ‬‫دﯾﺮم‬***‫ﺑﻪ‬‫دل‬‫روي‬ ‫ﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻬﺮ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻪ‬‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺖ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻠﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻌﺒﻪ‬***‫ﺗ‬‫اي‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺳﻮي‬ ‫ﻧﻈﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﻮ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻪ‬‫دﯾﺮم‬ *** ‫ﻋﻤﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﯾﺸﺘﻦ‬‫ﯾﺎد‬‫د‬‫ﯾﺮ‬‫م‬***‫ﻓﺮﯾﺎد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺠﺮت‬ ‫ز‬‫د‬‫ﯾ‬‫ﺮم‬ ‫ﺷﺎدي‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻃﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﺪارم‬‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﺧﺎﻃﺮ‬***‫ﺑﯿﻦ‬‫ﻧﺎﺷﺎد‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻃﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯿﺸﻪ‬‫دﯾﺮم‬ *** ‫ﻧﺮوﯾ‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫ﺟﺰ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻃﺮم‬ ‫ﮐﺸﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻪ‬***‫ﻧﺮوﯾ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﺗﻢ‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﺟﺰ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻏﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﺻﺤﺮاي‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬***‫ﻧﺎ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺎه‬‫ا‬‫ﻧﺮوﯾ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﺪي‬‫ﻪ‬ *** ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬‫ﻪ‬‫زﻧﺪوﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﻮ‬ ‫ﮔﻠﺸﻦ‬‫ﭼﺸﻤﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬***‫ﭼﺸ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺘﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫آذر‬ ‫ﮔﻠﺴﺘﻮن‬‫ﻤﻢ‬ ‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬‫ﻪ‬‫زﻧﺪﮔﺎﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫آرام‬***‫ﭼﺸﻤﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﯾﺸﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﻮاب‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬ *** ‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﻧﯿﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮم‬ ‫در‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﺑﺮم‬ ‫از‬ ‫دوري‬***‫ﻧﯿﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﺳﺮم‬ ‫اﻧﺪر‬ ‫دﯾﮕﺮي‬ ‫ﻫﻮاي‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫دﻟﺒﺮم‬ ‫ﺟﺎن‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬***‫ﻧﯿﺴﺖ‬ ‫دﻟﺒﺮم‬ ‫ﺟﺰ‬ ‫دﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﻨﺎي‬
  5. 5. 5 *** ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫زارم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺧﻮار‬ ‫ﭘﺴﻨﺪي‬***‫روزﮔﺎرم‬ ‫ﭘﺮﯾﺸﺎن‬‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﯿﺮي‬ ‫ﺑﺎري‬ ‫ار‬ ‫ﺑﺎري‬ ‫زدوﺷﻢ‬***‫ﺑﺎرم‬ ‫ﺳﺮﺑﺎر‬ ‫ﮐﺮي‬‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ *** ‫ﭼﺮ‬‫ﺣﺎﻟﯽ‬ ‫آزرده‬ ‫ا‬‫دل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫دل‬ ‫اي‬***‫دل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫دل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ﺧﯿﺎﻟﯽ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﺪاوا‬ ‫ﮐﻦ‬ ‫ﺧﺪا‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﺸﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺠﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮو‬***‫ﮐﻪ‬‫دل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫دل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ﯾﺎﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺎم‬ ‫ﺷﺎﯾﺪ‬ *** ‫رس‬ ‫دﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﯾﺎد‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺪاوﻧﺪا‬***‫ﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﺎﻧﺪه‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﻧﺪارد‬ ‫ﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﻃﺎﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﯾﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬***‫ﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺟﺖ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮﯾﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﺎر‬ ‫ﺧﺪا‬ *** ‫ﺧﺪاوﻧﺪا‬‫د‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺰارم‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ل‬***‫ﺷﻮ‬‫و‬‫آزارم‬ ‫در‬ ‫روزان‬‫دل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ز‬‫ﻧﺎﻟﯿﺪن‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻟﯿﺪم‬ ‫ﺑﺲ‬‫ﺗﻨﮓ‬**‫ز‬‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﻮن‬‫دل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺰارم‬ *** ‫دل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫داد‬ ‫دل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫داد‬ ‫ﺧﺪاﯾﺎ‬***‫از‬ ‫ﺷﺎد‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫زﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﺸﺘﻢ‬‫دل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﺮدا‬ ‫ﭼﻮ‬‫داد‬‫ﺧﻮاﻫﺎن‬‫داد‬‫ﺧﻮاﻫﻨﺪ‬***‫داد‬ ‫ﻫﺰاران‬ ‫ﺻﺪ‬ ‫ﺑﮕﻮﯾﻢ‬‫از‬‫دل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ *** ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫دﯾﺪار‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻋﺖ‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﺧﻮش‬‫وﯾﻨﻢ‬***‫ﻋﻨﺒﺮﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻤﻨﺪ‬‫ﺗﺎر‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫وﯾﻨﻢ‬ ‫ﻧ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﻫﺮﮔﺰ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﻨﻪ‬***‫دم‬ ‫آن‬ ‫ﻣﮕﺮ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬‫رﺧﺴﺎر‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫وﯾﻨﻢ‬ ***
  6. 6. 6 ‫ﺧﻮش‬‫آن‬‫ﯾﺎر‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺎﻋﺖ‬‫در‬ ‫از‬‫آﯾﻮ‬***‫ﻫﺠﺮان‬ ‫ﺷﻮ‬‫و‬‫آﯾﻮ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫روز‬ ‫ﺟﺎن‬ ‫ﮐﻨﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺮون‬ ‫زدل‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫را‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺷﻮق‬ ‫ﺻﺪ‬***‫آﯾﻮ‬ ‫دﻟﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﯾﺶ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫واﺟﻢ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯽ‬ *** ‫ﺧ‬‫ﻮﺷﺎ‬‫آ‬‫ﻧﺎن‬‫ﮐﻪ‬‫از‬‫ﭘﺎ‬‫ﺳﺮ‬‫ﻧﺪوﻧﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬***‫ﻣﯿﻮن‬‫ﺷﻌﻠﻪ‬‫ﺧﺸﮏ‬‫و‬‫ﺗﺮ‬‫ﻧﺪوﻧﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺸﺖ‬‫و‬‫ﮐﻌﺒﻪ‬‫و‬‫ﺑﺘﺨﺎﻧﻪ‬‫و‬‫دﯾﺮ‬***‫ﺳﺮاﯾﯽ‬‫ﺧﺎﻟﯽ‬‫از‬‫دﻟﺒﺮ‬‫ﻧﺪوﻧﻨ‬‫ﺪ‬ *** ‫آﻧ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﺎ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬‫دﯾﺮ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﻮداي‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﻧﺪ‬***‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﭘﺎي‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭘﯿﻮﺳﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫دﯾﺮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﺑ‬‫ﻪ‬‫دل‬‫دﯾﺮم‬‫ﮐﺴﺎﻧ‬ ‫ﺗﻤﻨﺎي‬‫ﯽ‬***‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﺗﻤﻨﺎي‬ ‫دل‬ ‫اﻧﺪر‬‫دﯾﺮﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ *** ‫آﻧ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﺎ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬‫ﺷﺎﻣ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﻮ‬‫وﯾﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫ن‬***‫ﺳﺨﻦ‬‫وا‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﮐ‬‫ﺮﻧﺪ‬‫وا‬‫ﻧﺸﯿﻨﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫رﻓﺖ‬ ‫دﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮔﺮم‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺒ‬‫ﮐﺎﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﯽ‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫وﯾﻨﻢ‬***‫ﺑ‬‫آﻧ‬ ‫ﺸﻢ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﯾﻨﻢ‬ ‫ن‬‫وﯾﻨﻨ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﺪ‬ *** ‫ﺟﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻬﺎﯾﯽ‬ ‫دﺳﺖ‬ ‫از‬ ‫دﻻ‬***‫ﻓﻐﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺧﻮد‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻟﻪ‬ ‫و‬ ‫آه‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﺟﺪاﯾﯽ‬ ‫درد‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺗﺎر‬ ‫ﺷﻮوان‬***‫اﺳﺘﺨﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﻐﺰ‬ ‫ﻓﺮﯾﺎد‬ ‫ﮐﺮه‬ *** ‫دﯾﻮاﻧﻪ‬ ‫دل‬‫ام‬‫ﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫دﯾﻮاﻧﻪ‬***‫ﺧﺎﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺮاب‬‫وﯾﺮاﻧﻪ‬ ‫ام‬‫ﺷﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫آﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺸﻢ‬‫ﺑﺴﻮ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﮔﺮدون‬‫ﺟﺎن‬***‫دﯾﻼن‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺗﻪ‬ ‫آه‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﮐﺎرﮔﺮ‬‫ﺷﯽ‬ *** ‫ﺑﺴﺎز‬ ‫ﭘﯿﻐﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﺷﻖ‬ ‫دل‬‫د‬***‫ﺑﺴﺎزد‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫آﻟﻮده‬ ‫ﺧﻤﺎر‬ ‫ﮐﺎﻓﯿﺴ‬ ‫ﺗﻮ‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﯿﻔﯿﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﺮا‬‫ﺖ‬***‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﮐﺶ‬ ‫رﯾﺎﺿﺖ‬‫ﻪ‬‫ﺑﺴﺎزد‬ ‫ﺑﺎداﻣﯽ‬
  7. 7. 7 *** ‫وﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫دﻟﻢ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻣﺒﯿﻨﺎد‬ ‫ﺷﺎدي‬***‫از‬ ‫ﻏﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫آزا‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻨﺖ‬‫د‬‫ي‬‫ﻣﺒﯿﻨﺎد‬ ‫آﺑﺎد‬ ‫ﺧﺮاب‬‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫دل‬‫ﻣﻘﺪم‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﻪ‬***‫اﻟﻬﯽ‬‫آﺑﺎدي‬ ‫ﻫﺮﮔﺰ‬‫ﻣﺒﯿﻨﺎد‬ *** ‫ﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﮓ‬ ‫دﻟﻢ‬‫و‬‫ﮐﺮدن‬ ‫ﺻﺒﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﻢ‬***‫ز‬‫ﺑﻤﺮدن‬ ‫راﺿﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻮم‬ ‫دﻟﺘﻨﮕﯽ‬ ‫ﺣﺠﺎﺑﻢ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫روي‬ ‫ﺷﺮم‬ ‫ز‬***‫ﻧﺪا‬‫و‬‫ﻧﻢ‬‫وا‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﺮض‬‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﮐﺮدن‬ *** ‫ﭘﺎﺷﮑﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮغ‬ ‫ﭼﻮ‬ ‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫دﻟﯽ‬***‫ﭼﻮ‬‫ﻧﺸﺴﺘﻪ‬ ‫درﯾﺎ‬ ‫ﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﺸﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﻮاز‬ ‫ﺗﺎر‬ ‫ﻃﺎﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﯾﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬***‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ ‫ﺻﺪا‬‫ﺗﺎر‬ ‫دﻫﺪ‬‫ﺷﮑﺴﺘﻪ‬ *** ‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫دﻟﯽ‬‫ﻣﺤﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﺧﺮﯾﺪار‬***‫ﺑﺎزار‬ ‫اﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﮔﺮم‬ ‫ﮐﺰو‬‫ﻣﺤﺒﺖ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻣﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻓﺘﻢ‬ ‫ﻟﺒﺎﺳﯽ‬***‫ز‬‫ﺗﺎر‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻨﺖ‬ ‫ﭘﻮد‬‫ﻣﺤﺒﺖ‬ *** ‫ﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻬﺒﻮدش‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫دﻟﯽ‬***‫ﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﻮدش‬ ‫ﻣﯿﮑﺮم‬ ‫ﻧﺼﯿﺤﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﺎد‬ ‫ﻣﯿﺒﺮه‬ ‫ﻧﺶ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﺪﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎدش‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬***‫ﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﻧﻤﯽ‬ ‫دودش‬ ‫ﻣﯿﻨﻬﻢ‬ ‫آﺗﺶ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ *** ‫ﭘﯿﺎﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻤﻮﻧﺖ‬ ‫دو‬‫ﭘﺮ‬‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﺑﯽ‬***‫زﻟﻔﻮﻧﺖ‬ ‫دو‬‫ﻣﻠﮏ‬ ‫ﺧﺮاج‬‫ري‬‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫وﻋﺪه‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯽ‬‫ﺑﯽ‬‫ﻓﺮدا‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻣﺮوز‬***‫ﻧﺬوﻧﻢ‬‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻮ‬ ‫ﻓﺮداي‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﺑﯽ‬ ***
  8. 8. 8 ‫دو‬‫ﭼﺸﻤﻢ‬‫ﭼﯿﻨﺎد‬ ‫ﺗﻮ‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻤﻮن‬ ‫درد‬***‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫دردي‬ ‫ﻮا‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﭼﺸﻤﻮﻧﺖ‬‫ﻧﺸﯿﻨﺎد‬ ‫ﮔﺮﻓﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﯾﺎري‬ ‫و‬ ‫رﻓﺘﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﯿﺪم‬***‫ﭼﺸﻤﻢ‬ ‫ﺷﻨﻮ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﺷﻢ‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﺒﯿﻨﺎد‬ *** ‫زﻟﻔﻮﻧﺖ‬ ‫دو‬‫رﺑﺎﺑﻢ‬ ‫ﺗـﺎر‬ ‫ﺑﻮد‬***‫ﺧﺮاﺑـﻢ‬ ‫ﺣﺎل‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺧﻮاﻫﯽ‬ ‫ﻣﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﻣ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻮ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻧﺪاري‬ ‫ﯾﺎري‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬***‫ﺧﻮاﺑـﻢ‬ ‫ﺑـــﻪ‬ ‫آﯾــﯽ‬ ‫ﺷﻮ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﭼﺮا‬ *** ‫ﻓﺮﯾﺎد‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫و‬ ‫دﯾﺪه‬ ‫دﺳﺖ‬ ‫ز‬***‫ﻫﺮﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫دﯾﺪه‬‫ﺑﯿﻨﺪ‬‫دل‬‫ﯾﺎد‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﺸﺶ‬ ‫ﺧﻨﺠﺮي‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺎزم‬‫ز‬‫ﻓﻮﻻد‬***‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫زﻧﻢ‬‫دﯾﺪه‬‫ﺗﺎ‬‫دل‬‫آزاد‬ ‫ﮔﺮدد‬ *** ‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫ﺑﻮﺗﻪ‬ ‫در‬ ‫آﺗﺸﯽ‬ ‫ﻋﺸﻘﺖ‬ ‫ز‬***‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﺟﺎن‬ ‫و‬ ‫دل‬ ‫آﺗﺶ‬ ‫اون‬ ‫در‬ ‫دوﺳﺖ‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻤﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﻬﻪ‬ ‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﮔﺮ‬ ‫ﺳﮕﺖ‬***‫ﺧﺎك‬ ‫ﻣﮋﮔﻮن‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫رو‬ ‫راﻫﺶ‬‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ *** ‫ز‬‫ﻫﺠﺮ‬‫ا‬‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫اﻧﺪﯾﺸﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺰار‬ ‫ﻧﺖ‬***‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫زﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﯿﺸﻪ‬‫ﺷﯿﺸﻪ‬ ‫در‬‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫ﻧﺎ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﺳﺎزي‬‫ﺑﺨﺖ‬‫و‬‫ﭼﺮخ‬ ‫ﮔﺮدش‬***‫ﻓﻐ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫و‬‫آه‬‫و‬‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﻪ‬ ‫زاري‬ *** ‫آﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻮ‬ ‫ﮐﻮي‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫و‬‫ﺷﻢ‬***‫ﺑﯿ‬ ‫وﺻﻠﺖ‬ ‫ز‬‫ﻨﻮا‬‫آﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬‫و‬‫ﺷﻢ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬‫دﯾﺪن‬ ‫ﺑﺮاي‬ ‫ﮐﻮﯾﺖ‬‫ﺗﻮ‬***‫ﺧﺪا‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﺘﺮﺳﯽ‬‫آﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﭼﻨﺪ‬‫و‬‫ﺷﻢ‬ ***
  9. 9. 9 ‫ﻣﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺳﻨﮕﺴﺘﺎن‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺗﺎرﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺷﺐ‬***‫ﻧﺸﮑﺴﺖ‬ ‫و‬ ‫اﻓﺘﺎد‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫دﺳﺖ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻗﺪح‬ ‫ﻧﮕﻬﺪاﺷﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﯿﮑﻮ‬ ‫اش‬ ‫ﻧﮕﻬﺪارﻧﺪه‬***‫ﺑﺸﮑﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﻔﺘﺎده‬ ‫ﻗﺪح‬ ‫ﺻﺪ‬ ‫وﮔﺮﻧﻪ‬ *** ‫ﺳﺮاﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻤﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﺳﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﺰﯾﺰا‬***‫ﭘﺎﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺟﺎي‬ ‫ﭼﺸﻤﻢ‬ ‫دو‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﯿﻮن‬ ‫ﺗﻮ‬ ‫ﻧﻬﯽ‬ ‫ﭘﺎ‬ ‫ﻏﺎﻓﻞ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﺳﻢ‬ ‫ازو‬***‫ﺧﺎر‬ ‫ﻧﺸﯿﻨﻪ‬‫ﭘﺎﯾﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﮋﮔﻮﻧﻢ‬ *** ‫ﻏﻢ‬‫و‬‫درد‬‫دل‬‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ﺑﯽ‬‫ﺣﺴﺎﺑﻪ‬***‫ﺧﺪا‬‫دوﻧﻪ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﻣﺮغ‬‫دل‬‫ﮐﺒﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺻﯿﺎد‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎزوي‬ ‫و‬ ‫دﺳﺖ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎزم‬***‫ﮐﺮي‬ ‫ﻗﺘﻠﻢ‬ ‫اﮔﺮ‬‫و‬‫ﺛﻮاﺑﻪ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ *** ‫ﺑﺎرم‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺮدي‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬***‫ﻗﻄﺎرم‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﻟﻮك‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫دادي‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﮐﺮدي‬ ‫ﻣﻬﺎرم‬***‫ﺑﺎرم‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎري‬ ‫زﻣﺎن‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﻓﺰودي‬ *** ‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫ﭘﺮورم‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺎﺑﻮن‬ ‫ﻋﺸﻘﺖ‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬***‫ﻫﻮاي‬‫ﺑﺨﺖ‬‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫ﭘﺮم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺑﺎل‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ﺻﺒﻮري‬ ‫ﮐﻦ‬ ‫ﺻﺒﻮري‬ ‫ﮔﻔﺘﯽ‬***‫ﮐﺮد‬ ‫ﺳﺮم‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﻓﻪ‬ ‫ﺻﺒﻮري‬ *** ‫ﺗﻮ‬ ‫ﻋﺸﻖ‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬‫ﻣﺎدر‬‫زاد‬‫دﯾﺮم‬***‫اﺳﺘﺎد‬ ‫آﻣﻮزش‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻧﻪ‬‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷ‬‫آن‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﻢ‬‫ﯾﻤﻦ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﻏﻢ‬‫ﺗﻪ‬***‫آﺑﺎد‬ ‫دل‬ ‫آﺑﺎد‬ ‫ﺧﺮاب‬‫دﯾﺮم‬ *** ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫ﻏﻤﻢ‬‫و‬‫ﻏﻤﺨﻮار‬‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫دﻟﻢ‬***‫ﻏﻤﻢ‬‫ﻫﻤﺪم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﯾﺎر‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻣﻮﻧﺲ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﻏﻤﺖ‬‫ﻧ‬‫ﻬﻠﻪ‬‫ﻧﺸﯿﻨﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬***‫ﻣﺮﺣﺒﺎ‬ ‫اﷲ‬ ‫ﺑﺎرك‬ ‫ﻣﺮﯾﺰا‬‫ﻏﻢ‬
  10. 10. 10 *** ‫و‬ ‫زار‬ ‫ﻓﻠﮏ‬‫ﻧﺰارم‬‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﺮدي‬***‫ﮔﻠﻌﺬارم‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺟﺪا‬‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﺮدي‬ ‫ﻣﯿ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﺗﺨﺘﻪ‬ ‫ن‬‫ﻧﺮد‬‫ﻧﺸﻮﻧﺪي‬ ‫م‬***‫ﭘﻨﺞ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﺶ‬‫ﺑﮑﺎرم‬‫آﺧﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﺮدي‬ *** ‫ﻓﻐﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫آه‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻨﻮه‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫ﻓﻠﮏ‬***‫ﺟﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫آﺗﺶ‬ ‫زﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﺮدش‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬‫درد‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﮕﺬروﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﺮي‬***‫آﺳﻤﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﮕﺮده‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﮐﺎم‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ *** ‫ﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮه‬ ‫ﺑﯿﺪادم‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ره‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬***‫ﺧﺒﺮ‬‫ﺑﺮ‬‫ﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮه‬ ‫آزادم‬ ‫ﺳﺮو‬ ‫ﮔﺮدﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺟﻤﻊ‬ ‫روﯾﺎن‬ ‫ﺧﻮب‬ ‫ﺗﻤﺎم‬***‫ﯾﺎدت‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬‫از‬‫ﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﺮه‬ ‫ﯾﺎدم‬ *** ‫روز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﻮ‬ ‫ﺑﯿﻮﺑﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬***‫روز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﻮ‬ ‫ﺑﺎروﻧﻢ‬ ‫دﯾﺪه‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺳﺮﺷﮏ‬ ‫د‬ ‫ﺗﺐ‬ ‫ﻧﻪ‬‫ﯾﺮ‬‫ﻣﯿﮑﻨ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﯾﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﻪ‬ ‫م‬‫ﻪ‬‫درد‬***‫ﻫﻤﯽ‬‫دوﻧﻢ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ﻧﺎﻟﻮﻧﻢ‬‫روز‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﻮ‬ *** ‫ﻧﺎزﻧﯿﻨﻢ‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ﺗﻮ‬ ‫ﺟﺎي‬ ‫ﮔﻠﺴﺘﻮن‬***‫ﮔﻠﺨﻦ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ﻧﺸﯿﻨﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﮐﺴﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﻠﺸﻦ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬‫ﺻﺤﺮا‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﻠﺨﻦ‬ ‫در‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬***‫دﯾﺪه‬ ‫ﭼﻮ‬‫واﮐﺮم‬‫ﺟﺰ‬‫ﺗﻮ‬‫ﻧﻮﯾﻨ‬‫ﻢ‬ *** ‫ﺗﺎﺑﺶ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﭘﯿﭻ‬ ‫ﺑﺪادم‬ ‫ﺧﻮم‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﮔﻠﯽ‬***‫آﺑﺶ‬ ‫دادم‬ ‫دﯾﺪﮔﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫آب‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫روا‬ ‫ﮐﯽ‬ ‫اﻟﻬﯽ‬ ‫درﮔﺎه‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬***‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬‫ﮔﻼﺑﺶ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮه‬ ‫دﯾﮕﺮي‬ ***
  11. 11. 11 ‫ﺳــــ‬ ‫ﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺮا‬‫ﺎﻣﻮ‬‫آﻓﺮﯾﺪﻧﺪ‬ ‫ن‬***‫ﭘﺮﯾﺸ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﭘﺮﯾﺸــ‬ ‫ﻧﻢ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫آﻓﺮﯾﺪﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﺧﺎﻃﺮ‬ ‫ﭘﺮﯾﺸﺎن‬‫و‬‫ﺧﺎك‬ ‫در‬ ‫رﻓﺘﻨﺪ‬ ‫ن‬***‫ﻣﺮا‬‫اﯾﺸ‬ ‫ﺧﺎك‬ ‫از‬‫ﻮ‬‫ن‬‫آﻓﺮﯾﺪﻧﺪ‬ *** ‫ﻣﻮ‬‫آن‬‫ﺧﺎﻧﻤﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫آزرده‬***‫ﻣﻮ‬‫آن‬‫ﺟﻮﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﺳﺨﺖ‬ ‫ﻧﺼﯿﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﺤﻨﺖ‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬‫آن‬‫ﺧﺎرم‬ ‫ﺳﺮﮔﺸﺘﻪ‬‫در‬‫ﺑﯿﺎﺑﻮن‬***‫وز‬ ‫ﺑﺎدي‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ه‬‫دووﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺸﺶ‬ *** ‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ﮐ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻧﻨﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ ‫دﻻﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺗﻪ‬ ‫ز‬***‫ﮐ‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﻧﻨﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻼﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻠﺒﻼن‬ ‫ﻧﺸﺴﺘﻪ‬‫ﺑﻨﺎﻟﻨﺪ‬***‫ﻧﻨﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ ‫ﮔﻼﻧﻢ‬ ‫از‬ ‫دور‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ *** ‫ﺣﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫اﻓﺴﺮده‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ﻧﻨﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬***‫ﺑﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﭘﺮ‬ ‫ﺷﮑﺴﺘﻪ‬‫ﻧﻨﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ ‫ﮐﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻢ‬ ‫ﻧﺎﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﻓﻼﻧﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻮﯾﻨﺪ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬***‫ﺧﯿﺎﻟ‬ ‫در‬ ‫آﯾﯽ‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬‫ﻢ‬‫ﻧﻨﺎﻟﻢ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ *** ‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ﻧﺪ‬ ‫ﯾﺎري‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﯾﺎرم‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬‫ا‬‫ره‬***‫ﺳﺒﮑﺒﺎري‬ ‫دردم‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬‫ﻧﺪاره‬ ‫ﻧﺎزه‬ ‫ﺧﻮاب‬ ‫ﯾﺎرت‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫واﺟﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬***‫ﭼﻨﻮن‬‫ﺧﻮاﺑ‬‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻪ‬‫ﺑﯿﺪاري‬‫ﻧﺪاره‬ *** ‫و‬ ‫ﺷﯿﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﮕﻪ‬‫دل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫دل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ﭘﻠﻨﮕﯽ‬***‫داﯾ‬ ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬‫دل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫دل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫ﺟﻨﮕﯽ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﯾﺠﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﻧﺖ‬ ‫رﺳﺪ‬ ‫دﺳﺘﻢ‬ ‫اﮔﻪ‬***‫رﻧﮕﯽ‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﻮﯾﻨﻢ‬‫اي‬‫دل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫دل‬ *** ‫ﮐﺰ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﯿﻤﯽ‬‫آن‬ ‫ﺑﻦ‬‫آﯾﻮ‬ ‫ﮐﺎﮐﻞ‬***‫ﻣ‬‫ﺳﻨﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻮي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ﺧﻮﺷﺘﺮ‬ ‫ﺮا‬‫آﯾﻮ‬ ‫ﺧﯿﺎﻟ‬ ‫ﮔﯿﺮم‬ ‫ﺷﺐ‬ ‫ﭼﻮ‬‫ﺖ‬‫آﻏﻮش‬ ‫در‬ ‫را‬***‫ﮔﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﻮي‬ ‫ﺑﺴﺘﺮم‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺳﺤﺮ‬‫آﯾﻮ‬
  12. 12. 12 *** ‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫درد‬ ‫ﻧﺒﯽ‬ ‫ﮐﺲ‬ ‫ﻧﺼﯿﺐ‬***‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﯿﺎره‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺧﺒﺮدار‬ ‫دردم‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺑﻮ‬ ‫ﮐﺴﯽ‬***‫ﻣﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻞ‬ ‫ﭼﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﺸﮑﻠﯽ‬ ‫داره‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ *** ‫ﺟﺎﻧﻢ‬ ‫و‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﻧﮕﺎرﯾﻨﺎ‬‫د‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬‫اري‬***‫ﭘﻨﻬ‬ ‫و‬ ‫ﭘﯿﺪا‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻧﻢ‬‫د‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬‫اري‬ ‫ﻧﻤﯿﺪ‬‫و‬‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫از‬ ‫درد‬ ‫اﯾﻦ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻢ‬***‫ﻫﻤﯽ‬‫د‬‫و‬‫دﯾﺮي‬ ‫ﺗﻪ‬ ‫درﻣﺎﻧﻢ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﻢ‬ *** ‫آن‬ ‫ﻫﺮ‬‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺳﺮ‬ ‫ﻧﺨﻠﺶ‬ ‫ﮐﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻏﯽ‬‫در‬‫ﺑﯽ‬***‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﺟﮕﺮ‬ ‫ﺧﻮﻧﯿﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﺎﻏﺒﻮن‬ ‫ﻣﺪاﻣﺶ‬ ‫ﮐﻨﺪﻧﺶ‬ ‫ﺑﺒﺎﯾﺪ‬‫از‬‫ﺑﯿﺦ‬‫از‬ ‫و‬‫ﺑﻦ‬***‫ﮔﺮ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻟﻌﻞ‬ ‫ﻫﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﺎرش‬‫و‬‫ﺑﯽ‬ ‫ﮔﻬﺮ‬ *** ‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫اﻧﺪوﺗﻪ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻏﻢ‬ ‫ﻫﺰاران‬***‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫اﻓﺮوﺗﻪ‬ ‫آﺗﺸﯽ‬ ‫ﺳﯿﻨﻪ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﮓ‬ ‫دل‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﺳﺤﺮﮔﺎه‬ ‫آه‬ ‫ﯾﮏ‬ ‫ﺑﻪ‬***‫دﯾﺮم‬ ‫ﺳﻮﺗﻪ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﻣﺪﻋﯽ‬ ‫ﻫﺰاران‬ *** ‫درﻣ‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬ ‫و‬ ‫درد‬ ‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﭘﺴﻨﺪد‬ ‫ن‬***‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬‫و‬ ‫وﺻﻞ‬‫ﯾﮑﯽ‬‫ﻫﺠﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ﭘﺴﻨﺪد‬ ‫از‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬‫درﻣ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬‫و‬‫درد‬‫و‬‫ﻫﺠﺮ‬ ‫و‬ ‫وﺻﻞ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻦ‬***‫ﭘﺴﻨﺪم‬‫آن‬‫ﺟﺎﻧ‬ ‫را‬ ‫ﭼﻪ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ن‬‫ﭘﺴﻨﺪد‬

