Dynamic Pricing in Ride-Hailing Platforms

Apr. 15, 2023
Dynamic Pricing in Ride-Hailing Platforms

Apr. 15, 2023
Ride-hailing platforms have reformed urban transportation in the last decade. One of the most crucial challenges in these platforms is the constantly changing supply and demand volumes, which causes serious issues in setting prices dynamically.

In this case study, we review surge pricing in ride-hailing platforms and investigate UBER’s hexagonal indexing system (H3). Also, the author presents the challenges of implementing this system in Snapp.

The problem is that a single hexagon resolution level is not proper for everywhere all the time, as it leads to many no-decision cases due to the lack of signals. The author proposes an ML based approach to tackle the problem, and shows the impact of this solution on production.

Ride-hailing platforms have reformed urban transportation in the last decade. One of the most crucial challenges in these platforms is the constantly changing supply and demand volumes, which causes serious issues in setting prices dynamically.

In this case study, we review surge pricing in ride-hailing platforms and investigate UBER’s hexagonal indexing system (H3). Also, the author presents the challenges of implementing this system in Snapp.

The problem is that a single hexagon resolution level is not proper for everywhere all the time, as it leads to many no-decision cases due to the lack of signals. The author proposes an ML based approach to tackle the problem, and shows the impact of this solution on production.

Dynamic Pricing in Ride-Hailing Platforms

  1. 1. Case Study: Dynamic Pricing in Ride-Hailing Platforms Hamed Shams Product Manager at
  2. 2. Abstract Ride-hailing platforms have reformed urban transportation in the last decade. One of the most crucial challenges in these platforms is the constantly changing supply and demand volumes, which causes serious issues in setting prices dynamically. In this case study, we review surge pricing in ride-hailing platforms and investigate UBER’s hexagonal indexing system (H3). Also, the author presents the challenges of implementing this system in Snapp. The problem is that a single hexagon resolution level is not proper for everywhere all the time, as it leads to many no-decision cases due to the lack of signals. The author proposes an ML based approach to tackle the problem, and shows the impact of this solution on production. This improvement resulted in a 27% decrease in no-decision cases.
  3. 3. Introduction Dynamic pricing is the study of finding the optimum price of products / services in a frequently adjusting manner, which applies to both online services (e.g., e-commerce, platforms) and brick-and-mortar stores. Nowadays, technologies have paved the way for setting prices more accurately by considering many factors, and also much more frequently (almost real-time). With this specific definition, we can say “dynamic pricing” emerged in the 1980s, driven by technological innovations. It was pioneered by the airline industry, which used factors like departure time, destination, and season, to automate their pricing.
  4. 4. Ride-Hailing Platforms
  5. 5. Ride-Hailing Platforms
  6. 6. Passengers’ Expectation • Lowest Fare • Lowest Waiting Time Pricing in Ride-Hailing Platforms Drivers’ Expectation • Maximum Earning
  7. 7. The Price is Upfront… A fare estimation of the ride price before it start.
  8. 8. 1. Distance Factor Price = [ Base Factor + ( Price per Km * Km ) ] e.g in Tehran Price = [ 4000 + ( 750 * 8.1 ) ] = 10,000
  9. 9. 2. Time Factor (ETA) Price = [ Base Factor + ( Price per Km * Km ) + ( Price per Min * Min ) ] e.g in Tehran Price = [ 4000 + ( 350 * 8.1 ) + ( 300 * 30 ) ] = 16,000
  10. 10. How about the Marketplace imbalance?
  11. 11. 3. Surge Factor Price = [ Base Factor + ( Price per Km * Km ) + ( Price per Min * Min ) ] * Surge E.g., Surge = 80% Price = [ 4000 + (350 * 8.1) + (300 * 30) ] * 1.8
  12. 12. # Ride Request events # Price Check events Demand Rate = # Accept events # Ride Request events Supply Rate = Measured by:
  13. 13. 7:00 7:10 7:20 7:30 7:40 7:50 8:00 8:10 Time Boundaries Space Boundaries
  14. 14. The procedure of ordering a ride is a series of location-based actions over a period of time. Therefore, Supply and Demand conversion rates need to be defined over a specific unit of space and time. To be more accurate, all the events need to be collected and processed with respect to a predefined space and time unit; Otherwise, no conversion rate can be calculated. Without a clear definition of space/time, nothing can be interpreted nor compared. Time and Space Boundaries
  15. 15. Time and Space Boundaries: “No-Decision” Cases A minimum number of “price check” events is required within a predefined time/space unit, in order to consider the conversion rates coming from those price checks as valid. Therefore, whenever the number of available events within a time/space boundary is lower than this minimum threshold, we consider it a “no-decision” case, because we can not make any decision for adjusting the price.
  16. 16. Time and Space Boundaries: How to Define? The behaviour of supply and demand is directly tied to the number of available drivers and passengers within a given area, which of course changes over time, based on many factors, such as traffic patterns. One of these two dimensions must be tightly defined (as a hard constraint) so we can start playing with the other in a more dynamic manner, and hopefully, achieve an optimum solution ultimately. By considering a fixed time window (say 10-minute intervals) we can start defining the units of space; in other words, indexing the geospatial data.
  17. 17. Geospatial Indexing in Surge Pricing 1. Defining some Districts Manually 2. Hexagon Hierarchical Indexing
  18. 18. Problems with Manually Defined Polygons 1. High Variations within each Polygon 2. Phantom Demand
  19. 19. 1. High Variations within each Polygon Imagine a football match is happening at the Azadi Stadium… Azadi Stadium Chitgar District
  20. 20. 1. High Variations within each Polygon increase in the demand of ”Chitgar” increase in the price of “Chitgar” Azadi Stadium Chitgar District
  21. 21. 1. High Variations within each Polygon Even for riders on the low-demand areas of this district, which is not fare. Azadi Stadium Chitgar District
  22. 22. 2. Phantom Demand Azadi Stadium Imagine a driver realize the demand of “Chitgar” district has raised (surged) Chitgar District
  23. 23. 2. Phantom Demand But, there may be no ride request since the real demand is on the other side Azadi Stadium Chitgar District
  24. 24. Solution: A more granular and dynamic approach
  25. 25. https://www.uber.com/blog/h3
  26. 26. Advantages of Hexagonal Indexing 1. First and foremost, it is not manual! 2. More granularity in supply-demand (address problem #1) 3. Smooth gradients (address problem #2) 4. Symmetric shapes and equal partitions 5. Equal distance from the neighbors
  27. 27. Hexagon Resolution Level H3 supports 16 different diameters. Each finer resolution, has cells with one seventh the area of the coarser resolution. Hexagons cannot be perfectly subdivided into seven hexagons, so the finer cells are only approximately contained within a parent cell.
  28. 28. Hexagon Resolution Level
  29. 29. One Problem: A single resolution does not always work The behaviour of supply-demand is extremely fluctuating, which leads to sudden rises and falls in the “price check” events. Therefore, by using a specific resolution for each city, many hexagons within that city would rarely meet the predefined thresholds, resulting in “no-decision” cases. H3 has addressed this issue with the “K-Ring” function…
  30. 30. If the events of a hexagon does not meet the ”price check” threshold L1 H3’s Geo Expansion Function: “K-Ring”
  31. 31. The hexagon will be expanded to its neighbors (L2) L1 L2 L2 L2 L2 L2 L2 L1 K-Ring-1 H3’s Geo Expansion Function: “K-Ring”
  32. 32. L1 L2 L2 L2 L2 L2 L2 L1 L2 L2 L2 L2 L2 L2 L3 L3 L3 L3 L3 L3 L3 L3 L3 L3 L3 L3 L1 K-Ring-1 K-Ring-2 If the events are not enough yet, it will expand another level (L3) H3’s Geo Expansion Function: “K-Ring”
  33. 33. Problem Definition Although the K-Ring approach alleviated the no-decision cases, there were still many times when we ended up with a considerable amount of no-decision cases; leading to outdated surge factors and hence unadjusted prices. A quick fix is having bigger hexagons (setting lower resolutions), in order to prevent the no-decision cases. This approach resulted in the same issues which happened with the Manually Defined Polygons.
  34. 34. Proposed Solution To decrease the no-decision cases and therefore accelerating the adaptation rate, the “price check” events can be predicted using ML. In other words, we can tackle the issue by reframing the problem: a time series forecast to predict the number of “price check” events with respect to space and time. E.g., #price_check events, in Tehran, within the next hour Note: To maintain the confidentiality, implementation details have been removed from this document.
  35. 35. Business Impact • About 27% decrease in the no-decision cases overall. The reduction rate was much more considerable during midnight, when the demand is lower. • Resulting in a 6% increase in drivers’ earnings while improving rider’s conversion. In other words, a more reasonable and fair pricing.

