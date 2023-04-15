Dynamic Pricing in Ride-Hailing Platforms

Ride-hailing platforms have reformed urban transportation in the last decade. One of the most crucial challenges in these platforms is the constantly changing supply and demand volumes, which causes serious issues in setting prices dynamically.



In this case study, we review surge pricing in ride-hailing platforms and investigate UBER’s hexagonal indexing system (H3). Also, the author presents the challenges of implementing this system in Snapp.



The problem is that a single hexagon resolution level is not proper for everywhere all the time, as it leads to many no-decision cases due to the lack of signals. The author proposes an ML based approach to tackle the problem, and shows the impact of this solution on production.