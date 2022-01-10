For a long time any company was measured by its resources and tangible assets until it appears that the most important resources is the image of the company providing the product and services in the mind of customers For that companies are getting back to the consumers to understand their preferences and needs, and because the consumers behaviors are not identical and different based on the consumers educational background, social status and wealth and it’s impossible to make a product and service that serve everyone, for that marketing professionals came with Branding as a segmentation tools aiming at a certain part of the global market for certain benefits.  The Branding  The brand  The Luxury Brand  Brand DNA  Brand Code  The time Paradox