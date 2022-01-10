Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14
Marketing
Jan. 10, 2022
41 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

The luxury brand identity hong kong poly ux htm541x luxury management on edx

Download to read offline

Marketing
Jan. 10, 2022
41 views

For a long time any company was measured by its resources and tangible assets until it
appears that the most important resources is the image of the company providing the
product and services in the mind of customers
For that companies are getting back to the consumers to understand their preferences
and needs, and because the consumers behaviors are not identical and different based
on the consumers educational background, social status and wealth and it’s impossible
to make a product and service that serve everyone, for that marketing professionals
came with Branding as a segmentation tools aiming at a certain part of the global
market for certain benefits.
 The Branding
 The brand
 The Luxury Brand
 Brand DNA
 Brand Code
 The time Paradox

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ogilvy on Advertising in the Digital Age Miles Young
(5/5)
Free
Get Clients Now! (TM): A 28-Day Marketing Program for Professionals, Consultants, and Coaches C. Hayden
(0/5)
Free
Propaganda Edward Bernays
(0/5)
Free
Phishing for Phools: The Economics of Manipulation and Deception George A. Akerlof
(3.5/5)
Free
Stories That Stick: How Storytelling Can Captivate Customers, Influence Audiences, and Transform Your Business Kindra Hall
(5/5)
Free
Priceless: The Myth of Fair Value (and How to Take Advantage of It) William Poundstone
(4.5/5)
Free
The Conquest of Cool: Business Culture, Counterculture, and the Rise of Hip Consumerism Thomas Frank
(4.5/5)
Free
Pogue's Basics: Money: Essential Tips and Shortcuts (That No One Bothers to Tell You) About Beating the System David Pogue
(4/5)
Free
The $12 Million Stuffed Shark: The Curious Economics of Contemporary Art Don Thompson
(3.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(4.5/5)
Free
Marketing Made Simple: A Step-by-Step StoryBrand Guide for Any Business Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Influencer: Building Your Personal Brand in the Age of Social Media Brittany Hennessy
(3.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing: Exposed and Explained by the World's Two Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
The Psychology of Selling: Increase Your Sales Faster and Easier Than You Ever Thought Possible Brian Tracy
(4.5/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
Neuromarketing: Understanding the Buy Buttons in Your Customer's Brain Patrick Renvoise
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion Elizabeth L. Cline
(4.5/5)
Free
The 22 Immutable Laws of Marketing Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Inside the Tornado Geoffrey A. Moore
(4/5)
Free
Wanting: The Power of Mimetic Desire in Everyday Life Luke Burgis
(5/5)
Free
Contagious: Why Things Catch On Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
Unleashing the Idea Virus Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Technology Projects to Mainstream Customers Geoffrey A. Moore
(4.5/5)
Free
Alchemy: The Dark Art and Curious Science of Creating Magic in Brands, Business, and Life Rory Sutherland
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission Marketing: Turning Strangers into Friends, and Friends into Customers Seth Godin
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini, PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions Dr. Dan Ariely
(4.5/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Findaway
(5/5)
Free
Yes!: 50 Scientifically Proven Ways to Be Persuasive Noah J. Goldstein
(4.5/5)
Free
22 Immutable Laws of Branding Al Ries
(4.5/5)
Free
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(4.5/5)
Free
Viral Loop: From Facebook to Twitter, How Today's Smartest Businesses Grow Themselves Adam L. Penenberg
(3/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

The luxury brand identity hong kong poly ux htm541x luxury management on edx

  1. 1. The Luxury Brand Identity The Analysis of Jumeirah Brand Identity By Hamed Grech HKPolyUx: HTM541x Luxury Management On EDX platform.
  2. 2. SUMMARY:  Industry overview  The Branding  The brand  The Luxury Brand  Brand DNA  Brand Code  The time Paradox  Brand Identity: Jumeirah Brand Case  Discussions  References
  3. 3. Industry Overview With the changing of life style and tendency backed by the international economic growth, especially in China and the middle , the international demand on tourism has grown further . The global luxury hotel market is driven by rise in travel & tourism industry, increase in preference for leisure travel, and improved standard of living. The market has grown significantly in the past few years due to rise in the number of business travelers globally, Change in customer preference and upgradation in the services provided by hotelier’s further boost the demand for luxury stays. The luxury hotel market was valued at $15,535 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $20,442 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2016 to 2022. (Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022).
  4. 4. For a long time any company was measured by its resources and tangible assets until it appears that the most important resources is the image of the company providing the product and services in the mind of customers . For that companies are getting back to the consumers to understand their preferences and needs, and because the consumers behaviors are not identical and different based on the consumers educational background, social status and wealth and it’s impossible to make a product and service that serve everyone, for that marketing professionals came with Branding as a segmentation tools aiming at a certain part of the global market for certain benefits. Hoteliers building the business and also the brand, branding as a strategic asset. Those days we cannot simply sell the hotel products and services as a simple presentation of our location or how many suites and rooms we dispose or do we have a SPA in our hotel? What are the internationals cuisines in our restaurants? We cannot simply sell the facts, to be competitive we need to use subjectivity and emotional subjectivity, the use of the feeling to penetrate the human making decision process. A brand is a name that influences buyers this definition captures the essence of a brand: a name with power to influence buyers (JN kapferer 2008). We can understand that the purpose of the brand is to create value through the process of establishing the brand as an asset with the brand awareness and reputation and perceived quality, image and personality which lead to market penetration and leadership and create loyalty among its customers which will be translated to a financial results, vice versa brand create values for its customers, far from the normal attributes and features the brand create the emotional connection consisting of beliefs and values. The customer need to feel that he is belonging to something special and different from the rest. So what make luxury hotel brand as product different from Midscale and economy hotels brand? The luxury brand are distinguished from non-luxury brand by the characteristics of rarity, exclusivity and exceptional quality , it’s important for every luxury brand to differentiate itself from other brands in order to link this image of superiority and specialty in the mind of consumers. So begin unique is very crucial to any Hotel luxury brand, the customers will not oriented to the brand by themselves, the positioning help the brand came up with their identity In positioning, the brand/product makes a proposition, plus necessarily a promise. The proposition may additionally be supported by a reason to believe (JN kapferer 2008).
  5. 5. For that Brand identity is very important for the brand management because it’s allowed the company to enhance the brand uniqueness. What is brand identity made of? It’s made from the Brand DNA and Brand codes, brand DNA stands for the brand origin and heritage culture and founder personality, the expertise of know how and one of the most important characteristics of the Brand DNA that it’s not dictated by the customer perception. Coming to the luxury brand codes, the brand code is the visual expression of the brand DNA which help the consumers identify the brand visually and interact with it such visual expression and physical attributes. The time paradox came in with the challenging questions of innovation or tradition of the luxury brand through time. Illustrating the Brand identity: the case of Jumeriah Brand. Choosing Jumeirah brand to illustrating the luxury brand identity came from its unique situation among the international luxury hotels brand between the famous old traditional Luxury brand like St Regis and JW Marriott and the emerging eastern Luxury brand such Banyan tree and Shangri-La, based on Dubai which is named World's Leading Destination in 2015 Dubai came out on top for the third year in a row and fifth time in history as the World's Leading Destination. Dubai has become a brand it’s self-famous for its vast shopping luxury mall, Towers, hotels and parks the city has received more than 15 million visitor as the forth most visited city in the world behind London , Paris and Bangkok (Dubai tourism Performance report 2015) means the city has won five times, more than any other destination. Dubai has been recognized as one of the top global destinations for international travelers, retaining its top rank in the middle east region. aiming to attract 20 million visitors to the emirate by the end of the decade approximately double the number in 2012. Exhibitions and trade shows, Parks and zoos, Stadiums and sports venues, souks, artificial islands and Shopping malls. This stylish high end destination has grown so rapidly in just three decades is aiming to replace the Gas by Tourism as the first source of income for the emirate, huge investment has been put in action to transform Dubai into a touristic hub for Cultural, medical sports and an international hospitality destination .ready to host the 2020 world expo . One of the Famous Hallmark of this international tourism destination is “Burj Al Arab Hotel “By Jumeirah Brand, viewed by millions of travelers as 7 stars hotels even though
  6. 6. there is no official classification a symbol of Exclusive , high end hotel reserved for the elite and endorsed by the elite . “You say to anybody that I’m in Dubai, and if they don’t know Dubai, they know the Burj al-Arab,” said Gerald Lawless, Jumeirah Group CEO. Opened on 1999 this extraordinary 321m tower is entirely unique in design, fulfilling the clients brief for a landmark building in Dubai. The Burj al Arab looks set to take its place amongst the likes of Sydney Opera House & the Eiffel Tower as symbols of their countries. Designed in the shape of a billowing Arabian dhow sail, Burj Al Arab represents a significant tribute to the nation’s seafaring heritage. The finest and most exclusive materials were sourced for finishing the interiors of Burj Al Arab. Amongst the fine items brought in to create the magical interiors were custom- made carpets and rugs from South Africa and India; marble from Brazil and Italy; wooden doors from Dubai and chandeliers from the UK. Approximately 1,790 square meters (19,270 square feet) of 24-carat gold leaf was used to embellish the interior Repeatedly voted the world's most luxurious hotel, with dozens of international awards received over the years since its opening such World Travel Awards – World’s Leading All-Suite Hotel (Burj Al Arab) in 2000, Five Star Diamond Award (Burj Al Arab) Institutional Investor Magazine’s, The World’s Best Hotel (Burj Al Arab) Ultimate Service Award – Ultimate Service Award for Middle East Region (Burj Al Arab) in 2003.. “Welcome to the world's most iconic hotel. My team and I look forward to welcoming you to our landmark property, where our passion is to deliver Burj Al Arab Jumeirah’s renowned signature luxury experience” this was the welcoming message from the General Manager Margaret Paul on the official website of Burj al Arab Jumeirah. A clear statement that the hotel is aiming to still one of the best luxurious hotel on the hotel with its Royal Suite magnificent features such famous international restaurants, and banquets and events facilities, SPA , Aquarium and Private Beach. You cannot deliver an outstanding luxury products without a professional dedicated personal Butlers are in attendance 24 hours a day to address the needs of each guest. There are around 1,600 staff from 75 countries, which makes the staff-to-suite ratio 8:1 one of the highest ratios in the world. Jumeirah brand has used Burj Al Arab hotel as a master piece in its strategy to create a successful hospitality luxury brand, burj al Arab hotel was a living testimony of the transmission of the Jumeirah Brand DNA message into an physical reality of the added value that can Jumeirah Brand brings to its guests.
  7. 7. Dubai-based international hospitality management group. Its portfolio comprises 5,579 luxury rooms, suites and serviced residences in 22 properties across 11 global destinations. Its divisional portfolio includes food and beverage outlets, wellness facilities, retail centers, leased offices, a waterpark and an educational facility. Jumeirah Group was founded in Dubai in 1997, with the ambition of becoming a global hospitality leader. Just over ten years later, that ambition has been realized, with the Group’s portfolio regarded as among the most luxurious and innovative in the world. The Analysis of Jumeriah Brand Identity Brand DNA of Jumeirah Brand First we start with the Name, Jumeirah means Beautiful in Arabic, generally the brand name revels its intention and vision, and we can consider the name as one of the most powerful attributes in the brand identity The historical background: Jumeirah Brand was created on 1997 Jumeirah stemmed from the determination of Dubai's ruling family to develop the United Arab Emirate member into one of the regions, and the worlds, top tourism destinations. Burj al Arab helped establish the brand reputation for high standards of service. The company itself labeled the Burj Al Arab the world's first "seven-star" hotel, a boast meant to top the increasing trend among luxury hoteliers to grant themselves "six-star" status. The Arab culture and philosophy of hospitality :in the Arabian Peninsula, have always lived in a desert environment in which traveling nomads have depended upon each other’s hospitality in order to survive thirst, hunger, and sudden raids or enemy attacks. In the course of time, these essentially Bedouin customs of Hospitality became common to all Arabs, including villagers and city people. “Within our DNA are the highest standards of truly Arabian hospitality, the tradition of welcoming guests like no other. We have used this to create the standards of service that have made Dubai exceptional in what it offers to visitors, and are now taking it to people all over the world. Our heritage inspires the highest standards of thoughtful and generous Arabian hospitality - the tradition of welcoming guests like no other. “Jumeriah brand official website. Coming to Brand Creator: Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is the owner of Dubai holding which owns Jumeirah Group.
  8. 8. He is a passionate for hospitality industry and he is planning to make the services sector and tourism the number one source of revenues instead of oil and gas. “I was invited to have a look at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel which was under construction and afterwards, I said to my wife ‘there’s no doubt, there’s no question this is what I want’ And so the growth started; with Lawless working on the “very dynamic” development of Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Burj Al Arab, Wild Wadi, Emirates Towers and then Madinat Jumeirah, delivering the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai. “At the time people kept asking him what is your vision for this and he’d say ‘you’ll see’ and he did say [Burj Al Arab] would be the symbol of Dubai and I think he also felt very much that it would be a symbol of Dubai’s tourism or what he was going to develop with tourism. But did I know this was going to happen? No, not at the time,” says Lawless. (CEO INTERVIEW: Jumeirah's Gerald Lawless with hotelier Middle East magazine) Brand Culture and vision A brand is a culture. There is no cult brand without a brand culture. A brand should have its own culture, from which every product derives. The product is not only a concrete representation of this culture, but also a means of communication. Here culture means the set of values feeding the brand’s inspiration. It is the source of the brand’s aspirational power. The cultural facet refers to the basic principles governing the brand in its outward signs (products and communication). This essential aspect is at the core of the brand. (JN kapferer 2008).
  9. 9. At Jumeirah brand the identification of culture is guided by three principles hallmarks: Will always smile and greet our guests before they greet me My first response to a guest request will never be no I will treat all colleagues with respect and integrity As we can see later those three pillar create the three flame on the Jumeriah Logo So here the DNA was transmitted directly into a Brand code visual expression. The STAY DIFFERENT message from Jumeirah Brand is the driving force behind everything the brand goes. It motivates everyone in Jumeirah Group to build rewarding relationships through creative thinking and innovative strategy. The guests are looking for something different, and value the unique experiences of our luxury hotels, striking architecture and thoughtful design. Inspiring guest with passionate service, delivered by a multinational team of warm and friendly professionals. The Brand promise : the mechanism around the promises cited by the brand is first to set promises and rise expectations and work to keep those promises real and enabling promises by motivating and communicating the brand to the staff , the staff will do their best to keep those promises cited by the brand . “We are a diverse organization, employing over one hundred nationalities, enabling the company to meet the personal needs of guests from many different value systems & cultures. Our organizational culture is built on our ‘Hallmarks and Guiding Principles’ as the foundation of our employment brand ‘The Place to Shine’ - and these are consistently communicated through formal training programs and informal communication.” Gerald Lwales CEO of Jumeirah Hotels on the board message. Since service is carried out by people, their variability is a risk for the brand. The brand promises regular and dependable quality – hence the importance of defining strong behavioral norms, supported by plenty of training (McDonald’s and Disney are models
  10. 10. of this type). The alternative is to keep the personalized connection between customers and the agents themselves, who found a lasting relationship, based on mutual recognition. However, this second approach conflicts with the need to move staff around. (JN kapferer 2008). For Jumeriah brand to keep STAY DIFFERENT promise they refer to the interaction of three elements imaginative experience, connected cultures and generous service. Begin different is unique, uniqueness is the essence of Luxury. The Human capital of the brand Jumeirah set the barrier pretty high on the quality of delivering service for that the brand has invested a lot on creating multinational team with the different talents and skills, those hospitality professionals are linked with the passion and the philosophy of service inspired by the three principals hallmarks, A team from over team is made up of over 110 different nationalities in mission to deliver the brand vision for excellence. To reinforce this asset Jumeriah group has established its own Hospitality academy The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) specializes in providing business management degrees with a hospitality focus and aims to become the world's leading hospitality management school. “The Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management (EAHM) specializes in providing business management degrees with a hospitality focus and aims to become the world's leading hospitality management school. As an integral part of the Jumeirah Group which manages numerous luxury hotel properties, students are able to gain first-hand experience through internships and building relationships with people in the industry. EAHM also works closely with other international hotel chains and this enables graduates of EAHM to be well placed for their future careers and also to be consistently sought after by the hospitality industry.
  11. 11. EAHM is in academic association with Ecole hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL) in Switzerland, the oldest and most respected hospitality school in the world and this association ensures the quality of all the study programmers offered.” EAHM alumni Jumeirah brand Codes What consumers should see are signature ideas that confirm a brand is who it says it is. I distinguish these from the brand DNA by referring to them as the brand codes. While these traits are, of course, expressions of the ‘invisible’ strategy, they need to be powerful and attractive to those who buy. They are what bring a brand to life for shoppers and help put daylight between that brand and all the other brands competing in the same arena. (Mark Di Somma 2016) The logo Starting with the visual expression of Jumeirah brand , the logo present the 3 principals hallmarks of the brand in the form of a flame symbol of the warm welcoming of the fire in the cold desert night in the Arabian peninsula . The color text is blue representing the sea and the Persian gulf, the brown is the color of the ships that the people of Dubai use make trade with the other nation with it and for pearl hunting. The famous burj al Arab helipad with the private helicopter and the world largest fleet of Rolls Royce and other luxury cars for renting such the Lamborghini and Ferrari. The uniforms and dressing codes, female receptionists wearing 24 k gold earrings "Putting together staff uniforms now is like putting together a complete fashion collection for each hotel," he explains. "In fact, it's not about designing uniforms anymore but a kind of hospitality couture that's as five-star as the property. The uniform is becoming vital to giving each an identity, which means proprietors are ready to accept more creativity to get something distinctive," says Feisal Virani, the designer for the Dubai- based Dream Uniforms.
  12. 12. The 24k golden IPad represent the Jumeirah brand insist on innovation and introducing high end technology on giving the maximum guest satisfaction. The codes of Arabian hospitality is presented in the Jumeirah hotels through many codes like the Arabic coffee and dates serving at the hall , the staff with the traditional Arabic costumes. The Jumeirah brand is using the celebrity endorsement as a distinctive code, The famous tennis match on the helipad of burj Al Arab Hotel between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. The time Paradox Brands need to recognize that they can and must play with their codes to balance heritage with modernity (Mark Ritson 2017) Jumeirah brand s considered as a new emerging brand in comparing with old famous prestigious eastern and western brand, the Jumeirah management is insisting on create a story for the brand which will be valuable for the brand in the future, evolve and stay true to the Brand DNA. The discussions On analyzing the brand identity of the Jumeirah luxury brand hotels we discover that the management put too much effort on creating a story behind the brand to back the success of it, some points of views says that awards winning is temporary , the brand stand around only the list of winning awards , the survival and continuity of the brand itself required that the marketing professionals can use the tool box to communicate the message and the brand essence into the mind of the customers gaining attention and loyalty to differentiate the brand from its competitors and maintain its reputation . Jumeirah brand raise the standard by promising the guest that their journey in their hotels will different with the message of STAY DIFFERENT, the message is so strong that the brand has the luxury hotel brand of Jumeriah need a nonstop work and
  13. 13. improvement to stay true to their promises which require too much effort on service and products, some people will say that this will put some extra weight on the brand shoulders. The reputation is an important assets and it could be a double edge weapon if the luxury brand fail even a little on delivering the promise giving to their customers.
  14. 14. REFERENCES Kapferer, Jean-Noël. New strategic brand Management: creating and sustaining brand equity long term / Jean-Noël Kapferer. – 4th Ed. Jumeirah Brand SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2014 Exclusive: Gerald Lawless on Jumeirah Group’s ambitions Gulf Business Magazine 23 August 2015 Brand Strategy Mark Di somma June 12th, 2016

For a long time any company was measured by its resources and tangible assets until it appears that the most important resources is the image of the company providing the product and services in the mind of customers For that companies are getting back to the consumers to understand their preferences and needs, and because the consumers behaviors are not identical and different based on the consumers educational background, social status and wealth and it’s impossible to make a product and service that serve everyone, for that marketing professionals came with Branding as a segmentation tools aiming at a certain part of the global market for certain benefits.  The Branding  The brand  The Luxury Brand  Brand DNA  Brand Code  The time Paradox

Views

Total views

41

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×