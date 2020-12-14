Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Consumer Behavior and Big Data Hallifatul Ambyah (6018210025)
Definisi Big Data 2 "Big data" mengacu pada kumpulan data yang ukurannya di luar kemampuan alat perangkat lunak database b...
✗ Big Data Analytic ✗ proses menemukan pola dalam kumpulan data besar untuk tujuan mengekstraksi pengetahuan dan memahami ...
Big Data Big data, kumpulan data skala besar yang dikumpulkan dengan cepat dan sulit diproses yang baru-baru ini muncul, d...
Bentuk Analisis Big Data 5 Analisis data tidak terstruktur, dalam bentuk laporan bisnis, email, teks bebas formulir web at...
Dimensi Big Data Gentsch, (2019) menjelaskan apa yang mereka maksud adalah dimensi big data berikut : • Volume: Ini mengga...
Lanjutan.. • Variety: Berbagai macam data di dunia big data menghadapkan sistem dengan tugas tidak lagi hanya memproses de...
Supply Chain Analytic and Technology Ada lebih banyak informasi yang tersedia tentang operasi rantai pasokan daripada sebe...
Big Data • Semua data bersifat kuantitatif (dapat dihitung) banyak perusahaan mengumpulkan angka penjualan berdasarkan tok...
Sumber Referensi ✗ Lamb, C. W., Hair, J. F., & McDaniel, C. (2016). MKTG10 – Principles of Marketing. Cengage Learning. ✗ ...
Thanks! Any questions? 11
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Consumer behavior and big data

34 views

Published on

Dalam ppt ini menjelaskan bagaimana Big data analisis dapat mempengaruhi consumer behavior.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Consumer behavior and big data

  1. 1. Consumer Behavior and Big Data Hallifatul Ambyah (6018210025)
  2. 2. Definisi Big Data 2 "Big data" mengacu pada kumpulan data yang ukurannya di luar kemampuan alat perangkat lunak database biasa untuk menangkap, menyimpan, mengelola, dan menganalisis. (Manyika dalam Gentsch, 2019). Big data adalah pertumbuhan eksponensial dalam volume, variasi, dan lokasi informasi dan pengembangan alat baru yang kompleks untuk menganalisis dan menciptakan makna dari data tersebut (Lamb, Hair, & McDaniel, 2016).
  3. 3. ✗ Big Data Analytic ✗ proses menemukan pola dalam kumpulan data besar untuk tujuan mengekstraksi pengetahuan dan memahami perilaku manusia ✗ (Lamb, Hair, & McDaniel, 2016). 3
  4. 4. Big Data Big data, kumpulan data skala besar yang dikumpulkan dengan cepat dan sulit diproses yang baru-baru ini muncul, dan yang mendorong batas kemampuan analitis saat ini (Lamb, Hair, & McDaniel, 2016). 4
  5. 5. Bentuk Analisis Big Data 5 Analisis data tidak terstruktur, dalam bentuk laporan bisnis, email, teks bebas formulir web atau survei pelanggan, misalnya, sering kali menjadi bagian dari analisis internal. Namun, apa yang baru tentang jumlah data yang termasuk dalam istilah "Big Data" yang menarik begitu banyak perhatian akhir-akhir ini? Tentu saja, jumlah data yang tersedia melalui Internet of Ting (Industri 4.0), melalui perangkat seluler dan media sosial telah meningkat pesat (Gentsch, 2019).
  6. 6. Dimensi Big Data Gentsch, (2019) menjelaskan apa yang mereka maksud adalah dimensi big data berikut : • Volume: Ini menggambarkan jumlah data yang masuk yang akan disimpan dan dianalisis. Titik ketika sejumlah data sebenarnya dinyatakan sebagai data besar seperti yang dijelaskan di atas bergantung pada sistem yang tersedia. Perusahaan masih menghadapi tantangan untuk menyimpan dan menganalisis jumlah data yang masuk secara efisien dan efektif. • Velocity: Ini menjelaskan dua aspek: Di satu sisi, data dihasilkan dengan kecepatan yang sangat tinggi dan, di sisi lain, sistem harus dapat menyimpan, memproses, dan menganalisis jumlah data ini dengan segera. 6
  7. 7. Lanjutan.. • Variety: Berbagai macam data di dunia big data menghadapkan sistem dengan tugas tidak lagi hanya memproses dengan data terstruktur dari tabel, tetapi juga dengan data semi dan tidak terstruktur dari teks, gambar, atau video berkelanjutan, yang jumlahnya mencapai 85% dari jumlah data. • Veracity : Sementara tiga dimensi yang dijelaskan di sini dapat dikuasai oleh perusahaan saat ini dengan bantuan teknologi yang sesuai, metode dan penggunaan sarana yang memadai, ada satu tantangan yang belum terpecahkan pada tingkat yang sama. Veracity berarti istilah yang dapat dipercaya, kejujuran, dan kebermaknaan data besar. 7
  8. 8. Supply Chain Analytic and Technology Ada lebih banyak informasi yang tersedia tentang operasi rantai pasokan daripada sebelumnya, tetapi tantangan untuk mengekstrak tanggal yang dapat digunakan dari informasi ini juga sangat besar. Lamb, Hair, & McDaniel, (2016) menjelaskan cara pengolahan informasi yang diperoleh big data : • Cloud Computing, praktik menggunakan server jaringan jarak jauh untuk menyimpan, mengelola, dan memproses data. • Supply Chain, analisis data yang mendukung peningkatan desain dan manajemen rantai pasokan. 8
  9. 9. Big Data • Semua data bersifat kuantitatif (dapat dihitung) banyak perusahaan mengumpulkan angka penjualan berdasarkan toko, lini produk, dan paling banyak, mungkin dengan beberapa ukuran lain. Saat ini, data terus mengalir dari media sosial, serta sumber lainnya. Basis data besar yang canggih memungkinkan analisis data tidak terstruktur seperti email, file audio, dan video YouTube (Lamb, Hair, & McDaniel, 2016). • Big data, kumpulan data skala besar yang dikumpulkan dengan cepat dan sulit diproses yang baru-baru ini muncul, dan yang mendorong batas kemampuan analitis saat ini (Lamb, Hair, & McDaniel, 2016). 9
  10. 10. Sumber Referensi ✗ Lamb, C. W., Hair, J. F., & McDaniel, C. (2016). MKTG10 – Principles of Marketing. Cengage Learning. ✗ Gentsch, P. (2019). AI in marketing, sales and service: How marketers without a data science degree can use AI, big data and bots. Palgrave Macmillan. 10
  11. 11. Thanks! Any questions? 11

×