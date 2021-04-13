The blowhard-skewering saga continues, with all-new, never-before-printed strips featuring everyone's favorite penguin and all the other quirky denizens of the magical land called Bloom County.This second volume from the strip's 2015 relaunch follows just a year after Bloom County Episode XI: A New Hope, but, boy, have things changed. It seems like we need Opus, Bill, and the gang now more than ever. Filled with biting, hilarious, and all-too necessary political insight from one of America's most celebrated cartoonists, a Brand Spanking New Day is just what the doctor ordered.