Canon REPRESENTACIÓN HUMANA

CANONEL CANON DE LA BELLEZA EL CANON COMO REGLA
EL CANON DE LA BELLEZA • El canon de belleza es el conjunto de aquellas características que una sociedad considera convenc...
EL CANON DE LA BELLEZA • Es históricamente variable y no es común a las diferentes culturas. Esta belleza del atractivo pe...
EL CANON DE LA BELLEZA EN LA ACTUALIDAD LAS MUJERES Y LOS HOMBRES SE SIENTEN MÁS PRESIONADAS Y SE VEN JUZGADAS/OS POR LOS ...
• Según Lourdes Ventura “La discriminación estética es un hecho que según la autora afecta hoy día tanto a hombres como a ...
EL CANON DE LA BELLEZA • Una de las causas que crean la necesidad de depender de estos cánones es la creación del concepto...
EL CANON DE LA BELLEZA • “No se puede entender la evolución histórica del canon de belleza o de atractivo personal sin una...
EL CANON COMO REGLA Se refiere a las proporciones perfectas o ideales del cuerpo humano y describe a las relaciones armóni...
EL CANON COMO REGLA • Sin desarrollar el concepto en tratados escritos, ya que los egipcios utilizaron en la práctica el c...
• La plasmación literaria de esta idea fue explicitada en la Grecia clásica por Policleto, escultor del siglo V a. C., en ...
• Aunque el texto no se ha conservado, diversas fuentes indican que fue ejemplificado por el artista en una escultura (Win...
EL CANON COMO REGLA En El Siglo Siguiente Las Figuras Aparecen Más Esbeltas, Como En El Apoxiómeno De Lisipo
EL CANON COMO REGLA •o en obras de Praxíteles (Hermes de Olimpia, Apolo Sauróctono), que corresponden a una proporción en ...
EL CANON COMO REGLA • Para Plinio el Viejo, esta diferencia respondía a un criterio estético esencialmente distinto: los a...
EL CANON COMO REGLA • Vitruvio dejó asentados estos conceptos, ampliados otras proporciones entre distintas partes del cue...
EL CANON COMO REGLA • En la edad contemporánea, el arquitecto francés Le Corbusier creó un nuevo canon de proporciones hum...
