❤Ebook Online⚡ The Wild Kindness A Psilocybin Odyssey For Android

GET NOW : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/1948340313 Want to become elite? Get ready for Chosen Suffering. Life in the 21st century is designed for comfort - just look around. We have upgrades for everything - airfare, tickets to the big game, and even our phones. But what✔8217 s the real cost of comfort? Easy and elite were never meant to coexist. Throughout history, elite high performers didn✔8217 t escape suffering -they embraced it. By carrying their cross, they discovered their crown. Real champions aren✔8217 t born - they✔8217 re built. It✔8217 s true in life, business, athletics, and faith. We must transcend physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual limits if we want to achieve ultimate victory. Author Tom Ryan calls this ✔8220 chosen suffering✔8221 . He knows that success comes with a price, paid for by the daily choices we make. He also believes every person encounters ✔8220 unchosen suffering✔8221 , the type that brings us to our knees. In Coach Ryan✔8217 s darkest hour, he and his wife discovered joy, peace, and hope. In this raw and relatable book, you✔8217 ll learn how the death of a dream can lead you straight into the grace of God. Ryan shares the lessons that secured his University✔8217 s first-ever NCAA National Championship. You✔8217 ll discover his proven process for escaping average and embodying greatness. Elite isn✔8217 t by accident. It✔8217 s the intentional outcome of Chosen Suffering. Become elite, starting today! Tom Ryan is head coach of The Ohio State University Wrestling Team. As an All-American college wrestler he embraced his fair share of ✔8220 chosen suffering✔8221 . It wasn✔8217 t until he and his wife Lynette, suffered the sudden death of their five-year-old son, Teague, that they encountered ✔8220 unchosen suffering✔8221 in a way they never wished. In this fire they found their faith and a process to push through the pain. Tom✔8217 s passion is to transform ordinary lives into elite champions. He and Lynette live in Columbus, Ohio and have four children: Jordan, Jake, Teague, and Mackenzie. Learn more at ChosenSufferring.com.