ASSIGNMENT NAME: HALEEMULLAH ROLL NO: D-19-EE-04 SUBJECT: POWER PLANT TECHNOLOGY SUBMITTED: SIR AAMIR RAZA DEPARTMENT: ENE...
Introduction: Basically we say that water is the basic unit of life same as energy is the basic unit of development in the...
MW, whereas the transmission and distribution capacity is also installed at approximately 22,000MW. Different programs are...
schemes for promoting corporatesectorinvestment in the Renewable energy(RE) sector. Taking the market growth, technologica...
Consumed Resources: The primary sources of energy are hydro, coal, oil, natural gas, and nuclear and so on for energy prod...
Present Energy Scenario In Pakistan: .Energy demand and supply is becoming a major problem for the country as the human an...
in the global energy race to meet the needs to energy. If suchpatterns continue it will be very hard for Pakistanto stay i...
.Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) which was established in 2003, is looking for options which are eco-friendly an...
power plants and working

contact me for any query on this email haleemullah3456@gmail.com

Published in: Technology
power plants and working

  1. 1. ASSIGNMENT NAME: HALEEMULLAH ROLL NO: D-19-EE-04 SUBJECT: POWER PLANT TECHNOLOGY SUBMITTED: SIR AAMIR RAZA DEPARTMENT: ENERGYAND ENVIRONMENT
  2. 2. Introduction: Basically we say that water is the basic unit of life same as energy is the basic unit of development in the present era. Energy is the basic necessity for life and a key factor to a country’s economy. Pakistan being richly blessed with natural energy resources is dependent on foreign sources and is currently facing so many energy deficiencies. Energy consumption of a country is the measure of quality of life and economic stability. Due to increasing population and growing demands, there is always a demand for energy. In an overview we can conclude that Pakistan is one of those countries who struggle to meet the demands of population and is hereby an energy deficient country. As its primary energy supplier, Pakistan has two operational public sectorpower programs namely, the Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Karachi Electric (KE). (WAPDA) is the primary suppliers and manager of power distribution in Pakistan except the mega city of Karachi, which is managed by KE. The system of (WAPDA) and (KE) are conjoined through 220 kilovolt double circuit transmission lines. Pakistan use 35975 MW of total installed capacity of energy. At the time of its independence in 1947, Pakistan inherited 60 (MW) of power. The energy sector had made some progress in the beginning but unfortunately the growth in positive curve couldn’t last long. The dilemma of the ever increasing gap between demand and supply has rendered Pakistan an energy deficient country where most the people have none or limited access to electricity. We are increasing power day by day. Power Production in Pakistan & Distribution: Now according to the Pakistan Economic Survey 2019 to 20, the installed electricity generation capacity maybe reached 37,402MW in 2020. The maximum total demand coming from residential or industrial estates stands at nearly 25,000
  3. 3. MW, whereas the transmission and distribution capacity is also installed at approximately 22,000MW. Different programs are initiated to generate and distribute electric power to the cities and regions of Pakistan. This development is necessary to keep the industrial, commercial, and residential areas of country running and thriving. The regulatory bodywhich keeps a check on smooth running of these bodies is National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA). Pakistan ‫׳‬s electricity grid is controlled and managed by two government owned energy services and nine Distribution Companies (DISCOs) under the administration of Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) and Karachi Electric. The supply all across the country is managed by National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC). Private power and infrastructure board (PPIB), established in 1994 after ministry of water and power was expanded to reap more benefits, is responsible to motivate independent companies to generate electricity and thus Independent power producers (IPPs)were introduced.Pakistan is among some countries which has a lot of potential to produceelectricity. ... Electric power generation, distribution and transmission license issuing. RenewableEnergy Sources: Pakistan main aims at achieving 5 to 6% of its total on-grid electricity supply from renewables (excluding large hydropower) by 2030. Total installed power capacity stood at 26 GW at per year-end 2016, of which 4.2 % was renewable energy. .Pakistan is blessed with a high potential of Renewable energyresources, butso far, only large hydroelectric projects and few wind and solar projects have harnessed this potential. Renewable Energy accounts for 1136 MW presently installed capacity of SolarPV, wind and biomass based power projects. Possibilities also exist in promoting greater use of wind, solarand biomass project. Recently Previously (GoP)Government of Pakistan had announced various policies and enabling Environments such as feed-in tariff/upfront and tariff, tax incentives, net metering, long term refinancing facilities and micro-financing
  4. 4. schemes for promoting corporatesectorinvestment in the Renewable energy(RE) sector. Taking the market growth, technological developments, recent cost reductions and new financial mechanisms into account, the GoP decided to liberate the market and instigate more competition amongst the private sector players for delivering electricity from RE resources (wind / solar)at optimal tariff rates. Accordingly, the GoP showed tenders to call for competitive/reverse bidding for the RE power projects and the first phase of bidding for wind power projects has been initiated. There are for wind power project, the regulator recently has announced a benchmark leveled tariff as: 1)for 100%foreign financing US cents 6.7467/kWh 2)on 100%local financing , US cents 7.7342/kWh. here solar power projects there is no benchmarks tariff announced by the regulator as yet, however the last upfront tariff is provided below. Main Production Corporation: The installed productioncapacities of various agencies operating in the country are:
  5. 5. Consumed Resources: The primary sources of energy are hydro, coal, oil, natural gas, and nuclear and so on for energy productionin Pakistan. Energy sources are clearly illustrated in chart which add below. It is also clear that gas and oil are the most prevalent energy sources that this country uses. Graphical Representation:
  6. 6. Present Energy Scenario In Pakistan: .Energy demand and supply is becoming a major problem for the country as the human and industrial needs grow. Similar to other developing nations, Pakistan is also head to head with huge shortage of energy because of fast increment in population and reliance on conventional energy sources. In view of unstable urbanization, electricity is being consumed at a fast rate. Shockingly, growth of as much as 85% was recorded in energy consumers within last 15 years or so. In 2050, it is estimated that energy demand will increase by three times but the growth in supply is not so satisfactory. The gas and oil reserves are depleting at an increased rate and are possibly will last for only 10 and 19 years, respectively. The coalreserves which are not yet explored fully are keeping the country behind
  7. 7. in the global energy race to meet the needs to energy. If suchpatterns continue it will be very hard for Pakistanto stay in the economic situation globally which will be a major setback. Level-headedness and maturity is required when it comes to dealing with energy crisis and Pakistan must take measures to counter its problems by exploring unconventional energy resources and by tapping the technology potential. The figure below illustrated the energy generation and projected energy generation by (PEPCO) and (KE) combined from 2009 to 2030. Development Chart: Power Generation In Future: Here in April 2019 it was announced that Pakistanwill aim to have 30% of its energy capacityfrom renewable sources such as wind, solar and biomass by 2030. It has been estimated that Pakistancould produce340GW of wind poweralone Imran khan, the current Prime Minister of Pakistan, announced that country will no longer be dependent on coal-fired power plant to meet the energy needs. He said that alternate options are being explored and in near future these options such as Solar, Wind, and Biomass will be utilized to face the energy challenge. He also added that the government has taken an initiative to stop two coal power plant projects which maybe supposedlyproduced 2600 MW energy and replaced it with hydroelectric power generation to achieve their goals.
  8. 8. .Alternate Energy Development Board (AEDB) which was established in 2003, is looking for options which are eco-friendly and cost-effective at the same time. The chart below highlights the potential of different renewable technologies for energy generation. Here is the graphical representation in future power development. Present Working Power Corporation In Pakistan: There are some power corporations which are owned by government are:  Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)  Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO)  Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO)  Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO)  Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO)  Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO)  Karachi Electric (KE) (Now privately owned)

