THERMOPLASTIC ELASTOMERS (TPES) Hala Alsheabat
outline • Introduction • Thermoplastic Elastomers • Why TPEs is important? • Processing methods • Most common examples of ...
Introduction • Elastomer is a big fancy word, and all it means is "rubber". • Also, is a polymer with viscoelesticity (hav...
Introduction Classification of Elastomers: • Natural Rubber (thermoset by cross linking) • Synthetic Rubber (thermoset by ...
Introduction
Thermoplastic Elastomers • They are flexible like vulcanized rubber and are melt processible like a thermoplastic. • TPEs ...
Why TPEs is important? • Cross-linked polymers can't be recycled very easily. • They don't melt. • The crosslinks tie all ...
Processing methods The two first are the most important: • Extrusion • Injection moulding • Calendering • Blow moulding • ...
Most common examples TPEs 1. poly(styrene-butadiene-styrene)… SBS
Most common examples of TPEs • This is formed by a central butadiene block and two outer blocks of polystyrene. • (PS) is ...
Most common examples of TPEs
Most common examples of TPEs • The styrene regions have high thermal stability, in the temperature range –58 to 1000C, act...
Most common examples of TPEs 2. polyurethanes
properties • Dense rubber • Slip resistance • Excellent weather resistance • Shock absorption • Outstanding ozone resistan...
Advantages • Simplified processing - no mixing or vulcanization involved • Low energy consumption • Thermal stability, pro...
Disadvantages • High cost compared to other plastics. • If they are heated to a relatively high temperature, they tend to ...
Stress-strain curve
Reactor TP polyoefin
TP copolyester
TP polyamides
Summery • TPEs are combination of thermoplastics and elastomers. • The idea behind thermoplastic elastomers is the notion ...
References • http://pslc.ws/macrog/elas.htm • https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elastomer • http://pslc.ws/macrog/tpe.htm • ht...
Thermoplastic elastomers

