Haiman El Troudi Douwara: acueducto de Segovia

Acueducto de Segovia Por: Haiman El Troudi Douwara.
Acueducto romano situado en Segovia (España) que data del siglo II d. C. Está construido con sillares de granito asentados...
Recorre más de 15 kilómetros antes de llegar a la ciudad conduciendo las aguas del manantial de la Fuenfría. El agua se re...
La parte más visible es la arquería que cruza la plaza del Azoguejo.
Fuente: http://www.nationalgeographic.com.es/historia /actualidad/acueducto-segovia-mas-reciente- que-pensabamos_10826 Hai...
Haiman El Troudi Douwara: descubre lo más fascinante del acueducto de Segovia (España).

