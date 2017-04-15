Los datos de Barinas que debes conocer Por: Haiman El Troudi.
El trayecto que conduce a Altamira de Cáceres, se utiliza para la observación de aves por la diversidad de especies, en es...
Altamira de Cáceres es el primer asiento (1577) de lo que hoy es la ciudad de Barinas. Aún conserva su arquitectura coloni...
El templo colonial de San Nicolás de Bari fue construido en el siglo XVIII.
Posee un jardín botánico ubicado dentro de la Universidad Nacional Experimental de Los Llanos Ezequiel Zamora (Unellez).
Fuente: http://www.venezuelatuya.com/estados/barinas .htm Haiman El Troudi.
Los datos de Barinas que debes conocer

  1. 1. Los datos de Barinas que debes conocer Por: Haiman El Troudi.
  2. 2. El trayecto que conduce a Altamira de Cáceres, se utiliza para la observación de aves por la diversidad de especies, en especial el Gallito de las rocas.
  3. 3. Altamira de Cáceres es el primer asiento (1577) de lo que hoy es la ciudad de Barinas. Aún conserva su arquitectura colonial con sus casas de techos rojos.
  4. 4. El templo colonial de San Nicolás de Bari fue construido en el siglo XVIII.
  5. 5. Posee un jardín botánico ubicado dentro de la Universidad Nacional Experimental de Los Llanos Ezequiel Zamora (Unellez).
  6. 6. Fuente: http://www.venezuelatuya.com/estados/barinas .htm Haiman El Troudi.

