Columbia Top 10 Box Office Grossing
Spiderman : Far from Home  Genre – Science Fiction, Action  Age rating – PG - 13  Target audience – age 13 – 50
James Bond : Skyfall  Genre – Action, Thriller  Age rating – PG - 13  Target audience – age 13 – 60
Jumanji : Welcome to the Jungle  Genre – Comedy, Action  Age rating – PG - 13  Target audience – age 13 – 50
Spiderman 3  Genre – Science Fiction, Action  Age rating – PG - 13  Target audience – age 13 – 50
Spiderman : Homecoming  Genre – Science Fiction, Action  Age rating – PG - 13  Target audience – age 13 – 50
Jumanji : Next Level  Genre – Comedy, Action  Age rating – PG - 13  Target audience – age 13 – 50
Spiderman 2  Genre – Science Fiction, Action  Age rating – PG - 13  Target audience – age 13 – 50
The Da Vinci Code  Genre – Thriller  Age rating – PG - 13  Target audience – age 13 – 50
The Amazing Spiderman  Genre – Science Fiction, Action  Age rating – PG - 13  Target audience – age 13 – 50
2012  Genre – Action, Thriller  Age rating – PG - 13  Target audience – age 13 – 50
Education
Apr. 18, 2021

Columbia research

Haider Ali CCC

Columbia research

