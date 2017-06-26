Analytics applications grow more powerful as they leverage new types of data from sensors, machines, server logs, clickstreams, and social media. The Hadoop-based Data Lake enables that analytic potential, but the shared service supporting it must scale efficiently and enable deep insight across a large, broad, diverse data set to a variety of consumers. Come learn how ExxonMobil created its first Big Data shared service across an enormous enterprise – from data ingestion at the edge using Hortonworks DataFlow to long-term storage in Hortonworks Data Platform, culminating in data exploration and analysis with business intelligence tools.