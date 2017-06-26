The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

The Evolution of Streaming and Data Lake Shared Services at ExxonMobil: Lessons from a Fortune 10 Adoption

45 views

Published on

Analytics applications grow more powerful as they leverage new types of data from sensors, machines, server logs, clickstreams, and social media. The Hadoop-based Data Lake enables that analytic potential, but the shared service supporting it must scale efficiently and enable deep insight across a large, broad, diverse data set to a variety of consumers. Come learn how ExxonMobil created its first Big Data shared service across an enormous enterprise – from data ingestion at the edge using Hortonworks DataFlow to long-term storage in Hortonworks Data Platform, culminating in data exploration and analysis with business intelligence tools.

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
45
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

×