Optimizing industrial operations using the big data ecosystem

GE Digital is undertaking a journey to optimize the reliability, availability, and efficiency of assets in the industrial sector and converge IT and OT. To do so, GE Digital is building cloud-based products that enable customers to analyze the asset data, detect anomalies, and provide recommendations for operating plants efficiently while increasing productivity. In a energy sector such as oil and gas, power, or renewables, a single plant comprises multiple complex assets, such as steam turbines, gas turbines, and compressors, to generate power. Each system contains various sensors to detect the operating conditions of the assets, generating large volumes of variety of data. A highly scalable distributed environment is required to analyze such a large volume of data and provide operating insights in near real time.

In this session I will share the challenges encountered when analyzing the large volumes of data, in-stream data analysis and how we standardized the industrial data based on data frames, and performance tuning.