Apache Hadoop 3.x ushers in major architectural advances such as erasure coding in HDFS, containerized workload flexibility, GPU resource pooling and a litany of other features. These enhancements help drive real benefits when combined with high-speed, high-capacity solid state drives (SSDs).
Micron is a user of Apache Hadoop as well as an innovator in next-gen IT architecture, pushing the envelope on flash storage with the latest 3D NAND. Micron labs have benchmarks showing that adding a single SSD to existing HDD-based cluster nodes can deliver 200% faster Hadoop, at a fraction of the cost of new nodes.
In this session, Micron and Hortonworks will show real-world results demonstrating the tangible benefits of Apache Hadoop 3.x combined with the latest in non-volatile storage and an updated IT infrastructure with NVMe™ solid state drives in well-designed platforms. We will explore specific workloads and application acceleration by combining Apache Hadoop 3.x with SSDs to build analytics platforms that provide a sustainable competitive advantage for many applications to deliver a combination of low latency, high-performance active archives with better results and reduced storage overhead.
Speakers
Saumitra Buragohain, Hortonworks, Sr. Director, Product Management
Mike Cunliffe, Micron Technology, Data Management Architect
