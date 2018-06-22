Successfully reported this slideshow.
Data scientists spend a lot of time on data cleaning and munging, so that they can finally start with the fun part of their job: building models. After you have engineered the features and tested different models, you see how the prediction performance improves. However, the job is not done when you have a high performing model. The deployment of your models is a crucial step in the overall workflow and it is the point in time when your models actually become useful to your company.

In this session you will learn about various possibilities and best practices to bring machine learning models into production environments. The goal is not only to make live prediction calls or have the models available as REST API, but also what needs to be considered to maintain them. This talk will focus on solutions with Python (flask, Cloud Foundry, Docker, and more) and the well established ML packages such as Spark MLlib, scikit-learn, and xgboost, but the concepts can be easily transferred to other languages and frameworks.

How to deploy machine learning models into production

  1. 1. IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation 1 How to deploy machine learning models into production Sumit Goyal (@SumitG0yal) Software Engineer, Watson Studio Sven Hafeneger Data Scientist, Watson Studio
  2. 2. IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation 2 About me Sumit Goyal (@SumitG0yal ) Software Engineer, Watson Studio
  3. 3. Agenda 3IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation • Motivation • Python ML Model artifacts • Production Environments • Deployment with Cloud Foundry • Deployment with Kubernetes • Deployment with managed services
  4. 4. Motivation 4IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cross-industry_standard_process_for_data_mining Ops Dev
  5. 5. Motivation 5IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cross-industry_standard_process_for_data_mining Work does not end with handover of ML models !
  6. 6. Motivation 6IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation http://pobsonline.com/money-mistakes/, https://www.drwf.org.uk/news-and-events/events/100-day-challenge Mike Data Scientist Deb The Developer ModelDev Ops Production Environment
  7. 7. Motivation 7IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation ,http://pobsonline.com/money-mistakes/, https://www.drwf.org.uk/news-and-events/events/100-day-challenge , https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zahnrad Mike Data Scientist Deb The Developer Model + App DevOps Production Environment
  8. 8. Motivation 8IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cross-industry_standard_process_for_data_mining • Production environment is in the Cloud • Python as primary programming language • Micro-service architecture • Python ML Frameworks • Traditional ML algorithms, no deep learning • Data Science Team <-> Software Development Team
  9. 9. Agenda 9IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation • Motivation • Python ML Model artifacts • Production Environments • Deployment with Cloud Foundry • Deployment with Kubernetes • Deployment with managed services
  10. 10. ML Model artifacts 10IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation PMML Serialized Object Re-Implementation in Java/C++ Python ML Model Production Environment App REST API App
  11. 11. ML Model artifacts 11IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation PMML Serialized Object Re-Implementation in Java/C++ App REST API App Python ML Model Production Environment Handover model, code, integration test, no re-train in Travis
  12. 12. Agenda 12IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation • Motivation • Python ML Model artifacts • Production Environments • Deployment with Cloud Foundry • Deployment with Kubernetes • Deployment with managed services
  13. 13. Production Environments 13IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation Serialized Object (Python) Meta data - Version - Name - Type - ML Framework - Eval. Metrics - … Python Application - REST API Endpoint: /v1/xyz/prediction : POST Webserver / Web framework Endpoint ML framework - Load ML model - Create a route - Prepare data - Run prediction - Post-processing - Return result Logic https://www.iconsdb.com/caribbean-blue-icons/database-5-icon.html
  14. 14. Production Environments – eCommerce 14IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation Endpoint REST API App Service agreement - max. response time - availability - quality/confidence of prediction - max. re-train time - monitor - … https://blog.paymill.com/en/keep-e-commerce-system-functioning-optimum-capacity/, http://www.atlascorps.org/blog/customers-and-clients-the-devils-of-business-growth/ App App
  15. 15. Production Environments – eCommerce 15IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation Endpoint REST API App Service agreement - max. response time - availability - quality/confidence of prediction - max. re-train time - monitor - … https://blog.paymill.com/en/keep-e-commerce-system-functioning-optimum-capacity/, http://www.atlascorps.org/blog/customers-and-clients-the-devils-of-business-growth/ App App Order == Fraud ? Order!
  16. 16. Production Environments – Fraud Detection 16IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation https://www.kaggle.com/mlg-ulb/creditcardfraud Ordering Transactions
  17. 17. Agenda 17IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation • Motivation • Python ML Model artifacts • Production Environments • Deployment with Cloud Foundry • Deployment with Kubernetes • Deployment with managed services
  18. 18. Deployment with Cloud Foundry 18IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation Python App - REST API Endpoint: /v1/xyz/prediction : POST REST - Load ML model - Create a route - Prep. score data - Run prediction - Post-processing - Return result Model https://www.iconsdb.com/caribbean-blue-icons/database-5-icon.html , http://flask.pocoo.org/, http://scikit-learn.org Questions - How to configure the app ? - How many instances ? - How much RAM ? - Zero downtime deployment ? - Connection to DB? - Logging ? - Crashes and recovery? - Routing ? - Workload scaling ? - Integration with other tools? - …
  19. 19. Deployment with Cloud Foundry 19IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation Choose a build pack !
  20. 20. Deployment with Cloud Foundry 20IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation Python App: /route/.. http://flask.pocoo.org/, http://scikit-learn.org ../projects/fraud_detection_api CLI: push CLI: set-env Configuration R E S T A P I Code App POST: {body} Order == Fraud ?
  21. 21. Deployment with Cloud Foundry: Demo 21IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cloud_Foundry
  22. 22. Agenda 22IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation • Motivation • Python ML Model artifacts • Production Environments • Deployment with Cloud Foundry • Deployment with Kubernetes • Deployment with managed services
  23. 23. Deployment with Kubernetes 23IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation Container - REST API Endpoint: /v1/xyz/prediction : POST Endpoint - Create a route - Load ML model - Prepare data - Run prediction - Post-processing - Return result Logic https://www.iconsdb.com/caribbean-blue-icons/database-5-icon.html , http://flask.pocoo.org/, http://scikit-learn.org Questions - How to configure the app ? - How many instances ? - How much RAM ? - How many CPUs/GPUs? - Zero downtime deployment? - Connection to DB? - Logging ? - Crashes and recovery? - Routing ? - Workload scaling ? - Integration with other tools? - … - How much do you want to customize the runtime?
  24. 24. Deployment with Kubernetes 24IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation Docker Container REST API Logic Docker Images Repository App (Container) POST: {body} https://www.iconsdb.com/caribbean-blue-icons/database-5-icon.html , http://flask.pocoo.org/, http://scikit-learn.org, https://blog.takipi.com/pivotal- cloud-foundry-vs-kubernetes-choosing-the-right-cloud-native-application-deployment-platform/ Order == Fraud ?
  25. 25. 25IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kubernetes Deployment with Kubernetes: Demo
  26. 26. Agenda 26IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation • Motivation • Python ML Model artifacts • Production Environments • Deployment with Cloud Foundry • Deployment with Kubernetes • Deployment with managed services
  27. 27. Deployment with managed services 27IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation ML Models Deployment R E S T A P I App POST: {body} Order == Fraud ? Manages Deployment Service
  28. 28. Deployment with managed services 28IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/azure/machine-learning/, https://aws.amazon.com/sagemaker/, https://console.bluemix.net/catalog/services/machine-learning IBM Watson Machine Learning
  29. 29. Deployment with managed services: Demo 29IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation https://console.bluemix.net/catalog/services/machine-learning
  30. 30. Summary 30IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation • Motivated and informed • Deployment with Cloud Foundry • Deployment with Kubernetes • Deployment with managed services
  31. 31. Learn more about: 31IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation • Cloud Foundry: https://www.ibm.com/cloud/cloud-foundry • Kubernetes: https://kubernetes.io/ • Watson Machine Learning: https://www.ibm.com/cloud/machine-learning
  32. 32. Thank you for your attention. Time for QA! Sumit Goyal sumit.goyal@de.ibm.com 32IBM Cloud / Watson and Cloud Platform / © 2018 IBM Corporation

