Future Architecture of Streaming Analytics: Capitalizing on the Analytics of Things (AoT)
Overview • Analytics of Things • Streaming: Past, Present & Future • Recommended Architectures for Streams • Driving the D...
Dell - Internal Use - Confidential4 of Y Tracking Farm to Table Equipment Maintenance Retail Experience Smart Agriculture
Dell - Internal Use - Confidential5 of Y Efficient Homes Preventive Maintenance Safety & Emergency Sensors Smart Homes
Gartner, Inc. forecasts that 8.4 billion connected things will be in use worldwide in 2017, up 31 percent from 2016, and w...
Dell - Internal Use - Confidential7 of Y 44 Zettabytes by 2020
Past, Present, Future Architecture Streaming Analytics
Architecture Recommendations Streaming Analytics
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.14 Timing is Everything…. Recommendation # 1 Know the time to value for the insights of the data...
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.15 How Much Data is a lot of Data…. Recommendation # 2 Ensure Systems Can Scale Independently • ...
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.16 Life of Data…. Recommendation # 3 Plan for Lifecycle of Data • How long should data be kept? ...
Digital Transformation Data Analytics and IoT
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.18 Nature Not Data Center
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.19 Today’s challenges with streaming analytics Deriving actionable real- time business insights ...
ECS & Isilon Data Tier Nautilus Platform Secure | Integrated | Efficient | Elastic | Scalable Project Nautilus High level ...
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.21 Data Lake Traditional and Emerging Sources DATA LAKE ISILON >80% Storage Efficiency Primarily...
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.22 Servers Storage Networking Automation Management Dell EMC Hadoop Data Analytics Solutions Del...
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.23 Platform manager Analytic Insights Module engineered for speed Coming Soon!
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.24 Analytics Integration Infrastructure SERVICES of organizations still struggle with how to app...
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.25 Business Technology DEPLOYASSESS PROVE Big Data Proof of Value Big Data Proof of Technology B...
© Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.26 Customer success stories © Copyright 2017 Dell Inc.
Find out more at Booth #100
Closing Thoughts • Covered AoT for Future • Better Understanding of Future Streaming • Discussed Architecture Recommendati...
Future Architecture of Streaming Analytics: Capitalizing on the Analytics of Things (AoT)
