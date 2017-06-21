The proliferation of connected devices and sensors is leading the Digital Transformation. By 2020 there will be over 20 billion connected devices. Data from these devices need to be ingested at extreme speeds in order to be analyzed before the data decays. The life cycle of the data is critical in revealing what insight can be revealed and how quickly they can be acted upon.



In this session we will look at the past, present and future architecture trends streaming analytics. We will look at how to turn all the data from devices into actionable insights and dive into recommendations for streaming architecture depending on the data streams and time factor of the data. We will also discuss how to manage all the sensor data, understand the life cycle cost of the data, and how to scale capacity and capability easily with a modern infrastructure strategy.



