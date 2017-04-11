Modernizing Business Processes with Big Data: Real-World Use Cases for Production Christoph Streubert & Amit Satoor April ...
Utilities rise to the smart meter challenge The mass of information from smart meters is leading utility suppliers to reco...
Agriculture takes advantage of Precision Farming Top Line Revenue Growth and Lower Costs • Run Reports in Minutes versus a...
Data Storage Scalable and unified storage across data types and sources Data Compute Data processing and analysis, discove...
© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 7PUBLIC Draft SAP Vora SAP Vora is an enterprise-ready, ea...
© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 8PUBLIC Distributed Computing for the Digital Enterprise H...
OLAP on Hadoop for 360º view of data Creating business scenarios views: • Data Browser for viewing and exporting data • SQ...
Time series data analysis across Big Data -30 -20 -10 0 10 Temperature °C Halifax Waterloo Trend | Cyclical | Seasonal | R...
Graph engine to uncover connected data relationships Native graph processing for: • Interactive analysis of graphs using g...
Flexible storage with document store Support for collection of documents with different structures: • Interactive analysis...
Big Data is complex It gets more complicated as you scale
Introducing: SAP Cloud Platform Big Data Services Fully Managed Big Data Cloud offering for Production Use Data Centers op...
© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 16PUBLIC “Big Data” Style  Opportunity Oriented  Bottom-...
© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 17PUBLIC SAP centric viewCOMPUTEConsumeDataStore GBs - TBs...
© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 18PUBLIC Hadoop/Spark centric viewCOMPUTEIngestSourcesCons...
© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 19PUBLIC InfrastructureFunctions&datatypes&toolsDataaccess...
© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 20PUBLIC Architecture • Delivers an in-memory relational e...
Vora Cluster Manager – nodes and services assignment
Integration with Hadoop Management Tools • Admin tools like Apache Ambari, are used to administer and monitor the Hadoop landscape
© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 23PUBLIC Native HANA Integration (no need for Spark adapte...
© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 24PUBLIC New in 1.4 • New Product Name "SAP Vora“ • Instal...
How can you get started with SAP Vora? 1. Blog: https://blogs.sap.com/2016/12/19/a- look-at-the-sap-hana-vora-1.3-new-anal...
© 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 27PUBLIC More Information! Technical documentation https:/...
Thank you Christoph Streubert @cstreubert christoph.Streubert@sap.com Amit Satoor @asatoor amit.Satoor@sap.com
  3. 3. Utilities rise to the smart meter challenge The mass of information from smart meters is leading utility suppliers to reconsider how they use their data • Smart meters generate TBs of data/month • Regulatory requirement to retain data for 10 years • Forecasting energy usage • Benefits of integrating data • Meter data could help fraud detection, predict maintenance requirements and eventually lead to smart grids which respond intelligently to variations in supply and demand
  4. 4. Agriculture takes advantage of Precision Farming Top Line Revenue Growth and Lower Costs • Run Reports in Minutes versus a Day or Two Days • Improved and Scalable Architecture Lowering Costs • Accurate Weather Forecasting Leads to an Increase in Production Business Challenge SAP HANA with SAP Vora • Migrate DW to the SAP HANA • Leverage in-DB Machine Learning for predictive analytics • Hadoop and Vora for low cost storage and compute of unstructured data Technical Enablers Cost Effectiveness & Improve Product Yield • Increase in costs and lost revenue due to forecasting challenges • Sugar production requires accurate timing • Managing strategic acquisitions and multiple farms Benefits Improve Speed and Accuracy of Weather Data • Leverage IOT data • OCR parsing of satellite imagery data • Focus on automation and improvement of forecasting process • Improve the UX presentation and options Business Benefits
  6. 6. Data Storage Scalable and unified storage across data types and sources Data Compute Data processing and analysis, discovery, enhancement, and governance, making data usable Data Consumption Data-driven insight connected to action Unifying the Data Landscape Integrating across storage, compute and consumption CIO Imperatives & Challenges Common Lesson Big Data journey is incomplete without business transformation 1. 2. 3. 4. Big Data Journey 53%: difficulty integrating with other enterprise systems 49% can’t apply external data quickly enough to enable context-based decision making 59% Only few analysts with specialized training can analyze big data Harvard Business Reivew Analytic Services in Sep 2015 Need lower skill, production support and performance optimization costs
  7. 7. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 7PUBLIC Draft SAP Vora SAP Vora is an enterprise-ready, easy-to-use in- memory distributed computing solution to help organizations uncover actionable insights from big data. Builds upon Apache Spark Seamless Integration with SAP HANA Runs on Hadoop SAP Vora
  8. 8. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 8PUBLIC Distributed Computing for the Digital Enterprise Hortonworks Data Platform Spark Distributed Transaction Log Disk-to-Memory Accelerator Data Modeler OLAP Time Series Graph Doc Store SAP Vora OPEN CONSUM PTION Data Science, Predictive, Business Intelligence, Visualization Apps Insights from one single solution In-memory distributed computing engines: OLAP, Time Series, Graph, JSON/Doc Disk-to-memory accelerator Enterprise-ready Production-ready, integrated solution Integration with SAP HANA Easier to use Intuitive web interface One SQL entry point Open consumption
  9. 9. OLAP on Hadoop for 360º view of data Creating business scenarios views: • Data Browser for viewing and exporting data • SQL Editor for writing and running SQL scripts • Modeler to visually create data models with intuitive web interface
  10. 10. Time series data analysis across Big Data -30 -20 -10 0 10 Temperature °C Halifax Waterloo Trend | Cyclical | Seasonal | Random | Exception Efficiently analyze time series data in distributed environments: • Interactive access to standard time series analysis functions using the well-known SQL language • Efficient compression allowing analysis of more data using less memory • Build time series models visually using Vora Data Modeler
  11. 11. Graph engine to uncover connected data relationships Native graph processing for: • Interactive analysis of graphs using graph extension for SQL • Supports directed and undirected graphs • Algorithms for pattern matching, shortest path, and connected components 1:Actor NAME=‘Brad Pitt’ 4:MOVIE TITLE=‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ YEAR=2005 RATING:6.5 7:DIRECTOR NAME=‘Doug Liman’ 1:Actor NAME=‘Angelina Jolie’ 3:Actor NAME=‘Shah Rukh Khan’ 5:MOVIE TITLE=‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’ YEAR=2003 RATING=8.1 4:MOVIE TITLE=‘My Name is Khan’ YEAR=2010 RATING-8.90 Plays in Plays in Director
  12. 12. Flexible storage with document store Support for collection of documents with different structures: • Interactive analysis of schema-less JSON data using the well-known SQL language • Capability to flexibly add or remove fields from any JSON docs Document #1 Key: Value Document #2 {Key: Value, Key: Value} Document #3 {Key: Value} Document #4 Key: {Key: Value, Key: Value| Collection Collection Collection Document Store
  13. 13. Big Data is complex It gets more complicated as you scale
  14. 14. Introducing: SAP Cloud Platform Big Data Services Fully Managed Big Data Cloud offering for Production Use Data Centers optimized for Hadoop Automated Operations Center Unified Control Plane Workbench Business Analytics Search & Discovery Data Exploration Data Science & Modeling Custom Applications DataTransfer Portal ProactiveHelpdesk SAP Vora
  16. 16. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 16PUBLIC “Big Data” Style  Opportunity Oriented  Bottom-up Experimentation  Immediate use and gratification  Tool proliferation  “World of Hadoop”  Hackathons  Better business  Open Source Suit vs. Hoddie Traditional IM  Requirements based  Top-down design  Integration and re-use  Technology Consolidation  World of EDW, CRM, ERP, ECM  Competence Centers  Better decisions  Commercial Software SAP Vora
  17. 17. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 17PUBLIC SAP centric viewCOMPUTEConsumeDataStore GBs - TBs TBs - 10s of TBs 10s of TBs - PBs In- Memory System of Record HANA / BW/4HANA Data Tiering In- Memory Structured data for fast analytics Less frequently accessed, structured data Raw data: semi-structured, unstructured, streaming data etc. Data Lake On-Premises In the Cloud Hadoop and Spark SAP Vora Next Generation Data Warehouse = SCPBDS
  18. 18. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 18PUBLIC Hadoop/Spark centric viewCOMPUTEIngestSourcesConsumeDataStore GBs - TBs TBs - 10s of TBs 100s of TBs - PBs Smart Data Streaming Data Services Log Data Sensors Machine Data In- Memory System of Record HANA / BW/4HANA Data Tiering In- Memory Structured data for fast analytics Less frequently accessed, structured data Raw data: semi-structured, unstructured, streaming data etc. Data Lake On-Premises In the Cloud Hadoop and Spark SAP Vora Next Generation Data Warehouse etc. etc. = SCPBDS
  19. 19. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 19PUBLIC InfrastructureFunctions&datatypes&toolsDataaccess methods Vora Value in the Hadoop world (what we mean by ) Graph function TimeSeries function JSONDocu Store OLAP functions/ relational modeling Cypher, SQL browser SQL editor Dedicated infrastructure Data model Data model Data model Data model JavaScript shell Dedicated infrastructure Dedicated infrastructure Dedicated infrastructure SQL editor Complex federation etc. etc. etc. Security Security Security Security Distributed Transaction Log Disk-to-Memory Accelerator Vora Tools (Data Browser, SQL Editor, OLAP Modeler) Graph JSONDoc Store Relational e.g.hierarchies, curr.conversion Time Series Future text,spatial, video,etc. Integrated Engines Data Exchange Security Shared Hadoop Infrastructure SAP HANA Vora etc. complex custom code
  20. 20. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 20PUBLIC Architecture • Delivers an in-memory relational engine that processes Hadoop data stored in HDFS, S3, parquet, ORC • Combines multiple processing engines like Time Series, Graph and Document Store • Uses Dlog for storing metadata catalog from Vora and HANA data sources • Leverages SparkSQL to build native VoraSQLcontext to provide distributed processing of relational and other workloads • Connects via Spark Thriftserver to provide web based modeling UI to build “olap” models on Hadoop data
  21. 21. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 21PUBLIC Vora Cluster Manager – nodes and services assignment
  22. 22. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 22PUBLIC Integration with Hadoop Management Tools • Admin tools like Apache Ambari, are used to administer and monitor the Hadoop landscape
  23. 23. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 23PUBLIC Native HANA Integration (no need for Spark adapter) Improved Usability of Vora Modeler Four New Engines: Disk, Graph, Doc Store, Time Series Improved Vora Core: Stability & enhancement Key Capabilities of SAP Vora New with Vora 1.3 Vora Vora Vora Vora Vora Vora Vora Vora Vora Native „Data store“ in Hadoop Multiple Engines Relational (OLAP) In- Memor Time Series Doc Store Graphs Intuitive Tools Tight HANA Integration 0.1sec ∞ HANA Hadoo p New
  24. 24. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 24PUBLIC New in 1.4 • New Product Name "SAP Vora“ • Installation Package • Supported Platforms (HDP2.5) • Next-generation in-memory engine featuring SAP Vora's native distribution technology • Additional functions in engines • Avro support • Data preview
  25. 25. © 2017 SAP AG or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 25 Telco Customer 360 – Value Accelerators
  26. 26. How can you get started with SAP Vora? 1. Blog: https://blogs.sap.com/2016/12/19/a- look-at-the-sap-hana-vora-1.3-new-analysis- engines/ 2. Developer Community: https://www.sap.com/developer/topics/hana- vora.html Download and Install Access From the Cloud 1. Access from the SAP Cloud Appliance Library https://www.sap.com/developer/topics/hana- vora.html 2. Enter credentials 3. Get up and running in the cloud * Free SAP Vora Developer Edition plus infrastructure cost
  27. 27. © 2017 SAP SE or an SAP affiliate company. All rights reserved. 27PUBLIC More Information! Technical documentation https://help.sap.com/viewer/p/SAP_VORA Developer downloads https://www.sap.com/developer/topics/vora.html#freetria Helpful links https://blogs.sap.com/2017/03/30/useful-sap-vora-links/ CTA
  Thank you Christoph Streubert @cstreubert christoph.Streubert@sap.com Amit Satoor @asatoor amit.Satoor@sap.com

