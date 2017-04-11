The challenge of computing big data for evolving digital business processes demands variety of computation techniques and engines (SQL, OLAP, time-series, graph, document store), but working in unified framework. A simple architecture of data transformations while ensuring the security, governance, and operational administration are the necessary critical components for enterprise production environments supporting day-to-day business processes. In this session, you will learn about best practices & critical components to ensure business value from latest production deployments. Hear how existing customers are using SAP Vora and the value they have achieved so far with this in-memory engine for distributed data processing. The session provides you with a clear understanding how SAP Vora and open source components like Apache Hadoop and Apache Spark offer an architecture that supports a wide variety of use cases and industries. You will also receive very useful insight where to find development resources, test drive demos, and general documentation.