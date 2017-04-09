General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) which will be in effect in 2018, brings newer requirements for managing personal and sensitive data of European Union subjects. The recently enacted Privacy Shield directive from 2016 now regulates the movement of data between EU and the US. Together, both regulations are impacting how CXOs are thinking about procuring, storing and processing personal and sensitive data.



Over the last few years, open-source projects such as Apache Ranger and Apache Atlas have been driving comprehensive security and governance within Hadoop and the big data ecosystem. Solution vendors such as Privacera are leveraging the power of Hadoop and Apache projects such as Atlas, Ranger to help security and compliance teams within enterprises easily identify and protect data that are subject to the privacy regulations and monitor the use of such data.



This talk will walk through the current regulatory climate in Europe and how it can impact big data implementations. We will specifically walk through a business framework that enterprises can use to build a strategy to manage GDPR, Privacy Shield, and other regulations. We will use a live demonstration to show how projects such as Apache Ranger, Apache Atlas and solutions such as Privacera can be used effectively to address specific requirements of these regulations.