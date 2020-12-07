Prizren Şehri Tanıtımı

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRİZREN ŞEHİR TANITIMI Hadir Ukalo Sakarya Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişikler Bölümü 4.Sınıf Öğrencisi
Prizren Şehri Tanıtım İçeriği Prizren hakkında genel bilgiler Prizren adı nereden gelmektedir ? Prizren Tarihi , Coğrafi Y...
Prizren ile İlgili Genel Bilgiler  Prizren Kosova'nın güneybatısında bir şehir ve belediye merkezi’dir.  Şehir, Şar Dağl...
Prizren İsmi Nerden Gelmektedir ?  Eric Hamp adlı Amerikan dil bilimcisine göre şehrin adı “büyük kale, kasaba” anlamında...
Prizren Tarihi  Prizren, Roman şehri Theranda’nın devamı olarak kabul edilir. Ancak yoğun arkeolojik araştırmalarda Bizan...
Prizren Tarihi  Osmanlı İmparatorluğu’nun I. Balkan Savaşı’nda yenilgiye uğraması ile Prizren’de 5 asırlık Osmanlı dönemi...
Coğrafi Yapısı  Kosova’nın güneyinde yüzölçümü 640 km2 olan bir yerleşim yeridir.  Yüksekliği 2748 m olan Şar sıradağlar...
İklimi  Prizren şehrinde sıcak ve ılıman iklim görülmektedir.  Akdeniz iklimi yanı sıra okyanus iklimide görülmektedi.
Ekonomi Yapısı  Şehrin ekonomik yapısına bakıldığında genelde metal işleme, basit makine üretimi, deri işleme, ağaç işlem...
Yöresel Kıyafetleri
El Sanatları Gümüş İşleme (Filigran)
El SanatlarıEl Sanatları Yorgancılık
El Sanatları Flisi
Yöresel Lezzetler Elbasan Tavası Fliya
Yöresel Lezzetler Baklava Trileçe
Prizren Gezilecek Yerler Prizren Taş Köprüsü Taş Köprü 16. yüzyılda inşa edilmiş. Ancak, bugün var olan köprü, 1982 yılınd...
Prizren Gezilecek Yerler Gazi Mehmet Paşa Hamamı Gazi Mehmet Paşa Hamamı 1563- 1574 yılları arasında hamam olarak inşa edi...
Prizren Gezilecek Yerler Halveti Tekkesi Halvetilik Tarikatı’nın merkezi aynı zamanda Prizren’de açılan ilk tarikat binası...
Namazgâh (Kırık Cami) Namazgâh 21 Haziran 1455 tarihinde Fatih Sultan Mehmed kumandasındaki Osmanlı ordusu, Prizren’i feth...
Evvelâ Eyâlet-i Rûmeli Sancağ-ı Sofya paşanın tahtıdır. Livâ-i Köstendil, livâ-i İskenderiyye, livâ-i Tırhala, livâ-i Ohri...
Sunumu İzlediğiniz İçin Teşekkür Ederim  Sunum ile ilgili bir sorunuz varsa e-mail üzerinden ulaşabilirsiniz…. Hadir Ukal...
Prizren Şehri Tanıtımı

Prizren Şehri Tanıtımı Sunumu

