Hadeel S. Obaid
 Cyber Security Definition  Scope of Cyber Security  Cyber Attack  Attacker Motivation  Typical Cyber Attacks  Lates...
 A very wide-ranging term with no standard definition.  It covers all aspects of ensuring the protection of citizens, bu...
 Computer security  Security engineering  Encryption  Computer crime  Computer forensics
 A socio-technical systems problem.  Security problems almost always stem from a mix of technical, human and organizatio...
 Techniques of threat and attack analysis and mitigation.  Protection and recovery technologies, processes and procedure...
 A malicious attempt, using digital technologies, to cause personal or property loss or damage, and/or steal or alter con...
 Attacks to an organization carried out by someone who is inside that organization.  Difficult to counter using technica...
 Attacks to an organization carried out by an external agent.  Requires either valid credentials or the exploitation of ...
 Money  Revenge  Fun  Recognition  Anonymity  Cyber spy
 Criminals see lower risks and high rewards from cyber crime than through ‘physical’ crime.  Stealing confidential and n...
 Man in the Middle.  802.11 Injection attacks.  Jamming.  Denial of Service (DoS).  Phishing.  Malware.  IP Spoofin...
 February 2019. European aerospace company Airbus, reveals it was targeted by Chinese hackers who stole the personal and ...
Job Hindrances • Loss of access to campus computing network • Inability to access files and do work Data Loss • Loss of co...
Protect Passwords Prevent Identity Theft Beware of Phishing Avoid Malware Run Antivirus Software Install Updates Back Up I...
1. Obaid, H.S.: ‘Denial of Service Attacks: Tools and Categories’, International Journal of Engineering Research & Technol...
Cyber security threats and trends
