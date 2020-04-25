Successfully reported this slideshow.
Curriculum and Methods of Instruction: Teaching English as a Foreign Language How to Design and Evaluation Research in Education
what is the Ethnographic research? Ethnographic research is a qualitative method where researchers observe and interact w...
The Unique Value of Ethnographic research  A key strength of ethnographic research is that it provides the researcher wit...
Ethnographic concepts • The concept of culture is typically defined in one of two ways. Those who focus on behavior define...
• Here the Ethnographers try to explain as much as they can about the culture of a group. therefore, they try to gain some...
• that is, an “insider’s” perspective of reality—is at the heart of ethnographic research. An Emic Perspective • on the ot...
Do Ethnographic Researches use Hypothesis? Ethnographic researchers seldom formulate precise hypotheses ahead of time. Rather, they develop them as their study emerges.
Sampling in Ethnographic Research The sample in ethnographic studies is almost always purposive.  The data obtained from...
Data Collection and Analysis in Ethnographic Research  The two major means of data collection in ethnographic research ar...
Data Collection in Ethnographic Research Interviewing participant observation Field notes Field jottings field diary field log
Advantages & Disadvantages Advantages Disadvantages • It provides the researcher with a much more comprehensive •Perspecti...
FIELDWORK • Field notes are the notes a researcher in an ethnographic study takes in the field. They include both descript...
  1. 1. Curriculum and Methods of Instruction: Teaching English as a Foreign Language How to Design and Evaluation Research in Education Ethnographic Research By: Hadeel Al mawaly Supervised by : Prof. Dina Al Jamal
  2. 2. what is the Ethnographic research? Ethnographic research is a qualitative method where researchers observe and interact with a study’s participants in their real-life situation. Ethnographic research is particularly appropriate for behaviors that are best understood by observing them within their natural settings.
  3. 3. The Unique Value of Ethnographic research  A key strength of ethnographic research is that it provides the researcher with a much more comprehensive perspective than do other forms of educational research.
  4. 4. Ethnographic concepts • The concept of culture is typically defined in one of two ways. Those who focus on behavior define it as the sum of a social group’s observable patterns of behavior, customs, and ways of life. Those who concentrate on ideas say that it comprises the ideas, beliefs, and knowledge that characterize a particular group of people. nevertheless one defines it, culture is the most important of all ethnographic concepts. Culture
  5. 5. • Here the Ethnographers try to explain as much as they can about the culture of a group. therefore, they try to gain some idea of the group’s history, social structure, politics, religious beliefs, symbols, customs, rituals, and environment Holistic Perspective • When a researcher contextualizes data, he or she places what was seen and heard Contextualization
  6. 6. • that is, an “insider’s” perspective of reality—is at the heart of ethnographic research. An Emic Perspective • on the other hand, is the external objective perspective on reality An Etic Perspective Member checking & Multiple realities
  7. 7. Do Ethnographic Researches use Hypothesis? Ethnographic researchers seldom formulate precise hypotheses ahead of time. Rather, they develop them as their study emerges.
  8. 8. Sampling in Ethnographic Research The sample in ethnographic studies is almost always purposive.  The data obtained from ethnographic research samples rarely, if ever, permit generalization to a population.
  9. 9. Data Collection and Analysis in Ethnographic Research  The two major means of data collection in ethnographic research are participant observation and detailed interviewing.  • Researchers use a variety of instruments in ethnographic studies to collect data and to check validity. This is frequently referred to as triangulation.  • Analysis consists of continual reworking of data with emphasis on patterns, key events, and use of visual representations in addition to interviews and observations.
  10. 10. Data Collection in Ethnographic Research Interviewing participant observation Field notes Field jottings field diary field log
  11. 11. Advantages & Disadvantages Advantages Disadvantages • It provides the researcher with a much more comprehensive •Perspective than do other forms of educational research. • It is highly dependent on the • Particular researcher’s observations and interpretations. • It lends itself well to research topics that are not easily quantified. • Usually there is no way to check the validity of the researcher’s • Conclusions. • It is particularly • appropriate to behaviors that are best understood by observing them within their natural settings. • Observer bias is almost impossible to eliminate. • It is especially • Suited to studying group behavior over time. • Preplanning and review by others are • Much less useful than in quantitative studies.
  12. 12. FIELDWORK • Field notes are the notes a researcher in an ethnographic study takes in the field. They include both descriptive field notes (what he or she sees and hears) and reflective field notes (what he or she thinks about what has been observed). • Field jottings refer to quick notes about something the researcher wants to write more about later. • A field diary is a personal statement of the researcher’s feelings and opinions about the people and situations he or she is observing. • A field log is a sort of running account of how the researcher plans to spend his or her time compared to how he or she actually spends it.

