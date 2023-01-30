Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENGGUNAAN MOBILE TOPOGRAPHER (23 JANUARI 2023).pdf

Jan. 30, 2023
PENGGUNAAN MOBILE TOPOGRAPHER (23 JANUARI 2023).pdf

Jan. 30, 2023
Engineering

Modul singkat penggunaan aplikasi Mobile Topographer

Modul singkat penggunaan aplikasi Mobile Topographer

Engineering
PENGGUNAAN MOBILE TOPOGRAPHER (23 JANUARI 2023).pdf

  1. 1. PENGGUNAAN APLIKASI MOBILE TOPOGRAPHER Disampaikan pada “TRAINING ONLINE PEMETAAN MENGGUNAKAN DRONE 2023 INDONESIA MAPPING COMMUNITY Oleh: Eka Febi Selvandy Putri
  2. 2. MOBILE TOPOGRAPHER
  3. 3. Penggunaan Aplikasi Mobile Topographer
  4. 4. No. Keterangan Koordinat (Derajat Desimal) Ketinggian (M) X Y 1 GCP 01 134,09389 -0,89310 22,37 2 GCP 02 134,09088 -0,89157 2,57 3 GCP 03 134,09864 -0,89428 54,31 4 GCP 04 134,09880 -0,90562 4,62 5 GCP 05 134,10798 -0,92026 4,65 6 GCP 06 134,11100 -0,91461 9,76 7 GCP 07 134,10529 -0,90695 5,86 8 GCP 08 134,10399 -0,89359 5,27 9 ICP 01 134,09428 -0,89247 20,33 10 ICP 02 134,09093 -0,89152 2,99 11 ICP 03 134,09893 -0,89473 55,42 12 ICP 04 134,09912 -0,90598 3,81 13 ICP 05 134,10818 -0,92011 5,46 14 ICP 06 134,11086 -0,91409 10,79 15 ICP 07 134,10520 -0,90655 5,86 16 ICP 08 134,10206 -0,89215 5,27 Tabel Titik Ground Control Point (GCP) dan Independent Control Point (ICP) Penggunaan Aplikasi Mobile Topographer
  5. 5. Standar Jumlah Titik Akurasi Berdasarkan Luasan

