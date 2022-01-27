Ecosystem 1. Introduction to Core Principles of Physiology “Core Principle 2: Ecosystem” College of Health Sciences School of Medicine Department of Medical Physiology P.by: Habtemariam Mulugeta ID No. GSR/2895/14 1 2. “Core Principle 2: Ecosystem” Introduction to Core Principles of Physiology 2 Habtemariam M. 3. Outline  Objectives  Definition  Types of Ecosystems  Components of Ecosystem  Function of an Ecosystem  Human-Environmental Interactions  Ergonomics  Summary  Acknowledgement  References Habtemariam M. 3 4. Objectives When you have completed this session, you should  Describe briefly about Ecosystem  Differentiate the different components of Ecosystem  Understand the functions of ecosystem  Appreciate Human-Environmental Interactions  Familiarize with the concept of Ergonomics Habtemariam M. 4 5. Definition  An ecosystem (or ecological system) system formed by the interaction of a community of organisms with their physical environment.  The term "ecosystem" was first used in 1935 in a publication by British ecologist Arthur Tansley. Habtemariam M. 5 Chapin, F. Stuart, III (2011), Willis, A.J. (1997). 6. Types of Ecosystems Habtemariam M. 6 1. Natural Ecosystem – operate themselves under natural condition I. Terrestrial Ecosystem II. Aquatic Ecosystem 2. Artificial Ecosystem – operated or maintained by man. E.g. Croplands, gardens 7. Cont. Habtemariam M. 7 8. Cont. Habtemariam M. 8 9. Cont. Habtemariam M. 9 10. Components of Ecosystem 1. Abiotic Components 2. Biotic Components Habtemariam M. 10 11. Abiotic Components of Ecosystem  Non-Living Components  includes basic inorganic elements and compounds, such as soil, H2O, O2, CO2, phosphates and a variety of organic compounds.  It also includes physical factors and ingredients such as moisture, wind currents and solar radiation Habtemariam M. 11 12. Biotic Components of Ecosystem  Living Components  include all living organisms present in the environmental system.  can be grouped into two basic nutritive components:  Autotrophic – All Green Plants  Heterotrophic - Non-green plants and all animals Habtemariam M. 12 13. Cont.  Three types of Organisms  Producers - Plants  Consumers - Animals  Decomposers – Microorganisms Habtemariam M. 13 14. Producers Habtemariam M. 14 15. Consumers Habtemariam M. 15 16. Cont. Habtemariam M. 16 17. Decomposers Habtemariam M. 17 18. Cont. Habtemariam M. 18 19. Function of an Ecosystem 1. Primary Function: manufacturer of starch (Photosynthesis) 2. Secondary Function: distribution of energy in the form of food to all consumers. 3. Tertiary Function: namely “cycling” – returning raw materials to the environment Habtemariam M. 19 20. Food Chain Habtemariam M. 20 21. Predator Habtemariam M. 21 22. Prey Habtemariam M. 22 23. Food Web  a community of organisms where there are several interrelated food chains Habtemariam M. 23 24. Human-Environmental Interactions  It is the interactions between the human social system and the ecosystem.  Human social systems and ecosystems are complex adaptive systems.  Ecosystem Services - People modify the environment for their purposes and obtain benefits from it. Habtemariam M. 24 25. Cont.  Ecosystem Services are essential for human well-being and include for example the provision of resources like water, land for farming and many more.  people often reorganize existing ecosystems to achieve new ones that seem to be more effective in serving their needs. Habtemariam M. 25 ISTAT, C, 2003) 26. Cont.  Environment influences human activities.  Human social systems have to adapt to their specific environment.  Natural phenomena like storms, earthquakes force people to react these phenomena which can either be directly or not primarily caused by human actions and again influence human behavior as people have to respond to a new situation. Habtemariam M. 26 27. Ergonomics  Ergonomics can roughly be defined as the study of people in their working environment.  The goal is to eliminate discomfort and risk of injury due to work in the environment. Habtemariam M. 27 international Ergonomics Association Executive Council, August 2000 28. Cont.  Ergonomics (or human factors) is the scientific discipline concerned with the understanding of the interactions among human and other elements of a system, and the profession that applies theory, principles, data and methods to design in order to optimize human well-being and overall system performance. Habtemariam M. 28 29. Cont.  To achieve best practice design, Ergonomists use the data and techniques of several disciplines:  Anthropometry: body sizes, shapes; populations and variations  Biomechanics: muscles, levers, forces, strength  Environmental physics: noise, light, heat, cold, radiation, vibration body systems: hearing, vision, sensations  Applied psychology: skill, learning, errors, differences  Social psychology: groups, communication, learning, behaviors. Habtemariam M. 29 30. Summary  Ecosystem is system formed by the interaction of a community of organisms with their physical environment.  Ecosystem can be natural or artificial.  Ecosystem has both abiotic and biotic components.  Ecosystem has primary, secondary and tertiary function.  Human social systems and ecosystems are complex adaptive systems  Ergonomics is the study of people in their working environment.  Click Here Habtemariam M. 30 31. Acknowledgement  Firstly thanks to the almighty and Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Son of the true Living God Son of Theotokos.  Next my deepest gratitude goes to my instructor Professor Yosef Mengesha (MD, PhD) who gave me this chance to prepare and present on Core Principle of Physiology 2: Ecosystem.  Finally I thank you my classmates since you listen to me attentively Habtemariam M. 31 32. References  Chapin, F. Stuart, III (2011). "Glossary". Principles of terrestrial ecosystem ecology. P. A. Matson, Peter Morrison Vitousek, Melissa C. Chapin (2nd ed.). New York: Springer. ISBN 978-1-4419-9504-9. OCLC 755081405.  Willis, A.J. (1997). "The Ecosystem: An Evolving Concept Viewed Historically". Functional Ecology. 11 (2): 268–271. doi:10.1111/j.1365-2435.1997.00081.x.  ISTAT, C.Costantino, F. Falcitelli, A. Femia, A.Tuolini, OECD-Workshop, Paris, May14,16, 2003)  international Ergonomics Association Executive Council, August 2000  Worku Legesse, B.Sc.,M.Sc., Ph.D., Teklu Mulugeta, B.Sc., Aragaw Ambelu, B.Sc Carter Center Introduction to Ecology Habtemariam M. 32 33. Thank You Habtemariam M. 33

Editor's Notes