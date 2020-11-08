Successfully reported this slideshow.
Gaya Kepemimpinan Habibur Rohman (1961212) MANAJEMEN KP2 2019
Setiap pemimpin memiliki karakter dan gaya memimpinnya masing-masing tergantung dengan latar belakang, kondisi perusahaan,...
Beberapa contoh gaya kepemimpinan Gaya Kepemimpinan Visionaris 01 Gaya Kepemimpinan Coaching 02 Gaya Kepemimpinan Affiliat...
01 Gaya Kepemimpinan Visioner Pemimpin yang seperti ini cocok untyk tipe perusahaan yang tengah membutuhkan arah baru atau...
Gaya Kepemimpinan Affiliative Tujuan dari gaya kepemimpinan ini adalah untuk membangun iklim perusahaan yang kondusif dan ...
Pengaruh gaya kepemimpinan terhadap kinerja karyawan akan terasa ketika setiap individu bisa bekerja dengan padu. Hasil ya...
Manajemen SDM Gaya kepemimpinan

Nama: Habibur Rohman
Kelas: Manajemen kp2 2019
NIM: 1961212

  1. 1. Gaya Kepemimpinan Habibur Rohman (1961212) MANAJEMEN KP2 2019
  2. 2. Setiap pemimpin memiliki karakter dan gaya memimpinnya masing-masing tergantung dengan latar belakang, kondisi perusahaan, dan lain sebagainya
  3. 3. Beberapa contoh gaya kepemimpinan Gaya Kepemimpinan Visionaris 01 Gaya Kepemimpinan Coaching 02 Gaya Kepemimpinan Affiliative 03 Gaya Kepemimpinan Demokratis 04 Gaya Kepemimpinan Pacesetting 05 Gaya Kepemimpinan Commanding atau Otoriter06
  4. 4. 01 Gaya Kepemimpinan Visioner Pemimpin yang seperti ini cocok untyk tipe perusahaan yang tengah membutuhkan arah baru atau terobosan dalam siklus hidup perusahaan. Pemimpin visionaris memberikan ruang gerak bagi setiap karyawannya untuk mencoba hal baru demi tercapainya tujuan perusahaan. Kegagalan dalam sistem kepemimpinan ini dianggap tidak sebagai kesalahan namun sebuah pelajaran sehingga karyawan tidak akan takut untuk melakukan atau mengusulkan langkah baru. 02 Gaya Kepemimpinan Coaching Pemimpin dengan gaya coaching akan membimbing karyawannya untuk menjadi pribadi dan pekerja yang lebih baik. Tujuannya tentu adalah karyawan tadi bisa meningkatkan kualitas diri dan memberikan konstribusi lebih pafa tim dan perusahaan. Gaya kepemimpinan ini juga bermaksud untuk membantu karyawan mencapai tujuan pribadinya selama dalam lingkungan kerja. Berfokus pada masing-masing kekuatan karyawan atau tim akan sangat membantu model gaya kepemimpinan ini. . 04
  5. 5. Gaya Kepemimpinan Affiliative Tujuan dari gaya kepemimpinan ini adalah untuk membangun iklim perusahaan yang kondusif dan optimal dan membuat karyawan bisa bekerja dengan nyaman dan optimal. Pengaruh gaya kepemimpinan terhadap kinerja karyawan akan sangat terlihat karena kemudian pemimpin akan berperan sebagai jembatan antara pihak yang berselisih, tidak selalu berarti pihak tersebut lalu mencapai kesepakatan, namun agar pihak berselisih tetap dapat bekerja dengan efektif dan tidak salah menempatkan fokusnya. Gaya Kepemimpinan Demokratis Pemimpin dengan gaya ini akan berlaku demokratis dengan mempertimbangkan semua suara dari karyawannya. Gaya ini sangat cocok digunakan ketika anda sebagai pemimpin yakin benar mengenai keputusan yang akan anda ambil dan meminta masukan dari seluruh pasukan anda. Pendekatan ini sangat kuat ketika akan melakukan keputusan besar menyangkut perusahaan anda. MANAJEMEN SDM03 04
  6. 6. Pengaruh gaya kepemimpinan terhadap kinerja karyawan akan terasa ketika setiap individu bisa bekerja dengan padu. Hasil yang maksimal dan kinerja terbaik bisa muncul pada gaya ini.resiko yang ditanggung juga cukup berat, yakni mundurnya karyawan akibat kurang motivasi dan antusiasme. Gaya Kepemimpinan Pacesetting Gaya kepemimpinan ini sudah jarang digunakan karena dirasa tidak lagi sesuai dengan perkembangan zaman. Kepemimpinan jenis ini digunakan saat keadaan saat kritis saja dan menuntut pada pemimpin yang benar- benar tangguh saja. Gaya Kepemimpinan Commanding atau Otoriter 05 06

