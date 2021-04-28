seminar on Haematuria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
WELCOME To Seminar Dr Mehadi Hasan Rimon Resident, Year-1(neonatology) Dr. Ishrat Zahan Nigar Resident, Year-2( Pediatric ...
Case Scenerio Redwan , 6 years old boy, 3rd issue of his non consanguineous parents, got admitted with the complaints of g...
Approach to a child with Hematuria
Definition Presence of red blood cell (RBC) in the urine, >10 RBC per cubic mm of freshly voided, uncentrifuged urine or >...
Physiological Pathological Gross Microscopic glomerular non glomerular non glomerular glomerular • Heavy proteinuria • Fev...
Classification Painful Hematuria Painless Hematuria UTI Calculi Hypercalciuria IgA nephropathy Renal tumor Renal TB Coagul...
Classification Gross hematuria Microscopic hematuria UTI Infection related GN Renal calculi IgA nephropathy Hypercalciuria...
Classification Glomerular Nonglomerular PSGN RPGN IgA nephropathy Vasculitis HSP nephritis Lupus nephritis Alport syndrome...
Conditions mimicking hematuria Drugs: Rifampicin Phenothiazines Nitrofurantoin Desferoxamine Chloroquine Ibuprofen Levodopa
Foods: beet root, fruit containing anthocyanins (eg. black berries, plums, cherries) and food dyes (cake coloring). Pigmen...
Approach to a child with Hematuria
History + symptom analysis Physical findings Lab investigations
History • Age: 5-12 yrs: PSGN 2-8 yrs: HSP <4 yrs: HUS 2-5 yrs: Wilms tumor 2nd decade: IgA nephropathy • Sex: F>>M in >1-...
History contd… • Amount of urine: Reduced in AGN, AKI • Clots in urine: Extraglomerular • Frequency, Dysuria, recent enure...
Associated Symptoms Fever Infection SLE AGN Facial puffiness Oedema of legs weight gain Shortness of breath Acute Glomerul...
Abdominal pain Urolithiasis (Loin to groin) Cystitis (lower abdominal) Pyelonephritis (loin pain) Abdominal mass Hydroneph...
Jaundice Hemolysis, Obstructive jaundice APSGN HUS IgA nephropathy HSP nephritis Recent upper respiratory tract, skin infe...
H/o Vision or hearing defects Alport syndrome Family h/o hematuria Hereditary glomerular diseases (Alport syndrome, Thin g...
Others • H/o exercise, trauma, menstruation, recent bladder catheterization or passage of a calculus • H/o ingestion of dr...
Examination HTN AGN PKD Raised temp. Infection SLE AGN Oedema AGN Pallor HUS SLE CKD Bleeding disorders Raised JVP CHF
Palpable flank mass Hydronephrosis (Urinary tract obstruction) Wilms tumour ARPKD, hydronephrosis (B/L) Bladder palpable S...
Signs of Congestive cardiac failure, Hypertensive encephalopathy Joint swelling, tenderness Ophthalmologic (Anterior lenti...
NEXT
Glomerular VS Non glomerular Features Glomerular hematuria Non-glomerular hematuria Pattern of hematuria: Hematuria throug...
Features Glomerular hematuria Non-glomerular hematuria color Tea colored. Bright red, blood clots. Proteinuria 2+ or more ...
No No How to investigate a case of Hematuria Physiological cause like viral illness, exercise, trauma, menstruation Take H...
Role of Urine examination A. Urinanalysis 1. Urine dipstick test Based on the peroxidase- like activity of hemoglobin. • P...
No RBC Hemoglobinuria/ Myoglobinuria RBC/+- Hb Hb only, no RBC Search other cause of red urine Nonglomerular Glomerular Ch...
Urea, Creatinine, Electrolyte, ABG, ASO, C3, Spot urinary PCR, S Albumin, Cholesterol , Glomerular Hematuria No Consistent...
Positive Renal US +/- VCUG Non glomerular Hematuria Negative Pyelonephritis, Cystitis Hydronephrosis, PUJ, PUV, MCKD, Tumo...
Isolated microscopic hematuria Follow up Urine R/E with examination For asymptomatic, isolated microscopic hematuria Repea...
Role of Imaging 1. Structure: USG of KUB X-Ray KUB Doppler study of renal vessels and IVC Intravenous urography Spiral CT ...
• Significant proteinuria (>1g/1.73m2/day) except Post- infectious GN. • Recurrent persistent hematuria (Microscopic >2yrs...
• Urinanalysis of siblings & parents: Thin glomerular basement membrane disease • Urine Ca/Creatinine ratio: > 0.2 in Idio...
Management
• Hematuria is a clinical (or laboratory) sign, not a diagnosis. • Treatment is according to cause. • Reassurance and F/U:...
• Treatment of complication: Electrolyte abnormality, AKI, HF, acidosis, fluid overload, HTN. • Monitoring: Vitals, I/O, w...
Management of some specific diseases
• Adequate fluid intake • Appropriate antibiotic • Prophylactic antibiotic when indicated. UTI
• Salt, fruit & fluid restriction • Diuretics • Antihypertensive • Antibiotics • Treatment of complication Prognosis • 98%...
• Prednisolone • MMF, cyclosporine, azathioprim • IV methylprednisolone, IV/oral cyclophosphamide • Immunosuppressive in d...
• Treatment according to staging • Immunosuppressive therapy Prednisolone Cyclophosphamide MMF Prognosis • Relapse: 33% • ...
• Mild disease: no specific therapy • Persistent proteinuria: ACEi, corticosteroid • Severe nephritis/ Nephrotic syndrome:...
• ACE inhibitor • Immune suppressive: prednisolone, azathioprime • Omega 3 fatty acid, fish oil Prognosis • Good in childr...
• ACE inhibitor • Renal replacement Prognosis • 60% ESRD by 60 years • 40% ESRD by 40 years Alport Syndrome
• Avoid dehydration • High liquid intake • Moderate salt restriction • Avoidance of high protein(animal protein) diet • Av...
• Usually benign. • Episodic gross hematuria in association with acute infection. • Prognosis: favorable. • Follow up: ann...
• Increased fluid intake • Appropriate antibiotics Renal Stone • Increased fluid intake • Urological consultation Pyelonep...
• Every case of hematuria should be properly evaluated. • Isolated asymptomatic microscopic hematuria can be an incidental...
  1. 1. WELCOME To Seminar Dr Mehadi Hasan Rimon Resident, Year-1(neonatology) Dr. Ishrat Zahan Nigar Resident, Year-2( Pediatric Neurology) Dr. Zannatul Ferdous Resident, Year-2 (Pediatric Neurology)
  2. 2. Case Scenerio Redwan , 6 years old boy, 3rd issue of his non consanguineous parents, got admitted with the complaints of generalized swelling of body for 7days along with scanty micturition and passage of red colored urine for same duration. O/E, he had puffy face with generalized oedema . He was mildly pale, anicteric, BP: 130/80mm of Hg (> 99th centile) & BSUA ++. Genitourinary system examination revealed abdomen was distended; ascites present. Provisional Diagnosis Acute Glomerulonephritis
  3. 3. Approach to a child with Hematuria
  4. 4. Definition Presence of red blood cell (RBC) in the urine, >10 RBC per cubic mm of freshly voided, uncentrifuged urine or >5 RBC per high power field of 10 ml of freshly voided centrifuged urine.
  5. 5. Physiological Pathological Gross Microscopic glomerular non glomerular non glomerular glomerular • Heavy proteinuria • Fever • menstruation Classification painless Painful
  6. 6. Classification Painful Hematuria Painless Hematuria UTI Calculi Hypercalciuria IgA nephropathy Renal tumor Renal TB Coagulation disorder Alport syndrome Post traumatic
  7. 7. Classification Gross hematuria Microscopic hematuria UTI Infection related GN Renal calculi IgA nephropathy Hypercalciuria alport syndrome TBMD Coagulation disorder Thrombocytopenia malignancy Vasculitis membranous nephropathy IgA nephropathy TBMD alport syndrome idiopathic hypercalciuria renal vesical calculi urinary tract anomalies UTI PKD tuberous sclerosis wilms tumour sickle cell disease Penicilium lithium recurrent
  8. 8. Classification Glomerular Nonglomerular PSGN RPGN IgA nephropathy Vasculitis HSP nephritis Lupus nephritis Alport syndrome Membranous nephropathy TBMD HUS Hypercalciuria Renal calculi UTI Hemorrhagic cystitis Coagulation disorder Thrombocytopenia Malignancy Urinary tract anomalies Vascular malformation Trauma Exercise Drugs
  9. 9. Conditions mimicking hematuria Drugs: Rifampicin Phenothiazines Nitrofurantoin Desferoxamine Chloroquine Ibuprofen Levodopa
  10. 10. Foods: beet root, fruit containing anthocyanins (eg. black berries, plums, cherries) and food dyes (cake coloring). Pigments: hemoglobinuria (intravascular hemolysis) myglobinuria (rhabdomyolysis) Bilirubin urate crystal (pink).
  11. 11. Approach to a child with Hematuria
  12. 12. History + symptom analysis Physical findings Lab investigations
  13. 13. History • Age: 5-12 yrs: PSGN 2-8 yrs: HSP <4 yrs: HUS 2-5 yrs: Wilms tumor 2nd decade: IgA nephropathy • Sex: F>>M in >1-2 yrs: UTI F>>M: SLE nephritis M>F : X-linked form of Alport syndrome • Race: whites: Idiopathic hypercalciuria blacks: Sickle cell disease
  14. 14. History contd… • Amount of urine: Reduced in AGN, AKI • Clots in urine: Extraglomerular • Frequency, Dysuria, recent enuresis : UTI • Frothy urine: Suggests Proteinuria seen in Glomerular diseases • Hematuria in relation to time of micturition: Initial stream – from urethra (Urethrorrhagia – spotting In underwear) Terminal – from bladder (with suprapubic pain, disturbance of micturition) Throughout the urinary stream - glomerular
  15. 15. Associated Symptoms Fever Infection SLE AGN Facial puffiness Oedema of legs weight gain Shortness of breath Acute Glomerulonephritis
  16. 16. Abdominal pain Urolithiasis (Loin to groin) Cystitis (lower abdominal) Pyelonephritis (loin pain) Abdominal mass Hydronephrosis PKD Wilm’s tumour Joint pain Rashes HSP SLE Neurologic (seizures, irritability) SLE HUS
  17. 17. Jaundice Hemolysis, Obstructive jaundice APSGN HUS IgA nephropathy HSP nephritis Recent upper respiratory tract, skin infection, GI infection Bleeding disorders, Hemoptysis in Good Pasture syndrome H/o bleeding from other sites
  18. 18. H/o Vision or hearing defects Alport syndrome Family h/o hematuria Hereditary glomerular diseases (Alport syndrome, Thin glomerular Basement Membrane Disease, IgA Nephropathy), Urolithiasis, Hypercalciuria, Sickle cell disease/trait H/o consanguinity or affected siblings ARPKD, Metabolic disorders
  19. 19. Others • H/o exercise, trauma, menstruation, recent bladder catheterization or passage of a calculus • H/o ingestion of drugs (ATT – Rifampicin, Ibuprofen, Chloroquine, Metronidazole, Iron), i.v. contrast agents (Toxic nephropathy, RVT)
  20. 20. Examination HTN AGN PKD Raised temp. Infection SLE AGN Oedema AGN Pallor HUS SLE CKD Bleeding disorders Raised JVP CHF
  21. 21. Palpable flank mass Hydronephrosis (Urinary tract obstruction) Wilms tumour ARPKD, hydronephrosis (B/L) Bladder palpable Skin lesions Abnormal external genitalia, hypospadias, cryptorchidism, Genital trauma Distal obstruction Palpable Purpura(HSP) Butterfly rash (SLE) Bruises (Trauma, Child abuse) WAGR syndrome Wilms tumour
  22. 22. Signs of Congestive cardiac failure, Hypertensive encephalopathy Joint swelling, tenderness Ophthalmologic (Anterior lenticonus, macular flecks, recurrent corneal erosions) AGN HSP, SLE Alport syndrome Hearing assessment (B/L SNHL) Alport syndrome
  23. 23. NEXT
  24. 24. Glomerular VS Non glomerular Features Glomerular hematuria Non-glomerular hematuria Pattern of hematuria: Hematuria throughout urinary stream. Initial, terminal. Urinary symptoms: Painless. Dysuria, urgency, frequency Associated feature: Sore throat, hypertension, edema. Fever, colicky pain. Family history: Deafness, renal failure. Renal stone, urinary infection. Clinical HTN, edema: Usually present Less common
  25. 25. Features Glomerular hematuria Non-glomerular hematuria color Tea colored. Bright red, blood clots. Proteinuria 2+ or more on dipstick; protein creatinine ratio>1. Trace to 1+; protein creatinine ratio<1. Dysmorphic RBC >20%. <15%, eumorphic. Cellular cast RBC cast, leukocyte or tubular cast may be present Absent Crystal absent May be present Glomerular VS Non glomerular Urinalysis
  26. 26. No No How to investigate a case of Hematuria Physiological cause like viral illness, exercise, trauma, menstruation Take History & do physical examination Do Urine R/E including phase contrast microscopy Do a dipstick test & exclude ABCDE ( ABCDE are Dipstick –ve) A=Alkaptonuria B=billirubinuria C=Carotinemia D=Drugs E= Endocrine/Metabolic-Porphyria+
  27. 27. Role of Urine examination A. Urinanalysis 1. Urine dipstick test Based on the peroxidase- like activity of hemoglobin. • Positive in presence of- Hb, Myoglobin & RBC • False +ve: Urine pH >9, H2O2 • False –ve: High ascorbic acid, formalin 2. Urine R/M/E RBC, protein, RBC cast Pus cells, WBC cast Crystalluria Eosinophil Glomerular disease UTI Urolithiasis, Nephrocalcinosis Interstitial nephritis 3. Urine C/S Number & type of bacteria UTI RBC: False negative in case of low specific gravity or alkaline pH as it causes hemolysis. Phase Contrast microscopy >90-95% isomorphic >20% dysmorphic
  28. 28. No RBC Hemoglobinuria/ Myoglobinuria RBC/+- Hb Hb only, no RBC Search other cause of red urine Nonglomerular Glomerular Check RBC Morphology
  29. 29. Urea, Creatinine, Electrolyte, ABG, ASO, C3, Spot urinary PCR, S Albumin, Cholesterol , Glomerular Hematuria No Consistent with PSGN HTN, Azotemia Supportive Treatment USG, ANA, anti ds DNA, Family history of blurring & visual examination, Renal biopsy
  30. 30. Positive Renal US +/- VCUG Non glomerular Hematuria Negative Pyelonephritis, Cystitis Hydronephrosis, PUJ, PUV, MCKD, Tumor, PKD,VUR, Lithiasis, RVT Abnormal Urine Culture Urinary Ca/Cr Normal Hypercalciuria Check 24-h Urine Bleeding disorder Meatitis Idiopathic Abnormal Normal
  31. 31. Isolated microscopic hematuria Follow up Urine R/E with examination For asymptomatic, isolated microscopic hematuria Repeat urinalysisis weekly × 2 No exercise × 48 hr F/H/O calculi Test parents for hematuria Benign familial hematuria ± hematuria, ± USG, ± X ray KUB region Urinary Ca/Cr ratio Urine R/E, examination, BP
  32. 32. Role of Imaging 1. Structure: USG of KUB X-Ray KUB Doppler study of renal vessels and IVC Intravenous urography Spiral CT scan Micturating cystourethrograms Renal cystic disease Hydronephrosis, Hydroureter, nephrocalcinosis, tumor, urolithiasis, Renal parenchymal disease calculi Renal vein thrombosis Nutcracker syndrome Urolithiasis, Wilms tumor and polycystic kidney disease, Renal trauma Urethral and bladder abnormalities (eg, cystitis), in recurrent UTI to r/o VUR, anomalies 2. Function DTPA DMSA Functional excretory function. To see renal scar.
  33. 33. • Significant proteinuria (>1g/1.73m2/day) except Post- infectious GN. • Recurrent persistent hematuria (Microscopic >2yrs) • Recurrent gross hematuria • Abnormal renal function, Persistent HTN • Hematuria, Proteinuria, diminished renal function, low C3 level persist beyond 2 mo of onset of AGN • Serologic abnormalities (abnormal ANA or dsDNA levels) • A family history of end stage renal disease. Indication of Renal biopsy
  34. 34. • Urinanalysis of siblings & parents: Thin glomerular basement membrane disease • Urine Ca/Creatinine ratio: > 0.2 in Idiopathic hypercalciuria. • 24hrs urine for Calcium, uric acid, oxalate: Urolithiasis & Nephrocalcinosis • Cystogram & renal scan. • Slit lamp examination of eye & audiometry.-Alport How to screen families in a case of Hematuria Hereditary causes of hematuria: •Benign familial Hematuria(Thin basement membrane disease) •Alport Syndrome(Hereditary Nephritis) •Idiopathic hypercalciuria •Polycystic kidney disease •Fabry’s disease •Nail patella syndrome •Sickle cell trait/disease
  35. 35. Management
  36. 36. • Hematuria is a clinical (or laboratory) sign, not a diagnosis. • Treatment is according to cause. • Reassurance and F/U: isolated microscopic hematuria, familial microscopic haematuria. • Antibiotics : To treat cystitis, pyelonephritis • Supportive treatment: Proper nutrition Diuretics Fluid and salt restriction Antihypertensives General Management
  37. 37. • Treatment of complication: Electrolyte abnormality, AKI, HF, acidosis, fluid overload, HTN. • Monitoring: Vitals, I/O, weight, urine RME.
  38. 38. Management of some specific diseases
  39. 39. • Adequate fluid intake • Appropriate antibiotic • Prophylactic antibiotic when indicated. UTI
  40. 40. • Salt, fruit & fluid restriction • Diuretics • Antihypertensive • Antibiotics • Treatment of complication Prognosis • 98% complete recovery within 1-2 weeks • 1% immediate mortality • 1% may proceed to chronic GN/CKD • 0.7-7% recurrence PSGN
  41. 41. • Prednisolone • MMF, cyclosporine, azathioprim • IV methylprednisolone, IV/oral cyclophosphamide • Immunosuppressive in different combination Prognosis • Not good • 50% turn into CKD within 10 years • 90% turn into CKD within 20 years Rx: RRT Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis
  42. 42. • Treatment according to staging • Immunosuppressive therapy Prednisolone Cyclophosphamide MMF Prognosis • Relapse: 33% • Childhood onset: worse prognosis SLE Nephritis
  43. 43. • Mild disease: no specific therapy • Persistent proteinuria: ACEi, corticosteroid • Severe nephritis/ Nephrotic syndrome: corticosteroids & cytotoxic drugs. • Crescentic glomerulonephritis: IV corticosteroids, cyclophosphamide, plasma exchange in nonresponsive cases. Prognosis • 15-40% at least 1 recurrence • <1% ESRD HSP Nephritis
  44. 44. • ACE inhibitor • Immune suppressive: prednisolone, azathioprime • Omega 3 fatty acid, fish oil Prognosis • Good in children • RPGN: bad prognosis • ESRD: 30-40% cases in 3rd to 4th decade Ig A nephropathy
  45. 45. • ACE inhibitor • Renal replacement Prognosis • 60% ESRD by 60 years • 40% ESRD by 40 years Alport Syndrome
  46. 46. • Avoid dehydration • High liquid intake • Moderate salt restriction • Avoidance of high protein(animal protein) diet • Avoid excess dietary calcium • Citrate supplementation • Thiazide diuretics Idiopathic hypercalciuria
  47. 47. • Usually benign. • Episodic gross hematuria in association with acute infection. • Prognosis: favorable. • Follow up: annually for proteinuria & hypertension. Thin Basement Membrane Disease
  48. 48. • Increased fluid intake • Appropriate antibiotics Renal Stone • Increased fluid intake • Urological consultation Pyelonephritis
  49. 49. • Every case of hematuria should be properly evaluated. • Isolated asymptomatic microscopic hematuria can be an incidental finding. Most of the cases it possess no threat to health, only reassurance & F/U is needed. • Gross & microscopic hematuria with family history/additional findings are usually pathological. Proper evaluation & family screening can elicit a diagnosis. • With early diagnosis and proper treatment of most of the disease related to hematuria can be well managed. Take home message

