Ear development by Dr Shakil Sadiq

Development of the Ear and Its Congenital Anomalies By Dr. Muhammad Shakil Sadiq
The Ear The ear is composed of three anatomic parts: • The external ear, consisting of the auricle (pinna), the external a...
Development of the External Ear • The external ear develops during the sixth week of gestation and is completely developed...
Development of the External and Middle Ear • The first pharyngeal pouch expands into an elongate tubotympanic recess • The...
Development of the Ossicles • The dorsal end of first arch cartilage (Meckel cartilage) ossifies to form malleus and incus...
Congenital Anomalies Congenital Deafness Auricular Anomalies • Auricular Appendages • Anotia (absence of the auricle) • Mi...
Congenital Anomalies • Absence of External Acoustic Meatus • Congenital Cholesteatoma: A congenital cholesteatoma is a fra...
Development of the Internal Ear • The internal ear is the first of the three parts of the ear to develop. • Early in the f...
• Each otic placode soon invaginates and sinks deep to the surface ectoderm into the underlying mesenchyme. In so doing, i...
The otic vesicle then loses its connection with the surface ectoderm, and a diverticulum grows from the vesicle and elonga...
Utricular part of the otic vesicle Three disclike diverticula grow out from the utricular part of the primordial membranou...
Cupula and Macula 14
Utricular part of the otic vesicle Localized dilatations, the ampullae, develop at one end of each semicircular duct. Spec...
Saccular part of the otic vesicle From the ventral saccular part of the otic vesicle, a tubular diverticulum- the cochlear...
Saccular part of the otic vesicle The spiral organ (of Corti) differentiates from cells in the wall of the cochlear duct. ...
• Inductive influences from the otic vesicle stimulate the mesenchyme around the otic vesicle to condense and differentiat...
Precise presentation on development of human ear and its congenital anomalies.

