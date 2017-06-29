HWPL Newsletter 2017 June

HWPL NEWS Monthly Newsletter of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light 2017.06 No. 26 ˙The 4th Annual Commemo...
2   JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light Overview of the 4th Annual Commemoration of th...
JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS   3 During the designated days in May this year, global youth walked together for the same purpose – p...
4   JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light A total of over 1,500 participants from Americ...
JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS   5 The United States of America, the Land of Freedom becomes the Land of Peace and Harmony New York “...
6   JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light The vast expanse of the African continent was ...
JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS   7 South Africa: Bursting into Peace On 26 May, 1,000 youth were gathered at the Civic Centre, Albert...
8   JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light Nine countries across the European continent, ...
JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS   9 On the 27th of May, the 4th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of World Peace and Peace Walk ...
10   JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light Combining the grand events that took place in...
JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS   11 Xi'an, China: Students to Obtain their Fundamental Right to Peace Located along the middle of the...
12   JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light The Philippines, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Thai...
JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS   13 About 2,500 female students in Satri Wat Absorn Sawan School in Bangkok prepared an event entitle...
14   JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light Australia has constantly held advocacy semina...
JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS   15 Sydney also experienced a vibrant peace walk at Belmore Park on 28 May. They gathered early to pr...
16   JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light As the saying commonly goes, “one must not on...
JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS   17 The world’s youth and those who have a passion for peace, wherever they may have been, watched th...
18   JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light International Media widely covers the 525 Pea...
JUNE 2017 HWPL NEWS   19
2017.06 Monthly Newsletter of Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light Tel  +82 (0)2 514 1963   Fax   +82 (0)2 514 1961   Email  hwpl@hwpl.kr   Website  www.hwpl.kr
