Finding the evidence 2021

Finding the Evidence Determining what is a good research article
Where DoYou Look For Articles? • Google • Specific websites like • WebMD • Medlineplus • Mayo Clinic • Plus – these are he...
Let’s look at a sample • Asthma associated with increased risk of obstructive sleep apnea • https://www.sciencedaily.com/r...
Where DoYou Look For Articles? •Select the keywords you feel would help you find the original article
Finding the Evidence • Asthma • Obstructive SleepApnea • OSA • JAMA – January 13 issue • MihaelaTeodorescu • Wisconsin Sle...
Where DoYou Look For Articles? • What can we learn from this article? • Who is the author? • What is the source of the art...
Where to Find Research Articles • PubMed • MedLine with Full-text • CINAHL with Full-text
Types of Research Articles • Review • Clinical Guideline • Case Report • Cohort Study • Randomized ControlledTrials - RCT ...
Helpful Resource • Book - How to Read a Paper • Available online • https://ebookcentral.proquest .com/lib/hvcc- ebooks/rea...
What Does It All Mean? • Review • A review of the literature • Can be from a certain date • Can be for a certain time peri...
What does it all mean? • Case Report • Report on a patient • Case Series / Case Control Study •Reports on a series of pati...
What Does It All Mean? • Cohort Study • Two groups (cohorts) of patients one which did not receive the exposure of interes...
What Does It All Mean? • Systematic Review • Authors of an article have systematically searched for appraised and summariz...
Search Strategies • Google • Library
Locating Specific Articles in the Library Databases • PubMed and Medline with Full-text • Advanced search • Look for the a...
PubMed – Basic Search
PubMed – Basic Search - Limits
PubMed Advanced Search
Medline With Full-Text
Medline With Full-Text
Exercise • I am going to hand out articles • Each person will look for the original research • Use PubMed • Use MedLine wi...
Exercise 1 • Vaping no better then cigarettes for your lungs, study says • https://consumer.healthday.com/cancer-informati...
Exercise 2 • Wildfires send kids ot ERs for breathing problems • https://consumer.healthday.com/public-health-information-...
Discussion/Wrap up • Polls • Respiratory Care guide – RESP 210 • https://libguides.hvcc.edu/respiratory/resp210 • COVID 19...
  1. 1. Finding the Evidence Determining what is a good research article
  2. 2. Where DoYou Look For Articles? • Google • Specific websites like • WebMD • Medlineplus • Mayo Clinic • Plus – these are health websites • Con – these are consumer health • Con – Not the original research! • Library
  3. 3. Let’s look at a sample • Asthma associated with increased risk of obstructive sleep apnea • https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2015/01/150113120919.htm • Participants in a sleep study who had asthma had an increased risk for developing obstructive sleep apnea, with this association stronger with having had asthma longer, according to a study.
  4. 4. Where DoYou Look For Articles? •Select the keywords you feel would help you find the original article
  6. 6. Where DoYou Look For Articles? • What can we learn from this article? • Who is the author? • What is the source of the article? • Is this original research? • Is there a citation indicating where the information came from? • You locate this through the library databases!
  7. 7. Where to Find Research Articles • PubMed • MedLine with Full-text • CINAHL with Full-text
  8. 8. Types of Research Articles • Review • Clinical Guideline • Case Report • Cohort Study • Randomized ControlledTrials - RCT • Systematic Review • Meta-analysis
  9. 9. Helpful Resource • Book - How to Read a Paper • Available online • https://ebookcentral.proquest .com/lib/hvcc- ebooks/reader.action?docID= 5747438
  10. 10. What Does It All Mean? • Review • A review of the literature • Can be from a certain date • Can be for a certain time period • Excellent for a review of a topic • Different then a Systematic Review • Place to find: PubMed, Medline with Full-text • Clinical Guideline • The gold standard in treatment for a particular disease • Used to be: NationalGuideline Clearinghouse
  11. 11. What does it all mean? • Case Report • Report on a patient • Case Series / Case Control Study •Reports on a series of patients with the desired outcome •Patients with the desired outcome and those without – comparing them • Place to find: PubMed, Medline with Full-text
  12. 12. What Does It All Mean? • Cohort Study • Two groups (cohorts) of patients one which did not receive the exposure of interest and one which did • Both groups are followed for desired outcome • Place to find: PubMed, Medline with Full-text • Randomized ControlledTrial • Patients are randomized into a control group or in an experimental group; both groups are followed for outcomes • Place to fine: PubMed, Medline with Full-text
  13. 13. What Does It All Mean? • Systematic Review • Authors of an article have systematically searched for appraised and summarized all medical literature on a specific topic • Place to find: PubMed, Medline with Full-text • Meta-Analysis • A systematic review using qualitative methods to summarize the results • Place to find: PubMed, Medline with Full-text
  14. 14. Search Strategies • Google • Library
  15. 15. Locating Specific Articles in the Library Databases • PubMed and Medline with Full-text • Advanced search • Look for the author • Look for the publication type – type of research article • Look for the journal name • Look for the main subject of the article (MeSH term) • Basic search • Use limits
  16. 16. PubMed – Basic Search
  17. 17. PubMed – Basic Search - Limits
  18. 18. PubMed Advanced Search
  20. 20. Medline With Full-Text
  21. 21. Medline With Full-Text
  23. 23. Exercise • I am going to hand out articles • Each person will look for the original research • Use PubMed • Use MedLine with Full-Text • Re-group as a whole and discuss findings
  24. 24. Exercise 1 • Vaping no better then cigarettes for your lungs, study says • https://consumer.healthday.com/cancer-information-5/electronic- cigarettes-970/vaping-no-better-than-cigarettes-for-your-lungs-study- suggests-753136.html Report back to me: Demonstrate search strategy used to retrieve original research article by doing the following: 1. Once you have found the original research article, email the article to me at c.koman@hvcc.edu 2. In the email subject line write out the search strategy that you used 3. Do this for both PubMed and MedLine with full-text PMID # of original research article: https://padlet.com/ckoman/exercise1
  25. 25. Exercise 2 • Wildfires send kids ot ERs for breathing problems • https://consumer.healthday.com/public-health-information-30/fire- safety-news-588/wildfires-send-kids-to-ers-for-breathing-problems- 753649.html Report back to me: Demonstrate search strategy used to retrieve original research article by doing the following: 1. Once you have found the original research article, email the article to me at c.koman@hvcc.edu 2. In the email subject line write out the search strategy that you used 3. Do this for both PubMed and MedLine with full-text PMID # of original research article: https://padlet.com/ckoman/exercise2
  26. 26. Discussion/Wrap up • Polls • Respiratory Care guide – RESP 210 • https://libguides.hvcc.edu/respiratory/resp210 • COVID 19 guide • https://libguides.hvcc.edu/general_health/coronavirus • Please ask if you have questions: • Ask Us 24.7 - https://libguides.hvcc.edu/friendly.php?s=ask • Cindy Koman – c.koman@hvcc.edu

