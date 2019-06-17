Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dominick Huynh(huynhdom)
1985
1985 1990
1985 1990 1996
1985 1990 1996 2001
1985 1990 1996 2001 2006
1985 1990 1996 2001 2006 2011
1985 1990 1996 2001 2006 2011 2017
Units Sold
Quarterly Net Income
Strategy
Persona
Conceptual Dominance VS
Hiromu Iwata, Shigeru Miyamoto, and Reggie Fils-Aime promoting Pikmin 3 Nintendo Promotion at E3 Video Game Conference
Competition
Console and Company Comparison Portable Top Selling Games (exclusives) 14(3) 7(7) 3(0) CPU Speed 2.1 GHz 2 GHz 2.3 GHz Mem...
Success or Fail?
Strong Family Friendly Exclusives
Growing Mature Library
Citation ● https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2016/12/nintendo-switch- nvidia-tegra-x1-specs-speed/ ● https://www.gamesindustr...
Nintendo presentation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nintendo presentation

9 views

Published on

Company analysis on Nintendo

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nintendo presentation

  1. 1. Dominick Huynh(huynhdom)
  2. 2. 1985
  3. 3. 1985 1990
  4. 4. 1985 1990 1996
  5. 5. 1985 1990 1996 2001
  6. 6. 1985 1990 1996 2001 2006
  7. 7. 1985 1990 1996 2001 2006 2011
  8. 8. 1985 1990 1996 2001 2006 2011 2017
  9. 9. Units Sold
  10. 10. Quarterly Net Income
  11. 11. Strategy
  12. 12. Persona
  13. 13. Conceptual Dominance VS
  14. 14. Hiromu Iwata, Shigeru Miyamoto, and Reggie Fils-Aime promoting Pikmin 3 Nintendo Promotion at E3 Video Game Conference
  15. 15. Competition
  16. 16. Console and Company Comparison Portable Top Selling Games (exclusives) 14(3) 7(7) 3(0) CPU Speed 2.1 GHz 2 GHz 2.3 GHz Memory 8 GB 4 GB 12 GB Storage 1 TB 32 GB 1 TB Price(Cost to Make) $400($381) $299($257) $500($471) VR
  17. 17. Success or Fail?
  18. 18. Strong Family Friendly Exclusives
  19. 19. Growing Mature Library
  20. 20. Citation ● https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2016/12/nintendo-switch- nvidia-tegra-x1-specs-speed/ ● https://www.gamesindustry.biz/articles/2018-08-03-sony- and-nintendos-strategies-converge ● https://www.grin.com/document/183155 ● https://www.gamecrate.com/breaking-down-nintendo%E 2%80%99s-switch-strategy/18647 ● https://www.nintendo.co.jp/ir/pdf/2018/180201_2e.pdf ● https://www.printrunner.com/blog/nintendo-business-mod el/ ● https://businessmodelnavigator.com/case-firm?id=72 ● https://seekingalpha.com/article/4265321-nintendo-comp elling-catalysts-significant-future-earnings-growth ● https://hbr.org/2009/07/how-nintendo-delights-their-cu ● https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/nintendo-vs-sony-v s-microsoft-which-company-won-2018/ ● https://www.gamnesia.com/articles/the-secret-to-nintend os-success-isnt-different-its-better ● https://medium.com/switch-weekly/the-secret-sauce-behi nd-nintendo-switchs-successful-launch-3f2a773bd304 ● https://www.theguardian.com/games/2018/apr/25/ninten do-interview-secret-innovation-lab-ideas-working ● https://www.nyfa.edu/student-resources/nintendo-can -teach-us-game-design/ ● http://www.chicagonow.com/code-purple-gold/2018/0 1/how-microtransactions-can-affect-a-video-games-r eputation/ ● https://nintendotoday.com/nintendo-switch-durability/ ● https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_Nintendo ● https://www.usgamer.net/articles/ten-years-later-usg amer-debates--nintendo-wii-was-a-success-or-a-failu re ● https://www.goombastomp.com/wii-u-nintendo-greate st-commercial-failure/ ● https://www.businessinsider.com/nintendo-switch-wii- u-failure-success-2017-10 ● https://www.businessinsider.com/nintendo-switch-wii- u-failure-success-2017-10 ● https://www.cnet.com/news/xbox-one-x-vs-ps4-pro/ ● https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/personalfinance/t he-best-selling-video-games-of-2018/ar-BBQuIer

×