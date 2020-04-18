Medicinal plants SlideShare

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Bryophyllum pinnatum By.... Soumique Ahamed MEDICINAL PLANTS -. By... SOUMIQUE AHAMED Description : New plants are germinate by leaves. Bryophyllum pinnatum, also known as the air plant, cathedral bells, life plant, miracle leaf, and Goethe plant is a succulent plant native to Madagascar, which is a popular houseplant and has become naturalized in tropical and subtropical areas. Pathar kuchi. Family = Crassulaceae
  2. 2. Aloe barbadensis miller ALOE VERA Description : Extremely easy to grow, aloe vera is India’s most favorite and a succulent plant that is low-on-maintenanceand easy-to-grow! The plant is a trusted remedy for Indians to treat skin inflammation, breakouts, and burns. Its juice is well-knownto boost a weak immune system. It is believed to be full of oxidants, which help the body to fight free radicals and stay fit as well as young By.... SOUMIQUE AHAMED Family: Asphodelaceae
  3. 3. Tulsi / Basil Ocimum tenuiflorum Description : Tulsi or Holy Basil is called‘Elixir of Life’ in Ayurveda in India and well known medicinal plant. It has been proved that Tulsi clears away the pollutants within the ten miles of its radius. Besides, Tulsi tea in India is very effective in treating commoncold and flu. The plant also features in NASA list of air-purifying plants. Its leaves can treat digestive issues and are also believedto have anti-cancer properties. By..... SOUMIQUE AHAMED Family: Lamiaceae
  4. 4. Coriander Description : Easy to sow, coriander is a no-fuss medicinal plant in India. Use any container to sow the seeds and put it on a window sill. It doesn’t need much sunlight or water. The little shoots of leaves would appear within a week. The young leaves can be plucked to put in curd, raita or vegetables to enhance the flavor as well as to utilize the benefit. Indian Dhania leaves are refreshing and treat digestiveissues. Coriandrum sativum Family = Apiaceae By..... SOUMIQUE AHAMED
  5. 5. Mint / Pudina Mentha spicata Family = Lamiaceae Description = A very homegrown medicinal plant in India. The fragrance of mint leaves is enough to refresh your mindand make you feel good! In summer in India, mint leaves seem to be a godsend as its fragrance is rejuvenating! Mint tea helps you stay calm and if you are insomniac, mint tea can help you feel composedand have a sound sleep. Its fragrance is believedto keep the mosquitoes away. It is very beneficial in treating cold, cough, and diarrhea. By...... SOUMIQUE AHAMED
  6. 6. Lemongrass Cymbopogon citratus Family = Poaceae Description = Lemongrass’therapeutic effect is widely known. Drink lemongrass tea to relievea sore throat and menstrual pain. If you have trouble sleeping, drinking lemongrass tea before sleeping can help you get rid of insomniaand stress. Lemongrass is also helpful in pain management and has anti-pyretic properties. By..... SOUMIQUE AHAMED
  7. 7. Carom / Ajwain Trachyspermum ammi Family = Apiaceae Description = A backyard medicinal plant and also availableat every house in India. Battling with digestiveissues? Trust ajwain to help you deal with it easily! Growing ajwain plant at home is painfully easy. The plant doesn’t require much water or sunlight.The ridged leaves of the plant are edible and you can boil them in water to make ajwain tea to cure your upset stomach. Use the seeds or leaves to parathas, curries, vegetables,salads, and curd to enhance the flavor and get its medicinal benefits.You can also chew the leaves directly as a mouth freshener. One more reason to add this plant to add to your kitchen garden is that Feng Shui believes it to be a good luck charm. By..... SOUMIQUE AHAMED
  8. 8. Neem Azadirachta indica Family = Meliaceae Description = Neem contains chemicals that might help reduce blood sugar levels,heal ulcers in the digestive tract, prevent conception, kill bacteria and prevent plaque formationin the mouth. Neem leaf is used for leprosy, eye disorders, bloody nose, intestinal worms, stomach upset, loss of appetite, skin ulcers, diseases of the heart and blood vessels (cardiovascular disease), fever, diabetes, gum disease (gingivitis),and liver problems.The leaf is also used for birth control and to cause abortions. By.... SOUMIQUE AHAMED

