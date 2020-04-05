Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
- LABORATORIO DE GEOTECNIA Y MATERIALES. - Urb. El Eden Lote C-3 , San Sebastian - Cusco, Tlf: 270342, Claro: 974279249, M...
- LABORATORIO DE GEOTECNIA Y MATERIALES. - Urb. El Eden Lote C-3 , San Sebastian - Cusco, Tlf: 270342, Claro: 974279249, M...
- - LABORATORIO DE GEOTECNIA Y MATERIALES. - Urb. El Eden Lote C-3 , San Sebastian - Cusco, Tlf: 270342, Claro: 974279249,...
- LABORATORIO DE GEOTECNIA Y MATERIALES. - Urb. El Eden Lote C-3 , San Sebastian - Cusco, Tlf: 270342, Claro: 974279249, M...
- - LABORATORIO DE GEOTECNIA Y MATERIALES. - Urb. El Eden Lote C-3 , San Sebastian - Cusco, Tlf: 270342, Claro: 974279249,...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cantera 3 de mayo 2

29 views

Published on

ENSAYO GRANULOMETRICO

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cantera 3 de mayo 2

  1. 1. - LABORATORIO DE GEOTECNIA Y MATERIALES. - Urb. El Eden Lote C-3 , San Sebastian - Cusco, Tlf: 270342, Claro: 974279249, Movistar: 998990111, RPM: #998990111 Proyecto: Ubicación: APURIMAC - CUSCO ALTITUD 3000 msnm Muestra: 3 DE MAYO - II IMD 406 veh./dia CANTERA 3 DE MAYO - II Fecha: 30/05/2019 TIPO DE CARRETERA PROGRESIVA 10+000 Solicitante: CONCAR S.A. SEGUNDA CLASE DISTANCIA 00+400 Tipo de Mezcla: MAF Mezclas Asfaltica en Frio Tamiz Nº Diam.(mm) Peso retenido %retenido % retenido acumulado %que pasa Limite Superior Limite Inferior Cumple?? 1 2 1/2 pulg 63 0.00 0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% SI 2 2 pulg 50 0.00 0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% SI 3 1 1/2 pulg 37.5 0.00 0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% SI 4 1 pulg 25.4 0.00 0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 100.00% 100.00% SI 5 3/4 pulg 19 7.34 0.73% 0.73% 99.27% 100.00% 95.00% SI 6 1/2 pulg 12.5 476.73 47.66% 48.40% 51.60% 77.50% 57.50% NO 7 3/8 pulg 9.5 337.81 33.78% 82.17% 17.83% 55.00% 20.00% NO 8 N° 4 4.750 156.31 15.63% 97.80% 2.20% 10.00% 0.00% SI 9 N° 8 2.360 1.68 0.17% 97.97% 2.03% 5.00% 0.00% SI # N° 10 2.000 0.05 0.00% 97.98% 2.02% 4.50% 0.00% SI # N° 16 1.180 0.03 0.00% 97.98% 2.02% 4.00% 0.00% SI # N° 30 0.600 0.08 0.01% 97.99% 2.01% 3.50% 0.00% SI # N° 40 0.425 0.06 0.01% 97.99% 2.01% 3.00% 0.00% SI # N° 50 0.300 0.04 0.00% 98.00% 2.00% 2.50% 0.00% SI # N° 80 0.180 0.21 0.02% 98.02% 1.98% 2.25% 0.00% SI # N° 200 0.075 0.16 0.02% 98.03% 1.97% 2.00% 0.00% SI bandeja 0.000 19.67 1.97% 100.00% 0.00% 1000.17 100.00% % de gruesos= 98.03% % de la fraccion gruesa retenida en la malla N 4= 99.76% (Grava) % de finos= 1.97% % de la fraccion gruesa pasa la malla N 4= 0.24% (Arena) % de grava= 97.80% Tamaño Maximo Absoluto= 1 pulg % de arena= 0.06% Tamaño Maximo Nominal= 3/4pulg MAF - 1, MAF - 2, MAF - 3 ó MAF - 4 - MAF - 2 "MANTENIMIENTO PERIÓDICO ITM5" ANALISIS GRANULOMETRICO POR TAMIZADO MTC E-107-200 MANUAL DE CARRETERAS EG- 2013 Gradaciones a usar CONSULTORIA, ELABORACION DE PROYECTOS, EJECUCION Y SUPERVISION DE OBRAS CIVILES Y DE ARQUITECTURA. 7.121 63 50 37.5 25.4 19 12.5 9.5 4.750 2.360 2.000 1.180 0.600 0.425 0.300 0.180 0.075 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% 0.010.1110100 %quepasa Diam.(mm) CURVA GRANULOMETRICA Series1 Limite Superior Limite Inferior 3/8" N4 N10 N80 N200 1" 3/4" N40 1/2" N50 N8 N16 N30 21/2" 11/2" 2"
  2. 2. - LABORATORIO DE GEOTECNIA Y MATERIALES. - Urb. El Eden Lote C-3 , San Sebastian - Cusco, Tlf: 270342, Claro: 974279249, Movistar: 998990111, RPM: #998990111 Proyecto: Ubicación: APURIMAC - CUSCO Muestra: 3 DE MAYO - II Fecha: 30/05/2019 Solicitante: CONCAR S.A. Propietario: CONCAR S.A. 1:3 TAMIZ Nº DIAM. (mm) Peso de Muestra Peso minimo por norma PESO PARTICULAS CHATAS PESO PARTICULAS ALARGADAS % PARTICULAS CHATAS 2 1/2 pulg 63 0.00 35000 0.00 0.00 0.0% 2 pulg 50 0.00 20000 0.00 0.00 0.0% 1 1/2 pulg 37.5 0.00 15000 0.00 0.00 0.0% 1 pulg 25.4 0.00 10000 0.00 0.00 0.0% 3/4 pulg 19 5206.08 5000 688.39 350.60 13.2% 1/2 pulg 12.5 2149.77 2000 297.39 267.32 13.8% 3/8 pulg 9.5 1021.20 1000 194.69 93.56 19.1% N° 4 4.75 522.40 500 69.45 78.49 13.3% ∑ 8899.45 8500.00 1249.92 789.97 59.42% TAMIZ Nº DIAM.(MM) Peso de Muestra Peso minimo por norma PARTICULAS CHATAS Y ALARGADAS % PARTICULAS CHATAS Y ALARGADAS 2 1/2 pulg 63.00 0.00 35000.00 0.00 0.00% 2 pulg 50.00 0.00 20000.00 0.00 0.00% 1 1/2 pulg 37.50 0.00 15000.00 0.00 0.00% 1 pulg 25.40 0.00 10000.00 0.00 0.00% 3/4 pulg 19.00 5206.08 5000.00 1038.99 19.96% 1/2 pulg 12.50 2149.77 2000.00 564.71 26.27% 3/8 pulg 9.50 1021.20 1000.00 288.25 28.23% N° 4 4.75 522.40 500.00 147.94 28.32% ∑ 8899.45 2039.89 25.00% max NO - CONSULTORIA, ELABORACION DE PROYECTOS, EJECUCION Y SUPERVISION DE OBRAS CIVILES Y DE ARQUITECTURA. "MANTENIMIENTO PERIÓDICO ITM5" % PARTICULAS ALARGADAS % PARTICULAS CHATAS Y ALARGADAS 20.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 43.36% 0.0% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% % RETENIDO DE LA GRANULOMETRIA PROMEDIO PONDERADO 9.2% 28.2% 6.7% 15.0% 28.3% 33.78% 9.53% 15.63% 4.43% 97.80% 26.63% PROMEDIO PONDERADO DE PARTICULAS CHATAS Y ALARGADAS 27.23% 0.73% 0.15% 47.66% 12.52% 12.4% 26.3% 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% CANTERA TIPO DE MEZCLA DISTANCIA 3 DE MAYO - II MAF 00+400 PARTICULAS CHATAS Y ALARGADAS EN AGREGADOS MTC E-223 RELACION ENTRE DISTANCIAS 0.0% 0.0% 0.0%
  3. 3. - - LABORATORIO DE GEOTECNIA Y MATERIALES. - Urb. El Eden Lote C-3 , San Sebastian - Cusco, Tlf: 270342, Claro: 974279249, Movistar: 998990111, RPM: #998990111 Proyecto: "MANTENIMIENTO PERIÓDICO ITM5" Ubicación: APURIMAC - CUSCO Muestra: 3 DE MAYO - II 3 DE MAYO - II Fecha: 30/05/2019 MAF Solicitante: CONCAR S.A. Propietario: CONCAR S.A. PORCENTAJE DE CARAS FRACTURADAS EN LOS AGREGADOS MTC E 210 { ASTM D - 5821 } Con Una Cara de Fractura Tamaño del Agregado Peso Total F N P E Pasa Retenido Peso Minimo (g) Con una cara fracturada Sin ninguna cara fracturada (F /( F+N))*100 (PXG) 3 1/2 pulg 3 pulg 60000 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0% 0.00% 0.00% 3 pulg 2 1/2 pulg 30000 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0% 0.00% 0.00% 2 1/2 pulg 2 pulg 15000 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0% 0.00% 0.00% 2 pulg 1 1/2 pulg 7500 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0% 0.00% 0.00% 1 1/2 pulg 1 pulg 3000 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0% 0.00% 0.00% 1 pulg 3/4 pulg 1500 gr 1642.3 gr 141.3 gr 14.4 gr 9% 0.89% 0.08% 3/4 pulg 1/2 pulg 500 gr 547.2 gr 103.2 gr 15.3 gr 19% 58.00% 10.94% 1/2 pulg 3/8 pulg 200 gr 251.8 gr 20.9 gr 10.2 gr 8% 41.10% 3.41% Total 2441 gr 40 gr 100.00% 14.4% Porcentaje de Partículas con una Cara Fracturada {Total E / Total G} 14.4% Tamaño del Agregado Peso Total F N P E Pasa Retenido Peso Minimo (g) Con dos o mas caras fracturada Sin ninguna cara fracturada (F /( F+N))*100 (PXG) 3 1/2 pulg 3 pulg 60000 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0% 0.00% 0.00% 3 pulg 2 1/2 pulg 30000 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0% 0.00% 0.00% 2 1/2 pulg 2 pulg 15000 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0% 0.00% 0.00% 2 pulg 1 1/2 pulg 7500 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0% 0.00% 0.00% 1 1/2 pulg 1 pulg 3000 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0.0 gr 0% 0.00% 0.00% 1 pulg 3/4 pulg 1500 gr 1642.3 gr 1486.6 gr 155.7 gr 91% 0.89% 0.81% 3/4 pulg 1/2 pulg 500 gr 547.2 gr 428.7 gr 118.5 gr 78% 58.00% 45.44% 1/2 pulg 3/8 pulg 200 gr 251.8 gr 220.7 gr 31.1 gr 88% 41.10% 36.03% Total 2441 gr 2136 gr 305 gr 14% 100.00% 82.28% Porcentaje de Partículas con dos o mas Caras Fracturadas {Total E / Total G} 82.3% Partículas con una ó mas caras de Fractura 96.7% MUESTRA REQUISITOS DE LA NORMA CUMPLE? 96.7% 85.00% min SI 82.3% 70.00% min SI 01 cara de fractura Minimo 02 caras de fractura Gradacion Original (G) CONSULTORIA, ELABORACION DE PROYECTOS, EJECUCION Y SUPERVISION DE OBRAS CIVILES Y DE ARQUITECTURA. CANTERA TIPO DE MEZCLA Gradacion Original (G) Con Dos o mas Caras de Fractura
  4. 4. - LABORATORIO DE GEOTECNIA Y MATERIALES. - Urb. El Eden Lote C-3 , San Sebastian - Cusco, Tlf: 270342, Claro: 974279249, Movistar: 998990111, RPM: #998990111 Proyecto: Ubicación: APURIMAC - CUSCO Muestra: 3 DE MAYO - II 3 DE MAYO - II Fecha: MAF Solicitante: CONCAR S.A. DISTANCIA 00+400 Propietario: CONCAR S.A. AGREGADO GRUESO % PESO (g) REQUERIDO PESO (g) INICIAL Cumple? PESO (g) FINAL PESO (g) % GRADACION ORIGINAL % # ####### a 3 pulg 0.00% 7000+-1000 0.00 NO 0.00 0 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% # 2 pulg a ###### 0.00% 3000+-300 0.00 NO 0.00 0 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% # ####### a # # 0.00% 2000+-200 0.00 NO 0.00 0 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% # 1 pulg a ###### 0.00% 1000+-50 0.00 NO 0.00 0 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% # 3/4 pulg a # # 39.23% 800+-30 826.40 SI 805.89 20.51 2.48% 0.73% 0.02% # 1/2 pulg a 3/4 pulg 31.93% 670+-10 672.60 SI 629.09 43.51 6.47% 47.66% 3.08% # 3/8 pulg a 1/2 pulg 14.46% 300+-5 304.60 SI 274.11 30.49 10.01% 33.78% 3.38% 5 N° 4 a 3/8" 14.37% 300+-5 302.71 SI 271.02 31.69 10.47% 15.63% 1.64% 100.00% 2106.31 1980.11 PERDIDAS TOTALES 8.12% MINIMO PERMITIDO POR LA NORMA 18.00% max CUMPLE???? SI 2106.31 1980.11 29.43% AGREGADO FINO % PESO (g) REQUERIDO PESO (g) INICIAL Cumple? PESO (g) FINAL PESO (g) % GRADACION ORIGINAL % N°4 a 3/8" 20.16% 100 101.00 SI 82.48 18.52 18.34% 15.63% 2.866% N°8 a N°4 19.96% 100 100.00 SI 83.34 16.66 16.66% 0.17% 0.028% N°16 a N°8 19.96% 100 100.00 SI 84.98 15.02 15.02% 0.01% 0.001% N° 30 a N°16 19.96% 100 100.00 SI 88.68 11.32 11.32% 0.01% 0.001% N° 50 a N°30 19.96% 100 100.00 SI 88.85 11.15 11.15% 0.01% 0.001% 100.00% 501.00 428.33 PERDIDAS TOTALES 2.90% MINIMO PERMITIDO POR LA NORMA 18.00% max CUMPLE???? SI PERDIDAS - CONSULTORIA, ELABORACION DE PROYECTOS, EJECUCION Y SUPERVISION DE OBRAS CIVILES Y DE ARQUITECTURA. DURABILIDAD AL SULFATO DE SODIO Y SULFATO DE MAGNESIO MTC E 209 PERDIDAS CANTERA TIPO DE MEZCLA TAMAÑO TAMAÑO "MANTENIMIENTO PERIÓDICO ITM5" 30/05/2019
  5. 5. - - LABORATORIO DE GEOTECNIA Y MATERIALES. - Urb. El Eden Lote C-3 , San Sebastian - Cusco, Tlf: 270342, Claro: 974279249, Movistar: 998990111, RPM: #998990111 Proyecto: "MANTENIMIENTO PERIÓDICO ITM5" Ubicación: APURIMAC - CUSCO CANTERA 3 DE MAYO - II Muestra: 3 DE MAYO - II TIPO DE MEZCLA MAF Fecha: 30/05/2019 Solicitante: CONCAR S.A. 1 1/2 pulg 37.500 mm 1 pulg 25.000 mm 1250 +/- 25 1 pulg 25.000 mm 3/4 pulg 18.750 mm 1250 +/- 25 3/4 pulg 18.750 mm 1/2 pulg 12.500 mm 1250 +/- 10 2500 +/- 10 1/2 pulg 12.500 mm 3/8 pulg 9.500 mm 1250 +/- 10 2500 +/- 10 3/8 pulg 9.500 mm 1/4 pulg 6.350 mm 2500 +/- 10 1/4 pulg 6.350 mm N° 4 4.750 mm 2500 +/- 10 N° 4 4.750 mm N° 8 3.360 mm 5000 +/- 10 5000 +/- 10 5000 +/- 10 5000 +/- 10 5000 +/- 10 12 11 8 6 5000 +/- 25 4584 +/- 25 3330 +/- 20 2500 +/- 15 417 +/- 20 417 +/- 20 416 +/- 20 417 +/- 20 500 500 500 500 30 a 33 31 a 33 32 a 33 33 a 33 GRADACION T max m.m A 1 pulg 25.000 SI A B 1/2 pulg 12.500 NO B C 1/4 pulg 6.350 NO C D N° 4 4.750 NO D 1 1/2 pulg 37.500 mm 1 pulg 25.000 mm 1250 +/- 25 1 pulg 25.000 mm 3/4 pulg 18.750 mm 1250 +/- 25 3/4 pulg 18.750 mm 1/2 pulg 12.500 mm 1250 +/- 25 1/2 pulg 12.500 mm 3/8 pulg 9.500 mm 1250 +/- 25 3/8 pulg 9.500 mm 1/4 pulg 6.350 mm 1/4 pulg 6.350 mm N° 4 4.750 mm N° 4 4.750 mm N° 8 3.360 mm 5000 +/- 10 0 +/- 10 0 +/- 10 0 +/- 10 12 11 8 6 5000 +/- 25 4584 +/- 25 3330 +/- 20 2500 +/- 15 417 +/- 20 417 +/- 20 416 +/- 20 417 +/- 20 500 500 500 500 30 a 33 31 a 33 32 a 33 33 a 33 Gradacion Nª de esferas Pasa Retenido 5002.00gr A 12 1 1/2" 3/8" 3924.00gr 21.55% MINIMO PERMITIDO POR LA NORMA 25.00% max CUMPLE SI NUMERO DE VUELTAS CONSULTORIA, ELABORACION DE PROYECTOS, EJECUCION Y SUPERVISION DE OBRAS CIVILES Y DE ARQUITECTURA. ENSAYO DE RESISTENCIA A LA ABRASIÓN O DESGASTE (ASTM C 131 – 01, AASHTO T 96 – 02) METODO - MAQUINA DE LOS ANGELES TAMIZ GRADACION A B C D PASA RETENIDO MASA TOTAL DE LA MUESTRA (gr) NUMERO DE ESFERAS MASA DE LAS ESFERAS (gr) MASA DE CADA ESFERA (gr) FRECUENCIA (revoluciones x min) FRECUENCIA (revoluciones x min) TAMIZ GRADACION A B C D PASA RETENIDO MASA TOTAL DE LA MUESTRA (gr) NUMERO DE ESFERAS MASA DE LAS ESFERAS (gr) MASA DE CADA ESFERA (gr) NUMERO DE VUELTAS MATERIAL PARA AFIRMADO DATOS Especificaciones Tamaño Maximo Pi= Peso inicial de la muestra Pf= Pfinal -muestra desp. de pasada malla N12 % ABRASION = (Pi-Pf)/Pi X 100

×