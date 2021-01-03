Menuzking com-china-wok-menu(1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. China Wok restaurants are known for authentic chinese dishes. China Wok Menu is packed with Appetizers , Soups, Pork, Beef Sides, Chow Mein and many more items. So lets explore its Menu Menu'z King All Menu under one roof! Menu Contents I. Appetizers served in China Wok II. Soups in China Wok III. Lo Mein IV. China Wok’s Fried Rice V. Chow Mein Menu VI. Chop Suey Menu VII. Sweet and Sour Menu VIII. Pork Dishes IX. Chicken Menu X. Beef Menu XI. Moo Shu  China Wok Menu Home China Wok Menu MENU
  2. 2. Appetizers served in China Wok China wok menu brings you lots of appetizers. You can select anything from chicken , pork , beef to crab. So lets check out china wok’s Appetizers menu section. Pork Egg Roll $1.00 Shrimp Roll $1.10 Teriyaki Chicken $3.35 Chicken Finger $3.25 Fried Crab Stick (2) $2.00 Chicken Wing $3.55 Fried or Steamed Dumpling (8) $4.35 Teriyaki Beef (4) $4.55 Shrimp Toast (2) $2.35 Fantail Shrimp (2) $2.35 Fried Jumbo Shrimp (6) $4.55 XII. Seafood XIII. Vegetable Plates Menu XIV. Egg Foo Young XV. China Wok Special Menu XVI. China Wok Combo Menu XVII. China Wok Side’s Menu
  3. 3. Fried Cheese Wonton (6) or Fried Wonton (12) $3.25 Pu Pu Platter (For 2) $9.35 Boneless Ribs $8.85 Bar-B-Q Spare Ribs $9.80 Soups in China Wok Wonton Soup $2.25 Egg Drop Soup $2.25 Chicken Noodle or Rice Soup $2.25 Vegetable Soup $2.25 Hot & Sour Soup $5.20 Young Chow Wonton (For 2) $4.55 House Special Soup $4.55 Lo Mein Roast Pork $6.45 Chicken $6.45 Shrimp $7.45
  4. 4. Beef $7.45 Vegetable $6.05 House Special $7.85 Singapore $8.05 China Wok’s Fried Rice Enjoy fried rice with pork, chicken shrimp , vegetable and beefs Roast Pork $5.85 Chicken $4.65 Shrimp $6.65 Beef $6.65 Vegetable $7.05 House Special $4.15 Lobster Meat $4.55 Chow Mein Menu Roast Pork $6.20
  5. 5. Chicken $6.20 Vegetable $6.20 Beef $3.85 Shrimp $3.85 House Special $4.35 Lobster Meat $4.65 Chop Suey Menu Roast Pork $4.05 Chicken $4.05 Vegetable $4.05 Shrimp $4.25 Beef $4.25 House Special $4.25 Sweet and Sour Menu Sweet & Sour Chicken $4.65 Sweet & Sour Pork $4.65
  6. 6. Sweet & Sour Shrimp $5.05 Pork Dishes Roast Pork w/Mixed Vegetables $4.50 Roast Pork w/Broccoli $4.50 Roast Pork w/Chinese Veg. $4.50 Roast Pork w/Snow Peas $4.50 Roast Pork w/Mushroom $4.50 Roast Pork w/Garlic Sauce $4.50 Chicken Menu In China wok all below dishes are served with White rice Chicken w/Broccoli $4.65 Moo Goo Gai Pan $4.65 Chicken w/Black Bean Sauce $4.65 Chicken w/Snow Peas $4.65 Chicken w/Mixed Vegetable $4.65 Curry Chicken $4.65
  7. 7. Chicken w/Cashew Nuts $4.65 Chicken Almond Ding $4.65 Kung Pao Chicken $4.65 Hunan Chicken $4.65 Chicken w/Garlic Sauce $4.65 Szechuan Chicken $4.65 Beef Menu All Beef recipes are served with white rice in China Wok Curry Beef w/Onion $5.05 Beef w/Chinese Vegetables $5.05 Beef w/Broccoli $5.05 Beef w/Mushroom $5.05 Beef w/Snow Peas $5.05 Pepper Steak w/Onion $5.05 Beef w/Mixed Vegetables $5.05 Hot & Spicy Beef $5.05 Szechuan Beef $5.05 Shredded Beef w/Garlic Sauce $5.05
  8. 8. Hunan Beef $5.05 Moo Shu China Wok Menu have Moo shu with beef, chicken, shrimp pork and vegetables. All these dishes are served with 5 pancakes Moo Shu Pork $7.15 Moo Shu Chicken $7.15 Moo Shu Beef $7.55 Moo Shu Shrimp $7.55 Moo Shu Vegetable $6.65 Seafood All below mentioned Seafood items are served with white rice Shrimp w/Lobster Sauce $5.15 Shrimp w/Broccoli $5.15 Shrimp w/Snow Peas $5.15 Shrimp w/Chinese Vegetables $5.15 Shrimp w/Cashew Nuts $5.15
  9. 9. Shrimp Almond Ding $5.15 Hunan Shrimp $5.15 Shrimp w/Garlic Sauce $5.15 Szechuan Shrimp $5.15 Scallop w/Garlic Sauce $5.15 Vegetable Plates Menu white rice Sauteed Broccoli $5.55 Mixed Vegetables Tray $5.55 Mixed Vegetables in Garlic Sauce $5.55 Broccoli in Garlic Sauce $5.55 Sauteed Chinese Vegetable $5.55 Steamed Vegetable $5.55 Egg Foo Young Mixed Vegetable $5.65 Roast Pork $6.05
  10. 10. Chicken $6.05 Shrimp $7.05 Lobster $7.15 Mushroom $6.05 China Wok Special Menu Happy Family $10.65 Scallop, jumbo shrimp, lobster meat, sliced pork, beef, chicken and vegetable mixed with traditional brown sauce Seafood Delight $11.25 A variety of seafood with snow pea pods, broccoli, mushroom, water chestnuts served on a sizzling platter General Tso’s $9.25 Boneless chunks chicken
  11. 11. Chicken quickly stir-fried in our special sauce with hot pepper Triple Crown $9.35 Shrimp, beef, chicken with broccoli, pepper with brown sauce Szechuan Shrimp & Chicken $9.35 Jumbo shrimp, chicken with broccoli, pepper with szechuan sauce Sizzling Steak and Scallops $9.35 A savory mix of beef steak and sea scallops with chinese vegetables in oyster sauce Shrimp, Beef, Chicken in Garlic Sauce $9.40 A pepper, woodears, water chestnuts, baby corn and straw mushroom Bean Curd, $7.45 Green bean, red bean, minced
  12. 12. Szechuan Style pork with szechuan sauce Ta-Chien Chicken $9.25 Onion, pepper, carrot, bamboo shoots, mushroom, baby corn, snow peas w/szechuan sauce Four Seasons $9.35 Shrimp, chicken, beef, pork with mixed vegetables Tung Ting Shrimp $10.65 Shrimp, broccoli and straw mushrooms Lemon Chicken $8.05 Boneless chicken with lemon sauce Boneless Chicken $8.05 Boneless chicken with brown sauce Wor Shu Duck $9.55 Boneless duck with mixed vegetables in brown sauce Hunan $9.55 Boneless duck
  13. 13. Duck with broccoli, pepper, baby corn in hunan sauce Sesame Chicken or Beef $9.35 Chicken tossed rapidly over a high fame in chef’s special sauce Orange Flavored Chicken or Beef $9.35 Chunks of beef or chicken sauteed in hot pepper with orange ﬂavor Butterﬂy Shrimp $9.35 Jumbo shrimp with bacon China Wok Combo Menu With pork fried rice and egg roll Chicken Chow Mein $6.45 Shrimp Chow Mein $6.45 Roast Pork Egg Foo Young $6.45 Roast Pork with Chinese Veg $6.45
  14. 14. Roast Pork Lo Mein $6.45 Pepper Steak w/Onion $7.05 Moo Goo Gai Pan $6.65 Sweet & Sour Pork $6.65 Sweet & Sour Chicken $6.65 Boneless Spare Ribs $6.65 Bar-B-Q Spare Ribs $7.15 Shrimp with Lobster Sauce $7.05 Beef with Broccoli $7.05 Chicken with Broccoli $6.65 General Tso’s Chicken $7.05 Scallop with Garlic Sauce $7.05 Shredded Beef w/Gralic Sauce $7.05 Chicken w/Garlic Sauce $6.65 China Wok Side’s Menu You can add sides to your meal in China wok. Lets check what sides they serve in the menu with its price.
  15. 15. Search... White Rice $0.90 Fortune Cookies (4 Pcs) $0.50 Almond Cookies (3 Pcs) $0.50 Crisp Noodles $0.50 Is home delivery available in China Wok? Yes china wok have free home service What is the working time of China Wok ? China Wok operates between 10 AM to 11 pm. Search
